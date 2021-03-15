x
Coronavirus in Georgia | 2nd day in a row of cases below 1,000

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,918 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21.
  • There have been 836,344 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 860 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,186.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944.
  • There have been 57,383 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 15, there were 1,370 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1853    61

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1020    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3751    105

Banks    1577    33

Barrow    8211    117

Bartow    10532    189

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1032    29

Bibb    12982    369

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    883    29

Brooks    919    36

Bryan    2562    32

Bulloch    5116    54

Burke    1701    32

Butts    2034    70

Calhoun    437    14

Camden    3103    27

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7098    127

Catoosa    5240    62

Charlton    1035    20

Chatham    19013    369

Chattahoochee    2812    10

Chattooga    2126    61

Cherokee    20886    272

Clarke    12268    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21717    392

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    56780    883

Coffee    4178    126

Colquitt    3373    70

Columbia    10665    155

Cook    1145    36

Coweta    8287    165

Crawford    508    15

Crisp    1329    47

Dade    1148    10

Dawson    2584    36

DeKalb    53217    828

Decatur    2071    53

Dodge    1072    57

Dooly    759    30

Dougherty    5333    269

Douglas    11169    161

Early    986    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3657    60

Elbert    1500    51

Emanuel    1701    51

Evans    739    15

Fannin    2012    50

Fayette    6287    136

Floyd    9568    167

Forsyth    16642    156

Franklin    2286    39

Fulton    76408    1130

Gilmer    2409    68

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6477    147

Gordon    6236    94

Grady    1490    45

Greene    1457    47

Gwinnett    82047    950

Habersham    4561    139

Hall    24124    393

Hancock    814    59

Haralson    1650    33

Harris    2054    50

Hart    1672    35

Heard    604    14

Henry    17784    260

Houston    9570    176

Irwin    669    17

Jackson    8160    127

Jasper    648    18

Jeff Davis    1248    36

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    709    39

Johnson    769    40

Jones    1540    47

Lamar    1274    41

Lanier    483    9

Laurens    3624    141

Lee    1569    47

Liberty    2943    54

Lincoln    494    22

Long    687    11

Lowndes    7437    130

Lumpkin    2687    57

Macon    586    23

Madison    2655    41

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1597    38

McIntosh    603    13

Meriwether    1446    58

Miller    632    8

Mitchell    1479    71

Monroe    1803    83

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1138    16

Murray    3924    73

Muscogee    13184    352

Newton    7035    193

Oconee    2856    59

Oglethorpe    1144    26

Paulding    10084    149

Peach    1777    46

Pickens    2407    56

Pierce    1197    41

Pike    1000    23

Polk    3801    74

Pulaski    595    30

Putnam    1709    51

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1445    37

Randolph    459    32

Richmond    18949    371

Rockdale    5612    142

Schley    204    4

Screven    791    20

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3753    138

Stephens    2896    72

Stewart    771    22

Sumter    1774    88

Talbot    369    17

Taliaferro    98    3

Tattnall    1800    42

Taylor    490    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    552    41

Thomas    3467    108

Tift    3378    93

Toombs    2812    92

Towns    1033    41

Treutlen    620    20

Troup    5666    165

Turner    585    30

Twiggs    499    33

Union    1967    63

Upson    1745    102

Walker    6043    73

Walton    7629    217

Ware    2906    134

Warren    365    12

Washington    1605    53

Wayne    2597    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2880    63

Whitfield    14343    215

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    659    17

Wilkinson    718    26

Worth    1158    58

