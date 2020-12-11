x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 12, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,403 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/30-11/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79.

This is the second day in a row that deaths reported have been higher than the average. 

  • There have been 380,190 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,496 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,667.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,472.

This is the highest of number new cases reported in a single day since September 3.

  • There have been 32,947 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 12, there were 1,662 current hospitalizations – an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.

The number of current hospitalizations is up significantly again.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1201    38

Atkinson    498    8

Bacon    646    18

Baker    102    6

Baldwin    2405    68

Banks    630    9

Barrow    2810    56

Bartow    3961    97

Ben Hill    905    35

Berrien    512    16

Bibb    6916    212

Bleckley    526    28

Brantley    495    13

Brooks    555    26

Bryan    1342    16

Bulloch    3190    34

Burke    933    12

Butts    796    44

Calhoun    281    10

Camden    1534    18

Candler    567    26

Carroll    3669    81

Catoosa    1666    25

Charlton    662    11

Chatham    9889    198

Chattahoochee    1893    1

Chattooga    1045    30

Cherokee    7913    109

Clarke    6171    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8950    187

Clinch    478    13

Cobb    23547    480

Coffee    2401    67

Colquitt    2185    41

Columbia    4796    69

Cook    668    16

Coweta    3132    63

Crawford    204    6

Crisp    691    25

Dade    428    6

Dawson    962    11

DeKalb    23112    421

Decatur    1362    39

Dodge    675    30

Dooly    397    18

Dougherty    3358    195

Douglas    4430    78

Early    580    36

Echols    249    2

Effingham    1945    29

Elbert    830    14

Emanuel    1259    42

Evans    496    7

Fannin    872    30

Fayette    2315    59

Floyd    4466    66

Forsyth    5218    56

Franklin    1032    19

Fulton    33335    649

Gilmer    1111    27

Glascock    56    2

Glynn    3913    107

Gordon    2698    53

Grady    898    26

Greene    603    26

Gwinnett    32860    472

Habersham    1970    77

Hall    11361    188

Hancock    426    45

Haralson    760    17

Harris    891    26

Hart    645    19

Heard    260    7

Henry    6802    124

Houston    3912    98

Irwin    375    11

Jackson    2712    46

Jasper    256    4

Jeff Davis    821    27

Jefferson    889    36

Jenkins    481    33

Johnson    444    25

Jones    683    17

Lamar    470    21

Lanier    328    7

Laurens    2124    103

Lee    769    32

Liberty    1380    28

Lincoln    256    8

Long    291    5

Lowndes    4739    91

Lumpkin    1120    19

Macon    265    13

Madison    881    12

Marion    211    10

McDuffie    741    18

McIntosh    329    7

Meriwether    618    19

Miller    336    2

Mitchell    875    47

Monroe    816    59

Montgomery    375    9

Morgan    557    6

Murray    1283    13

Muscogee    6594    182

Newton    3081    101

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15263    198

Oconee    926    34

Oglethorpe    450    13

Paulding    3478    70

Peach    844    26

Pickens    885    12

Pierce    715    26

Pike    415    12

Polk    1851    30

Pulaski    351    24

Putnam    864    28

Quitman    43    1

Rabun    467    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    8624    192

Rockdale    2312    44

Schley    118    2

Screven    461    11

Seminole    434    11

Spalding    1732    67

Stephens    1350    45

Stewart    571    17

Sumter    982    69

Talbot    194    8

Taliaferro    32    0

Tattnall    980    19

Taylor    250    13

Telfair    508    25

Terrell    346    32

Thomas    1663    73

Tift    2050    67

Toombs    1558    59

Towns    493    16

Treutlen    319    13

Troup    3140    115

Turner    353    25

Twiggs    232    11

Union    966    31

Unknown    1919    5

Upson    873    71

Walker    2157    47

Walton    2509    74

Ware    1809    67

Warren    174    6

Washington    909    15

Wayne    1317    39

Webster    45    2

Wheeler    370    18

White    1082    26

Whitfield    6383    71

Wilcox    262    25

Wilkes    337    7

Wilkinson    388    18

Worth    616    35




