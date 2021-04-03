x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 113 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57.
  • There have been 824,804 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,796 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,858.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,551.
  • There have been 56,512 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,761 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 79 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1840    60

Atkinson    763    18

Bacon    1017    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3723    106

Banks    1559    33

Barrow    8091    118

Bartow    10290    184

Ben Hill    1465    55

Berrien    1015    29

Bibb    12879    361

Bleckley    783    33

Brantley    875    27

Brooks    907    37

Bryan    2517    30

Bulloch    5079    50

Burke    1676    31

Butts    2010    69

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3082    28

Candler    727    33

Carroll    7019    124

Catoosa    5167    59

Charlton    1018    19

Chatham    18751    353

Chattahoochee    2699    10

Chattooga    2105    60

Cherokee    20480    262

Clarke    12120    116

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21301    376

Clinch    708    24

Cobb    55841    864

Coffee    4162    124

Colquitt    3333    67

Columbia    10568    152

Cook    1141    35

Coweta    8119    158

Crawford    503    14

Crisp    1317    44

Dade    1118    9

Dawson    2558    34

DeKalb    52203    792

Decatur    2058    53

Dodge    1078    57

Dooly    749    28

Dougherty    5295    266

Douglas    10930    155

Early    975    41

Echols    354    3

Effingham    3625    59

Elbert    1492    50

Emanuel    1698    51

Evans    737    15

Fannin    1981    51

Fayette    6192    131

Floyd    9383    165

Forsyth    16312    153

Franklin    2277    37

Fulton    75068    1079

Gilmer    2368    66

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6388    146

Gordon    6119    93

Grady    1484    43

Greene    1436    47

Gwinnett    81008    914

Habersham    4534    138

Hall    23931    386

Hancock    808    57

Haralson    1632    33

Harris    2017    49

Hart    1656    35

Heard    597    14

Henry    17295    251

Houston    9444    170

Irwin    668    16

Jackson    8072    123

Jasper    641    18

Jeff Davis    1235    36

Jefferson    1542    54

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    779    40

Jones    1525    45

Lamar    1258    39

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3619    137

Lee    1554    45

Liberty    2777    52

Lincoln    489    22

Long    654    11

Lowndes    7348    128

Lumpkin    2665    54

Macon    582    23

Madison    2630    40

Marion    380    14

McDuffie    1582    38

McIntosh    597    13

Meriwether    1432    55

Miller    615    6

Mitchell    1478    70

Monroe    1780    79

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1128    15

Murray    3892    69

Muscogee    12956    337

Newton    6920    185

Oconee    2790    57

Oglethorpe    1130    26

Paulding    9923    146

Peach    1759    44

Pickens    2366    54

Pierce    1186    38

Pike    984    21

Polk    3751    72

Pulaski    592    30

Putnam    1682    48

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1439    37

Randolph    456    32

Richmond    18780    357

Rockdale    5526    134

Schley    203    4

Screven    789    17

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3667    132

Stephens    2868    71

Stewart    765    22

Sumter    1763    88

Talbot    365    17

Taliaferro    95    2

Tattnall    1786    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    695    43

Terrell    541    40

Thomas    3440    106

Tift    3363    92

Toombs    2787    86

Towns    1024    39

Treutlen    622    19

Troup    5587    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    494    32

Union    1950    63

Upson    1716    100

Walker    5971    71

Walton    7457    208

Ware    2894    132

Warren    362    11

Washington    1593    50

Wayne    2565    69

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2869    63

Whitfield    14230    212

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    649    17

Wilkinson    711    25

Worth    1146    56

