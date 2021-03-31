x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, March 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,607 reported deaths confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 74 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/18-3/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29.
  • There have been 852,395 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,089 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 987.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,112.
  • There have been 58,810 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 150 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 31, there were 1,204 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1873    63

Atkinson    767    16

Bacon    1259    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3784    109

Banks    1595    33

Barrow    8391    126

Bartow    10847    200

Ben Hill    1480    58

Berrien    1039    29

Bibb    13091    385

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    898    30

Brooks    929    36

Bryan    2610    33

Bulloch    5154    62

Burke    1720    35

Butts    2108    72

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3136    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7229    129

Catoosa    5376    61

Charlton    1043    23

Chatham    19485    392

Chattahoochee    2924    12

Chattooga    2174    60

Cherokee    21578    286

Clarke    12432    128

Clay    182    3

Clayton    22342    410

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    58198    913

Coffee    4198    132

Colquitt    3458    73

Columbia    10750    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8398    180

Crawford    518    15

Crisp    1403    51

Dade    1167    10

Dawson    2629    38

DeKalb    55107    871

Decatur    2108    54

Dodge    1073    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5389    271

Douglas    11434    166

Early    1000    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3666    62

Elbert    1512    53

Emanuel    1713    51

Evans    747    17

Fannin    2050    54

Fayette    6415    141

Floyd    9782    174

Forsyth    17148    166

Franklin    2303    41

Fulton    78422    1187

Gilmer    2428    70

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6455    149

Gordon    6359    98

Grady    1506    45

Greene    1470    52

Gwinnett    83483    997

Habersham    4586    143

Hall    24425    415

Hancock    823    59

Haralson    1674    34

Harris    2112    53

Hart    1684    35

Heard    613    15

Henry    18259    270

Houston    9745    184

Irwin    673    18

Jackson    8314    131

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1271    37

Jefferson    1553    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    779    41

Jones    1550    52

Lamar    1293    43

Lanier    488    9

Laurens    3639    141

Lee    1568    50

Liberty    3113    59

Lincoln    498    24

Long    636    10

Lowndes    7573    132

Lumpkin    2715    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2678    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1615    39

McIntosh    668    14

Meriwether    1470    66

Miller    658    8

Mitchell    1497    73

Monroe    1828    85

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1165    22

Murray    4012    74

Muscogee    13658    370

Newton    7180    204

Oconee    2963    62

Oglethorpe    1164    27

Paulding    10366    158

Peach    1802    46

Pickens    2443    58

Pierce    1214    43

Pike    1023    24

Polk    3869    77

Pulaski    601    32

Putnam    1739    54

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1468    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19187    388

Rockdale    5775    143

Schley    205    4

Screven    798    20

Seminole    729    17

Spalding    3859    147

Stephens    2929    75

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1783    89

Talbot    377    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1822    42

Taylor    498    22

Telfair    706    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3488    112

Tift    3394    94

Toombs    2856    94

Towns    1057    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5776    176

Turner    594    31

Twiggs    506    36

Union    1990    65

Upson    1765    103

Walker    6215    77

Walton    7805    226

Ware    2935    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1608    55

Wayne    2657    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2912    64

Whitfield    14557    223

Wilcox    472    28

Wilkes    666    19

Wilkinson    723    27

Worth    1166    59

