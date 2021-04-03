Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 113 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57.
- There have been 824,804 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,796 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,858.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,551.
- There have been 56,512 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,761 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 79 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1840 60
Atkinson 763 18
Bacon 1017 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3723 106
Banks 1559 33
Barrow 8091 118
Bartow 10290 184
Ben Hill 1465 55
Berrien 1015 29
Bibb 12879 361
Bleckley 783 33
Brantley 875 27
Brooks 907 37
Bryan 2517 30
Bulloch 5079 50
Burke 1676 31
Butts 2010 69
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3082 28
Candler 727 33
Carroll 7019 124
Catoosa 5167 59
Charlton 1018 19
Chatham 18751 353
Chattahoochee 2699 10
Chattooga 2105 60
Cherokee 20480 262
Clarke 12120 116
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21301 376
Clinch 708 24
Cobb 55841 864
Coffee 4162 124
Colquitt 3333 67
Columbia 10568 152
Cook 1141 35
Coweta 8119 158
Crawford 503 14
Crisp 1317 44
Dade 1118 9
Dawson 2558 34
DeKalb 52203 792
Decatur 2058 53
Dodge 1078 57
Dooly 749 28
Dougherty 5295 266
Douglas 10930 155
Early 975 41
Echols 354 3
Effingham 3625 59
Elbert 1492 50
Emanuel 1698 51
Evans 737 15
Fannin 1981 51
Fayette 6192 131
Floyd 9383 165
Forsyth 16312 153
Franklin 2277 37
Fulton 75068 1079
Gilmer 2368 66
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6388 146
Gordon 6119 93
Grady 1484 43
Greene 1436 47
Gwinnett 81008 914
Habersham 4534 138
Hall 23931 386
Hancock 808 57
Haralson 1632 33
Harris 2017 49
Hart 1656 35
Heard 597 14
Henry 17295 251
Houston 9444 170
Irwin 668 16
Jackson 8072 123
Jasper 641 18
Jeff Davis 1235 36
Jefferson 1542 54
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 779 40
Jones 1525 45
Lamar 1258 39
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3619 137
Lee 1554 45
Liberty 2777 52
Lincoln 489 22
Long 654 11
Lowndes 7348 128
Lumpkin 2665 54
Macon 582 23
Madison 2630 40
Marion 380 14
McDuffie 1582 38
McIntosh 597 13
Meriwether 1432 55
Miller 615 6
Mitchell 1478 70
Monroe 1780 79
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1128 15
Murray 3892 69
Muscogee 12956 337
Newton 6920 185
Oconee 2790 57
Oglethorpe 1130 26
Paulding 9923 146
Peach 1759 44
Pickens 2366 54
Pierce 1186 38
Pike 984 21
Polk 3751 72
Pulaski 592 30
Putnam 1682 48
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1439 37
Randolph 456 32
Richmond 18780 357
Rockdale 5526 134
Schley 203 4
Screven 789 17
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3667 132
Stephens 2868 71
Stewart 765 22
Sumter 1763 88
Talbot 365 17
Taliaferro 95 2
Tattnall 1786 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 695 43
Terrell 541 40
Thomas 3440 106
Tift 3363 92
Toombs 2787 86
Towns 1024 39
Treutlen 622 19
Troup 5587 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 494 32
Union 1950 63
Upson 1716 100
Walker 5971 71
Walton 7457 208
Ware 2894 132
Warren 362 11
Washington 1593 50
Wayne 2565 69
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2869 63
Whitfield 14230 212
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 649 17
Wilkinson 711 25
Worth 1146 56