Coronavirus in Georgia | Data shows slight fluctuation in cases

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state as of March 16, 2021.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,928 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.360deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/17-3/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.79.

There have been 837,443 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,099 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,938.

There have been 57,513 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 16, there were 1,314 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1855 61

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1022 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3753 105

Banks 1577 33

Barrow 8224 117

Bartow 10551 189

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 12987 368

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 887 29

Brooks 921 36

Bryan 2564 32

Bulloch 5121 54

Burke 1704 32

Butts 2035 70

Calhoun 437 14

Camden 3104 26

Candler 729 35

Carroll 7101 127

Catoosa 5242 61

Charlton 1037 21

Chatham 19034 370

Chattahoochee 2814 10

Chattooga 2130 61

Cherokee 20920 273

Clarke 12279 121

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21756 392

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 56845 884

Coffee 4181 127

Colquitt 3389 71

Columbia 10670 155

Cook 1145 36

Coweta 8298 165

Crawford 508 15

Crisp 1330 47

Dade 1149 10

Dawson 2586 36

DeKalb 53371 828

Decatur 2074 53

Dodge 1071 56

Dooly 759 30

Dougherty 5334 269

Douglas 11175 161

Early 988 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3660 59

Elbert 1500 51

Emanuel 1702 51

Evans 740 15

Fannin 2019 50

Fayette 6288 136

Floyd 9576 167

Forsyth 16691 156

Franklin 2286 39

Fulton 76516 1131

Gilmer 2409 68

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6470 147

Gordon 6248 94

Grady 1491 45

Greene 1461 47

Gwinnett 82122 954

Habersham 4563 139

Hall 24148 393

Hancock 814 59

Haralson 1651 33

Harris 2066 50

Hart 1676 35

Heard 604 14

Henry 17848 260

Houston 9587 176

Irwin 669 17

Jackson 8171 127

Jasper 649 18

Jeff Davis 1252 36

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 711 39

Johnson 769 40

Jones 1541 47

Lamar 1273 41

Lanier 483 9

Laurens 3623 140

Lee 1569 47

Liberty 2947 54

Lincoln 494 22

Long 683 11

Lowndes 7444 130

Lumpkin 2691 58

Macon 586 23

Madison 2656 41

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1599 38

McIntosh 605 13

Meriwether 1447 58

Miller 633 8

Mitchell 1479 71

Monroe 1809 84

Montgomery 708 19

Morgan 1138 16

Murray 3931 73

Muscogee 13242 352

Newton 7048 193

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24768 419

Oconee 2872 59

Oglethorpe 1148 26

Paulding 10104 149

Peach 1778 46

Pickens 2410 56

Pierce 1199 41

Pike 1001 23

Polk 3807 74

Pulaski 597 30

Putnam 1710 51

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1445 37

Randolph 459 32

Richmond 18960 371

Rockdale 5619 142

Schley 204 4

Screven 793 20

Seminole 717 17

Spalding 3767 138

Stephens 2900 72

Stewart 772 22

Sumter 1775 88

Talbot 370 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1804 42

Taylor 491 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 552 41

Thomas 3467 108

Tift 3379 93

Toombs 2815 92

Towns 1036 41

Treutlen 621 20

Troup 5671 165

Turner 585 30

Twiggs 499 33

Union 1968 63

Unknown 2637 11

Upson 1745 102

Walker 6050 73

Walton 7646 217

Ware 2910 135

Warren 365 12

Washington 1605 54

Wayne 2600 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2881 63

Whitfield 14346 216

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 659 17

Wilkinson 717 26