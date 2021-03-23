Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,187 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/24-3/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.29.
- There have been 844,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,045 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,550.
These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.
- There have been 58,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 107 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 23, there were 1,212 current hospitalizations – a decrease of two hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1851 62
Atkinson 762 16
Bacon 1101 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3764 107
Banks 1585 33
Barrow 8303 120
Bartow 10728 195
Ben Hill 1476 56
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 13041 378
Bleckley 790 33
Brantley 892 29
Brooks 923 36
Bryan 2593 33
Bulloch 5130 58
Burke 1710 33
Butts 2056 71
Calhoun 434 14
Camden 3095 26
Candler 736 35
Carroll 7136 128
Catoosa 5306 61
Charlton 1041 21
Chatham 19295 378
Chattahoochee 2889 10
Chattooga 2141 60
Cherokee 21231 280
Clarke 12352 120
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22023 399
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 57461 893
Coffee 4185 128
Colquitt 3398 72
Columbia 10701 156
Cook 1149 36
Coweta 8355 171
Crawford 512 15
Crisp 1396 47
Dade 1154 10
Dawson 2604 37
DeKalb 54211 840
Decatur 2081 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5343 271
Douglas 11282 165
Early 992 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3628 58
Elbert 1507 52
Emanuel 1711 51
Evans 745 17
Fannin 2025 51
Fayette 6359 137
Floyd 9684 168
Forsyth 16905 159
Franklin 2294 39
Fulton 77494 1153
Gilmer 2415 68
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6428 149
Gordon 6303 96
Grady 1495 45
Greene 1466 48
Gwinnett 82748 970
Habersham 4570 141
Hall 24275 397
Hancock 819 59
Haralson 1667 33
Harris 2085 50
Hart 1682 35
Heard 607 14
Henry 18040 266
Houston 9656 181
Irwin 670 18
Jackson 8227 128
Jasper 657 18
Jeff Davis 1261 37
Jefferson 1550 55
Jenkins 712 39
Johnson 779 40
Jones 1546 50
Lamar 1282 42
Lanier 483 9
Laurens 3629 140
Lee 1566 48
Liberty 3080 57
Lincoln 496 23
Long 639 10
Lowndes 7511 131
Lumpkin 2701 58
Macon 593 23
Madison 2665 43
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1608 38
McIntosh 668 14
Meriwether 1462 64
Miller 647 8
Mitchell 1485 71
Monroe 1823 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1153 19
Murray 3963 73
Muscogee 13470 362
Newton 7113 196
Oconee 2929 60
Oglethorpe 1159 27
Paulding 10222 156
Peach 1786 46
Pickens 2423 58
Pierce 1207 43
Pike 1008 23
Polk 3846 75
Pulaski 597 30
Putnam 1726 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1452 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19053 375
Rockdale 5692 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 797 20
Seminole 719 17
Spalding 3803 142
Stephens 2916 73
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1779 89
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1812 42
Taylor 494 22
Telfair 701 43
Terrell 554 42
Thomas 3468 109
Tift 3384 94
Toombs 2847 93
Towns 1046 42
Treutlen 622 20
Troup 5711 170
Turner 591 31
Twiggs 504 34
Union 1978 65
Upson 1756 102
Walker 6109 76
Walton 7724 221
Ware 2922 136
Warren 367 12
Washington 1609 54
Wayne 2625 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2892 63
Whitfield 14438 219
Wilcox 466 28
Wilkes 661 17
Wilkinson 720 26
Worth 1162 58