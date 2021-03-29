Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,523 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/16-3/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.
- There have been 850,413 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 806 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,004.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,187.
- There have been 58,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 29, there were 1,204 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1869 63
Atkinson 767 16
Bacon 1258 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3779 109
Banks 1595 33
Barrow 8377 126
Bartow 10815 200
Ben Hill 1478 56
Berrien 1037 29
Bibb 13073 384
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 897 30
Brooks 929 36
Bryan 2602 33
Bulloch 5152 61
Burke 1718 35
Butts 2104 72
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3129 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7203 128
Catoosa 5355 61
Charlton 1043 23
Chatham 19429 390
Chattahoochee 2893 12
Chattooga 2161 60
Cherokee 21484 285
Clarke 12415 128
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22276 407
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 57986 909
Coffee 4196 132
Colquitt 3449 73
Columbia 10735 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8385 180
Crawford 517 15
Crisp 1400 49
Dade 1163 10
Dawson 2625 38
DeKalb 54903 867
Decatur 2100 54
Dodge 1073 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5376 270
Douglas 11394 166
Early 999 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3661 61
Elbert 1509 53
Emanuel 1712 51
Evans 748 17
Fannin 2043 53
Fayette 6407 141
Floyd 9756 173
Forsyth 17085 161
Franklin 2300 40
Fulton 78205 1179
Gilmer 2423 69
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6452 149
Gordon 6351 98
Grady 1503 45
Greene 1469 52
Gwinnett 83325 989
Habersham 4584 143
Hall 24386 410
Hancock 822 59
Haralson 1673 34
Harris 2103 53
Hart 1683 35
Heard 612 15
Henry 18221 270
Houston 9728 184
Irwin 672 18
Jackson 8300 131
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1267 37
Jefferson 1552 57
Jenkins 715 39
Johnson 779 41
Jones 1546 52
Lamar 1289 43
Lanier 488 9
Laurens 3636 141
Lee 1567 49
Liberty 3104 59
Lincoln 498 24
Long 634 10
Lowndes 7555 132
Lumpkin 2708 61
Macon 596 23
Madison 2674 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1614 38
McIntosh 666 14
Meriwether 1467 66
Miller 654 8
Mitchell 1496 73
Monroe 1828 85
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1162 22
Murray 3998 74
Muscogee 13608 369
Newton 7165 203
Oconee 2957 61
Oglethorpe 1163 27
Paulding 10325 158
Peach 1796 46
Pickens 2434 58
Pierce 1213 43
Pike 1019 24
Polk 3863 77
Pulaski 601 32
Putnam 1737 52
Quitman 80 2
Rabun 1468 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19170 385
Rockdale 5760 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 798 20
Seminole 726 17
Spalding 3843 146
Stephens 2925 75
Stewart 776 22
Sumter 1782 89
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1819 42
Taylor 496 22
Telfair 705 43
Terrell 555 42
Thomas 3484 112
Tift 3391 94
Toombs 2853 93
Towns 1054 42
Treutlen 621 22
Troup 5757 175
Turner 593 31
Twiggs 506 36
Union 1985 65
Upson 1758 103
Walker 6186 76
Walton 7789 225
Ware 2932 136
Warren 367 13
Washington 1614 54
Wayne 2653 72
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2905 64
Whitfield 14530 222
Wilcox 472 28
Wilkes 666 19
Wilkinson 723 27
Worth 1166 58