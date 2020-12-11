Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 12, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,403 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/30-11/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79.
This is the second day in a row that deaths reported have been higher than the average.
- There have been 380,190 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,496 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,667.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,472.
This is the highest of number new cases reported in a single day since September 3.
- There have been 32,947 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 12, there were 1,662 current hospitalizations – an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.
The number of current hospitalizations is up significantly again.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1201 38
Atkinson 498 8
Bacon 646 18
Baker 102 6
Baldwin 2405 68
Banks 630 9
Barrow 2810 56
Bartow 3961 97
Ben Hill 905 35
Berrien 512 16
Bibb 6916 212
Bleckley 526 28
Brantley 495 13
Brooks 555 26
Bryan 1342 16
Bulloch 3190 34
Burke 933 12
Butts 796 44
Calhoun 281 10
Camden 1534 18
Candler 567 26
Carroll 3669 81
Catoosa 1666 25
Charlton 662 11
Chatham 9889 198
Chattahoochee 1893 1
Chattooga 1045 30
Cherokee 7913 109
Clarke 6171 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8950 187
Clinch 478 13
Cobb 23547 480
Coffee 2401 67
Colquitt 2185 41
Columbia 4796 69
Cook 668 16
Coweta 3132 63
Crawford 204 6
Crisp 691 25
Dade 428 6
Dawson 962 11
DeKalb 23112 421
Decatur 1362 39
Dodge 675 30
Dooly 397 18
Dougherty 3358 195
Douglas 4430 78
Early 580 36
Echols 249 2
Effingham 1945 29
Elbert 830 14
Emanuel 1259 42
Evans 496 7
Fannin 872 30
Fayette 2315 59
Floyd 4466 66
Forsyth 5218 56
Franklin 1032 19
Fulton 33335 649
Gilmer 1111 27
Glascock 56 2
Glynn 3913 107
Gordon 2698 53
Grady 898 26
Greene 603 26
Gwinnett 32860 472
Habersham 1970 77
Hall 11361 188
Hancock 426 45
Haralson 760 17
Harris 891 26
Hart 645 19
Heard 260 7
Henry 6802 124
Houston 3912 98
Irwin 375 11
Jackson 2712 46
Jasper 256 4
Jeff Davis 821 27
Jefferson 889 36
Jenkins 481 33
Johnson 444 25
Jones 683 17
Lamar 470 21
Lanier 328 7
Laurens 2124 103
Lee 769 32
Liberty 1380 28
Lincoln 256 8
Long 291 5
Lowndes 4739 91
Lumpkin 1120 19
Macon 265 13
Madison 881 12
Marion 211 10
McDuffie 741 18
McIntosh 329 7
Meriwether 618 19
Miller 336 2
Mitchell 875 47
Monroe 816 59
Montgomery 375 9
Morgan 557 6
Murray 1283 13
Muscogee 6594 182
Newton 3081 101
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15263 198
Oconee 926 34
Oglethorpe 450 13
Paulding 3478 70
Peach 844 26
Pickens 885 12
Pierce 715 26
Pike 415 12
Polk 1851 30
Pulaski 351 24
Putnam 864 28
Quitman 43 1
Rabun 467 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 8624 192
Rockdale 2312 44
Schley 118 2
Screven 461 11
Seminole 434 11
Spalding 1732 67
Stephens 1350 45
Stewart 571 17
Sumter 982 69
Talbot 194 8
Taliaferro 32 0
Tattnall 980 19
Taylor 250 13
Telfair 508 25
Terrell 346 32
Thomas 1663 73
Tift 2050 67
Toombs 1558 59
Towns 493 16
Treutlen 319 13
Troup 3140 115
Turner 353 25
Twiggs 232 11
Union 966 31
Unknown 1919 5
Upson 873 71
Walker 2157 47
Walton 2509 74
Ware 1809 67
Warren 174 6
Washington 909 15
Wayne 1317 39
Webster 45 2
Wheeler 370 18
White 1082 26
Whitfield 6383 71
Wilcox 262 25
Wilkes 337 7
Wilkinson 388 18
Worth 616 35