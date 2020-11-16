Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 16, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
Editor's note for Nov. 16's numbers: The Department of Public Health said confirmed COVID-19 case numbers will be lower today due to a server issue that prevented some information from processing Sunday night. DPH's IT is working with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) to resolve the problem.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,471 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/20-11/2) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43.
- There have been 387,930 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 981 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,544. (Editor's note:
- There have been 33,265 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.88 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 1,697 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 33980 651
Gwinnett 33597 474
Cobb 24055 482
DeKalb 23672 425
Hall 11493 188
Chatham 10008 199
Clayton 9110 188
Richmond 8828 192
Cherokee 8169 109
Bibb 7011 213
Henry 6920 125
Whitfield 6731 71
Muscogee 6641 184
Clarke 6272 50
Forsyth 5343 56
Columbia 4953 69
Lowndes 4821 93
Floyd 4608 67
Douglas 4521 79
Bartow 4052 98
Glynn 3984 108
Houston 3974 99
Carroll 3743 81
Paulding 3553 70
Dougherty 3376 197
Bulloch 3212 34
Coweta 3195 64
Troup 3184 115
Newton 3120 102
Barrow 2861 56
Jackson 2799 46
Gordon 2783 54
Walton 2567 75
Coffee 2445 68
Baldwin 2426 68
Fayette 2373 61
Rockdale 2345 46
Walker 2235 49
Colquitt 2200 41
Laurens 2141 103
Tift 2078 67
Habersham 2029 76
Effingham 1974 29
Chattahoochee 1909 1
Polk 1885 30
Ware 1837 70
Spalding 1759 68
Catoosa 1730 26
Thomas 1685 74
Camden 1574 18
Toombs 1573 59
Liberty 1400 28
Murray 1385 16
Decatur 1380 40
Stephens 1374 46
Bryan 1355 17
Wayne 1334 41
Emanuel 1262 43
Appling 1209 39
Lumpkin 1145 19
Gilmer 1130 26
White 1106 26
Chattooga 1067 30
Franklin 1058 19
Sumter 987 69
Tattnall 987 19
Union 982 31
Dawson 980 11
Burke 955 12
Oconee 944 34
Pickens 940 13
Washington 920 16
Ben Hill 912 35
Fannin 907 30
Jefferson 907 37
Madison 901 12
Grady 900 26
Harris 898 26
Upson 884 71
Mitchell 877 47
Putnam 870 28
Peach 862 27
Elbert 844 14
Monroe 826 59
Jeff Davis 825 27
Butts 822 45
Haralson 784 17
Lee 776 32
McDuffie 750 19
Pierce 722 26
Jones 701 17
Crisp 698 26
Dodge 688 30
Cook 684 16
Charlton 668 11
Hart 655 20
Bacon 650 18
Banks 644 9
Meriwether 621 19
Worth 620 35
Greene 606 26
Early 591 36
Stewart 571 17
Candler 568 26
Morgan 559 6
Brooks 558 26
Bleckley 531 28
Berrien 519 17
Telfair 512 25
Towns 508 16
Brantley 503 14
Evans 502 7
Atkinson 501 8
Rabun 499 11
Jenkins 484 33
Clinch 482 13
Lamar 482 22
Screven 463 11
Oglethorpe 457 13
Johnson 454 27
Seminole 449 12
Dade 437 6
Hancock 431 45
Pike 421 12
Dooly 397 18
Wilkinson 397 18
Irwin 383 11
Montgomery 380 9
Wheeler 370 17
Pulaski 358 24
Turner 356 25
Terrell 347 32
Wilkes 346 7
Miller 345 2
Randolph 344 30
McIntosh 336 7
Lanier 329 7
Treutlen 323 13
Long 294 5
Calhoun 282 10
Macon 272 13
Heard 267 7
Wilcox 267 26
Lincoln 265 8
Jasper 264 4
Taylor 252 13
Echols 251 2
Twiggs 234 13
Marion 213 10
Crawford 210 6
Talbot 194 8
Warren 176 6
Clay 125 3
Schley 118 2
Baker 102 6
Glascock 59 2
Webster 45 2
Quitman 43 1
Taliaferro 33 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.