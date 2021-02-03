Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,209 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 61 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/17-3/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/3-2/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.29.

There have been 821,482 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,938.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,781.

There have been 56,251 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 162 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 212.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,874 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1837 59

Atkinson 760 18

Bacon 1017 26

Baker 158 7

Baldwin 3721 102

Banks 1552 33

Barrow 8053 117

Bartow 10255 184

Ben Hill 1465 55

Berrien 1013 29

Bibb 12845 353

Bleckley 780 33

Brantley 871 26

Brooks 902 37

Bryan 2504 30

Bulloch 5066 50

Burke 1675 31

Butts 1994 68

Calhoun 448 15

Camden 3071 26

Candler 726 33

Carroll 7008 124

Catoosa 5141 58

Charlton 1017 19

Chatham 18662 348

Chattahoochee 2676 9

Chattooga 2099 59

Cherokee 20374 256

Clarke 12040 113

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21190 372

Clinch 701 23

Cobb 55614 852

Coffee 4153 121

Colquitt 3308 66

Columbia 10540 148

Cook 1139 35

Coweta 8063 151

Crawford 502 14

Crisp 1316 41

Dade 1103 9

Dawson 2553 34

DeKalb 51959 778

Decatur 2055 53

Dodge 1075 57

Dooly 744 28

Dougherty 5282 265

Douglas 10894 153

Early 974 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3601 59

Elbert 1485 50

Emanuel 1695 51

Evans 736 14

Fannin 1976 51

Fayette 6164 129

Floyd 9343 163

Forsyth 16230 150

Franklin 2269 37

Fulton 74684 1059

Gilmer 2360 64

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6360 144

Gordon 6089 92

Grady 1482 43

Greene 1434 46

Gwinnett 80727 901

Habersham 4553 137

Hall 23876 380

Hancock 806 56

Haralson 1628 33

Harris 2004 48

Hart 1651 35

Heard 596 13

Henry 17208 246

Houston 9416 169

Irwin 668 15

Jackson 8035 121

Jasper 635 18

Jeff Davis 1230 35

Jefferson 1540 53

Jenkins 702 37

Johnson 778 40

Jones 1523 40

Lamar 1253 38

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3612 136

Lee 1547 45

Liberty 2736 52

Lincoln 487 20

Long 645 11

Lowndes 7328 128

Lumpkin 2662 54

Macon 576 22

Madison 2611 38

Marion 376 14

McDuffie 1577 38

McIntosh 597 13

Meriwether 1430 53

Miller 615 5

Mitchell 1472 70

Monroe 1776 77

Montgomery 705 19

Morgan 1125 14

Murray 3887 67

Muscogee 12865 327

Newton 6891 182

Oconee 2752 57

Oglethorpe 1121 26

Paulding 9888 145

Peach 1758 44

Pickens 2355 53

Pierce 1183 38

Pike 978 21

Polk 3739 71

Pulaski 591 30

Putnam 1678 47

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1431 36

Randolph 453 31

Richmond 18751 352

Rockdale 5513 127

Schley 202 3

Screven 787 17

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3639 130

Stephens 2864 71

Stewart 762 22

Sumter 1763 86

Talbot 363 17

Taliaferro 95 2

Tattnall 1784 37

Taylor 487 20

Telfair 695 43

Terrell 540 40

Thomas 3433 106

Tift 3362 92

Toombs 2782 85

Towns 1020 38

Treutlen 621 19

Troup 5566 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 494 30

Union 1923 62

Upson 1709 96

Walker 5933 71

Walton 7397 206

Ware 2878 129

Warren 362 11

Washington 1593 49

Wayne 2562 67

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2869 62

Whitfield 14190 207

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 647 16

Wilkinson 706 24