Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases stagnant, deaths down

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,533 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/17-3/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/3-3/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.36.
  • There have been 851,306 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 893 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 990.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,140.
  • There have been 58,660 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 30, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1869    63

Atkinson    767    16

Bacon    1258    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3781    109

Banks    1595    33

Barrow    8382    126

Bartow    10831    200

Ben Hill    1479    56

Berrien    1039    29

Bibb    13078    384

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    897    30

Brooks    929    36

Bryan    2607    33

Bulloch    5153    61

Burke    1718    35

Butts    2108    72

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3131    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7215    129

Catoosa    5360    61

Charlton    1043    23

Chatham    19460    390

Chattahoochee    2912    12

Chattooga    2161    60

Cherokee    21518    285

Clarke    12418    128

Clay    182    3

Clayton    22304    407

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    58073    909

Coffee    4197    132

Colquitt    3457    73

Columbia    10740    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8391    180

Crawford    518    15

Crisp    1401    50

Dade    1165    10

Dawson    2630    38

DeKalb    55014    867

Decatur    2105    54

Dodge    1073    55

Dooly    779    31

Dougherty    5381    270

Douglas    11408    166

Early    999    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3664    61

Elbert    1510    53

Emanuel    1713    51

Evans    748    17

Fannin    2045    53

Fayette    6411    141

Floyd    9767    173

Forsyth    17123    161

Franklin    2301    40

Fulton    78298    1182

Gilmer    2425    69

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6452    149

Gordon    6355    98

Grady    1504    45

Greene    1469    52

Gwinnett    83410    989

Habersham    4585    143

Hall    24407    410

Hancock    822    59

Haralson    1673    34

Harris    2103    53

Hart    1683    35

Heard    612    15

Henry    18236    270

Houston    9741    184

Irwin    673    18

Jackson    8304    131

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1269    37

Jefferson    1553    57

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    779    41

Jones    1546    52

Lamar    1292    43

Lanier    488    9

Laurens    3636    141

Lee    1568    49

Liberty    3103    59

Lincoln    498    24

Long    634    10

Lowndes    7563    132

Lumpkin    2711    61

Macon    596    23

Madison    2676    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1615    38

McIntosh    667    14

Meriwether    1469    66

Miller    658    8

Mitchell    1496    73

Monroe    1828    85

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1163    22

Murray    4007    74

Muscogee    13620    369

Newton    7174    203

Oconee    2959    61

Oglethorpe    1163    27

Paulding    10343    158

Peach    1799    46

Pickens    2437    58

Pierce    1213    43

Pike    1020    24

Polk    3865    77

Pulaski    601    32

Putnam    1736    52

Quitman    80    2

Rabun    1468    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19177    385

Rockdale    5764    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    798    20

Seminole    728    17

Spalding    3849    146

Stephens    2926    75

Stewart    778    22

Sumter    1782    89

Talbot    375    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1821    42

Taylor    496    22

Telfair    706    43

Terrell    556    42

Thomas    3489    112

Tift    3393    94

Toombs    2854    93

Towns    1054    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5765    175

Turner    593    31

Twiggs    506    36

Union    1987    65

Upson    1760    103

Walker    6196    76

Walton    7796    225

Ware    2932    143

Warren    367    13

Washington    1609    52

Wayne    2656    72

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2912    64

Whitfield    14536    222

Wilcox    472    28

Wilkes    666    19

Wilkinson    723    27

Worth    1166    58

