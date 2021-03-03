Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,349 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21. There have been 823,008 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,526 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,666.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,526 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,666. There have been 56,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 3, there were 1,840 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1838 60

Atkinson 762 18

Bacon 1017 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3720 106

Banks 1557 33

Barrow 8074 117

Bartow 10276 184

Ben Hill 1465 55

Berrien 1014 29

Bibb 12864 359

Bleckley 783 33

Brantley 871 27

Brooks 902 37

Bryan 2512 30

Bulloch 5071 50

Burke 1675 31

Butts 1997 68

Calhoun 448 15

Camden 3075 28

Candler 726 33

Carroll 7014 124

Catoosa 5155 59

Charlton 1018 19

Chatham 18696 352

Chattahoochee 2683 9

Chattooga 2102 59

Cherokee 20416 258

Clarke 12104 115

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21254 372

Clinch 705 24

Cobb 55701 861

Coffee 4158 121

Colquitt 3319 66

Columbia 10555 150

Cook 1139 35

Coweta 8094 154

Crawford 502 14

Crisp 1316 43

Dade 1113 9

Dawson 2555 34

DeKalb 52080 784

Decatur 2057 53

Dodge 1075 57

Dooly 744 28

Dougherty 5289 266

Douglas 10905 154

Early 975 41

Echols 354 3

Effingham 3610 59

Elbert 1489 50

Emanuel 1695 51

Evans 736 15

Fannin 1978 51

Fayette 6181 129

Floyd 9375 165

Forsyth 16268 152

Franklin 2271 37

Fulton 74832 1072

Gilmer 2365 64

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6377 145

Gordon 6100 92

Grady 1482 43

Greene 1436 47

Gwinnett 80837 910

Habersham 4544 138

Hall 23900 384

Hancock 807 56

Haralson 1629 33

Harris 2010 49

Hart 1651 35

Heard 596 14

Henry 17256 248

Houston 9422 169

Irwin 668 16

Jackson 8056 122

Jasper 639 18

Jeff Davis 1232 36

Jefferson 1540 54

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 778 40

Jones 1524 43

Lamar 1255 39

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3617 136

Lee 1552 45

Liberty 2748 52

Lincoln 488 21

Long 647 11

Lowndes 7339 128

Lumpkin 2663 54

Macon 581 22

Madison 2621 38

Marion 378 14

McDuffie 1580 38

McIntosh 597 13

Meriwether 1430 53

Miller 615 6

Mitchell 1477 70

Monroe 1779 78

Montgomery 708 19

Morgan 1128 14

Murray 3889 68

Muscogee 12916 330

Newton 6908 183

Oconee 2783 57

Oglethorpe 1127 26

Paulding 9900 145

Peach 1759 44

Pickens 2364 54

Pierce 1186 38

Pike 979 21

Polk 3746 72

Pulaski 592 30

Putnam 1679 48

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1438 36

Randolph 456 32

Richmond 18768 356

Rockdale 5518 129

Schley 203 4

Screven 787 17

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3648 130

Stephens 2867 71

Stewart 765 22

Sumter 1763 88

Talbot 364 17

Taliaferro 95 2

Tattnall 1786 39

Taylor 487 20

Telfair 695 43

Terrell 540 40

Thomas 3438 106

Tift 3362 92

Toombs 2785 86

Towns 1019 39

Treutlen 622 19

Troup 5583 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 494 31

Union 1946 62

Upson 1711 99

Walker 5955 71

Walton 7444 208

Ware 2886 130

Warren 362 11

Washington 1593 49

Wayne 2563 68

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2868 63

Whitfield 14216 209

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 648 17

Wilkinson 707 25