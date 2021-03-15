Coronavirus in Georgia | 2nd day in a row of cases below 1,000

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,918 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21.

in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21. There have been 836,344 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 860 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,186.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 860 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,186.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944. There have been 57,383 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 15, there were 1,370 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1853 61

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1020 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3751 105

Banks 1577 33

Barrow 8211 117

Bartow 10532 189

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1032 29

Bibb 12982 369

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 883 29

Brooks 919 36

Bryan 2562 32

Bulloch 5116 54

Burke 1701 32

Butts 2034 70

Calhoun 437 14

Camden 3103 27

Candler 729 35

Carroll 7098 127

Catoosa 5240 62

Charlton 1035 20

Chatham 19013 369

Chattahoochee 2812 10

Chattooga 2126 61

Cherokee 20886 272

Clarke 12268 121

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21717 392

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 56780 883

Coffee 4178 126

Colquitt 3373 70

Columbia 10665 155

Cook 1145 36

Coweta 8287 165

Crawford 508 15

Crisp 1329 47

Dade 1148 10

Dawson 2584 36

DeKalb 53217 828

Decatur 2071 53

Dodge 1072 57

Dooly 759 30

Dougherty 5333 269

Douglas 11169 161

Early 986 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3657 60

Elbert 1500 51

Emanuel 1701 51

Evans 739 15

Fannin 2012 50

Fayette 6287 136

Floyd 9568 167

Forsyth 16642 156

Franklin 2286 39

Fulton 76408 1130

Gilmer 2409 68

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6477 147

Gordon 6236 94

Grady 1490 45

Greene 1457 47

Gwinnett 82047 950

Habersham 4561 139

Hall 24124 393

Hancock 814 59

Haralson 1650 33

Harris 2054 50

Hart 1672 35

Heard 604 14

Henry 17784 260

Houston 9570 176

Irwin 669 17

Jackson 8160 127

Jasper 648 18

Jeff Davis 1248 36

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 709 39

Johnson 769 40

Jones 1540 47

Lamar 1274 41

Lanier 483 9

Laurens 3624 141

Lee 1569 47

Liberty 2943 54

Lincoln 494 22

Long 687 11

Lowndes 7437 130

Lumpkin 2687 57

Macon 586 23

Madison 2655 41

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1597 38

McIntosh 603 13

Meriwether 1446 58

Miller 632 8

Mitchell 1479 71

Monroe 1803 83

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1138 16

Murray 3924 73

Muscogee 13184 352

Newton 7035 193

Oconee 2856 59

Oglethorpe 1144 26

Paulding 10084 149

Peach 1777 46

Pickens 2407 56

Pierce 1197 41

Pike 1000 23

Polk 3801 74

Pulaski 595 30

Putnam 1709 51

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1445 37

Randolph 459 32

Richmond 18949 371

Rockdale 5612 142

Schley 204 4

Screven 791 20

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3753 138

Stephens 2896 72

Stewart 771 22

Sumter 1774 88

Talbot 369 17

Taliaferro 98 3

Tattnall 1800 42

Taylor 490 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 552 41

Thomas 3467 108

Tift 3378 93

Toombs 2812 92

Towns 1033 41

Treutlen 620 20

Troup 5666 165

Turner 585 30

Twiggs 499 33

Union 1967 63

Upson 1745 102

Walker 6043 73

Walton 7629 217

Ware 2906 134

Warren 365 12

Washington 1605 53

Wayne 2597 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2880 63

Whitfield 14343 215

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 659 17

Wilkinson 718 26