Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest headlines for Friday, March 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,417 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.86. There have been 847,805 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,060 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,346.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

There have been 58,407 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 103 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 103 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 26, there were 1,211 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1867 63

Atkinson 764 16

Bacon 1251 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3775 109

Banks 1591 33

Barrow 8349 125

Bartow 10781 198

Ben Hill 1477 56

Berrien 1034 29

Bibb 13063 381

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 896 30

Brooks 926 36

Bryan 2598 33

Bulloch 5141 61

Burke 1717 35

Butts 2062 71

Calhoun 435 14

Camden 3125 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7172 128

Catoosa 5330 61

Charlton 1043 23

Chatham 19390 385

Chattahoochee 2892 11

Chattooga 2149 60

Cherokee 21363 284

Clarke 12392 127

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22177 402

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 57744 904

Coffee 4190 131

Colquitt 3418 73

Columbia 10719 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8372 179

Crawford 516 15

Crisp 1399 48

Dade 1156 10

Dawson 2616 38

DeKalb 54554 855

Decatur 2092 54

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5347 270

Douglas 11347 165

Early 996 41

Echols 355 3

Effingham 3647 61

Elbert 1509 53

Emanuel 1712 51

Evans 745 17

Fannin 2034 53

Fayette 6388 141

Floyd 9737 172

Forsyth 17022 160

Franklin 2297 40

Fulton 77877 1172

Gilmer 2417 69

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6439 149

Gordon 6334 96

Grady 1498 45

Greene 1468 51

Gwinnett 83046 982

Habersham 4578 143

Hall 24338 407

Hancock 819 59

Haralson 1669 33

Harris 2094 53

Hart 1682 35

Heard 610 15

Henry 18143 270

Houston 9702 183

Irwin 670 18

Jackson 8268 130

Jasper 660 17

Jeff Davis 1265 37

Jefferson 1552 57

Jenkins 713 39

Johnson 780 41

Jones 1548 51

Lamar 1286 43

Lanier 486 9

Laurens 3632 140

Lee 1566 49

Liberty 3096 58

Lincoln 497 24

Long 626 10

Lowndes 7539 131

Lumpkin 2705 60

Macon 594 23

Madison 2669 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1613 38

McIntosh 666 14

Meriwether 1464 64

Miller 649 8

Mitchell 1492 72

Monroe 1824 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1156 21

Murray 3988 73

Muscogee 13547 368

Newton 7146 200

Oconee 2947 60

Oglethorpe 1161 27

Paulding 10274 157

Peach 1792 46

Pickens 2431 58

Pierce 1209 43

Pike 1012 24

Polk 3854 77

Pulaski 600 31

Putnam 1735 52

Quitman 80 2

Rabun 1462 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19120 384

Rockdale 5731 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 797 20

Seminole 723 17

Spalding 3828 146

Stephens 2924 75

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1781 89

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1815 42

Taylor 495 22

Telfair 705 43

Terrell 553 42

Thomas 3471 112

Tift 3388 94

Toombs 2852 93

Towns 1050 42

Treutlen 621 22

Troup 5730 170

Turner 592 31

Twiggs 505 35

Union 1981 65

Upson 1756 102

Walker 6154 76

Walton 7754 224

Ware 2927 136

Warren 367 13

Washington 1612 54

Wayne 2648 72

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2900 64

Whitfield 14484 220

Wilcox 471 28

Wilkes 665 18

Wilkinson 721 26