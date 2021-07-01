Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 7, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,100 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 65 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/25-1/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/11-12/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.57.
- There have been 609,868 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,072 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,565.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,984.
The increase in new cases is the fourth highest single-day record for Georgia.
- There have been 43,796 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 232.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 5,405 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1516 43
Atkinson 672 9
Bacon 866 21
Baker 136 6
Baldwin 3037 73
Banks 1227 20
Barrow 5341 69
Bartow 7121 123
Ben Hill 1275 39
Berrien 838 21
Bibb 9932 244
Bleckley 665 30
Brantley 697 18
Brooks 791 27
Bryan 1850 18
Bulloch 3920 38
Burke 1229 17
Butts 1402 48
Calhoun 348 11
Camden 2363 19
Candler 639 28
Carroll 5470 97
Catoosa 3539 38
Charlton 881 13
Chatham 13583 233
Chattahoochee 2180 1
Chattooga 1633 44
Cherokee 14043 130
Clarke 9117 67
Clay 151 3
Clayton 14105 227
Clinch 582 14
Cobb 40118 575
Coffee 3612 82
Colquitt 2643 44
Columbia 7770 89
Cook 1027 24
Coweta 5679 81
Crawford 389 7
Crisp 1035 28
Dade 782 7
Dawson 1848 18
DeKalb 37870 505
Decatur 1676 45
Dodge 905 44
Dooly 562 22
Dougherty 4244 205
Douglas 7492 102
Early 727 39
Echols 318 2
Effingham 2571 36
Elbert 1211 24
Emanuel 1497 45
Evans 606 8
Fannin 1381 37
Fayette 4050 72
Floyd 7205 110
Forsyth 10522 83
Franklin 1760 22
Fulton 54932 752
Gilmer 1724 34
Glascock 98 3
Glynn 5009 124
Gordon 4350 61
Grady 1164 28
Greene 1049 26
Gwinnett 55999 571
Habersham 3758 93
Hall 18633 236
Hancock 665 47
Haralson 1279 23
Harris 1446 29
Hart 1283 22
Heard 438 10
Henry 12048 146
Houston 6801 117
Irwin 587 12
Jackson 5605 65
Jasper 437 6
Jeff Davis 1017 32
Jefferson 1211 38
Jenkins 551 34
Johnson 596 31
Jones 1133 23
Lamar 896 28
Lanier 411 7
Laurens 2879 115
Lee 1184 32
Liberty 1885 30
Lincoln 350 10
Long 477 5
Lowndes 6262 101
Lumpkin 2029 23
Macon 415 15
Madison 1784 17
Marion 267 10
McDuffie 1065 23
McIntosh 476 8
Meriwether 937 20
Miller 477 2
Mitchell 1198 51
Monroe 1358 61
Montgomery 582 10
Morgan 848 8
Murray 2873 42
Muscogee 9667 205
Newton 4993 121
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23254 259
Oconee 1950 41
Oglethorpe 840 14
Paulding 6622 108
Peach 1304 32
Pickens 1680 16
Pierce 933 27
Pike 709 15
Polk 2771 45
Pulaski 465 25
Putnam 1244 33
Quitman 54 1
Rabun 1115 20
Randolph 365 30
Richmond 13557 224
Rockdale 3915 72
Schley 164 2
Screven 572 11
Seminole 583 12
Spalding 2737 89
Stephens 2325 49
Stewart 618 17
Sumter 1395 72
Talbot 272 9
Taliaferro 62 0
Tattnall 1370 24
Taylor 374 14
Telfair 601 33
Terrell 459 34
Thomas 2553 80
Tift 3010 72
Toombs 2286 63
Towns 770 26
Treutlen 439 14
Troup 4221 123
Turner 500 25
Twiggs 397 16
Union 1506 43
Unknown 3266 6
Upson 1327 73
Walker 4121 56
Walton 5139 89
Ware 2327 77
Warren 226 7
Washington 1249 27
Wayne 1936 46
Webster 71 2
Wheeler 407 19
White 2201 37
Whitfield 11443 130
Wilcox 386 25
Wilkes 482 8
Wilkinson 570 18
Worth 950 38