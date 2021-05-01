Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,966 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/9-12/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.

There have been 597,208 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,102 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,752.

There have been 43,018 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 423 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 5,286 current hospitalizations – an increase of 162 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1520 43

Atkinson 667 9

Bacon 854 21

Baker 135 6

Baldwin 3007 72

Banks 1206 20

Barrow 5224 67

Bartow 6904 122

Ben Hill 1257 36

Berrien 819 21

Bibb 9778 240

Bleckley 658 30

Brantley 688 18

Brooks 785 27

Bryan 1792 18

Bulloch 3854 36

Burke 1217 16

Butts 1379 48

Calhoun 331 11

Camden 2330 19

Candler 631 28

Carroll 5410 98

Catoosa 3407 38

Charlton 869 13

Chatham 13308 230

Chattahoochee 2171 1

Chattooga 1608 44

Cherokee 13649 128

Clarke 8908 64

Clay 152 3

Clayton 13919 224

Clinch 580 14

Cobb 39208 565

Coffee 3570 80

Colquitt 2601 44

Columbia 7635 87

Cook 1016 23

Coweta 5572 80

Crawford 386 7

Crisp 1013 28

Dade 747 7

Dawson 1799 18

DeKalb 37141 500

Decatur 1659 44

Dodge 895 44

Dooly 550 22

Dougherty 4155 205

Douglas 7314 100

Early 720 39

Echols 317 2

Effingham 2538 35

Elbert 1194 24

Emanuel 1487 45

Evans 603 8

Fannin 1364 36

Fayette 3986 71

Floyd 7083 109

Forsyth 10031 83

Franklin 1715 21

Fulton 53675 744

Gilmer 1699 33

Glascock 96 3

Glynn 4933 124

Gordon 4240 61

Grady 1123 28

Greene 1023 26

Gwinnett 54733 566

Habersham 3692 90

Hall 18270 230

Hancock 655 47

Haralson 1264 23

Harris 1388 29

Hart 1246 21

Heard 435 10

Henry 11779 146

Houston 6603 114

Irwin 575 11

Jackson 5484 65

Jasper 430 6

Jeff Davis 1006 31

Jefferson 1191 38

Jenkins 545 34

Johnson 571 31

Jones 1111 23

Lamar 877 27

Lanier 408 7

Laurens 2857 114

Lee 1159 32

Liberty 1849 30

Lincoln 348 9

Long 469 5

Lowndes 6218 99

Lumpkin 1979 22

Macon 406 15

Madison 1733 17

Marion 267 10

McDuffie 1042 23

McIntosh 466 8

Meriwether 918 20

Miller 474 2

Mitchell 1189 50

Monroe 1344 61

Montgomery 572 9

Morgan 827 8

Murray 2820 41

Muscogee 9414 204

Newton 4916 120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22935 256

Oconee 1887 41

Oglethorpe 813 14

Paulding 6438 104

Peach 1274 32

Pickens 1636 16

Pierce 931 27

Pike 686 14

Polk 2697 44

Pulaski 456 25

Putnam 1227 32

Quitman 52 1

Rabun 1093 18

Randolph 364 30

Richmond 13322 221

Rockdale 3837 70

Schley 162 2

Screven 563 11

Seminole 577 12

Spalding 2685 88

Stephens 2275 48

Stewart 615 17

Sumter 1373 71

Talbot 262 9

Taliaferro 58 0

Tattnall 1341 22

Taylor 369 14

Telfair 595 33

Terrell 456 34

Thomas 2473 80

Tift 2968 71

Toombs 2220 62

Towns 763 26

Treutlen 436 14

Troup 4165 122

Turner 488 24

Twiggs 390 15

Union 1475 42

Unknown 3068 6

Upson 1300 72

Walker 3976 55

Walton 5015 88

Ware 2293 76

Warren 225 7

Washington 1235 27

Wayne 1894 45

Webster 67 2

Wheeler 403 18

White 2128 34

Whitfield 11258 127

Wilcox 383 25

Wilkes 471 8

Wilkinson 565 18