Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 11

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,784 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/12-2/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 11, there were 1,458 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

