Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,647 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/24-3/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 9, there were 1,537 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1843 60

Atkinson 763 18

Bacon 1018 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3738 106

Banks 1572 33

Barrow 8145 119

Bartow 10400 185

Ben Hill 1471 55

Berrien 1024 29

Bibb 12929 368

Bleckley 788 33

Brantley 879 28

Brooks 916 37

Bryan 2526 32

Bulloch 5101 52

Burke 1689 32

Butts 2028 69

Calhoun 449 15

Camden 3092 28

Candler 727 34

Carroll 7063 127

Catoosa 5205 62

Charlton 1024 19

Chatham 18838 360

Chattahoochee 2720 9

Chattooga 2113 60

Cherokee 20649 265

Clarke 12180 117

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21471 379

Clinch 716 24

Cobb 56276 873

Coffee 4172 124

Colquitt 3352 70

Columbia 10622 154

Cook 1144 35

Coweta 8219 159

Crawford 507 15

Crisp 1324 45

Dade 1133 10

Dawson 2572 35

DeKalb 52633 810

Decatur 2069 53

Dodge 1074 57

Dooly 750 29

Dougherty 5315 267

Douglas 11056 159

Early 976 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3627 59

Elbert 1497 50

Emanuel 1700 51

Evans 736 15

Fannin 1997 50

Fayette 6237 134

Floyd 9490 166

Forsyth 16444 154

Franklin 2281 37

Fulton 75675 1092

Gilmer 2388 66

Glascock 139 7

Glynn 6429 145

Gordon 6181 94

Grady 1483 44

Greene 1450 47

Gwinnett 81521 930

Habersham 4544 139

Hall 24027 387

Hancock 810 57

Haralson 1641 33

Harris 2030 50

Hart 1665 35

Heard 599 14

Henry 17473 252

Houston 9504 171

Irwin 669 16

Jackson 8115 124

Jasper 646 18

Jeff Davis 1242 36

Jefferson 1545 55

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 771 40

Jones 1534 45

Lamar 1266 39

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3624 139

Lee 1562 47

Liberty 2865 53

Lincoln 492 22

Long 664 11

Lowndes 7385 129

Lumpkin 2675 55

Macon 585 23

Madison 2638 40

Marion 380 15

McDuffie 1587 38

McIntosh 601 13

Meriwether 1440 57

Miller 618 6

Mitchell 1478 71

Monroe 1787 83

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1136 15

Murray 3904 72

Muscogee 13051 339

Newton 6985 188

Oconee 2820 57

Oglethorpe 1135 26

Paulding 9987 148

Peach 1765 44

Pickens 2382 56

Pierce 1191 38

Pike 990 21

Polk 3784 73

Pulaski 592 30

Putnam 1694 50

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1444 37

Randolph 458 32

Richmond 18879 364

Rockdale 5571 136

Schley 203 4

Screven 790 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3712 134

Stephens 2882 71

Stewart 767 22

Sumter 1772 89

Talbot 368 17

Taliaferro 96 2

Tattnall 1792 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 698 43

Terrell 547 41

Thomas 3456 107

Tift 3369 92

Toombs 2797 87

Towns 1027 39

Treutlen 621 19

Troup 5618 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 498 33

Union 1959 63

Upson 1730 101

Walker 6009 73

Walton 7532 212

Ware 2903 132

Warren 362 11

Washington 1599 53

Wayne 2577 69

Webster 98 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2871 63

Whitfield 14283 214

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 657 17

Wilkinson 715 26