x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 7 p.m., there have been 10,035 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/24-1/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
Credit: Georgia DPH
  • There have been 602,796 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,588 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,624.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853.
Credit: Georgia DPH
  • There have been 43,629 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 611 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79.
Credit: Georgia DPH
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 5,414 current hospitalizations – an increase of 128 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1517    43

Atkinson    668    9

Bacon    864    21

Baker    136    6

Baldwin    3026    73

Banks    1220    20

Barrow    5282    69

Bartow    6979    123

Ben Hill    1265    38

Berrien    831    21

Bibb    9870    240

Bleckley    659    30

Brantley    694    18

Brooks    786    27

Bryan    1831    18

Bulloch    3895    37

Burke    1223    17

Butts    1386    48

Calhoun    342    11

Camden    2336    19

Candler    635    28

Carroll    5428    98

Catoosa    3510    38

Charlton    878    13

Chatham    13476    231

Chattahoochee    2175    1

Chattooga    1616    44

Cherokee    13784    129

Clarke    9035    66

Clay    151    3

Clayton    13977    224

Clinch    580    14

Cobb    39556    574

Coffee    3598    80

Colquitt    2632    44

Columbia    7699    88

Cook    1023    23

Coweta    5619    81

Crawford    387    7

Crisp    1026    28

Dade    773    7

Dawson    1829    18

DeKalb    37480    503

Decatur    1670    44

Dodge    900    44

Dooly    558    22

Dougherty    4193    205

Douglas    7361    102

Early    722    39

Echols    318    2

Effingham    2557    36

Elbert    1197    24

Emanuel    1494    45

Evans    604    8

Fannin    1374    37

Fayette    4004    71

Floyd    7132    109

Forsyth    10233    83

Franklin    1727    22

Fulton    53907    748

Gilmer    1713    33

Glascock    97    3

Glynn    4953    124

Gordon    4298    61

Grady    1156    28

Greene    1037    26

Gwinnett    55152    570

Habersham    3725    92

Hall    18479    232

Hancock    659    47

Haralson    1269    23

Harris    1409    29

Hart    1258    21

Heard    436    10

Henry    11863    146

Houston    6732    115

Irwin    583    11

Jackson    5535    65

Jasper    436    6

Jeff Davis    1011    31

Jefferson    1203    38

Jenkins    547    34

Johnson    575    31

Jones    1126    23

Lamar    883    27

Lanier    409    7

Laurens    2868    114

Lee    1169    32

Liberty    1872    30

Lincoln    348    10

Long    475    5

Lowndes    6237    99

Lumpkin    2011    23

Macon    410    15

Madison    1753    17

Marion    267    10

McDuffie    1049    23

McIntosh    471    8

Meriwether    930    20

Miller    474    2

Mitchell    1196    51

Monroe    1351    61

Montgomery    577    10

Morgan    842    8

Murray    2852    41

Muscogee    9541    204

Newton    4950    121

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23208    258

Oconee    1920    41

Oglethorpe    823    14

Paulding    6513    107

Peach    1292    32

Pickens    1653    16

Pierce    931    27

Pike    695    14

Polk    2704    44

Pulaski    463    25

Putnam    1238    32

Quitman    54    1

Rabun    1108    19

Randolph    365    30

Richmond    13424    223

Rockdale    3870    70

Schley    163    2

Screven    567    11

Seminole    577    12

Spalding    2699    88

Stephens    2293    49

Stewart    618    17

Sumter    1381    72

Talbot    271    9

Taliaferro    61    0

Tattnall    1359    23

Taylor    370    14

Telfair    598    33

Terrell    459    34

Thomas    2540    80

Tift    2990    71

Toombs    2258    63

Towns    766    26

Treutlen    439    14

Troup    4187    123

Turner    494    24

Twiggs    391    15

Union    1482    42

Unknown    3216    6

Upson    1322    72

Walker    4079    55

Walton    5074    88

Ware    2305    77

Warren    225    7

Washington    1240    27

Wayne    1917    46

Webster    70    2

Wheeler    404    18

White    2170    35

Whitfield    11368    130

Wilcox    385    25

Wilkes    474    8

Wilkinson    567    18

Worth    941    38

    

Related Articles