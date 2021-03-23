x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,187 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/24-3/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.29.
  • There have been 844,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,045 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,550.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

  • There have been 58,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 107 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 23, there were 1,212 current hospitalizations – a decrease of two hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1851    62

Atkinson    762    16

Bacon    1101    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3764    107

Banks    1585    33

Barrow    8303    120

Bartow    10728    195

Ben Hill    1476    56

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    13041    378

Bleckley    790    33

Brantley    892    29

Brooks    923    36

Bryan    2593    33

Bulloch    5130    58

Burke    1710    33

Butts    2056    71

Calhoun    434    14

Camden    3095    26

Candler    736    35

Carroll    7136    128

Catoosa    5306    61

Charlton    1041    21

Chatham    19295    378

Chattahoochee    2889    10

Chattooga    2141    60

Cherokee    21231    280

Clarke    12352    120

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22023    399

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    57461    893

Coffee    4185    128

Colquitt    3398    72

Columbia    10701    156

Cook    1149    36

Coweta    8355    171

Crawford    512    15

Crisp    1396    47

Dade    1154    10

Dawson    2604    37

DeKalb    54211    840

Decatur    2081    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5343    271

Douglas    11282    165

Early    992    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3628    58

Elbert    1507    52

Emanuel    1711    51

Evans    745    17

Fannin    2025    51

Fayette    6359    137

Floyd    9684    168

Forsyth    16905    159

Franklin    2294    39

Fulton    77494    1153

Gilmer    2415    68

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6428    149

Gordon    6303    96

Grady    1495    45

Greene    1466    48

Gwinnett    82748    970

Habersham    4570    141

Hall    24275    397

Hancock    819    59

Haralson    1667    33

Harris    2085    50

Hart    1682    35

Heard    607    14

Henry    18040    266

Houston    9656    181

Irwin    670    18

Jackson    8227    128

Jasper    657    18

Jeff Davis    1261    37

Jefferson    1550    55

Jenkins    712    39

Johnson    779    40

Jones    1546    50

Lamar    1282    42

Lanier    483    9

Laurens    3629    140

Lee    1566    48

Liberty    3080    57

Lincoln    496    23

Long    639    10

Lowndes    7511    131

Lumpkin    2701    58

Macon    593    23

Madison    2665    43

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1608    38

McIntosh    668    14

Meriwether    1462    64

Miller    647    8

Mitchell    1485    71

Monroe    1823    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1153    19

Murray    3963    73

Muscogee    13470    362

Newton    7113    196

Oconee    2929    60

Oglethorpe    1159    27

Paulding    10222    156

Peach    1786    46

Pickens    2423    58

Pierce    1207    43

Pike    1008    23

Polk    3846    75

Pulaski    597    30

Putnam    1726    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1452    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19053    375

Rockdale    5692    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    797    20

Seminole    719    17

Spalding    3803    142

Stephens    2916    73

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1779    89

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1812    42

Taylor    494    22

Telfair    701    43

Terrell    554    42

Thomas    3468    109

Tift    3384    94

Toombs    2847    93

Towns    1046    42

Treutlen    622    20

Troup    5711    170

Turner    591    31

Twiggs    504    34

Union    1978    65

Upson    1756    102

Walker    6109    76

Walton    7724    221

Ware    2922    136

Warren    367    12

Washington    1609    54

Wayne    2625    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2892    63

Whitfield    14438    219

Wilcox    466    28

Wilkes    661    17

Wilkinson    720    26

Worth    1162    58

