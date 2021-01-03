Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,148 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 80 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/2-2/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86.

There have been 819,730 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,214 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,862.

There have been 56,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 50 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,895 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1840 59

Atkinson 760 18

Bacon 1016 26

Baker 158 7

Baldwin 3720 102

Banks 1552 33

Barrow 8015 116

Bartow 10232 183

Ben Hill 1465 55

Berrien 1012 29

Bibb 12806 347

Bleckley 780 33

Brantley 869 26

Brooks 900 37

Bryan 2491 30

Bulloch 5054 50

Burke 1670 31

Butts 1986 68

Calhoun 448 15

Camden 3063 26

Candler 724 33

Carroll 6999 123

Catoosa 5135 58

Charlton 1017 19

Chatham 18608 347

Chattahoochee 2668 9

Chattooga 2092 59

Cherokee 20312 255

Clarke 12003 113

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21133 370

Clinch 700 23

Cobb 55520 850

Coffee 4153 121

Colquitt 3306 66

Columbia 10523 148

Cook 1138 36

Coweta 8044 151

Crawford 501 14

Crisp 1315 41

Dade 1098 9

Dawson 2544 34

DeKalb 51812 773

Decatur 2052 53

Dodge 1076 56

Dooly 724 28

Dougherty 5277 264

Douglas 10873 151

Early 974 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3598 58

Elbert 1476 50

Emanuel 1694 51

Evans 736 13

Fannin 1974 51

Fayette 6156 129

Floyd 9328 164

Forsyth 16134 148

Franklin 2268 37

Fulton 74538 1056

Gilmer 2357 64

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6352 144

Gordon 6055 92

Grady 1480 43

Greene 1433 46

Gwinnett 80546 896

Habersham 4548 136

Hall 23849 377

Hancock 806 56

Haralson 1625 33

Harris 1995 48

Hart 1651 35

Heard 594 13

Henry 17177 246

Houston 9403 169

Irwin 668 15

Jackson 7995 120

Jasper 633 18

Jeff Davis 1229 35

Jefferson 1538 53

Jenkins 702 37

Johnson 776 40

Jones 1520 40

Lamar 1253 38

Lanier 479 9

Laurens 3602 135

Lee 1539 45

Liberty 2722 50

Lincoln 486 19

Long 645 11

Lowndes 7318 127

Lumpkin 2658 54

Macon 576 22

Madison 2596 38

Marion 376 14

McDuffie 1577 38

McIntosh 597 13

Meriwether 1427 51

Miller 615 5

Mitchell 1472 70

Monroe 1772 77

Montgomery 704 19

Morgan 1124 14

Murray 3884 67

Muscogee 12843 324

Newton 6880 180

Oconee 2743 57

Oglethorpe 1114 26

Paulding 9868 143

Peach 1755 44

Pickens 2348 53

Pierce 1182 38

Pike 977 21

Polk 3735 71

Pulaski 591 30

Putnam 1675 47

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1428 36

Randolph 453 31

Richmond 18702 351

Rockdale 5491 127

Schley 202 3

Screven 785 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3621 129

Stephens 2858 71

Stewart 761 21

Sumter 1761 86

Talbot 363 17

Taliaferro 95 2

Tattnall 1782 37

Taylor 487 20

Telfair 695 43

Terrell 539 40

Thomas 3431 106

Tift 3361 92

Toombs 2781 85

Towns 1017 37

Treutlen 623 19

Troup 5556 162

Turner 582 30

Twiggs 494 30

Union 1914 62

Upson 1706 96

Walker 5922 71

Walton 7381 206

Ware 2873 129

Warren 362 10

Washington 1593 49

Wayne 2560 67

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2868 62

Whitfield 14175 207

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 646 16

Wilkinson 704 23