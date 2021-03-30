Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases stagnant, deaths down

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,533 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.36.
- There have been 851,306 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 893 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140.
- There have been 58,660 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 30, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1869 63
Atkinson 767 16
Bacon 1258 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3781 109
Banks 1595 33
Barrow 8382 126
Bartow 10831 200
Ben Hill 1479 56
Berrien 1039 29
Bibb 13078 384
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 897 30
Brooks 929 36
Bryan 2607 33
Bulloch 5153 61
Burke 1718 35
Butts 2108 72
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3131 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7215 129
Catoosa 5360 61
Charlton 1043 23
Chatham 19460 390
Chattahoochee 2912 12
Chattooga 2161 60
Cherokee 21518 285
Clarke 12418 128
Clay 182 3
Clayton 22304 407
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 58073 909
Coffee 4197 132
Colquitt 3457 73
Columbia 10740 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8391 180
Crawford 518 15
Crisp 1401 50
Dade 1165 10
Dawson 2630 38
DeKalb 55014 867
Decatur 2105 54
Dodge 1073 55
Dooly 779 31
Dougherty 5381 270
Douglas 11408 166
Early 999 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3664 61
Elbert 1510 53
Emanuel 1713 51
Evans 748 17
Fannin 2045 53
Fayette 6411 141
Floyd 9767 173
Forsyth 17123 161
Franklin 2301 40
Fulton 78298 1182
Gilmer 2425 69
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6452 149
Gordon 6355 98
Grady 1504 45
Greene 1469 52
Gwinnett 83410 989
Habersham 4585 143
Hall 24407 410
Hancock 822 59
Haralson 1673 34
Harris 2103 53
Hart 1683 35
Heard 612 15
Henry 18236 270
Houston 9741 184
Irwin 673 18
Jackson 8304 131
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1269 37
Jefferson 1553 57
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 779 41
Jones 1546 52
Lamar 1292 43
Lanier 488 9
Laurens 3636 141
Lee 1568 49
Liberty 3103 59
Lincoln 498 24
Long 634 10
Lowndes 7563 132
Lumpkin 2711 61
Macon 596 23
Madison 2676 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1615 38
McIntosh 667 14
Meriwether 1469 66
Miller 658 8
Mitchell 1496 73
Monroe 1828 85
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1163 22
Murray 4007 74
Muscogee 13620 369
Newton 7174 203
Oconee 2959 61
Oglethorpe 1163 27
Paulding 10343 158
Peach 1799 46
Pickens 2437 58
Pierce 1213 43
Pike 1020 24
Polk 3865 77
Pulaski 601 32
Putnam 1736 52
Quitman 80 2
Rabun 1468 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19177 385
Rockdale 5764 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 798 20
Seminole 728 17
Spalding 3849 146
Stephens 2926 75
Stewart 778 22
Sumter 1782 89
Talbot 375 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1821 42
Taylor 496 22
Telfair 706 43
Terrell 556 42
Thomas 3489 112
Tift 3393 94
Toombs 2854 93
Towns 1054 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5765 175
Turner 593 31
Twiggs 506 36
Union 1987 65
Upson 1760 103
Walker 6196 76
Walton 7796 225
Ware 2932 143
Warren 367 13
Washington 1609 52
Wayne 2656 72
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2912 64
Whitfield 14536 222
Wilcox 472 28
Wilkes 666 19
Wilkinson 723 27
Worth 1166 58