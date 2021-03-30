Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases stagnant, deaths down

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,533 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.36.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.36. There have been 851,306 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 893 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 893 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140. There have been 58,660 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 30, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1869 63

Atkinson 767 16

Bacon 1258 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3781 109

Banks 1595 33

Barrow 8382 126

Bartow 10831 200

Ben Hill 1479 56

Berrien 1039 29

Bibb 13078 384

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 897 30

Brooks 929 36

Bryan 2607 33

Bulloch 5153 61

Burke 1718 35

Butts 2108 72

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3131 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7215 129

Catoosa 5360 61

Charlton 1043 23

Chatham 19460 390

Chattahoochee 2912 12

Chattooga 2161 60

Cherokee 21518 285

Clarke 12418 128

Clay 182 3

Clayton 22304 407

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 58073 909

Coffee 4197 132

Colquitt 3457 73

Columbia 10740 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8391 180

Crawford 518 15

Crisp 1401 50

Dade 1165 10

Dawson 2630 38

DeKalb 55014 867

Decatur 2105 54

Dodge 1073 55

Dooly 779 31

Dougherty 5381 270

Douglas 11408 166

Early 999 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3664 61

Elbert 1510 53

Emanuel 1713 51

Evans 748 17

Fannin 2045 53

Fayette 6411 141

Floyd 9767 173

Forsyth 17123 161

Franklin 2301 40

Fulton 78298 1182

Gilmer 2425 69

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6452 149

Gordon 6355 98

Grady 1504 45

Greene 1469 52

Gwinnett 83410 989

Habersham 4585 143

Hall 24407 410

Hancock 822 59

Haralson 1673 34

Harris 2103 53

Hart 1683 35

Heard 612 15

Henry 18236 270

Houston 9741 184

Irwin 673 18

Jackson 8304 131

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1269 37

Jefferson 1553 57

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 779 41

Jones 1546 52

Lamar 1292 43

Lanier 488 9

Laurens 3636 141

Lee 1568 49

Liberty 3103 59

Lincoln 498 24

Long 634 10

Lowndes 7563 132

Lumpkin 2711 61

Macon 596 23

Madison 2676 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1615 38

McIntosh 667 14

Meriwether 1469 66

Miller 658 8

Mitchell 1496 73

Monroe 1828 85

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1163 22

Murray 4007 74

Muscogee 13620 369

Newton 7174 203

Oconee 2959 61

Oglethorpe 1163 27

Paulding 10343 158

Peach 1799 46

Pickens 2437 58

Pierce 1213 43

Pike 1020 24

Polk 3865 77

Pulaski 601 32

Putnam 1736 52

Quitman 80 2

Rabun 1468 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19177 385

Rockdale 5764 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 798 20

Seminole 728 17

Spalding 3849 146

Stephens 2926 75

Stewart 778 22

Sumter 1782 89

Talbot 375 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1821 42

Taylor 496 22

Telfair 706 43

Terrell 556 42

Thomas 3489 112

Tift 3393 94

Toombs 2854 93

Towns 1054 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5765 175

Turner 593 31

Twiggs 506 36

Union 1987 65

Upson 1760 103

Walker 6196 76

Walton 7796 225

Ware 2932 143

Warren 367 13

Washington 1609 52

Wayne 2656 72

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2912 64

Whitfield 14536 222

Wilcox 472 28

Wilkes 666 19

Wilkinson 723 27