Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, March 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,526 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/20-3/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/6-2/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86.
- There have been 826,117 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,313 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,797 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,454.
- There have been 56,627 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,705 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1841 60
Atkinson 764 18
Bacon 1017 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3725 106
Banks 1562 33
Barrow 8103 119
Bartow 10310 184
Ben Hill 1465 55
Berrien 1015 29
Bibb 12896 363
Bleckley 784 33
Brantley 877 28
Brooks 910 37
Bryan 2524 30
Bulloch 5086 51
Burke 1679 31
Butts 2018 69
Calhoun 448 15
Camden 3085 28
Candler 727 33
Carroll 7026 124
Catoosa 5180 61
Charlton 1019 19
Chatham 18799 356
Chattahoochee 2698 10
Chattooga 2109 60
Cherokee 20517 266
Clarke 12141 116
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21337 376
Clinch 708 24
Cobb 55916 864
Coffee 4168 124
Colquitt 3340 67
Columbia 10577 152
Cook 1142 35
Coweta 8137 158
Crawford 504 14
Crisp 1318 44
Dade 1127 9
Dawson 2557 35
DeKalb 52295 800
Decatur 2065 53
Dodge 1076 57
Dooly 749 28
Dougherty 5303 266
Douglas 10960 157
Early 976 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3631 59
Elbert 1495 50
Emanuel 1699 51
Evans 737 15
Fannin 1985 51
Fayette 6208 133
Floyd 9407 165
Forsyth 16326 153
Franklin 2278 37
Fulton 75225 1083
Gilmer 2371 65
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6402 145
Gordon 6133 94
Grady 1484 43
Greene 1437 47
Gwinnett 81125 920
Habersham 4522 139
Hall 23949 387
Hancock 810 57
Haralson 1634 33
Harris 2021 49
Hart 1661 35
Heard 597 14
Henry 17352 251
Houston 9454 170
Irwin 668 16
Jackson 8082 124
Jasper 642 18
Jeff Davis 1237 36
Jefferson 1544 55
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 777 40
Jones 1527 45
Lamar 1260 39
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3620 138
Lee 1555 46
Liberty 2803 52
Lincoln 490 22
Long 661 11
Lowndes 7357 128
Lumpkin 2666 54
Macon 582 23
Madison 2633 40
Marion 380 14
McDuffie 1584 38
McIntosh 599 13
Meriwether 1434 55
Miller 616 6
Mitchell 1477 70
Monroe 1783 81
Montgomery 708 19
Morgan 1128 15
Murray 3893 69
Muscogee 12978 337
Newton 6934 186
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24864 424
Oconee 2792 57
Oglethorpe 1129 26
Paulding 9934 148
Peach 1761 44
Pickens 2368 55
Pierce 1187 38
Pike 986 21
Polk 3760 73
Pulaski 593 30
Putnam 1683 49
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1439 37
Randolph 456 32
Richmond 18811 359
Rockdale 5536 135
Schley 203 4
Screven 789 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3680 132
Stephens 2870 71
Stewart 766 22
Sumter 1764 89
Talbot 367 17
Taliaferro 96 2
Tattnall 1789 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 696 43
Terrell 541 41
Thomas 3445 107
Tift 3368 92
Toombs 2787 86
Towns 1025 39
Treutlen 622 19
Troup 5595 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 493 31
Union 1954 63
Unknown 2719 11
Upson 1719 100
Walker 5983 73
Walton 7471 210
Ware 2895 132
Warren 362 11
Washington 1594 51
Wayne 2569 69
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2869 63
Whitfield 14250 212
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 652 17
Wilkinson 712 26
Worth 1147 56