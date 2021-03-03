Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,349 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21.
- There have been 823,008 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,526 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,666.
- There have been 56,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 3, there were 1,840 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1838 60
Atkinson 762 18
Bacon 1017 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3720 106
Banks 1557 33
Barrow 8074 117
Bartow 10276 184
Ben Hill 1465 55
Berrien 1014 29
Bibb 12864 359
Bleckley 783 33
Brantley 871 27
Brooks 902 37
Bryan 2512 30
Bulloch 5071 50
Burke 1675 31
Butts 1997 68
Calhoun 448 15
Camden 3075 28
Candler 726 33
Carroll 7014 124
Catoosa 5155 59
Charlton 1018 19
Chatham 18696 352
Chattahoochee 2683 9
Chattooga 2102 59
Cherokee 20416 258
Clarke 12104 115
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21254 372
Clinch 705 24
Cobb 55701 861
Coffee 4158 121
Colquitt 3319 66
Columbia 10555 150
Cook 1139 35
Coweta 8094 154
Crawford 502 14
Crisp 1316 43
Dade 1113 9
Dawson 2555 34
DeKalb 52080 784
Decatur 2057 53
Dodge 1075 57
Dooly 744 28
Dougherty 5289 266
Douglas 10905 154
Early 975 41
Echols 354 3
Effingham 3610 59
Elbert 1489 50
Emanuel 1695 51
Evans 736 15
Fannin 1978 51
Fayette 6181 129
Floyd 9375 165
Forsyth 16268 152
Franklin 2271 37
Fulton 74832 1072
Gilmer 2365 64
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6377 145
Gordon 6100 92
Grady 1482 43
Greene 1436 47
Gwinnett 80837 910
Habersham 4544 138
Hall 23900 384
Hancock 807 56
Haralson 1629 33
Harris 2010 49
Hart 1651 35
Heard 596 14
Henry 17256 248
Houston 9422 169
Irwin 668 16
Jackson 8056 122
Jasper 639 18
Jeff Davis 1232 36
Jefferson 1540 54
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 778 40
Jones 1524 43
Lamar 1255 39
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3617 136
Lee 1552 45
Liberty 2748 52
Lincoln 488 21
Long 647 11
Lowndes 7339 128
Lumpkin 2663 54
Macon 581 22
Madison 2621 38
Marion 378 14
McDuffie 1580 38
McIntosh 597 13
Meriwether 1430 53
Miller 615 6
Mitchell 1477 70
Monroe 1779 78
Montgomery 708 19
Morgan 1128 14
Murray 3889 68
Muscogee 12916 330
Newton 6908 183
Oconee 2783 57
Oglethorpe 1127 26
Paulding 9900 145
Peach 1759 44
Pickens 2364 54
Pierce 1186 38
Pike 979 21
Polk 3746 72
Pulaski 592 30
Putnam 1679 48
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1438 36
Randolph 456 32
Richmond 18768 356
Rockdale 5518 129
Schley 203 4
Screven 787 17
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3648 130
Stephens 2867 71
Stewart 765 22
Sumter 1763 88
Talbot 364 17
Taliaferro 95 2
Tattnall 1786 39
Taylor 487 20
Telfair 695 43
Terrell 540 40
Thomas 3438 106
Tift 3362 92
Toombs 2785 86
Towns 1019 39
Treutlen 622 19
Troup 5583 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 494 31
Union 1946 62
Upson 1711 99
Walker 5955 71
Walton 7444 208
Ware 2886 130
Warren 362 11
Washington 1593 49
Wayne 2563 68
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2868 63
Whitfield 14216 209
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 648 17
Wilkinson 707 25
Worth 1145 55