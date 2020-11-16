x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 16, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Editor's note for Nov. 16's numbers: The Department of Public Health said confirmed COVID-19 case numbers will be lower today due to a server issue that prevented some information from processing Sunday night. DPH's IT is working with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) to resolve the problem.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,471 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/20-11/2) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43.
  • There have been 387,930 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 981 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,544. (Editor's note: 
  • There have been 33,265 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.88 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 1,697 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    33980    651

Gwinnett    33597    474

Cobb    24055    482

DeKalb    23672    425

Hall    11493    188

Chatham    10008    199

Clayton    9110    188

Richmond    8828    192

Cherokee    8169    109

Bibb    7011    213

Henry    6920    125

Whitfield    6731    71

Muscogee    6641    184

Clarke    6272    50

Forsyth    5343    56

Columbia    4953    69

Lowndes    4821    93

Floyd    4608    67

Douglas    4521    79

Bartow    4052    98

Glynn    3984    108

Houston    3974    99

Carroll    3743    81

Paulding    3553    70

Dougherty    3376    197

Bulloch    3212    34

Coweta    3195    64

Troup    3184    115

Newton    3120    102

Barrow    2861    56

Jackson    2799    46

Gordon    2783    54

Walton    2567    75

Coffee    2445    68

Baldwin    2426    68

Fayette    2373    61

Rockdale    2345    46

Walker    2235    49

Colquitt    2200    41

Laurens    2141    103

Tift    2078    67

Habersham    2029    76

Effingham    1974    29

Chattahoochee    1909    1

Polk    1885    30

Ware    1837    70

Spalding    1759    68

Catoosa    1730    26

Thomas    1685    74

Camden    1574    18

Toombs    1573    59

Liberty    1400    28

Murray    1385    16

Decatur    1380    40

Stephens    1374    46

Bryan    1355    17

Wayne    1334    41

Emanuel    1262    43

Appling    1209    39

Lumpkin    1145    19

Gilmer    1130    26

White    1106    26

Chattooga    1067    30

Franklin    1058    19

Sumter    987    69

Tattnall    987    19

Union    982    31

Dawson    980    11

Burke    955    12

Oconee    944    34

Pickens    940    13

Washington    920    16

Ben Hill    912    35

Fannin    907    30

Jefferson    907    37

Madison    901    12

Grady    900    26

Harris    898    26

Upson    884    71

Mitchell    877    47

Putnam    870    28

Peach    862    27

Elbert    844    14

Monroe    826    59

Jeff Davis    825    27

Butts    822    45

Haralson    784    17

Lee    776    32

McDuffie    750    19

Pierce    722    26

Jones    701    17

Crisp    698    26

Dodge    688    30

Cook    684    16

Charlton    668    11

Hart    655    20

Bacon    650    18

Banks    644    9

Meriwether    621    19

Worth    620    35

Greene    606    26

Early    591    36

Stewart    571    17

Candler    568    26

Morgan    559    6

Brooks    558    26

Bleckley    531    28

Berrien    519    17

Telfair    512    25

Towns    508    16

Brantley    503    14

Evans    502    7

Atkinson    501    8

Rabun    499    11

Jenkins    484    33

Clinch    482    13

Lamar    482    22

Screven    463    11

Oglethorpe    457    13

Johnson    454    27

Seminole    449    12

Dade    437    6

Hancock    431    45

Pike    421    12

Dooly    397    18

Wilkinson    397    18

Irwin    383    11

Montgomery    380    9

Wheeler    370    17

Pulaski    358    24

Turner    356    25

Terrell    347    32

Wilkes    346    7

Miller    345    2

Randolph    344    30

McIntosh    336    7

Lanier    329    7

Treutlen    323    13

Long    294    5

Calhoun    282    10

Macon    272    13

Heard    267    7

Wilcox    267    26

Lincoln    265    8

Jasper    264    4

Taylor    252    13

Echols    251    2

Twiggs    234    13

Marion    213    10

Crawford    210    6

Talbot    194    8

Warren    176    6

Clay    125    3

Schley    118    2

Baker    102    6

Glascock    59    2

Webster    45    2

Quitman    43    1

Taliaferro    33    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Related Articles