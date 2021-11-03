Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,784 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/12-2/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.07.
- There have been 832,480 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,209 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,419.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,057.
- There have been 57,198 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1, 2020. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 11, there were 1,458 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1849 60
Atkinson 763 18
Bacon 1018 28
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3746 106
Banks 1577 34
Barrow 8179 121
Bartow 10448 188
Ben Hill 1472 56
Berrien 1027 29
Bibb 12964 370
Bleckley 786 33
Brantley 881 28
Brooks 919 37
Bryan 2544 32
Bulloch 5107 53
Burke 1694 32
Butts 2028 70
Calhoun 440 15
Camden 3096 28
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7074 127
Catoosa 5226 62
Charlton 1029 20
Chatham 18939 366
Chattahoochee 2778 9
Chattooga 2118 60
Cherokee 20744 270
Clarke 12233 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21580 387
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 56425 878
Coffee 4174 124
Colquitt 3358 70
Columbia 10641 155
Cook 1144 35
Coweta 8244 161
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1326 46
Dade 1140 10
Dawson 2578 36
DeKalb 52875 818
Decatur 2067 53
Dodge 1073 57
Dooly 751 30
Dougherty 5320 268
Douglas 11097 161
Early 977 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3638 59
Elbert 1498 50
Emanuel 1700 51
Evans 736 15
Fannin 2006 50
Fayette 6261 136
Floyd 9519 167
Forsyth 16543 154
Franklin 2283 37
Fulton 75946 1114
Gilmer 2405 66
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6453 146
Gordon 6211 94
Grady 1488 44
Greene 1453 47
Gwinnett 81716 937
Habersham 4553 138
Hall 24071 389
Hancock 811 59
Haralson 1646 33
Harris 2038 50
Hart 1670 35
Heard 602 14
Henry 17526 256
Houston 9536 173
Irwin 669 16
Jackson 8132 125
Jasper 646 18
Jeff Davis 1244 36
Jefferson 1546 55
Jenkins 705 39
Johnson 771 40
Jones 1537 45
Lamar 1268 41
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3627 140
Lee 1567 47
Liberty 2901 53
Lincoln 492 22
Long 667 11
Lowndes 7409 129
Lumpkin 2681 56
Macon 585 23
Madison 2649 41
Marion 381 15
McDuffie 1590 38
McIntosh 603 13
Meriwether 1440 58
Miller 621 7
Mitchell 1478 71
Monroe 1799 83
Montgomery 708 19
Morgan 1138 16
Murray 3908 72
Muscogee 13087 345
Newton 7000 192
Oconee 2834 58
Oglethorpe 1138 26
Paulding 10026 149
Peach 1769 46
Pickens 2390 56
Pierce 1193 40
Pike 994 22
Polk 3792 73
Pulaski 593 30
Putnam 1696 50
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1444 37
Randolph 459 32
Richmond 18912 369
Rockdale 5586 139
Schley 203 4
Screven 789 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3738 135
Stephens 2886 72
Stewart 767 22
Sumter 1771 89
Talbot 369 17
Taliaferro 98 2
Tattnall 1795 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 698 43
Terrell 548 41
Thomas 3463 108
Tift 3372 92
Toombs 2805 92
Towns 1030 40
Treutlen 621 19
Troup 5638 164
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1961 63
Upson 1732 102
Walker 6023 73
Walton 7570 213
Ware 2901 133
Warren 363 11
Washington 1602 53
Wayne 2585 70
Webster 99 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2873 63
Whitfield 14292 215
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 658 17
Wilkinson 715 26
Worth 1155 57