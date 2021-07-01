x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,100 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 65 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/25-1/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/11-12/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.57.
  • There have been 609,868 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,072 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,565.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,984.

The increase in new cases is the fourth highest single-day record for Georgia.

Credit: Data from DPH
Here's a look at new cases reported in Georgia, as of Jan. 7, 2021.
  • There have been 43,796 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 232.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 5,405 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1516    43

Atkinson    672    9

Bacon    866    21

Baker    136    6

Baldwin    3037    73

Banks    1227    20

Barrow    5341    69

Bartow    7121    123

Ben Hill    1275    39

Berrien    838    21

Bibb    9932    244

Bleckley    665    30

Brantley    697    18

Brooks    791    27

Bryan    1850    18

Bulloch    3920    38

Burke    1229    17

Butts    1402    48

Calhoun    348    11

Camden    2363    19

Candler    639    28

Carroll    5470    97

Catoosa    3539    38

Charlton    881    13

Chatham    13583    233

Chattahoochee    2180    1

Chattooga    1633    44

Cherokee    14043    130

Clarke    9117    67

Clay    151    3

Clayton    14105    227

Clinch    582    14

Cobb    40118    575

Coffee    3612    82

Colquitt    2643    44

Columbia    7770    89

Cook    1027    24

Coweta    5679    81

Crawford    389    7

Crisp    1035    28

Dade    782    7

Dawson    1848    18

DeKalb    37870    505

Decatur    1676    45

Dodge    905    44

Dooly    562    22

Dougherty    4244    205

Douglas    7492    102

Early    727    39

Echols    318    2

Effingham    2571    36

Elbert    1211    24

Emanuel    1497    45

Evans    606    8

Fannin    1381    37

Fayette    4050    72

Floyd    7205    110

Forsyth    10522    83

Franklin    1760    22

Fulton    54932    752

Gilmer    1724    34

Glascock    98    3

Glynn    5009    124

Gordon    4350    61

Grady    1164    28

Greene    1049    26

Gwinnett    55999    571

Habersham    3758    93

Hall    18633    236

Hancock    665    47

Haralson    1279    23

Harris    1446    29

Hart    1283    22

Heard    438    10

Henry    12048    146

Houston    6801    117

Irwin    587    12

Jackson    5605    65

Jasper    437    6

Jeff Davis    1017    32

Jefferson    1211    38

Jenkins    551    34

Johnson    596    31

Jones    1133    23

Lamar    896    28

Lanier    411    7

Laurens    2879    115

Lee    1184    32

Liberty    1885    30

Lincoln    350    10

Long    477    5

Lowndes    6262    101

Lumpkin    2029    23

Macon    415    15

Madison    1784    17

Marion    267    10

McDuffie    1065    23

McIntosh    476    8

Meriwether    937    20

Miller    477    2

Mitchell    1198    51

Monroe    1358    61

Montgomery    582    10

Morgan    848    8

Murray    2873    42

Muscogee    9667    205

Newton    4993    121

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23254    259

Oconee    1950    41

Oglethorpe    840    14

Paulding    6622    108

Peach    1304    32

Pickens    1680    16

Pierce    933    27

Pike    709    15

Polk    2771    45

Pulaski    465    25

Putnam    1244    33

Quitman    54    1

Rabun    1115    20

Randolph    365    30

Richmond    13557    224

Rockdale    3915    72

Schley    164    2

Screven    572    11

Seminole    583    12

Spalding    2737    89

Stephens    2325    49

Stewart    618    17

Sumter    1395    72

Talbot    272    9

Taliaferro    62    0

Tattnall    1370    24

Taylor    374    14

Telfair    601    33

Terrell    459    34

Thomas    2553    80

Tift    3010    72

Toombs    2286    63

Towns    770    26

Treutlen    439    14

Troup    4221    123

Turner    500    25

Twiggs    397    16

Union    1506    43

Unknown    3266    6

Upson    1327    73

Walker    4121    56

Walton    5139    89

Ware    2327    77

Warren    226    7

Washington    1249    27

Wayne    1936    46

Webster    71    2

Wheeler    407    19

White    2201    37

Whitfield    11443    130

Wilcox    386    25

Wilkes    482    8

Wilkinson    570    18

Worth    950    38

   

Related Articles