Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,257 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

There have been 58,183 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 24, there were 1,213 current hospitalizations – an increase of one hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1858 62

Atkinson 762 16

Bacon 1111 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3764 107

Banks 1587 33

Barrow 8316 121

Bartow 10744 196

Ben Hill 1476 56

Berrien 1034 29

Bibb 13048 379

Bleckley 790 33

Brantley 891 29

Brooks 924 36

Bryan 2598 33

Bulloch 5134 58

Burke 1713 34

Butts 2057 71

Calhoun 433 14

Camden 3096 26

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7150 128

Catoosa 5315 61

Charlton 1041 21

Chatham 19335 379

Chattahoochee 2889 11

Chattooga 2145 60

Cherokee 21272 281

Clarke 12367 122

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22056 400

Clinch 718 24

Cobb 57554 897

Coffee 4187 129

Colquitt 3388 73

Columbia 10708 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8358 175

Crawford 513 15

Crisp 1397 47

Dade 1155 10

Dawson 2606 37

DeKalb 54307 846

Decatur 2079 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 777 31

Dougherty 5340 270

Douglas 11297 165

Early 992 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3636 59

Elbert 1507 53

Emanuel 1712 51

Evans 745 17

Fannin 2026 52

Fayette 6370 139

Floyd 9705 168

Forsyth 16936 159

Franklin 2295 39

Fulton 77635 1164

Gilmer 2414 68

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6428 149

Gordon 6310 96

Grady 1494 45

Greene 1467 49

Gwinnett 82850 970

Habersham 4573 143

Hall 24298 401

Hancock 819 60

Haralson 1667 33

Harris 2086 50

Hart 1682 35

Heard 607 14

Henry 18051 266

Houston 9673 180

Irwin 670 18

Jackson 8236 129

Jasper 658 18

Jeff Davis 1261 37

Jefferson 1550 57

Jenkins 713 39

Johnson 779 40

Jones 1550 50

Lamar 1282 43

Lanier 484 9

Laurens 3631 140

Lee 1558 49

Liberty 3087 58

Lincoln 496 23

Long 639 10

Lowndes 7515 131

Lumpkin 2702 60

Macon 593 23

Madison 2666 44

Marion 384 16

McDuffie 1609 38

McIntosh 668 14

Meriwether 1463 64

Miller 647 8

Mitchell 1485 71

Monroe 1824 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1154 19

Murray 3969 73

Muscogee 13497 362

Newton 7125 198

Oconee 2934 60

Oglethorpe 1159 27

Paulding 10241 156

Peach 1789 46

Pickens 2425 58

Pierce 1208 43

Pike 1008 23

Polk 3848 75

Pulaski 598 30

Putnam 1727 52

Quitman 79 1

Rabun 1452 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19067 378

Rockdale 5703 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 797 20

Seminole 719 17

Spalding 3807 142

Stephens 2919 73

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1779 89

Talbot 373 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1813 42

Taylor 496 22

Telfair 701 43

Terrell 554 42

Thomas 3467 109

Tift 3385 94

Toombs 2847 93

Towns 1049 42

Treutlen 622 20

Troup 5718 170

Turner 591 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1978 65

Upson 1756 101

Walker 6129 76

Walton 7732 222

Ware 2923 136

Warren 367 13

Washington 1610 54

Wayne 2634 70

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2894 64

Whitfield 14445 219

Wilcox 467 28

Wilkes 661 18

Wilkinson 719 26