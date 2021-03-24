x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,257 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86.
  • There have been 845,560 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 840 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,020.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,486.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

  • There have been 58,183 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 24, there were 1,213 current hospitalizations – an increase of one hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1858    62

Atkinson    762    16

Bacon    1111    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3764    107

Banks    1587    33

Barrow    8316    121

Bartow    10744    196

Ben Hill    1476    56

Berrien    1034    29

Bibb    13048    379

Bleckley    790    33

Brantley    891    29

Brooks    924    36

Bryan    2598    33

Bulloch    5134    58

Burke    1713    34

Butts    2057    71

Calhoun    433    14

Camden    3096    26

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7150    128

Catoosa    5315    61

Charlton    1041    21

Chatham    19335    379

Chattahoochee    2889    11

Chattooga    2145    60

Cherokee    21272    281

Clarke    12367    122

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22056    400

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    57554    897

Coffee    4187    129

Colquitt    3388    73

Columbia    10708    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8358    175

Crawford    513    15

Crisp    1397    47

Dade    1155    10

Dawson    2606    37

DeKalb    54307    846

Decatur    2079    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    777    31

Dougherty    5340    270

Douglas    11297    165

Early    992    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3636    59

Elbert    1507    53

Emanuel    1712    51

Evans    745    17

Fannin    2026    52

Fayette    6370    139

Floyd    9705    168

Forsyth    16936    159

Franklin    2295    39

Fulton    77635    1164

Gilmer    2414    68

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6428    149

Gordon    6310    96

Grady    1494    45

Greene    1467    49

Gwinnett    82850    970

Habersham    4573    143

Hall    24298    401

Hancock    819    60

Haralson    1667    33

Harris    2086    50

Hart    1682    35

Heard    607    14

Henry    18051    266

Houston    9673    180

Irwin    670    18

Jackson    8236    129

Jasper    658    18

Jeff Davis    1261    37

Jefferson    1550    57

Jenkins    713    39

Johnson    779    40

Jones    1550    50

Lamar    1282    43

Lanier    484    9

Laurens    3631    140

Lee    1558    49

Liberty    3087    58

Lincoln    496    23

Long    639    10

Lowndes    7515    131

Lumpkin    2702    60

Macon    593    23

Madison    2666    44

Marion    384    16

McDuffie    1609    38

McIntosh    668    14

Meriwether    1463    64

Miller    647    8

Mitchell    1485    71

Monroe    1824    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1154    19

Murray    3969    73

Muscogee    13497    362

Newton    7125    198

Oconee    2934    60

Oglethorpe    1159    27

Paulding    10241    156

Peach    1789    46

Pickens    2425    58

Pierce    1208    43

Pike    1008    23

Polk    3848    75

Pulaski    598    30

Putnam    1727    52

Quitman    79    1

Rabun    1452    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19067    378

Rockdale    5703    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    797    20

Seminole    719    17

Spalding    3807    142

Stephens    2919    73

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1779    89

Talbot    373    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1813    42

Taylor    496    22

Telfair    701    43

Terrell    554    42

Thomas    3467    109

Tift    3385    94

Toombs    2847    93

Towns    1049    42

Treutlen    622    20

Troup    5718    170

Turner    591    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1978    65

Upson    1756    101

Walker    6129    76

Walton    7732    222

Ware    2923    136

Warren    367    13

Washington    1610    54

Wayne    2634    70

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2894    64

Whitfield    14445    219

Wilcox    467    28

Wilkes    661    18

Wilkinson    719    26

Worth    1159    58

        

        

