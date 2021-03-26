Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest headlines for Friday, March 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,417 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.86.
- There have been 847,805 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,060 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,346.
These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.
- There have been 58,407 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 103 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 26, there were 1,211 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1867 63
Atkinson 764 16
Bacon 1251 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3775 109
Banks 1591 33
Barrow 8349 125
Bartow 10781 198
Ben Hill 1477 56
Berrien 1034 29
Bibb 13063 381
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 896 30
Brooks 926 36
Bryan 2598 33
Bulloch 5141 61
Burke 1717 35
Butts 2062 71
Calhoun 435 14
Camden 3125 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7172 128
Catoosa 5330 61
Charlton 1043 23
Chatham 19390 385
Chattahoochee 2892 11
Chattooga 2149 60
Cherokee 21363 284
Clarke 12392 127
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22177 402
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 57744 904
Coffee 4190 131
Colquitt 3418 73
Columbia 10719 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8372 179
Crawford 516 15
Crisp 1399 48
Dade 1156 10
Dawson 2616 38
DeKalb 54554 855
Decatur 2092 54
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5347 270
Douglas 11347 165
Early 996 41
Echols 355 3
Effingham 3647 61
Elbert 1509 53
Emanuel 1712 51
Evans 745 17
Fannin 2034 53
Fayette 6388 141
Floyd 9737 172
Forsyth 17022 160
Franklin 2297 40
Fulton 77877 1172
Gilmer 2417 69
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6439 149
Gordon 6334 96
Grady 1498 45
Greene 1468 51
Gwinnett 83046 982
Habersham 4578 143
Hall 24338 407
Hancock 819 59
Haralson 1669 33
Harris 2094 53
Hart 1682 35
Heard 610 15
Henry 18143 270
Houston 9702 183
Irwin 670 18
Jackson 8268 130
Jasper 660 17
Jeff Davis 1265 37
Jefferson 1552 57
Jenkins 713 39
Johnson 780 41
Jones 1548 51
Lamar 1286 43
Lanier 486 9
Laurens 3632 140
Lee 1566 49
Liberty 3096 58
Lincoln 497 24
Long 626 10
Lowndes 7539 131
Lumpkin 2705 60
Macon 594 23
Madison 2669 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1613 38
McIntosh 666 14
Meriwether 1464 64
Miller 649 8
Mitchell 1492 72
Monroe 1824 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1156 21
Murray 3988 73
Muscogee 13547 368
Newton 7146 200
Oconee 2947 60
Oglethorpe 1161 27
Paulding 10274 157
Peach 1792 46
Pickens 2431 58
Pierce 1209 43
Pike 1012 24
Polk 3854 77
Pulaski 600 31
Putnam 1735 52
Quitman 80 2
Rabun 1462 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19120 384
Rockdale 5731 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 797 20
Seminole 723 17
Spalding 3828 146
Stephens 2924 75
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1781 89
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1815 42
Taylor 495 22
Telfair 705 43
Terrell 553 42
Thomas 3471 112
Tift 3388 94
Toombs 2852 93
Towns 1050 42
Treutlen 621 22
Troup 5730 170
Turner 592 31
Twiggs 505 35
Union 1981 65
Upson 1756 102
Walker 6154 76
Walton 7754 224
Ware 2927 136
Warren 367 13
Washington 1612 54
Wayne 2648 72
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2900 64
Whitfield 14484 220
Wilcox 471 28
Wilkes 665 18
Wilkinson 721 26
Worth 1161 58