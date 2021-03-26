x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest headlines for Friday, March 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,417 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.86.
  • There have been 847,805 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,060 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,346.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

  • There have been 58,407 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 103 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 26, there were 1,211 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1867    63

Atkinson    764    16

Bacon    1251    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3775    109

Banks    1591    33

Barrow    8349    125

Bartow    10781    198

Ben Hill    1477    56

Berrien    1034    29

Bibb    13063    381

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    896    30

Brooks    926    36

Bryan    2598    33

Bulloch    5141    61

Burke    1717    35

Butts    2062    71

Calhoun    435    14

Camden    3125    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7172    128

Catoosa    5330    61

Charlton    1043    23

Chatham    19390    385

Chattahoochee    2892    11

Chattooga    2149    60

Cherokee    21363    284

Clarke    12392    127

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22177    402

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    57744    904

Coffee    4190    131

Colquitt    3418    73

Columbia    10719    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8372    179

Crawford    516    15

Crisp    1399    48

Dade    1156    10

Dawson    2616    38

DeKalb    54554    855

Decatur    2092    54

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5347    270

Douglas    11347    165

Early    996    41

Echols    355    3

Effingham    3647    61

Elbert    1509    53

Emanuel    1712    51

Evans    745    17

Fannin    2034    53

Fayette    6388    141

Floyd    9737    172

Forsyth    17022    160

Franklin    2297    40

Fulton    77877    1172

Gilmer    2417    69

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6439    149

Gordon    6334    96

Grady    1498    45

Greene    1468    51

Gwinnett    83046    982

Habersham    4578    143

Hall    24338    407

Hancock    819    59

Haralson    1669    33

Harris    2094    53

Hart    1682    35

Heard    610    15

Henry    18143    270

Houston    9702    183

Irwin    670    18

Jackson    8268    130

Jasper    660    17

Jeff Davis    1265    37

Jefferson    1552    57

Jenkins    713    39

Johnson    780    41

Jones    1548    51

Lamar    1286    43

Lanier    486    9

Laurens    3632    140

Lee    1566    49

Liberty    3096    58

Lincoln    497    24

Long    626    10

Lowndes    7539    131

Lumpkin    2705    60

Macon    594    23

Madison    2669    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1613    38

McIntosh    666    14

Meriwether    1464    64

Miller    649    8

Mitchell    1492    72

Monroe    1824    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1156    21

Murray    3988    73

Muscogee    13547    368

Newton    7146    200

Oconee    2947    60

Oglethorpe    1161    27

Paulding    10274    157

Peach    1792    46

Pickens    2431    58

Pierce    1209    43

Pike    1012    24

Polk    3854    77

Pulaski    600    31

Putnam    1735    52

Quitman    80    2

Rabun    1462    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19120    384

Rockdale    5731    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    797    20

Seminole    723    17

Spalding    3828    146

Stephens    2924    75

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1781    89

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1815    42

Taylor    495    22

Telfair    705    43

Terrell    553    42

Thomas    3471    112

Tift    3388    94

Toombs    2852    93

Towns    1050    42

Treutlen    621    22

Troup    5730    170

Turner    592    31

Twiggs    505    35

Union    1981    65

Upson    1756    102

Walker    6154    76

Walton    7754    224

Ware    2927    136

Warren    367    13

Washington    1612    54

Wayne    2648    72

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2900    64

Whitfield    14484    220

Wilcox    471    28

Wilkes    665    18

Wilkinson    721    26

Worth    1161    58

