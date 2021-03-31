Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, March 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,607 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 74 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/18-3/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29.
- There have been 852,395 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,089 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 987.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,112.
- There have been 58,810 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 150 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 31, there were 1,204 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1873 63
Atkinson 767 16
Bacon 1259 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3784 109
Banks 1595 33
Barrow 8391 126
Bartow 10847 200
Ben Hill 1480 58
Berrien 1039 29
Bibb 13091 385
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 898 30
Brooks 929 36
Bryan 2610 33
Bulloch 5154 62
Burke 1720 35
Butts 2108 72
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3136 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7229 129
Catoosa 5376 61
Charlton 1043 23
Chatham 19485 392
Chattahoochee 2924 12
Chattooga 2174 60
Cherokee 21578 286
Clarke 12432 128
Clay 182 3
Clayton 22342 410
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 58198 913
Coffee 4198 132
Colquitt 3458 73
Columbia 10750 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8398 180
Crawford 518 15
Crisp 1403 51
Dade 1167 10
Dawson 2629 38
DeKalb 55107 871
Decatur 2108 54
Dodge 1073 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5389 271
Douglas 11434 166
Early 1000 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3666 62
Elbert 1512 53
Emanuel 1713 51
Evans 747 17
Fannin 2050 54
Fayette 6415 141
Floyd 9782 174
Forsyth 17148 166
Franklin 2303 41
Fulton 78422 1187
Gilmer 2428 70
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6455 149
Gordon 6359 98
Grady 1506 45
Greene 1470 52
Gwinnett 83483 997
Habersham 4586 143
Hall 24425 415
Hancock 823 59
Haralson 1674 34
Harris 2112 53
Hart 1684 35
Heard 613 15
Henry 18259 270
Houston 9745 184
Irwin 673 18
Jackson 8314 131
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1271 37
Jefferson 1553 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 779 41
Jones 1550 52
Lamar 1293 43
Lanier 488 9
Laurens 3639 141
Lee 1568 50
Liberty 3113 59
Lincoln 498 24
Long 636 10
Lowndes 7573 132
Lumpkin 2715 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2678 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1615 39
McIntosh 668 14
Meriwether 1470 66
Miller 658 8
Mitchell 1497 73
Monroe 1828 85
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1165 22
Murray 4012 74
Muscogee 13658 370
Newton 7180 204
Oconee 2963 62
Oglethorpe 1164 27
Paulding 10366 158
Peach 1802 46
Pickens 2443 58
Pierce 1214 43
Pike 1023 24
Polk 3869 77
Pulaski 601 32
Putnam 1739 54
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1468 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19187 388
Rockdale 5775 143
Schley 205 4
Screven 798 20
Seminole 729 17
Spalding 3859 147
Stephens 2929 75
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1783 89
Talbot 377 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1822 42
Taylor 498 22
Telfair 706 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3488 112
Tift 3394 94
Toombs 2856 94
Towns 1057 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5776 176
Turner 594 31
Twiggs 506 36
Union 1990 65
Upson 1765 103
Walker 6215 77
Walton 7805 226
Ware 2935 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1608 55
Wayne 2657 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2912 64
Whitfield 14557 223
Wilcox 472 28
Wilkes 666 19
Wilkinson 723 27
Worth 1166 59