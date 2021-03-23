Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,187 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/24-3/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.29.

There have been 844,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,045 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,550.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

There have been 58,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 107 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 23, there were 1,212 current hospitalizations – a decrease of two hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1851 62

Atkinson 762 16

Bacon 1101 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3764 107

Banks 1585 33

Barrow 8303 120

Bartow 10728 195

Ben Hill 1476 56

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 13041 378

Bleckley 790 33

Brantley 892 29

Brooks 923 36

Bryan 2593 33

Bulloch 5130 58

Burke 1710 33

Butts 2056 71

Calhoun 434 14

Camden 3095 26

Candler 736 35

Carroll 7136 128

Catoosa 5306 61

Charlton 1041 21

Chatham 19295 378

Chattahoochee 2889 10

Chattooga 2141 60

Cherokee 21231 280

Clarke 12352 120

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22023 399

Clinch 718 24

Cobb 57461 893

Coffee 4185 128

Colquitt 3398 72

Columbia 10701 156

Cook 1149 36

Coweta 8355 171

Crawford 512 15

Crisp 1396 47

Dade 1154 10

Dawson 2604 37

DeKalb 54211 840

Decatur 2081 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5343 271

Douglas 11282 165

Early 992 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3628 58

Elbert 1507 52

Emanuel 1711 51

Evans 745 17

Fannin 2025 51

Fayette 6359 137

Floyd 9684 168

Forsyth 16905 159

Franklin 2294 39

Fulton 77494 1153

Gilmer 2415 68

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6428 149

Gordon 6303 96

Grady 1495 45

Greene 1466 48

Gwinnett 82748 970

Habersham 4570 141

Hall 24275 397

Hancock 819 59

Haralson 1667 33

Harris 2085 50

Hart 1682 35

Heard 607 14

Henry 18040 266

Houston 9656 181

Irwin 670 18

Jackson 8227 128

Jasper 657 18

Jeff Davis 1261 37

Jefferson 1550 55

Jenkins 712 39

Johnson 779 40

Jones 1546 50

Lamar 1282 42

Lanier 483 9

Laurens 3629 140

Lee 1566 48

Liberty 3080 57

Lincoln 496 23

Long 639 10

Lowndes 7511 131

Lumpkin 2701 58

Macon 593 23

Madison 2665 43

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1608 38

McIntosh 668 14

Meriwether 1462 64

Miller 647 8

Mitchell 1485 71

Monroe 1823 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1153 19

Murray 3963 73

Muscogee 13470 362

Newton 7113 196

Oconee 2929 60

Oglethorpe 1159 27

Paulding 10222 156

Peach 1786 46

Pickens 2423 58

Pierce 1207 43

Pike 1008 23

Polk 3846 75

Pulaski 597 30

Putnam 1726 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1452 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19053 375

Rockdale 5692 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 797 20

Seminole 719 17

Spalding 3803 142

Stephens 2916 73

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1779 89

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1812 42

Taylor 494 22

Telfair 701 43

Terrell 554 42

Thomas 3468 109

Tift 3384 94

Toombs 2847 93

Towns 1046 42

Treutlen 622 20

Troup 5711 170

Turner 591 31

Twiggs 504 34

Union 1978 65

Upson 1756 102

Walker 6109 76

Walton 7724 221

Ware 2922 136

Warren 367 12

Washington 1609 54

Wayne 2625 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2892 63

Whitfield 14438 219

Wilcox 466 28

Wilkes 661 17

Wilkinson 720 26