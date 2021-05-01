Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 5, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,966 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/9-12/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.
- There have been 597,208 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,102 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,752.
- There have been 43,018 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 423 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 5,286 current hospitalizations – an increase of 162 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1520 43
Atkinson 667 9
Bacon 854 21
Baker 135 6
Baldwin 3007 72
Banks 1206 20
Barrow 5224 67
Bartow 6904 122
Ben Hill 1257 36
Berrien 819 21
Bibb 9778 240
Bleckley 658 30
Brantley 688 18
Brooks 785 27
Bryan 1792 18
Bulloch 3854 36
Burke 1217 16
Butts 1379 48
Calhoun 331 11
Camden 2330 19
Candler 631 28
Carroll 5410 98
Catoosa 3407 38
Charlton 869 13
Chatham 13308 230
Chattahoochee 2171 1
Chattooga 1608 44
Cherokee 13649 128
Clarke 8908 64
Clay 152 3
Clayton 13919 224
Clinch 580 14
Cobb 39208 565
Coffee 3570 80
Colquitt 2601 44
Columbia 7635 87
Cook 1016 23
Coweta 5572 80
Crawford 386 7
Crisp 1013 28
Dade 747 7
Dawson 1799 18
DeKalb 37141 500
Decatur 1659 44
Dodge 895 44
Dooly 550 22
Dougherty 4155 205
Douglas 7314 100
Early 720 39
Echols 317 2
Effingham 2538 35
Elbert 1194 24
Emanuel 1487 45
Evans 603 8
Fannin 1364 36
Fayette 3986 71
Floyd 7083 109
Forsyth 10031 83
Franklin 1715 21
Fulton 53675 744
Gilmer 1699 33
Glascock 96 3
Glynn 4933 124
Gordon 4240 61
Grady 1123 28
Greene 1023 26
Gwinnett 54733 566
Habersham 3692 90
Hall 18270 230
Hancock 655 47
Haralson 1264 23
Harris 1388 29
Hart 1246 21
Heard 435 10
Henry 11779 146
Houston 6603 114
Irwin 575 11
Jackson 5484 65
Jasper 430 6
Jeff Davis 1006 31
Jefferson 1191 38
Jenkins 545 34
Johnson 571 31
Jones 1111 23
Lamar 877 27
Lanier 408 7
Laurens 2857 114
Lee 1159 32
Liberty 1849 30
Lincoln 348 9
Long 469 5
Lowndes 6218 99
Lumpkin 1979 22
Macon 406 15
Madison 1733 17
Marion 267 10
McDuffie 1042 23
McIntosh 466 8
Meriwether 918 20
Miller 474 2
Mitchell 1189 50
Monroe 1344 61
Montgomery 572 9
Morgan 827 8
Murray 2820 41
Muscogee 9414 204
Newton 4916 120
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22935 256
Oconee 1887 41
Oglethorpe 813 14
Paulding 6438 104
Peach 1274 32
Pickens 1636 16
Pierce 931 27
Pike 686 14
Polk 2697 44
Pulaski 456 25
Putnam 1227 32
Quitman 52 1
Rabun 1093 18
Randolph 364 30
Richmond 13322 221
Rockdale 3837 70
Schley 162 2
Screven 563 11
Seminole 577 12
Spalding 2685 88
Stephens 2275 48
Stewart 615 17
Sumter 1373 71
Talbot 262 9
Taliaferro 58 0
Tattnall 1341 22
Taylor 369 14
Telfair 595 33
Terrell 456 34
Thomas 2473 80
Tift 2968 71
Toombs 2220 62
Towns 763 26
Treutlen 436 14
Troup 4165 122
Turner 488 24
Twiggs 390 15
Union 1475 42
Unknown 3068 6
Upson 1300 72
Walker 3976 55
Walton 5015 88
Ware 2293 76
Warren 225 7
Washington 1235 27
Wayne 1894 45
Webster 67 2
Wheeler 403 18
White 2128 34
Whitfield 11258 127
Wilcox 383 25
Wilkes 471 8
Wilkinson 565 18
Worth 935 37