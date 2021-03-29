Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,523 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/16-3/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.

There have been 850,413 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 806 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,004.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,187.

There have been 58,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 29, there were 1,204 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1869 63

Atkinson 767 16

Bacon 1258 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3779 109

Banks 1595 33

Barrow 8377 126

Bartow 10815 200

Ben Hill 1478 56

Berrien 1037 29

Bibb 13073 384

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 897 30

Brooks 929 36

Bryan 2602 33

Bulloch 5152 61

Burke 1718 35

Butts 2104 72

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3129 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7203 128

Catoosa 5355 61

Charlton 1043 23

Chatham 19429 390

Chattahoochee 2893 12

Chattooga 2161 60

Cherokee 21484 285

Clarke 12415 128

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22276 407

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 57986 909

Coffee 4196 132

Colquitt 3449 73

Columbia 10735 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8385 180

Crawford 517 15

Crisp 1400 49

Dade 1163 10

Dawson 2625 38

DeKalb 54903 867

Decatur 2100 54

Dodge 1073 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5376 270

Douglas 11394 166

Early 999 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3661 61

Elbert 1509 53

Emanuel 1712 51

Evans 748 17

Fannin 2043 53

Fayette 6407 141

Floyd 9756 173

Forsyth 17085 161

Franklin 2300 40

Fulton 78205 1179

Gilmer 2423 69

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6452 149

Gordon 6351 98

Grady 1503 45

Greene 1469 52

Gwinnett 83325 989

Habersham 4584 143

Hall 24386 410

Hancock 822 59

Haralson 1673 34

Harris 2103 53

Hart 1683 35

Heard 612 15

Henry 18221 270

Houston 9728 184

Irwin 672 18

Jackson 8300 131

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1267 37

Jefferson 1552 57

Jenkins 715 39

Johnson 779 41

Jones 1546 52

Lamar 1289 43

Lanier 488 9

Laurens 3636 141

Lee 1567 49

Liberty 3104 59

Lincoln 498 24

Long 634 10

Lowndes 7555 132

Lumpkin 2708 61

Macon 596 23

Madison 2674 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1614 38

McIntosh 666 14

Meriwether 1467 66

Miller 654 8

Mitchell 1496 73

Monroe 1828 85

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1162 22

Murray 3998 74

Muscogee 13608 369

Newton 7165 203

Oconee 2957 61

Oglethorpe 1163 27

Paulding 10325 158

Peach 1796 46

Pickens 2434 58

Pierce 1213 43

Pike 1019 24

Polk 3863 77

Pulaski 601 32

Putnam 1737 52

Quitman 80 2

Rabun 1468 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19170 385

Rockdale 5760 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 798 20

Seminole 726 17

Spalding 3843 146

Stephens 2925 75

Stewart 776 22

Sumter 1782 89

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1819 42

Taylor 496 22

Telfair 705 43

Terrell 555 42

Thomas 3484 112

Tift 3391 94

Toombs 2853 93

Towns 1054 42

Treutlen 621 22

Troup 5757 175

Turner 593 31

Twiggs 506 36

Union 1985 65

Upson 1758 103

Walker 6186 76

Walton 7789 225

Ware 2932 136

Warren 367 13

Washington 1614 54

Wayne 2653 72

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2905 64

Whitfield 14530 222

Wilcox 472 28

Wilkes 666 19

Wilkinson 723 27