Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,257 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86.
- There have been 845,560 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 840 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,020.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,486.
These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.
- There have been 58,183 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 24, there were 1,213 current hospitalizations – an increase of one hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1858 62
Atkinson 762 16
Bacon 1111 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3764 107
Banks 1587 33
Barrow 8316 121
Bartow 10744 196
Ben Hill 1476 56
Berrien 1034 29
Bibb 13048 379
Bleckley 790 33
Brantley 891 29
Brooks 924 36
Bryan 2598 33
Bulloch 5134 58
Burke 1713 34
Butts 2057 71
Calhoun 433 14
Camden 3096 26
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7150 128
Catoosa 5315 61
Charlton 1041 21
Chatham 19335 379
Chattahoochee 2889 11
Chattooga 2145 60
Cherokee 21272 281
Clarke 12367 122
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22056 400
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 57554 897
Coffee 4187 129
Colquitt 3388 73
Columbia 10708 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8358 175
Crawford 513 15
Crisp 1397 47
Dade 1155 10
Dawson 2606 37
DeKalb 54307 846
Decatur 2079 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 777 31
Dougherty 5340 270
Douglas 11297 165
Early 992 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3636 59
Elbert 1507 53
Emanuel 1712 51
Evans 745 17
Fannin 2026 52
Fayette 6370 139
Floyd 9705 168
Forsyth 16936 159
Franklin 2295 39
Fulton 77635 1164
Gilmer 2414 68
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6428 149
Gordon 6310 96
Grady 1494 45
Greene 1467 49
Gwinnett 82850 970
Habersham 4573 143
Hall 24298 401
Hancock 819 60
Haralson 1667 33
Harris 2086 50
Hart 1682 35
Heard 607 14
Henry 18051 266
Houston 9673 180
Irwin 670 18
Jackson 8236 129
Jasper 658 18
Jeff Davis 1261 37
Jefferson 1550 57
Jenkins 713 39
Johnson 779 40
Jones 1550 50
Lamar 1282 43
Lanier 484 9
Laurens 3631 140
Lee 1558 49
Liberty 3087 58
Lincoln 496 23
Long 639 10
Lowndes 7515 131
Lumpkin 2702 60
Macon 593 23
Madison 2666 44
Marion 384 16
McDuffie 1609 38
McIntosh 668 14
Meriwether 1463 64
Miller 647 8
Mitchell 1485 71
Monroe 1824 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1154 19
Murray 3969 73
Muscogee 13497 362
Newton 7125 198
Oconee 2934 60
Oglethorpe 1159 27
Paulding 10241 156
Peach 1789 46
Pickens 2425 58
Pierce 1208 43
Pike 1008 23
Polk 3848 75
Pulaski 598 30
Putnam 1727 52
Quitman 79 1
Rabun 1452 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19067 378
Rockdale 5703 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 797 20
Seminole 719 17
Spalding 3807 142
Stephens 2919 73
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1779 89
Talbot 373 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1813 42
Taylor 496 22
Telfair 701 43
Terrell 554 42
Thomas 3467 109
Tift 3385 94
Toombs 2847 93
Towns 1049 42
Treutlen 622 20
Troup 5718 170
Turner 591 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1978 65
Upson 1756 101
Walker 6129 76
Walton 7732 222
Ware 2923 136
Warren 367 13
Washington 1610 54
Wayne 2634 70
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2894 64
Whitfield 14445 219
Wilcox 467 28
Wilkes 661 18
Wilkinson 719 26
Worth 1159 58