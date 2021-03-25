Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,336 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/26-3/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.79. There have been 846,745 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,018.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,419.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

There have been 58,304 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 121 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 121 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 25, there were 1,241 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1864 63

Atkinson 764 16

Bacon 1125 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3771 108

Banks 1590 33

Barrow 8331 124

Bartow 10764 197

Ben Hill 1476 56

Berrien 1034 29

Bibb 13055 380

Bleckley 790 33

Brantley 895 30

Brooks 924 36

Bryan 2598 33

Bulloch 5135 58

Burke 1713 34

Butts 2060 71

Calhoun 434 14

Camden 3096 26

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7157 128

Catoosa 5329 61

Charlton 1041 23

Chatham 19374 380

Chattahoochee 2889 11

Chattooga 2150 60

Cherokee 21322 281

Clarke 12378 125

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22142 402

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 57658 899

Coffee 4188 131

Colquitt 3401 73

Columbia 10714 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8368 179

Crawford 515 15

Crisp 1399 48

Dade 1157 10

Dawson 2613 37

DeKalb 54459 849

Decatur 2081 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5344 270

Douglas 11322 165

Early 993 41

Echols 355 3

Effingham 3643 60

Elbert 1508 53

Emanuel 1712 51

Evans 745 17

Fannin 2029 53

Fayette 6379 140

Floyd 9726 170

Forsyth 16968 160

Franklin 2295 40

Fulton 77775 1169

Gilmer 2415 69

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6432 149

Gordon 6317 96

Grady 1496 45

Greene 1468 49

Gwinnett 82953 974

Habersham 4577 143

Hall 24326 404

Hancock 819 59

Haralson 1669 33

Harris 2092 52

Hart 1681 35

Heard 609 14

Henry 18095 268

Houston 9681 181

Irwin 670 18

Jackson 8257 129

Jasper 660 18

Jeff Davis 1264 37

Jefferson 1551 57

Jenkins 713 39

Johnson 780 41

Jones 1548 50

Lamar 1285 43

Lanier 486 9

Laurens 3632 140

Lee 1561 49

Liberty 3100 58

Lincoln 497 24

Long 641 10

Lowndes 7524 131

Lumpkin 2705 60

Macon 594 23

Madison 2667 44

Marion 384 16

McDuffie 1612 38

McIntosh 668 14

Meriwether 1463 64

Miller 647 8

Mitchell 1488 72

Monroe 1823 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1155 20

Murray 3979 73

Muscogee 13524 366

Newton 7137 199

Oconee 2941 60

Oglethorpe 1159 27

Paulding 10258 156

Peach 1789 46

Pickens 2431 58

Pierce 1208 43

Pike 1008 24

Polk 3851 77

Pulaski 600 30

Putnam 1732 52

Quitman 80 2

Rabun 1459 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19095 379

Rockdale 5716 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 797 20

Seminole 720 17

Spalding 3816 144

Stephens 2922 74

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1780 89

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1813 42

Taylor 495 22

Telfair 703 43

Terrell 554 42

Thomas 3469 110

Tift 3386 94

Toombs 2849 93

Towns 1050 42

Treutlen 622 21

Troup 5721 170

Turner 591 31

Twiggs 504 35

Union 1980 65

Upson 1755 101

Walker 6154 76

Walton 7743 224

Ware 2923 136

Warren 367 13

Washington 1611 54

Wayne 2639 70

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2898 64

Whitfield 14461 220

Wilcox 470 28

Wilkes 664 18

Wilkinson 720 26