Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, March 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,526 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/20-3/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/6-2/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86.
  • There have been 826,117 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,313 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,797 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,454.
  • There have been 56,627 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,705 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1841    60

Atkinson    764    18

Bacon    1017    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3725    106

Banks    1562    33

Barrow    8103    119

Bartow    10310    184

Ben Hill    1465    55

Berrien    1015    29

Bibb    12896    363

Bleckley    784    33

Brantley    877    28

Brooks    910    37

Bryan    2524    30

Bulloch    5086    51

Burke    1679    31

Butts    2018    69

Calhoun    448    15

Camden    3085    28

Candler    727    33

Carroll    7026    124

Catoosa    5180    61

Charlton    1019    19

Chatham    18799    356

Chattahoochee    2698    10

Chattooga    2109    60

Cherokee    20517    266

Clarke    12141    116

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21337    376

Clinch    708    24

Cobb    55916    864

Coffee    4168    124

Colquitt    3340    67

Columbia    10577    152

Cook    1142    35

Coweta    8137    158

Crawford    504    14

Crisp    1318    44

Dade    1127    9

Dawson    2557    35

DeKalb    52295    800

Decatur    2065    53

Dodge    1076    57

Dooly    749    28

Dougherty    5303    266

Douglas    10960    157

Early    976    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3631    59

Elbert    1495    50

Emanuel    1699    51

Evans    737    15

Fannin    1985    51

Fayette    6208    133

Floyd    9407    165

Forsyth    16326    153

Franklin    2278    37

Fulton    75225    1083

Gilmer    2371    65

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6402    145

Gordon    6133    94

Grady    1484    43

Greene    1437    47

Gwinnett    81125    920

Habersham    4522    139

Hall    23949    387

Hancock    810    57

Haralson    1634    33

Harris    2021    49

Hart    1661    35

Heard    597    14

Henry    17352    251

Houston    9454    170

Irwin    668    16

Jackson    8082    124

Jasper    642    18

Jeff Davis    1237    36

Jefferson    1544    55

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    777    40

Jones    1527    45

Lamar    1260    39

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3620    138

Lee    1555    46

Liberty    2803    52

Lincoln    490    22

Long    661    11

Lowndes    7357    128

Lumpkin    2666    54

Macon    582    23

Madison    2633    40

Marion    380    14

McDuffie    1584    38

McIntosh    599    13

Meriwether    1434    55

Miller    616    6

Mitchell    1477    70

Monroe    1783    81

Montgomery    708    19

Morgan    1128    15

Murray    3893    69

Muscogee    12978    337

Newton    6934    186

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24864    424

Oconee    2792    57

Oglethorpe    1129    26

Paulding    9934    148

Peach    1761    44

Pickens    2368    55

Pierce    1187    38

Pike    986    21

Polk    3760    73

Pulaski    593    30

Putnam    1683    49

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1439    37

Randolph    456    32

Richmond    18811    359

Rockdale    5536    135

Schley    203    4

Screven    789    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3680    132

Stephens    2870    71

Stewart    766    22

Sumter    1764    89

Talbot    367    17

Taliaferro    96    2

Tattnall    1789    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    696    43

Terrell    541    41

Thomas    3445    107

Tift    3368    92

Toombs    2787    86

Towns    1025    39

Treutlen    622    19

Troup    5595    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    493    31

Union    1954    63

Unknown    2719    11

Upson    1719    100

Walker    5983    73

Walton    7471    210

Ware    2895    132

Warren    362    11

Washington    1594    51

Wayne    2569    69

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2869    63

Whitfield    14250    212

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    652    17

Wilkinson    712    26

Worth    1147    56

