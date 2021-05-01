x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,966 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/9-12/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.
  • There have been 597,208 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,102 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,752.
  • There have been 43,018 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 423 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 5,286 current hospitalizations – an increase of 162 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1520    43

Atkinson    667    9

Bacon    854    21

Baker    135    6

Baldwin    3007    72

Banks    1206    20

Barrow    5224    67

Bartow    6904    122

Ben Hill    1257    36

Berrien    819    21

Bibb    9778    240

Bleckley    658    30

Brantley    688    18

Brooks    785    27

Bryan    1792    18

Bulloch    3854    36

Burke    1217    16

Butts    1379    48

Calhoun    331    11

Camden    2330    19

Candler    631    28

Carroll    5410    98

Catoosa    3407    38

Charlton    869    13

Chatham    13308    230

Chattahoochee    2171    1

Chattooga    1608    44

Cherokee    13649    128

Clarke    8908    64

Clay    152    3

Clayton    13919    224

Clinch    580    14

Cobb    39208    565

Coffee    3570    80

Colquitt    2601    44

Columbia    7635    87

Cook    1016    23

Coweta    5572    80

Crawford    386    7

Crisp    1013    28

Dade    747    7

Dawson    1799    18

DeKalb    37141    500

Decatur    1659    44

Dodge    895    44

Dooly    550    22

Dougherty    4155    205

Douglas    7314    100

Early    720    39

Echols    317    2

Effingham    2538    35

Elbert    1194    24

Emanuel    1487    45

Evans    603    8

Fannin    1364    36

Fayette    3986    71

Floyd    7083    109

Forsyth    10031    83

Franklin    1715    21

Fulton    53675    744

Gilmer    1699    33

Glascock    96    3

Glynn    4933    124

Gordon    4240    61

Grady    1123    28

Greene    1023    26

Gwinnett    54733    566

Habersham    3692    90

Hall    18270    230

Hancock    655    47

Haralson    1264    23

Harris    1388    29

Hart    1246    21

Heard    435    10

Henry    11779    146

Houston    6603    114

Irwin    575    11

Jackson    5484    65

Jasper    430    6

Jeff Davis    1006    31

Jefferson    1191    38

Jenkins    545    34

Johnson    571    31

Jones    1111    23

Lamar    877    27

Lanier    408    7

Laurens    2857    114

Lee    1159    32

Liberty    1849    30

Lincoln    348    9

Long    469    5

Lowndes    6218    99

Lumpkin    1979    22

Macon    406    15

Madison    1733    17

Marion    267    10

McDuffie    1042    23

McIntosh    466    8

Meriwether    918    20

Miller    474    2

Mitchell    1189    50

Monroe    1344    61

Montgomery    572    9

Morgan    827    8

Murray    2820    41

Muscogee    9414    204

Newton    4916    120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    22935    256

Oconee    1887    41

Oglethorpe    813    14

Paulding    6438    104

Peach    1274    32

Pickens    1636    16

Pierce    931    27

Pike    686    14

Polk    2697    44

Pulaski    456    25

Putnam    1227    32

Quitman    52    1

Rabun    1093    18

Randolph    364    30

Richmond    13322    221

Rockdale    3837    70

Schley    162    2

Screven    563    11

Seminole    577    12

Spalding    2685    88

Stephens    2275    48

Stewart    615    17

Sumter    1373    71

Talbot    262    9

Taliaferro    58    0

Tattnall    1341    22

Taylor    369    14

Telfair    595    33

Terrell    456    34

Thomas    2473    80

Tift    2968    71

Toombs    2220    62

Towns    763    26

Treutlen    436    14

Troup    4165    122

Turner    488    24

Twiggs    390    15

Union    1475    42

Unknown    3068    6

Upson    1300    72

Walker    3976    55

Walton    5015    88

Ware    2293    76

Warren    225    7

Washington    1235    27

Wayne    1894    45

Webster    67    2

Wheeler    403    18

White    2128    34

Whitfield    11258    127

Wilcox    383    25

Wilkes    471    8

Wilkinson    565    18

Worth    935    37

   

