Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 113 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 113 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57. There have been 824,804 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,796 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,858.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,551.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,796 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,858.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,551. There have been 56,512 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,761 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 79 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1840 60

Atkinson 763 18

Bacon 1017 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3723 106

Banks 1559 33

Barrow 8091 118

Bartow 10290 184

Ben Hill 1465 55

Berrien 1015 29

Bibb 12879 361

Bleckley 783 33

Brantley 875 27

Brooks 907 37

Bryan 2517 30

Bulloch 5079 50

Burke 1676 31

Butts 2010 69

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3082 28

Candler 727 33

Carroll 7019 124

Catoosa 5167 59

Charlton 1018 19

Chatham 18751 353

Chattahoochee 2699 10

Chattooga 2105 60

Cherokee 20480 262

Clarke 12120 116

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21301 376

Clinch 708 24

Cobb 55841 864

Coffee 4162 124

Colquitt 3333 67

Columbia 10568 152

Cook 1141 35

Coweta 8119 158

Crawford 503 14

Crisp 1317 44

Dade 1118 9

Dawson 2558 34

DeKalb 52203 792

Decatur 2058 53

Dodge 1078 57

Dooly 749 28

Dougherty 5295 266

Douglas 10930 155

Early 975 41

Echols 354 3

Effingham 3625 59

Elbert 1492 50

Emanuel 1698 51

Evans 737 15

Fannin 1981 51

Fayette 6192 131

Floyd 9383 165

Forsyth 16312 153

Franklin 2277 37

Fulton 75068 1079

Gilmer 2368 66

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6388 146

Gordon 6119 93

Grady 1484 43

Greene 1436 47

Gwinnett 81008 914

Habersham 4534 138

Hall 23931 386

Hancock 808 57

Haralson 1632 33

Harris 2017 49

Hart 1656 35

Heard 597 14

Henry 17295 251

Houston 9444 170

Irwin 668 16

Jackson 8072 123

Jasper 641 18

Jeff Davis 1235 36

Jefferson 1542 54

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 779 40

Jones 1525 45

Lamar 1258 39

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3619 137

Lee 1554 45

Liberty 2777 52

Lincoln 489 22

Long 654 11

Lowndes 7348 128

Lumpkin 2665 54

Macon 582 23

Madison 2630 40

Marion 380 14

McDuffie 1582 38

McIntosh 597 13

Meriwether 1432 55

Miller 615 6

Mitchell 1478 70

Monroe 1780 79

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1128 15

Murray 3892 69

Muscogee 12956 337

Newton 6920 185

Oconee 2790 57

Oglethorpe 1130 26

Paulding 9923 146

Peach 1759 44

Pickens 2366 54

Pierce 1186 38

Pike 984 21

Polk 3751 72

Pulaski 592 30

Putnam 1682 48

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1439 37

Randolph 456 32

Richmond 18780 357

Rockdale 5526 134

Schley 203 4

Screven 789 17

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3667 132

Stephens 2868 71

Stewart 765 22

Sumter 1763 88

Talbot 365 17

Taliaferro 95 2

Tattnall 1786 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 695 43

Terrell 541 40

Thomas 3440 106

Tift 3363 92

Toombs 2787 86

Towns 1024 39

Treutlen 622 19

Troup 5587 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 494 32

Union 1950 63

Upson 1716 100

Walker 5971 71

Walton 7457 208

Ware 2894 132

Warren 362 11

Washington 1593 50

Wayne 2565 69

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2869 63

Whitfield 14230 212

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 649 17

Wilkinson 711 25