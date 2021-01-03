Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,148 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 80 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/2-2/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86.
- There have been 819,730 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,214 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,862.
- There have been 56,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 50 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,895 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1840 59
Atkinson 760 18
Bacon 1016 26
Baker 158 7
Baldwin 3720 102
Banks 1552 33
Barrow 8015 116
Bartow 10232 183
Ben Hill 1465 55
Berrien 1012 29
Bibb 12806 347
Bleckley 780 33
Brantley 869 26
Brooks 900 37
Bryan 2491 30
Bulloch 5054 50
Burke 1670 31
Butts 1986 68
Calhoun 448 15
Camden 3063 26
Candler 724 33
Carroll 6999 123
Catoosa 5135 58
Charlton 1017 19
Chatham 18608 347
Chattahoochee 2668 9
Chattooga 2092 59
Cherokee 20312 255
Clarke 12003 113
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21133 370
Clinch 700 23
Cobb 55520 850
Coffee 4153 121
Colquitt 3306 66
Columbia 10523 148
Cook 1138 36
Coweta 8044 151
Crawford 501 14
Crisp 1315 41
Dade 1098 9
Dawson 2544 34
DeKalb 51812 773
Decatur 2052 53
Dodge 1076 56
Dooly 724 28
Dougherty 5277 264
Douglas 10873 151
Early 974 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3598 58
Elbert 1476 50
Emanuel 1694 51
Evans 736 13
Fannin 1974 51
Fayette 6156 129
Floyd 9328 164
Forsyth 16134 148
Franklin 2268 37
Fulton 74538 1056
Gilmer 2357 64
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6352 144
Gordon 6055 92
Grady 1480 43
Greene 1433 46
Gwinnett 80546 896
Habersham 4548 136
Hall 23849 377
Hancock 806 56
Haralson 1625 33
Harris 1995 48
Hart 1651 35
Heard 594 13
Henry 17177 246
Houston 9403 169
Irwin 668 15
Jackson 7995 120
Jasper 633 18
Jeff Davis 1229 35
Jefferson 1538 53
Jenkins 702 37
Johnson 776 40
Jones 1520 40
Lamar 1253 38
Lanier 479 9
Laurens 3602 135
Lee 1539 45
Liberty 2722 50
Lincoln 486 19
Long 645 11
Lowndes 7318 127
Lumpkin 2658 54
Macon 576 22
Madison 2596 38
Marion 376 14
McDuffie 1577 38
McIntosh 597 13
Meriwether 1427 51
Miller 615 5
Mitchell 1472 70
Monroe 1772 77
Montgomery 704 19
Morgan 1124 14
Murray 3884 67
Muscogee 12843 324
Newton 6880 180
Oconee 2743 57
Oglethorpe 1114 26
Paulding 9868 143
Peach 1755 44
Pickens 2348 53
Pierce 1182 38
Pike 977 21
Polk 3735 71
Pulaski 591 30
Putnam 1675 47
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1428 36
Randolph 453 31
Richmond 18702 351
Rockdale 5491 127
Schley 202 3
Screven 785 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3621 129
Stephens 2858 71
Stewart 761 21
Sumter 1761 86
Talbot 363 17
Taliaferro 95 2
Tattnall 1782 37
Taylor 487 20
Telfair 695 43
Terrell 539 40
Thomas 3431 106
Tift 3361 92
Toombs 2781 85
Towns 1017 37
Treutlen 623 19
Troup 5556 162
Turner 582 30
Twiggs 494 30
Union 1914 62
Upson 1706 96
Walker 5922 71
Walton 7381 206
Ware 2873 129
Warren 362 10
Washington 1593 49
Wayne 2560 67
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2868 62
Whitfield 14175 207
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 646 16
Wilkinson 704 23
Worth 1140 55