Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, March 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,647 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/24-3/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43.
- There have been 830,114 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,037 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,549.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,169.
- There have been 56,971 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 9, there were 1,537 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1843 60
Atkinson 763 18
Bacon 1018 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3738 106
Banks 1572 33
Barrow 8145 119
Bartow 10400 185
Ben Hill 1471 55
Berrien 1024 29
Bibb 12929 368
Bleckley 788 33
Brantley 879 28
Brooks 916 37
Bryan 2526 32
Bulloch 5101 52
Burke 1689 32
Butts 2028 69
Calhoun 449 15
Camden 3092 28
Candler 727 34
Carroll 7063 127
Catoosa 5205 62
Charlton 1024 19
Chatham 18838 360
Chattahoochee 2720 9
Chattooga 2113 60
Cherokee 20649 265
Clarke 12180 117
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21471 379
Clinch 716 24
Cobb 56276 873
Coffee 4172 124
Colquitt 3352 70
Columbia 10622 154
Cook 1144 35
Coweta 8219 159
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1324 45
Dade 1133 10
Dawson 2572 35
DeKalb 52633 810
Decatur 2069 53
Dodge 1074 57
Dooly 750 29
Dougherty 5315 267
Douglas 11056 159
Early 976 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3627 59
Elbert 1497 50
Emanuel 1700 51
Evans 736 15
Fannin 1997 50
Fayette 6237 134
Floyd 9490 166
Forsyth 16444 154
Franklin 2281 37
Fulton 75675 1092
Gilmer 2388 66
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6429 145
Gordon 6181 94
Grady 1483 44
Greene 1450 47
Gwinnett 81521 930
Habersham 4544 139
Hall 24027 387
Hancock 810 57
Haralson 1641 33
Harris 2030 50
Hart 1665 35
Heard 599 14
Henry 17473 252
Houston 9504 171
Irwin 669 16
Jackson 8115 124
Jasper 646 18
Jeff Davis 1242 36
Jefferson 1545 55
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 771 40
Jones 1534 45
Lamar 1266 39
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3624 139
Lee 1562 47
Liberty 2865 53
Lincoln 492 22
Long 664 11
Lowndes 7385 129
Lumpkin 2675 55
Macon 585 23
Madison 2638 40
Marion 380 15
McDuffie 1587 38
McIntosh 601 13
Meriwether 1440 57
Miller 618 6
Mitchell 1478 71
Monroe 1787 83
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1136 15
Murray 3904 72
Muscogee 13051 339
Newton 6985 188
Oconee 2820 57
Oglethorpe 1135 26
Paulding 9987 148
Peach 1765 44
Pickens 2382 56
Pierce 1191 38
Pike 990 21
Polk 3784 73
Pulaski 592 30
Putnam 1694 50
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1444 37
Randolph 458 32
Richmond 18879 364
Rockdale 5571 136
Schley 203 4
Screven 790 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3712 134
Stephens 2882 71
Stewart 767 22
Sumter 1772 89
Talbot 368 17
Taliaferro 96 2
Tattnall 1792 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 698 43
Terrell 547 41
Thomas 3456 107
Tift 3369 92
Toombs 2797 87
Towns 1027 39
Treutlen 621 19
Troup 5618 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1959 63
Upson 1730 101
Walker 6009 73
Walton 7532 212
Ware 2903 132
Warren 362 11
Washington 1599 53
Wayne 2577 69
Webster 98 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2871 63
Whitfield 14283 214
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 657 17
Wilkinson 715 26
Worth 1155 57