Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 6, 2021

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 7 p.m., there have been 10,035 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/24-1/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
- There have been 602,796 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,588 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,624.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853.
- There have been 43,629 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 611 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 5,414 current hospitalizations – an increase of 128 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1517 43
Atkinson 668 9
Bacon 864 21
Baker 136 6
Baldwin 3026 73
Banks 1220 20
Barrow 5282 69
Bartow 6979 123
Ben Hill 1265 38
Berrien 831 21
Bibb 9870 240
Bleckley 659 30
Brantley 694 18
Brooks 786 27
Bryan 1831 18
Bulloch 3895 37
Burke 1223 17
Butts 1386 48
Calhoun 342 11
Camden 2336 19
Candler 635 28
Carroll 5428 98
Catoosa 3510 38
Charlton 878 13
Chatham 13476 231
Chattahoochee 2175 1
Chattooga 1616 44
Cherokee 13784 129
Clarke 9035 66
Clay 151 3
Clayton 13977 224
Clinch 580 14
Cobb 39556 574
Coffee 3598 80
Colquitt 2632 44
Columbia 7699 88
Cook 1023 23
Coweta 5619 81
Crawford 387 7
Crisp 1026 28
Dade 773 7
Dawson 1829 18
DeKalb 37480 503
Decatur 1670 44
Dodge 900 44
Dooly 558 22
Dougherty 4193 205
Douglas 7361 102
Early 722 39
Echols 318 2
Effingham 2557 36
Elbert 1197 24
Emanuel 1494 45
Evans 604 8
Fannin 1374 37
Fayette 4004 71
Floyd 7132 109
Forsyth 10233 83
Franklin 1727 22
Fulton 53907 748
Gilmer 1713 33
Glascock 97 3
Glynn 4953 124
Gordon 4298 61
Grady 1156 28
Greene 1037 26
Gwinnett 55152 570
Habersham 3725 92
Hall 18479 232
Hancock 659 47
Haralson 1269 23
Harris 1409 29
Hart 1258 21
Heard 436 10
Henry 11863 146
Houston 6732 115
Irwin 583 11
Jackson 5535 65
Jasper 436 6
Jeff Davis 1011 31
Jefferson 1203 38
Jenkins 547 34
Johnson 575 31
Jones 1126 23
Lamar 883 27
Lanier 409 7
Laurens 2868 114
Lee 1169 32
Liberty 1872 30
Lincoln 348 10
Long 475 5
Lowndes 6237 99
Lumpkin 2011 23
Macon 410 15
Madison 1753 17
Marion 267 10
McDuffie 1049 23
McIntosh 471 8
Meriwether 930 20
Miller 474 2
Mitchell 1196 51
Monroe 1351 61
Montgomery 577 10
Morgan 842 8
Murray 2852 41
Muscogee 9541 204
Newton 4950 121
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23208 258
Oconee 1920 41
Oglethorpe 823 14
Paulding 6513 107
Peach 1292 32
Pickens 1653 16
Pierce 931 27
Pike 695 14
Polk 2704 44
Pulaski 463 25
Putnam 1238 32
Quitman 54 1
Rabun 1108 19
Randolph 365 30
Richmond 13424 223
Rockdale 3870 70
Schley 163 2
Screven 567 11
Seminole 577 12
Spalding 2699 88
Stephens 2293 49
Stewart 618 17
Sumter 1381 72
Talbot 271 9
Taliaferro 61 0
Tattnall 1359 23
Taylor 370 14
Telfair 598 33
Terrell 459 34
Thomas 2540 80
Tift 2990 71
Toombs 2258 63
Towns 766 26
Treutlen 439 14
Troup 4187 123
Turner 494 24
Twiggs 391 15
Union 1482 42
Unknown 3216 6
Upson 1322 72
Walker 4079 55
Walton 5074 88
Ware 2305 77
Warren 225 7
Washington 1240 27
Wayne 1917 46
Webster 70 2
Wheeler 404 18
White 2170 35
Whitfield 11368 130
Wilcox 385 25
Wilkes 474 8
Wilkinson 567 18
Worth 941 38