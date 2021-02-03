x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,209 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 61 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/17-3/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/3-2/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.29.
  • There have been 821,482 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,938.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,781.
  • There have been 56,251 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 162 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 212.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,874 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1837    59

Atkinson    760    18

Bacon    1017    26

Baker    158    7

Baldwin    3721    102

Banks    1552    33

Barrow    8053    117

Bartow    10255    184

Ben Hill    1465    55

Berrien    1013    29

Bibb    12845    353

Bleckley    780    33

Brantley    871    26

Brooks    902    37

Bryan    2504    30

Bulloch    5066    50

Burke    1675    31

Butts    1994    68

Calhoun    448    15

Camden    3071    26

Candler    726    33

Carroll    7008    124

Catoosa    5141    58

Charlton    1017    19

Chatham    18662    348

Chattahoochee    2676    9

Chattooga    2099    59

Cherokee    20374    256

Clarke    12040    113

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21190    372

Clinch    701    23

Cobb    55614    852

Coffee    4153    121

Colquitt    3308    66

Columbia    10540    148

Cook    1139    35

Coweta    8063    151

Crawford    502    14

Crisp    1316    41

Dade    1103    9

Dawson    2553    34

DeKalb    51959    778

Decatur    2055    53

Dodge    1075    57

Dooly    744    28

Dougherty    5282    265

Douglas    10894    153

Early    974    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3601    59

Elbert    1485    50

Emanuel    1695    51

Evans    736    14

Fannin    1976    51

Fayette    6164    129

Floyd    9343    163

Forsyth    16230    150

Franklin    2269    37

Fulton    74684    1059

Gilmer    2360    64

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6360    144

Gordon    6089    92

Grady    1482    43

Greene    1434    46

Gwinnett    80727    901

Habersham    4553    137

Hall    23876    380

Hancock    806    56

Haralson    1628    33

Harris    2004    48

Hart    1651    35

Heard    596    13

Henry    17208    246

Houston    9416    169

Irwin    668    15

Jackson    8035    121

Jasper    635    18

Jeff Davis    1230    35

Jefferson    1540    53

Jenkins    702    37

Johnson    778    40

Jones    1523    40

Lamar    1253    38

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3612    136

Lee    1547    45

Liberty    2736    52

Lincoln    487    20

Long    645    11

Lowndes    7328    128

Lumpkin    2662    54

Macon    576    22

Madison    2611    38

Marion    376    14

McDuffie    1577    38

McIntosh    597    13

Meriwether    1430    53

Miller    615    5

Mitchell    1472    70

Monroe    1776    77

Montgomery    705    19

Morgan    1125    14

Murray    3887    67

Muscogee    12865    327

Newton    6891    182

Oconee    2752    57

Oglethorpe    1121    26

Paulding    9888    145

Peach    1758    44

Pickens    2355    53

Pierce    1183    38

Pike    978    21

Polk    3739    71

Pulaski    591    30

Putnam    1678    47

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1431    36

Randolph    453    31

Richmond    18751    352

Rockdale    5513    127

Schley    202    3

Screven    787    17

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3639    130

Stephens    2864    71

Stewart    762    22

Sumter    1763    86

Talbot    363    17

Taliaferro    95    2

Tattnall    1784    37

Taylor    487    20

Telfair    695    43

Terrell    540    40

Thomas    3433    106

Tift    3362    92

Toombs    2782    85

Towns    1020    38

Treutlen    621    19

Troup    5566    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    494    30

Union    1923    62

Upson    1709    96

Walker    5933    71

Walton    7397    206

Ware    2878    129

Warren    362    11

Washington    1593    49

Wayne    2562    67

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2869    62

Whitfield    14190    207

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    647    16

Wilkinson    706    24

Worth    1141    55

   

