x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,647 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/24-3/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43.
  • There have been 830,114 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,037 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,549.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,169.
  • There have been 56,971 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 9, there were 1,537 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1843    60

Atkinson    763    18

Bacon    1018    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3738    106

Banks    1572    33

Barrow    8145    119

Bartow    10400    185

Ben Hill    1471    55

Berrien    1024    29

Bibb    12929    368

Bleckley    788    33

Brantley    879    28

Brooks    916    37

Bryan    2526    32

Bulloch    5101    52

Burke    1689    32

Butts    2028    69

Calhoun    449    15

Camden    3092    28

Candler    727    34

Carroll    7063    127

Catoosa    5205    62

Charlton    1024    19

Chatham    18838    360

Chattahoochee    2720    9

Chattooga    2113    60

Cherokee    20649    265

Clarke    12180    117

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21471    379

Clinch    716    24

Cobb    56276    873

Coffee    4172    124

Colquitt    3352    70

Columbia    10622    154

Cook    1144    35

Coweta    8219    159

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1324    45

Dade    1133    10

Dawson    2572    35

DeKalb    52633    810

Decatur    2069    53

Dodge    1074    57

Dooly    750    29

Dougherty    5315    267

Douglas    11056    159

Early    976    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3627    59

Elbert    1497    50

Emanuel    1700    51

Evans    736    15

Fannin    1997    50

Fayette    6237    134

Floyd    9490    166

Forsyth    16444    154

Franklin    2281    37

Fulton    75675    1092

Gilmer    2388    66

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6429    145

Gordon    6181    94

Grady    1483    44

Greene    1450    47

Gwinnett    81521    930

Habersham    4544    139

Hall    24027    387

Hancock    810    57

Haralson    1641    33

Harris    2030    50

Hart    1665    35

Heard    599    14

Henry    17473    252

Houston    9504    171

Irwin    669    16

Jackson    8115    124

Jasper    646    18

Jeff Davis    1242    36

Jefferson    1545    55

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    771    40

Jones    1534    45

Lamar    1266    39

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3624    139

Lee    1562    47

Liberty    2865    53

Lincoln    492    22

Long    664    11

Lowndes    7385    129

Lumpkin    2675    55

Macon    585    23

Madison    2638    40

Marion    380    15

McDuffie    1587    38

McIntosh    601    13

Meriwether    1440    57

Miller    618    6

Mitchell    1478    71

Monroe    1787    83

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1136    15

Murray    3904    72

Muscogee    13051    339

Newton    6985    188

Oconee    2820    57

Oglethorpe    1135    26

Paulding    9987    148

Peach    1765    44

Pickens    2382    56

Pierce    1191    38

Pike    990    21

Polk    3784    73

Pulaski    592    30

Putnam    1694    50

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1444    37

Randolph    458    32

Richmond    18879    364

Rockdale    5571    136

Schley    203    4

Screven    790    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3712    134

Stephens    2882    71

Stewart    767    22

Sumter    1772    89

Talbot    368    17

Taliaferro    96    2

Tattnall    1792    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    698    43

Terrell    547    41

Thomas    3456    107

Tift    3369    92

Toombs    2797    87

Towns    1027    39

Treutlen    621    19

Troup    5618    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1959    63

Upson    1730    101

Walker    6009    73

Walton    7532    212

Ware    2903    132

Warren    362    11

Washington    1599    53

Wayne    2577    69

Webster    98    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2871    63

Whitfield    14283    214

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    657    17

Wilkinson    715    26

Worth    1155    57

Related Articles