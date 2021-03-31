Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, March 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,607 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 74 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/18-3/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 31, there were 1,204 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1873 63

Atkinson 767 16

Bacon 1259 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3784 109

Banks 1595 33

Barrow 8391 126

Bartow 10847 200

Ben Hill 1480 58

Berrien 1039 29

Bibb 13091 385

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 898 30

Brooks 929 36

Bryan 2610 33

Bulloch 5154 62

Burke 1720 35

Butts 2108 72

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3136 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7229 129

Catoosa 5376 61

Charlton 1043 23

Chatham 19485 392

Chattahoochee 2924 12

Chattooga 2174 60

Cherokee 21578 286

Clarke 12432 128

Clay 182 3

Clayton 22342 410

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 58198 913

Coffee 4198 132

Colquitt 3458 73

Columbia 10750 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8398 180

Crawford 518 15

Crisp 1403 51

Dade 1167 10

Dawson 2629 38

DeKalb 55107 871

Decatur 2108 54

Dodge 1073 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5389 271

Douglas 11434 166

Early 1000 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3666 62

Elbert 1512 53

Emanuel 1713 51

Evans 747 17

Fannin 2050 54

Fayette 6415 141

Floyd 9782 174

Forsyth 17148 166

Franklin 2303 41

Fulton 78422 1187

Gilmer 2428 70

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6455 149

Gordon 6359 98

Grady 1506 45

Greene 1470 52

Gwinnett 83483 997

Habersham 4586 143

Hall 24425 415

Hancock 823 59

Haralson 1674 34

Harris 2112 53

Hart 1684 35

Heard 613 15

Henry 18259 270

Houston 9745 184

Irwin 673 18

Jackson 8314 131

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1271 37

Jefferson 1553 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 779 41

Jones 1550 52

Lamar 1293 43

Lanier 488 9

Laurens 3639 141

Lee 1568 50

Liberty 3113 59

Lincoln 498 24

Long 636 10

Lowndes 7573 132

Lumpkin 2715 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2678 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1615 39

McIntosh 668 14

Meriwether 1470 66

Miller 658 8

Mitchell 1497 73

Monroe 1828 85

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1165 22

Murray 4012 74

Muscogee 13658 370

Newton 7180 204

Oconee 2963 62

Oglethorpe 1164 27

Paulding 10366 158

Peach 1802 46

Pickens 2443 58

Pierce 1214 43

Pike 1023 24

Polk 3869 77

Pulaski 601 32

Putnam 1739 54

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1468 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19187 388

Rockdale 5775 143

Schley 205 4

Screven 798 20

Seminole 729 17

Spalding 3859 147

Stephens 2929 75

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1783 89

Talbot 377 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1822 42

Taylor 498 22

Telfair 706 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3488 112

Tift 3394 94

Toombs 2856 94

Towns 1057 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5776 176

Turner 594 31

Twiggs 506 36

Union 1990 65

Upson 1765 103

Walker 6215 77

Walton 7805 226

Ware 2935 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1608 55

Wayne 2657 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2912 64

Whitfield 14557 223

Wilcox 472 28

Wilkes 666 19

Wilkinson 723 27