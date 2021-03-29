x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,523 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/16-3/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/2-3/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.
  • There have been 850,413 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 806 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,004.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,187.
  • There have been 58,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 29, there were 1,204 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1869    63

Atkinson    767    16

Bacon    1258    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3779    109

Banks    1595    33

Barrow    8377    126

Bartow    10815    200

Ben Hill    1478    56

Berrien    1037    29

Bibb    13073    384

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    897    30

Brooks    929    36

Bryan    2602    33

Bulloch    5152    61

Burke    1718    35

Butts    2104    72

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3129    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7203    128

Catoosa    5355    61

Charlton    1043    23

Chatham    19429    390

Chattahoochee    2893    12

Chattooga    2161    60

Cherokee    21484    285

Clarke    12415    128

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22276    407

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    57986    909

Coffee    4196    132

Colquitt    3449    73

Columbia    10735    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8385    180

Crawford    517    15

Crisp    1400    49

Dade    1163    10

Dawson    2625    38

DeKalb    54903    867

Decatur    2100    54

Dodge    1073    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5376    270

Douglas    11394    166

Early    999    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3661    61

Elbert    1509    53

Emanuel    1712    51

Evans    748    17

Fannin    2043    53

Fayette    6407    141

Floyd    9756    173

Forsyth    17085    161

Franklin    2300    40

Fulton    78205    1179

Gilmer    2423    69

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6452    149

Gordon    6351    98

Grady    1503    45

Greene    1469    52

Gwinnett    83325    989

Habersham    4584    143

Hall    24386    410

Hancock    822    59

Haralson    1673    34

Harris    2103    53

Hart    1683    35

Heard    612    15

Henry    18221    270

Houston    9728    184

Irwin    672    18

Jackson    8300    131

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1267    37

Jefferson    1552    57

Jenkins    715    39

Johnson    779    41

Jones    1546    52

Lamar    1289    43

Lanier    488    9

Laurens    3636    141

Lee    1567    49

Liberty    3104    59

Lincoln    498    24

Long    634    10

Lowndes    7555    132

Lumpkin    2708    61

Macon    596    23

Madison    2674    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1614    38

McIntosh    666    14

Meriwether    1467    66

Miller    654    8

Mitchell    1496    73

Monroe    1828    85

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1162    22

Murray    3998    74

Muscogee    13608    369

Newton    7165    203

Oconee    2957    61

Oglethorpe    1163    27

Paulding    10325    158

Peach    1796    46

Pickens    2434    58

Pierce    1213    43

Pike    1019    24

Polk    3863    77

Pulaski    601    32

Putnam    1737    52

Quitman    80    2

Rabun    1468    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19170    385

Rockdale    5760    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    798    20

Seminole    726    17

Spalding    3843    146

Stephens    2925    75

Stewart    776    22

Sumter    1782    89

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1819    42

Taylor    496    22

Telfair    705    43

Terrell    555    42

Thomas    3484    112

Tift    3391    94

Toombs    2853    93

Towns    1054    42

Treutlen    621    22

Troup    5757    175

Turner    593    31

Twiggs    506    36

Union    1985    65

Upson    1758    103

Walker    6186    76

Walton    7789    225

Ware    2932    136

Warren    367    13

Washington    1614    54

Wayne    2653    72

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2905    64

Whitfield    14530    222

Wilcox    472    28

Wilkes    666    19

Wilkinson    723    27

Worth    1166    58

