Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,100 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 65 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/25-1/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/11-12/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.57.

The increase in new cases is the fourth highest single-day record for Georgia.

There have been 43,796 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 232.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.57.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 5,405 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1516 43

Atkinson 672 9

Bacon 866 21

Baker 136 6

Baldwin 3037 73

Banks 1227 20

Barrow 5341 69

Bartow 7121 123

Ben Hill 1275 39

Berrien 838 21

Bibb 9932 244

Bleckley 665 30

Brantley 697 18

Brooks 791 27

Bryan 1850 18

Bulloch 3920 38

Burke 1229 17

Butts 1402 48

Calhoun 348 11

Camden 2363 19

Candler 639 28

Carroll 5470 97

Catoosa 3539 38

Charlton 881 13

Chatham 13583 233

Chattahoochee 2180 1

Chattooga 1633 44

Cherokee 14043 130

Clarke 9117 67

Clay 151 3

Clayton 14105 227

Clinch 582 14

Cobb 40118 575

Coffee 3612 82

Colquitt 2643 44

Columbia 7770 89

Cook 1027 24

Coweta 5679 81

Crawford 389 7

Crisp 1035 28

Dade 782 7

Dawson 1848 18

DeKalb 37870 505

Decatur 1676 45

Dodge 905 44

Dooly 562 22

Dougherty 4244 205

Douglas 7492 102

Early 727 39

Echols 318 2

Effingham 2571 36

Elbert 1211 24

Emanuel 1497 45

Evans 606 8

Fannin 1381 37

Fayette 4050 72

Floyd 7205 110

Forsyth 10522 83

Franklin 1760 22

Fulton 54932 752

Gilmer 1724 34

Glascock 98 3

Glynn 5009 124

Gordon 4350 61

Grady 1164 28

Greene 1049 26

Gwinnett 55999 571

Habersham 3758 93

Hall 18633 236

Hancock 665 47

Haralson 1279 23

Harris 1446 29

Hart 1283 22

Heard 438 10

Henry 12048 146

Houston 6801 117

Irwin 587 12

Jackson 5605 65

Jasper 437 6

Jeff Davis 1017 32

Jefferson 1211 38

Jenkins 551 34

Johnson 596 31

Jones 1133 23

Lamar 896 28

Lanier 411 7

Laurens 2879 115

Lee 1184 32

Liberty 1885 30

Lincoln 350 10

Long 477 5

Lowndes 6262 101

Lumpkin 2029 23

Macon 415 15

Madison 1784 17

Marion 267 10

McDuffie 1065 23

McIntosh 476 8

Meriwether 937 20

Miller 477 2

Mitchell 1198 51

Monroe 1358 61

Montgomery 582 10

Morgan 848 8

Murray 2873 42

Muscogee 9667 205

Newton 4993 121

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23254 259

Oconee 1950 41

Oglethorpe 840 14

Paulding 6622 108

Peach 1304 32

Pickens 1680 16

Pierce 933 27

Pike 709 15

Polk 2771 45

Pulaski 465 25

Putnam 1244 33

Quitman 54 1

Rabun 1115 20

Randolph 365 30

Richmond 13557 224

Rockdale 3915 72

Schley 164 2

Screven 572 11

Seminole 583 12

Spalding 2737 89

Stephens 2325 49

Stewart 618 17

Sumter 1395 72

Talbot 272 9

Taliaferro 62 0

Tattnall 1370 24

Taylor 374 14

Telfair 601 33

Terrell 459 34

Thomas 2553 80

Tift 3010 72

Toombs 2286 63

Towns 770 26

Treutlen 439 14

Troup 4221 123

Turner 500 25

Twiggs 397 16

Union 1506 43

Unknown 3266 6

Upson 1327 73

Walker 4121 56

Walton 5139 89

Ware 2327 77

Warren 226 7

Washington 1249 27

Wayne 1936 46

Webster 71 2

Wheeler 407 19

White 2201 37

Whitfield 11443 130

Wilcox 386 25

Wilkes 482 8

Wilkinson 570 18