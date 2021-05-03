Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, March 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,526 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/20-3/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/6-2/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,705 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1841 60

Atkinson 764 18

Bacon 1017 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3725 106

Banks 1562 33

Barrow 8103 119

Bartow 10310 184

Ben Hill 1465 55

Berrien 1015 29

Bibb 12896 363

Bleckley 784 33

Brantley 877 28

Brooks 910 37

Bryan 2524 30

Bulloch 5086 51

Burke 1679 31

Butts 2018 69

Calhoun 448 15

Camden 3085 28

Candler 727 33

Carroll 7026 124

Catoosa 5180 61

Charlton 1019 19

Chatham 18799 356

Chattahoochee 2698 10

Chattooga 2109 60

Cherokee 20517 266

Clarke 12141 116

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21337 376

Clinch 708 24

Cobb 55916 864

Coffee 4168 124

Colquitt 3340 67

Columbia 10577 152

Cook 1142 35

Coweta 8137 158

Crawford 504 14

Crisp 1318 44

Dade 1127 9

Dawson 2557 35

DeKalb 52295 800

Decatur 2065 53

Dodge 1076 57

Dooly 749 28

Dougherty 5303 266

Douglas 10960 157

Early 976 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3631 59

Elbert 1495 50

Emanuel 1699 51

Evans 737 15

Fannin 1985 51

Fayette 6208 133

Floyd 9407 165

Forsyth 16326 153

Franklin 2278 37

Fulton 75225 1083

Gilmer 2371 65

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6402 145

Gordon 6133 94

Grady 1484 43

Greene 1437 47

Gwinnett 81125 920

Habersham 4522 139

Hall 23949 387

Hancock 810 57

Haralson 1634 33

Harris 2021 49

Hart 1661 35

Heard 597 14

Henry 17352 251

Houston 9454 170

Irwin 668 16

Jackson 8082 124

Jasper 642 18

Jeff Davis 1237 36

Jefferson 1544 55

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 777 40

Jones 1527 45

Lamar 1260 39

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3620 138

Lee 1555 46

Liberty 2803 52

Lincoln 490 22

Long 661 11

Lowndes 7357 128

Lumpkin 2666 54

Macon 582 23

Madison 2633 40

Marion 380 14

McDuffie 1584 38

McIntosh 599 13

Meriwether 1434 55

Miller 616 6

Mitchell 1477 70

Monroe 1783 81

Montgomery 708 19

Morgan 1128 15

Murray 3893 69

Muscogee 12978 337

Newton 6934 186

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24864 424

Oconee 2792 57

Oglethorpe 1129 26

Paulding 9934 148

Peach 1761 44

Pickens 2368 55

Pierce 1187 38

Pike 986 21

Polk 3760 73

Pulaski 593 30

Putnam 1683 49

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1439 37

Randolph 456 32

Richmond 18811 359

Rockdale 5536 135

Schley 203 4

Screven 789 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3680 132

Stephens 2870 71

Stewart 766 22

Sumter 1764 89

Talbot 367 17

Taliaferro 96 2

Tattnall 1789 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 696 43

Terrell 541 41

Thomas 3445 107

Tift 3368 92

Toombs 2787 86

Towns 1025 39

Treutlen 622 19

Troup 5595 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 493 31

Union 1954 63

Unknown 2719 11

Upson 1719 100

Walker 5983 73

Walton 7471 210

Ware 2895 132

Warren 362 11

Washington 1594 51

Wayne 2569 69

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2869 63

Whitfield 14250 212

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 652 17

Wilkinson 712 26