Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,148 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 80 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/2-2/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86.
  • There have been 819,730 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,214 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,862.
  • There have been 56,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 50 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,895 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1840    59

Atkinson    760    18

Bacon    1016    26

Baker    158    7

Baldwin    3720    102

Banks    1552    33

Barrow    8015    116

Bartow    10232    183

Ben Hill    1465    55

Berrien    1012    29

Bibb    12806    347

Bleckley    780    33

Brantley    869    26

Brooks    900    37

Bryan    2491    30

Bulloch    5054    50

Burke    1670    31

Butts    1986    68

Calhoun    448    15

Camden    3063    26

Candler    724    33

Carroll    6999    123

Catoosa    5135    58

Charlton    1017    19

Chatham    18608    347

Chattahoochee    2668    9

Chattooga    2092    59

Cherokee    20312    255

Clarke    12003    113

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21133    370

Clinch    700    23

Cobb    55520    850

Coffee    4153    121

Colquitt    3306    66

Columbia    10523    148

Cook    1138    36

Coweta    8044    151

Crawford    501    14

Crisp    1315    41

Dade    1098    9

Dawson    2544    34

DeKalb    51812    773

Decatur    2052    53

Dodge    1076    56

Dooly    724    28

Dougherty    5277    264

Douglas    10873    151

Early    974    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3598    58

Elbert    1476    50

Emanuel    1694    51

Evans    736    13

Fannin    1974    51

Fayette    6156    129

Floyd    9328    164

Forsyth    16134    148

Franklin    2268    37

Fulton    74538    1056

Gilmer    2357    64

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6352    144

Gordon    6055    92

Grady    1480    43

Greene    1433    46

Gwinnett    80546    896

Habersham    4548    136

Hall    23849    377

Hancock    806    56

Haralson    1625    33

Harris    1995    48

Hart    1651    35

Heard    594    13

Henry    17177    246

Houston    9403    169

Irwin    668    15

Jackson    7995    120

Jasper    633    18

Jeff Davis    1229    35

Jefferson    1538    53

Jenkins    702    37

Johnson    776    40

Jones    1520    40

Lamar    1253    38

Lanier    479    9

Laurens    3602    135

Lee    1539    45

Liberty    2722    50

Lincoln    486    19

Long    645    11

Lowndes    7318    127

Lumpkin    2658    54

Macon    576    22

Madison    2596    38

Marion    376    14

McDuffie    1577    38

McIntosh    597    13

Meriwether    1427    51

Miller    615    5

Mitchell    1472    70

Monroe    1772    77

Montgomery    704    19

Morgan    1124    14

Murray    3884    67

Muscogee    12843    324

Newton    6880    180

Oconee    2743    57

Oglethorpe    1114    26

Paulding    9868    143

Peach    1755    44

Pickens    2348    53

Pierce    1182    38

Pike    977    21

Polk    3735    71

Pulaski    591    30

Putnam    1675    47

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1428    36

Randolph    453    31

Richmond    18702    351

Rockdale    5491    127

Schley    202    3

Screven    785    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3621    129

Stephens    2858    71

Stewart    761    21

Sumter    1761    86

Talbot    363    17

Taliaferro    95    2

Tattnall    1782    37

Taylor    487    20

Telfair    695    43

Terrell    539    40

Thomas    3431    106

Tift    3361    92

Toombs    2781    85

Towns    1017    37

Treutlen    623    19

Troup    5556    162

Turner    582    30

Twiggs    494    30

Union    1914    62

Upson    1706    96

Walker    5922    71

Walton    7381    206

Ware    2873    129

Warren    362    10

Washington    1593    49

Wayne    2560    67

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2868    62

Whitfield    14175    207

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    646    16

Wilkinson    704    23

Worth    1140    55

        

        

   

