Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,209 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 61 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/17-3/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/3-2/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.29.
- There have been 821,482 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,938.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,781.
- There have been 56,251 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 162 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 212.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,874 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1837 59
Atkinson 760 18
Bacon 1017 26
Baker 158 7
Baldwin 3721 102
Banks 1552 33
Barrow 8053 117
Bartow 10255 184
Ben Hill 1465 55
Berrien 1013 29
Bibb 12845 353
Bleckley 780 33
Brantley 871 26
Brooks 902 37
Bryan 2504 30
Bulloch 5066 50
Burke 1675 31
Butts 1994 68
Calhoun 448 15
Camden 3071 26
Candler 726 33
Carroll 7008 124
Catoosa 5141 58
Charlton 1017 19
Chatham 18662 348
Chattahoochee 2676 9
Chattooga 2099 59
Cherokee 20374 256
Clarke 12040 113
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21190 372
Clinch 701 23
Cobb 55614 852
Coffee 4153 121
Colquitt 3308 66
Columbia 10540 148
Cook 1139 35
Coweta 8063 151
Crawford 502 14
Crisp 1316 41
Dade 1103 9
Dawson 2553 34
DeKalb 51959 778
Decatur 2055 53
Dodge 1075 57
Dooly 744 28
Dougherty 5282 265
Douglas 10894 153
Early 974 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3601 59
Elbert 1485 50
Emanuel 1695 51
Evans 736 14
Fannin 1976 51
Fayette 6164 129
Floyd 9343 163
Forsyth 16230 150
Franklin 2269 37
Fulton 74684 1059
Gilmer 2360 64
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6360 144
Gordon 6089 92
Grady 1482 43
Greene 1434 46
Gwinnett 80727 901
Habersham 4553 137
Hall 23876 380
Hancock 806 56
Haralson 1628 33
Harris 2004 48
Hart 1651 35
Heard 596 13
Henry 17208 246
Houston 9416 169
Irwin 668 15
Jackson 8035 121
Jasper 635 18
Jeff Davis 1230 35
Jefferson 1540 53
Jenkins 702 37
Johnson 778 40
Jones 1523 40
Lamar 1253 38
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3612 136
Lee 1547 45
Liberty 2736 52
Lincoln 487 20
Long 645 11
Lowndes 7328 128
Lumpkin 2662 54
Macon 576 22
Madison 2611 38
Marion 376 14
McDuffie 1577 38
McIntosh 597 13
Meriwether 1430 53
Miller 615 5
Mitchell 1472 70
Monroe 1776 77
Montgomery 705 19
Morgan 1125 14
Murray 3887 67
Muscogee 12865 327
Newton 6891 182
Oconee 2752 57
Oglethorpe 1121 26
Paulding 9888 145
Peach 1758 44
Pickens 2355 53
Pierce 1183 38
Pike 978 21
Polk 3739 71
Pulaski 591 30
Putnam 1678 47
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1431 36
Randolph 453 31
Richmond 18751 352
Rockdale 5513 127
Schley 202 3
Screven 787 17
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3639 130
Stephens 2864 71
Stewart 762 22
Sumter 1763 86
Talbot 363 17
Taliaferro 95 2
Tattnall 1784 37
Taylor 487 20
Telfair 695 43
Terrell 540 40
Thomas 3433 106
Tift 3362 92
Toombs 2782 85
Towns 1020 38
Treutlen 621 19
Troup 5566 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 494 30
Union 1923 62
Upson 1709 96
Walker 5933 71
Walton 7397 206
Ware 2878 129
Warren 362 11
Washington 1593 49
Wayne 2562 67
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2869 62
Whitfield 14190 207
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 647 16
Wilkinson 706 24
Worth 1141 55