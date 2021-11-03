x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,784 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/12-2/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.07.
  • There have been 832,480 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,209 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,419.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,057.
  • There have been 57,198 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1, 2020. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 11, there were 1,458 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1849    60

Atkinson    763    18

Bacon    1018    28

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3746    106

Banks    1577    34

Barrow    8179    121

Bartow    10448    188

Ben Hill    1472    56

Berrien    1027    29

Bibb    12964    370

Bleckley    786    33

Brantley    881    28

Brooks    919    37

Bryan    2544    32

Bulloch    5107    53

Burke    1694    32

Butts    2028    70

Calhoun    440    15

Camden    3096    28

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7074    127

Catoosa    5226    62

Charlton    1029    20

Chatham    18939    366

Chattahoochee    2778    9

Chattooga    2118    60

Cherokee    20744    270

Clarke    12233    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21580    387

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    56425    878

Coffee    4174    124

Colquitt    3358    70

Columbia    10641    155

Cook    1144    35

Coweta    8244    161

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1326    46

Dade    1140    10

Dawson    2578    36

DeKalb    52875    818

Decatur    2067    53

Dodge    1073    57

Dooly    751    30

Dougherty    5320    268

Douglas    11097    161

Early    977    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3638    59

Elbert    1498    50

Emanuel    1700    51

Evans    736    15

Fannin    2006    50

Fayette    6261    136

Floyd    9519    167

Forsyth    16543    154

Franklin    2283    37

Fulton    75946    1114

Gilmer    2405    66

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6453    146

Gordon    6211    94

Grady    1488    44

Greene    1453    47

Gwinnett    81716    937

Habersham    4553    138

Hall    24071    389

Hancock    811    59

Haralson    1646    33

Harris    2038    50

Hart    1670    35

Heard    602    14

Henry    17526    256

Houston    9536    173

Irwin    669    16

Jackson    8132    125

Jasper    646    18

Jeff Davis    1244    36

Jefferson    1546    55

Jenkins    705    39

Johnson    771    40

Jones    1537    45

Lamar    1268    41

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3627    140

Lee    1567    47

Liberty    2901    53

Lincoln    492    22

Long    667    11

Lowndes    7409    129

Lumpkin    2681    56

Macon    585    23

Madison    2649    41

Marion    381    15

McDuffie    1590    38

McIntosh    603    13

Meriwether    1440    58

Miller    621    7

Mitchell    1478    71

Monroe    1799    83

Montgomery    708    19

Morgan    1138    16

Murray    3908    72

Muscogee    13087    345

Newton    7000    192

Oconee    2834    58

Oglethorpe    1138    26

Paulding    10026    149

Peach    1769    46

Pickens    2390    56

Pierce    1193    40

Pike    994    22

Polk    3792    73

Pulaski    593    30

Putnam    1696    50

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1444    37

Randolph    459    32

Richmond    18912    369

Rockdale    5586    139

Schley    203    4

Screven    789    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3738    135

Stephens    2886    72

Stewart    767    22

Sumter    1771    89

Talbot    369    17

Taliaferro    98    2

Tattnall    1795    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    698    43

Terrell    548    41

Thomas    3463    108

Tift    3372    92

Toombs    2805    92

Towns    1030    40

Treutlen    621    19

Troup    5638    164

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1961    63

Upson    1732    102

Walker    6023    73

Walton    7570    213

Ware    2901    133

Warren    363    11

Washington    1602    53

Wayne    2585    70

Webster    99    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2873    63

Whitfield    14292    215

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    658    17

Wilkinson    715    26

Worth    1155    57

