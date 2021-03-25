x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,336 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79.
  • There have been 846,745 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,018.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,419.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

  • There have been 58,304 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 121 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 25, there were 1,241 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1864    63

Atkinson    764    16

Bacon    1125    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3771    108

Banks    1590    33

Barrow    8331    124

Bartow    10764    197

Ben Hill    1476    56

Berrien    1034    29

Bibb    13055    380

Bleckley    790    33

Brantley    895    30

Brooks    924    36

Bryan    2598    33

Bulloch    5135    58

Burke    1713    34

Butts    2060    71

Calhoun    434    14

Camden    3096    26

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7157    128

Catoosa    5329    61

Charlton    1041    23

Chatham    19374    380

Chattahoochee    2889    11

Chattooga    2150    60

Cherokee    21322    281

Clarke    12378    125

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22142    402

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    57658    899

Coffee    4188    131

Colquitt    3401    73

Columbia    10714    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8368    179

Crawford    515    15

Crisp    1399    48

Dade    1157    10

Dawson    2613    37

DeKalb    54459    849

Decatur    2081    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5344    270

Douglas    11322    165

Early    993    41

Echols    355    3

Effingham    3643    60

Elbert    1508    53

Emanuel    1712    51

Evans    745    17

Fannin    2029    53

Fayette    6379    140

Floyd    9726    170

Forsyth    16968    160

Franklin    2295    40

Fulton    77775    1169

Gilmer    2415    69

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6432    149

Gordon    6317    96

Grady    1496    45

Greene    1468    49

Gwinnett    82953    974

Habersham    4577    143

Hall    24326    404

Hancock    819    59

Haralson    1669    33

Harris    2092    52

Hart    1681    35

Heard    609    14

Henry    18095    268

Houston    9681    181

Irwin    670    18

Jackson    8257    129

Jasper    660    18

Jeff Davis    1264    37

Jefferson    1551    57

Jenkins    713    39

Johnson    780    41

Jones    1548    50

Lamar    1285    43

Lanier    486    9

Laurens    3632    140

Lee    1561    49

Liberty    3100    58

Lincoln    497    24

Long    641    10

Lowndes    7524    131

Lumpkin    2705    60

Macon    594    23

Madison    2667    44

Marion    384    16

McDuffie    1612    38

McIntosh    668    14

Meriwether    1463    64

Miller    647    8

Mitchell    1488    72

Monroe    1823    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1155    20

Murray    3979    73

Muscogee    13524    366

Newton    7137    199

Oconee    2941    60

Oglethorpe    1159    27

Paulding    10258    156

Peach    1789    46

Pickens    2431    58

Pierce    1208    43

Pike    1008    24

Polk    3851    77

Pulaski    600    30

Putnam    1732    52

Quitman    80    2

Rabun    1459    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19095    379

Rockdale    5716    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    797    20

Seminole    720    17

Spalding    3816    144

Stephens    2922    74

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1780    89

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1813    42

Taylor    495    22

Telfair    703    43

Terrell    554    42

Thomas    3469    110

Tift    3386    94

Toombs    2849    93

Towns    1050    42

Treutlen    622    21

Troup    5721    170

Turner    591    31

Twiggs    504    35

Union    1980    65

Upson    1755    101

Walker    6154    76

Walton    7743    224

Ware    2923    136

Warren    367    13

Washington    1611    54

Wayne    2639    70

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2898    64

Whitfield    14461    220

Wilcox    470    28

Wilkes    664    18

Wilkinson    720    26

Worth    1159    58

   

