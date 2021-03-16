Coronavirus in Georgia | Data shows slight fluctuation in cases

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,928 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.360deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/17-3/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.79.
- There have been 837,443 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,099 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,938.
- There have been 57,513 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 16, there were 1,314 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1855 61
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1022 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3753 105
Banks 1577 33
Barrow 8224 117
Bartow 10551 189
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 12987 368
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 887 29
Brooks 921 36
Bryan 2564 32
Bulloch 5121 54
Burke 1704 32
Butts 2035 70
Calhoun 437 14
Camden 3104 26
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7101 127
Catoosa 5242 61
Charlton 1037 21
Chatham 19034 370
Chattahoochee 2814 10
Chattooga 2130 61
Cherokee 20920 273
Clarke 12279 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21756 392
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 56845 884
Coffee 4181 127
Colquitt 3389 71
Columbia 10670 155
Cook 1145 36
Coweta 8298 165
Crawford 508 15
Crisp 1330 47
Dade 1149 10
Dawson 2586 36
DeKalb 53371 828
Decatur 2074 53
Dodge 1071 56
Dooly 759 30
Dougherty 5334 269
Douglas 11175 161
Early 988 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3660 59
Elbert 1500 51
Emanuel 1702 51
Evans 740 15
Fannin 2019 50
Fayette 6288 136
Floyd 9576 167
Forsyth 16691 156
Franklin 2286 39
Fulton 76516 1131
Gilmer 2409 68
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6470 147
Gordon 6248 94
Grady 1491 45
Greene 1461 47
Gwinnett 82122 954
Habersham 4563 139
Hall 24148 393
Hancock 814 59
Haralson 1651 33
Harris 2066 50
Hart 1676 35
Heard 604 14
Henry 17848 260
Houston 9587 176
Irwin 669 17
Jackson 8171 127
Jasper 649 18
Jeff Davis 1252 36
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 711 39
Johnson 769 40
Jones 1541 47
Lamar 1273 41
Lanier 483 9
Laurens 3623 140
Lee 1569 47
Liberty 2947 54
Lincoln 494 22
Long 683 11
Lowndes 7444 130
Lumpkin 2691 58
Macon 586 23
Madison 2656 41
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1599 38
McIntosh 605 13
Meriwether 1447 58
Miller 633 8
Mitchell 1479 71
Monroe 1809 84
Montgomery 708 19
Morgan 1138 16
Murray 3931 73
Muscogee 13242 352
Newton 7048 193
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24768 419
Oconee 2872 59
Oglethorpe 1148 26
Paulding 10104 149
Peach 1778 46
Pickens 2410 56
Pierce 1199 41
Pike 1001 23
Polk 3807 74
Pulaski 597 30
Putnam 1710 51
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1445 37
Randolph 459 32
Richmond 18960 371
Rockdale 5619 142
Schley 204 4
Screven 793 20
Seminole 717 17
Spalding 3767 138
Stephens 2900 72
Stewart 772 22
Sumter 1775 88
Talbot 370 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1804 42
Taylor 491 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 552 41
Thomas 3467 108
Tift 3379 93
Toombs 2815 92
Towns 1036 41
Treutlen 621 20
Troup 5671 165
Turner 585 30
Twiggs 499 33
Union 1968 63
Unknown 2637 11
Upson 1745 102
Walker 6050 73
Walton 7646 217
Ware 2910 135
Warren 365 12
Washington 1605 54
Wayne 2600 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2881 63
Whitfield 14346 216
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 659 17
Wilkinson 717 26
Worth 1158 58