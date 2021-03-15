Coronavirus in Georgia | 2nd day in a row of cases below 1,000

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,918 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/16-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21.
- There have been 836,344 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 860 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,186.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,944.
- There have been 57,383 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 15, there were 1,370 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1853 61
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1020 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3751 105
Banks 1577 33
Barrow 8211 117
Bartow 10532 189
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1032 29
Bibb 12982 369
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 883 29
Brooks 919 36
Bryan 2562 32
Bulloch 5116 54
Burke 1701 32
Butts 2034 70
Calhoun 437 14
Camden 3103 27
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7098 127
Catoosa 5240 62
Charlton 1035 20
Chatham 19013 369
Chattahoochee 2812 10
Chattooga 2126 61
Cherokee 20886 272
Clarke 12268 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21717 392
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 56780 883
Coffee 4178 126
Colquitt 3373 70
Columbia 10665 155
Cook 1145 36
Coweta 8287 165
Crawford 508 15
Crisp 1329 47
Dade 1148 10
Dawson 2584 36
DeKalb 53217 828
Decatur 2071 53
Dodge 1072 57
Dooly 759 30
Dougherty 5333 269
Douglas 11169 161
Early 986 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3657 60
Elbert 1500 51
Emanuel 1701 51
Evans 739 15
Fannin 2012 50
Fayette 6287 136
Floyd 9568 167
Forsyth 16642 156
Franklin 2286 39
Fulton 76408 1130
Gilmer 2409 68
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6477 147
Gordon 6236 94
Grady 1490 45
Greene 1457 47
Gwinnett 82047 950
Habersham 4561 139
Hall 24124 393
Hancock 814 59
Haralson 1650 33
Harris 2054 50
Hart 1672 35
Heard 604 14
Henry 17784 260
Houston 9570 176
Irwin 669 17
Jackson 8160 127
Jasper 648 18
Jeff Davis 1248 36
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 709 39
Johnson 769 40
Jones 1540 47
Lamar 1274 41
Lanier 483 9
Laurens 3624 141
Lee 1569 47
Liberty 2943 54
Lincoln 494 22
Long 687 11
Lowndes 7437 130
Lumpkin 2687 57
Macon 586 23
Madison 2655 41
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1597 38
McIntosh 603 13
Meriwether 1446 58
Miller 632 8
Mitchell 1479 71
Monroe 1803 83
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1138 16
Murray 3924 73
Muscogee 13184 352
Newton 7035 193
Oconee 2856 59
Oglethorpe 1144 26
Paulding 10084 149
Peach 1777 46
Pickens 2407 56
Pierce 1197 41
Pike 1000 23
Polk 3801 74
Pulaski 595 30
Putnam 1709 51
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1445 37
Randolph 459 32
Richmond 18949 371
Rockdale 5612 142
Schley 204 4
Screven 791 20
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3753 138
Stephens 2896 72
Stewart 771 22
Sumter 1774 88
Talbot 369 17
Taliaferro 98 3
Tattnall 1800 42
Taylor 490 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 552 41
Thomas 3467 108
Tift 3378 93
Toombs 2812 92
Towns 1033 41
Treutlen 620 20
Troup 5666 165
Turner 585 30
Twiggs 499 33
Union 1967 63
Upson 1745 102
Walker 6043 73
Walton 7629 217
Ware 2906 134
Warren 365 12
Washington 1605 53
Wayne 2597 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2880 63
Whitfield 14343 215
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 659 17
Wilkinson 718 26
Worth 1158 58