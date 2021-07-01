Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 7 p.m., there have been 10,035 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/24-1/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.

There have been 602,796 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,588 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,624.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853.

There have been 43,629 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 611 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 5,414 current hospitalizations – an increase of 128 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1517 43

Atkinson 668 9

Bacon 864 21

Baker 136 6

Baldwin 3026 73

Banks 1220 20

Barrow 5282 69

Bartow 6979 123

Ben Hill 1265 38

Berrien 831 21

Bibb 9870 240

Bleckley 659 30

Brantley 694 18

Brooks 786 27

Bryan 1831 18

Bulloch 3895 37

Burke 1223 17

Butts 1386 48

Calhoun 342 11

Camden 2336 19

Candler 635 28

Carroll 5428 98

Catoosa 3510 38

Charlton 878 13

Chatham 13476 231

Chattahoochee 2175 1

Chattooga 1616 44

Cherokee 13784 129

Clarke 9035 66

Clay 151 3

Clayton 13977 224

Clinch 580 14

Cobb 39556 574

Coffee 3598 80

Colquitt 2632 44

Columbia 7699 88

Cook 1023 23

Coweta 5619 81

Crawford 387 7

Crisp 1026 28

Dade 773 7

Dawson 1829 18

DeKalb 37480 503

Decatur 1670 44

Dodge 900 44

Dooly 558 22

Dougherty 4193 205

Douglas 7361 102

Early 722 39

Echols 318 2

Effingham 2557 36

Elbert 1197 24

Emanuel 1494 45

Evans 604 8

Fannin 1374 37

Fayette 4004 71

Floyd 7132 109

Forsyth 10233 83

Franklin 1727 22

Fulton 53907 748

Gilmer 1713 33

Glascock 97 3

Glynn 4953 124

Gordon 4298 61

Grady 1156 28

Greene 1037 26

Gwinnett 55152 570

Habersham 3725 92

Hall 18479 232

Hancock 659 47

Haralson 1269 23

Harris 1409 29

Hart 1258 21

Heard 436 10

Henry 11863 146

Houston 6732 115

Irwin 583 11

Jackson 5535 65

Jasper 436 6

Jeff Davis 1011 31

Jefferson 1203 38

Jenkins 547 34

Johnson 575 31

Jones 1126 23

Lamar 883 27

Lanier 409 7

Laurens 2868 114

Lee 1169 32

Liberty 1872 30

Lincoln 348 10

Long 475 5

Lowndes 6237 99

Lumpkin 2011 23

Macon 410 15

Madison 1753 17

Marion 267 10

McDuffie 1049 23

McIntosh 471 8

Meriwether 930 20

Miller 474 2

Mitchell 1196 51

Monroe 1351 61

Montgomery 577 10

Morgan 842 8

Murray 2852 41

Muscogee 9541 204

Newton 4950 121

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23208 258

Oconee 1920 41

Oglethorpe 823 14

Paulding 6513 107

Peach 1292 32

Pickens 1653 16

Pierce 931 27

Pike 695 14

Polk 2704 44

Pulaski 463 25

Putnam 1238 32

Quitman 54 1

Rabun 1108 19

Randolph 365 30

Richmond 13424 223

Rockdale 3870 70

Schley 163 2

Screven 567 11

Seminole 577 12

Spalding 2699 88

Stephens 2293 49

Stewart 618 17

Sumter 1381 72

Talbot 271 9

Taliaferro 61 0

Tattnall 1359 23

Taylor 370 14

Telfair 598 33

Terrell 459 34

Thomas 2540 80

Tift 2990 71

Toombs 2258 63

Towns 766 26

Treutlen 439 14

Troup 4187 123

Turner 494 24

Twiggs 391 15

Union 1482 42

Unknown 3216 6

Upson 1322 72

Walker 4079 55

Walton 5074 88

Ware 2305 77

Warren 225 7

Washington 1240 27

Wayne 1917 46

Webster 70 2

Wheeler 404 18

White 2170 35

Whitfield 11368 130

Wilcox 385 25

Wilkes 474 8

Wilkinson 567 18