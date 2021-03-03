x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,349 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21.
  • There have been 823,008 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,526 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,666.
  • There have been 56,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 3, there were 1,840 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1838    60

Atkinson    762    18

Bacon    1017    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3720    106

Banks    1557    33

Barrow    8074    117

Bartow    10276    184

Ben Hill    1465    55

Berrien    1014    29

Bibb    12864    359

Bleckley    783    33

Brantley    871    27

Brooks    902    37

Bryan    2512    30

Bulloch    5071    50

Burke    1675    31

Butts    1997    68

Calhoun    448    15

Camden    3075    28

Candler    726    33

Carroll    7014    124

Catoosa    5155    59

Charlton    1018    19

Chatham    18696    352

Chattahoochee    2683    9

Chattooga    2102    59

Cherokee    20416    258

Clarke    12104    115

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21254    372

Clinch    705    24

Cobb    55701    861

Coffee    4158    121

Colquitt    3319    66

Columbia    10555    150

Cook    1139    35

Coweta    8094    154

Crawford    502    14

Crisp    1316    43

Dade    1113    9

Dawson    2555    34

DeKalb    52080    784

Decatur    2057    53

Dodge    1075    57

Dooly    744    28

Dougherty    5289    266

Douglas    10905    154

Early    975    41

Echols    354    3

Effingham    3610    59

Elbert    1489    50

Emanuel    1695    51

Evans    736    15

Fannin    1978    51

Fayette    6181    129

Floyd    9375    165

Forsyth    16268    152

Franklin    2271    37

Fulton    74832    1072

Gilmer    2365    64

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6377    145

Gordon    6100    92

Grady    1482    43

Greene    1436    47

Gwinnett    80837    910

Habersham    4544    138

Hall    23900    384

Hancock    807    56

Haralson    1629    33

Harris    2010    49

Hart    1651    35

Heard    596    14

Henry    17256    248

Houston    9422    169

Irwin    668    16

Jackson    8056    122

Jasper    639    18

Jeff Davis    1232    36

Jefferson    1540    54

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    778    40

Jones    1524    43

Lamar    1255    39

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3617    136

Lee    1552    45

Liberty    2748    52

Lincoln    488    21

Long    647    11

Lowndes    7339    128

Lumpkin    2663    54

Macon    581    22

Madison    2621    38

Marion    378    14

McDuffie    1580    38

McIntosh    597    13

Meriwether    1430    53

Miller    615    6

Mitchell    1477    70

Monroe    1779    78

Montgomery    708    19

Morgan    1128    14

Murray    3889    68

Muscogee    12916    330

Newton    6908    183

Oconee    2783    57

Oglethorpe    1127    26

Paulding    9900    145

Peach    1759    44

Pickens    2364    54

Pierce    1186    38

Pike    979    21

Polk    3746    72

Pulaski    592    30

Putnam    1679    48

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1438    36

Randolph    456    32

Richmond    18768    356

Rockdale    5518    129

Schley    203    4

Screven    787    17

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3648    130

Stephens    2867    71

Stewart    765    22

Sumter    1763    88

Talbot    364    17

Taliaferro    95    2

Tattnall    1786    39

Taylor    487    20

Telfair    695    43

Terrell    540    40

Thomas    3438    106

Tift    3362    92

Toombs    2785    86

Towns    1019    39

Treutlen    622    19

Troup    5583    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    494    31

Union    1946    62

Upson    1711    99

Walker    5955    71

Walton    7444    208

Ware    2886    130

Warren    362    11

Washington    1593    49

Wayne    2563    68

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2868    63

Whitfield    14216    209

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    648    17

Wilkinson    707    25

Worth    1145    55

   

