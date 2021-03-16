x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Data shows slight fluctuation in cases

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state as of March 16, 2021.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,928 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.360deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/17-3/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.79.
  • There have been 837,443 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,099 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,938.
  • There have been 57,513 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 16, there were 1,314 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1855    61

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1022    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3753    105

Banks    1577    33

Barrow    8224    117

Bartow    10551    189

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    12987    368

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    887    29

Brooks    921    36

Bryan    2564    32

Bulloch    5121    54

Burke    1704    32

Butts    2035    70

Calhoun    437    14

Camden    3104    26

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7101    127

Catoosa    5242    61

Charlton    1037    21

Chatham    19034    370

Chattahoochee    2814    10

Chattooga    2130    61

Cherokee    20920    273

Clarke    12279    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21756    392

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    56845    884

Coffee    4181    127

Colquitt    3389    71

Columbia    10670    155

Cook    1145    36

Coweta    8298    165

Crawford    508    15

Crisp    1330    47

Dade    1149    10

Dawson    2586    36

DeKalb    53371    828

Decatur    2074    53

Dodge    1071    56

Dooly    759    30

Dougherty    5334    269

Douglas    11175    161

Early    988    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3660    59

Elbert    1500    51

Emanuel    1702    51

Evans    740    15

Fannin    2019    50

Fayette    6288    136

Floyd    9576    167

Forsyth    16691    156

Franklin    2286    39

Fulton    76516    1131

Gilmer    2409    68

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6470    147

Gordon    6248    94

Grady    1491    45

Greene    1461    47

Gwinnett    82122    954

Habersham    4563    139

Hall    24148    393

Hancock    814    59

Haralson    1651    33

Harris    2066    50

Hart    1676    35

Heard    604    14

Henry    17848    260

Houston    9587    176

Irwin    669    17

Jackson    8171    127

Jasper    649    18

Jeff Davis    1252    36

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    711    39

Johnson    769    40

Jones    1541    47

Lamar    1273    41

Lanier    483    9

Laurens    3623    140

Lee    1569    47

Liberty    2947    54

Lincoln    494    22

Long    683    11

Lowndes    7444    130

Lumpkin    2691    58

Macon    586    23

Madison    2656    41

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1599    38

McIntosh    605    13

Meriwether    1447    58

Miller    633    8

Mitchell    1479    71

Monroe    1809    84

Montgomery    708    19

Morgan    1138    16

Murray    3931    73

Muscogee    13242    352

Newton    7048    193

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24768    419

Oconee    2872    59

Oglethorpe    1148    26

Paulding    10104    149

Peach    1778    46

Pickens    2410    56

Pierce    1199    41

Pike    1001    23

Polk    3807    74

Pulaski    597    30

Putnam    1710    51

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1445    37

Randolph    459    32

Richmond    18960    371

Rockdale    5619    142

Schley    204    4

Screven    793    20

Seminole    717    17

Spalding    3767    138

Stephens    2900    72

Stewart    772    22

Sumter    1775    88

Talbot    370    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1804    42

Taylor    491    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    552    41

Thomas    3467    108

Tift    3379    93

Toombs    2815    92

Towns    1036    41

Treutlen    621    20

Troup    5671    165

Turner    585    30

Twiggs    499    33

Union    1968    63

Unknown    2637    11

Upson    1745    102

Walker    6050    73

Walton    7646    217

Ware    2910    135

Warren    365    12

Washington    1605    54

Wayne    2600    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2881    63

Whitfield    14346    216

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    659    17

Wilkinson    717    26

Worth    1158    58 

