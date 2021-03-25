Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,336 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79.
- There have been 846,745 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,018.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,419.
These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.
- There have been 58,304 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 121 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 25, there were 1,241 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1864 63
Atkinson 764 16
Bacon 1125 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3771 108
Banks 1590 33
Barrow 8331 124
Bartow 10764 197
Ben Hill 1476 56
Berrien 1034 29
Bibb 13055 380
Bleckley 790 33
Brantley 895 30
Brooks 924 36
Bryan 2598 33
Bulloch 5135 58
Burke 1713 34
Butts 2060 71
Calhoun 434 14
Camden 3096 26
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7157 128
Catoosa 5329 61
Charlton 1041 23
Chatham 19374 380
Chattahoochee 2889 11
Chattooga 2150 60
Cherokee 21322 281
Clarke 12378 125
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22142 402
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 57658 899
Coffee 4188 131
Colquitt 3401 73
Columbia 10714 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8368 179
Crawford 515 15
Crisp 1399 48
Dade 1157 10
Dawson 2613 37
DeKalb 54459 849
Decatur 2081 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5344 270
Douglas 11322 165
Early 993 41
Echols 355 3
Effingham 3643 60
Elbert 1508 53
Emanuel 1712 51
Evans 745 17
Fannin 2029 53
Fayette 6379 140
Floyd 9726 170
Forsyth 16968 160
Franklin 2295 40
Fulton 77775 1169
Gilmer 2415 69
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6432 149
Gordon 6317 96
Grady 1496 45
Greene 1468 49
Gwinnett 82953 974
Habersham 4577 143
Hall 24326 404
Hancock 819 59
Haralson 1669 33
Harris 2092 52
Hart 1681 35
Heard 609 14
Henry 18095 268
Houston 9681 181
Irwin 670 18
Jackson 8257 129
Jasper 660 18
Jeff Davis 1264 37
Jefferson 1551 57
Jenkins 713 39
Johnson 780 41
Jones 1548 50
Lamar 1285 43
Lanier 486 9
Laurens 3632 140
Lee 1561 49
Liberty 3100 58
Lincoln 497 24
Long 641 10
Lowndes 7524 131
Lumpkin 2705 60
Macon 594 23
Madison 2667 44
Marion 384 16
McDuffie 1612 38
McIntosh 668 14
Meriwether 1463 64
Miller 647 8
Mitchell 1488 72
Monroe 1823 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1155 20
Murray 3979 73
Muscogee 13524 366
Newton 7137 199
Oconee 2941 60
Oglethorpe 1159 27
Paulding 10258 156
Peach 1789 46
Pickens 2431 58
Pierce 1208 43
Pike 1008 24
Polk 3851 77
Pulaski 600 30
Putnam 1732 52
Quitman 80 2
Rabun 1459 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19095 379
Rockdale 5716 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 797 20
Seminole 720 17
Spalding 3816 144
Stephens 2922 74
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1780 89
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1813 42
Taylor 495 22
Telfair 703 43
Terrell 554 42
Thomas 3469 110
Tift 3386 94
Toombs 2849 93
Towns 1050 42
Treutlen 622 21
Troup 5721 170
Turner 591 31
Twiggs 504 35
Union 1980 65
Upson 1755 101
Walker 6154 76
Walton 7743 224
Ware 2923 136
Warren 367 13
Washington 1611 54
Wayne 2639 70
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2898 64
Whitfield 14461 220
Wilcox 470 28
Wilkes 664 18
Wilkinson 720 26
Worth 1159 58