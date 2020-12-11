Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 12, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,403 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/30-11/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79.

This is the second day in a row that deaths reported have been higher than the average.



There have been 380,190 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,496 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,667.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,472.

This is the highest of number new cases reported in a single day since September 3.



There have been 32,947 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 12, there were 1,662 current hospitalizations – an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.

The number of current hospitalizations is up significantly again.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1201 38

Atkinson 498 8

Bacon 646 18

Baker 102 6

Baldwin 2405 68

Banks 630 9

Barrow 2810 56

Bartow 3961 97

Ben Hill 905 35

Berrien 512 16

Bibb 6916 212

Bleckley 526 28

Brantley 495 13

Brooks 555 26

Bryan 1342 16

Bulloch 3190 34

Burke 933 12

Butts 796 44

Calhoun 281 10

Camden 1534 18

Candler 567 26

Carroll 3669 81

Catoosa 1666 25

Charlton 662 11

Chatham 9889 198

Chattahoochee 1893 1

Chattooga 1045 30

Cherokee 7913 109

Clarke 6171 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8950 187

Clinch 478 13

Cobb 23547 480

Coffee 2401 67

Colquitt 2185 41

Columbia 4796 69

Cook 668 16

Coweta 3132 63

Crawford 204 6

Crisp 691 25

Dade 428 6

Dawson 962 11

DeKalb 23112 421

Decatur 1362 39

Dodge 675 30

Dooly 397 18

Dougherty 3358 195

Douglas 4430 78

Early 580 36

Echols 249 2

Effingham 1945 29

Elbert 830 14

Emanuel 1259 42

Evans 496 7

Fannin 872 30

Fayette 2315 59

Floyd 4466 66

Forsyth 5218 56

Franklin 1032 19

Fulton 33335 649

Gilmer 1111 27

Glascock 56 2

Glynn 3913 107

Gordon 2698 53

Grady 898 26

Greene 603 26

Gwinnett 32860 472

Habersham 1970 77

Hall 11361 188

Hancock 426 45

Haralson 760 17

Harris 891 26

Hart 645 19

Heard 260 7

Henry 6802 124

Houston 3912 98

Irwin 375 11

Jackson 2712 46

Jasper 256 4

Jeff Davis 821 27

Jefferson 889 36

Jenkins 481 33

Johnson 444 25

Jones 683 17

Lamar 470 21

Lanier 328 7

Laurens 2124 103

Lee 769 32

Liberty 1380 28

Lincoln 256 8

Long 291 5

Lowndes 4739 91

Lumpkin 1120 19

Macon 265 13

Madison 881 12

Marion 211 10

McDuffie 741 18

McIntosh 329 7

Meriwether 618 19

Miller 336 2

Mitchell 875 47

Monroe 816 59

Montgomery 375 9

Morgan 557 6

Murray 1283 13

Muscogee 6594 182

Newton 3081 101

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15263 198

Oconee 926 34

Oglethorpe 450 13

Paulding 3478 70

Peach 844 26

Pickens 885 12

Pierce 715 26

Pike 415 12

Polk 1851 30

Pulaski 351 24

Putnam 864 28

Quitman 43 1

Rabun 467 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 8624 192

Rockdale 2312 44

Schley 118 2

Screven 461 11

Seminole 434 11

Spalding 1732 67

Stephens 1350 45

Stewart 571 17

Sumter 982 69

Talbot 194 8

Taliaferro 32 0

Tattnall 980 19

Taylor 250 13

Telfair 508 25

Terrell 346 32

Thomas 1663 73

Tift 2050 67

Toombs 1558 59

Towns 493 16

Treutlen 319 13

Troup 3140 115

Turner 353 25

Twiggs 232 11

Union 966 31

Unknown 1919 5

Upson 873 71

Walker 2157 47

Walton 2509 74

Ware 1809 67

Warren 174 6

Washington 909 15

Wayne 1317 39

Webster 45 2

Wheeler 370 18

White 1082 26

Whitfield 6383 71

Wilcox 262 25

Wilkes 337 7

Wilkinson 388 18

Worth 616 35











