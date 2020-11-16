Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 16, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Editor's note for Nov. 16's numbers: The Department of Public Health said confirmed COVID-19 case numbers will be lower today due to a server issue that prevented some information from processing Sunday night. DPH's IT is working with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) to resolve the problem.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,471 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/20-11/2) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 9 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/20-11/2) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43. There have been 387,930 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 981 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,544. (Editor's note:

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 981 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,544. (Editor's note: There have been 33,265 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.88 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.88 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 1,697 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 33980 651

Gwinnett 33597 474

Cobb 24055 482

DeKalb 23672 425

Hall 11493 188

Chatham 10008 199

Clayton 9110 188

Richmond 8828 192

Cherokee 8169 109

Bibb 7011 213

Henry 6920 125

Whitfield 6731 71

Muscogee 6641 184

Clarke 6272 50

Forsyth 5343 56

Columbia 4953 69

Lowndes 4821 93

Floyd 4608 67

Douglas 4521 79

Bartow 4052 98

Glynn 3984 108

Houston 3974 99

Carroll 3743 81

Paulding 3553 70

Dougherty 3376 197

Bulloch 3212 34

Coweta 3195 64

Troup 3184 115

Newton 3120 102

Barrow 2861 56

Jackson 2799 46

Gordon 2783 54

Walton 2567 75

Coffee 2445 68

Baldwin 2426 68

Fayette 2373 61

Rockdale 2345 46

Walker 2235 49

Colquitt 2200 41

Laurens 2141 103

Tift 2078 67

Habersham 2029 76

Effingham 1974 29

Chattahoochee 1909 1

Polk 1885 30

Ware 1837 70

Spalding 1759 68

Catoosa 1730 26

Thomas 1685 74

Camden 1574 18

Toombs 1573 59

Liberty 1400 28

Murray 1385 16

Decatur 1380 40

Stephens 1374 46

Bryan 1355 17

Wayne 1334 41

Emanuel 1262 43

Appling 1209 39

Lumpkin 1145 19

Gilmer 1130 26

White 1106 26

Chattooga 1067 30

Franklin 1058 19

Sumter 987 69

Tattnall 987 19

Union 982 31

Dawson 980 11

Burke 955 12

Oconee 944 34

Pickens 940 13

Washington 920 16

Ben Hill 912 35

Fannin 907 30

Jefferson 907 37

Madison 901 12

Grady 900 26

Harris 898 26

Upson 884 71

Mitchell 877 47

Putnam 870 28

Peach 862 27

Elbert 844 14

Monroe 826 59

Jeff Davis 825 27

Butts 822 45

Haralson 784 17

Lee 776 32

McDuffie 750 19

Pierce 722 26

Jones 701 17

Crisp 698 26

Dodge 688 30

Cook 684 16

Charlton 668 11

Hart 655 20

Bacon 650 18

Banks 644 9

Meriwether 621 19

Worth 620 35

Greene 606 26

Early 591 36

Stewart 571 17

Candler 568 26

Morgan 559 6

Brooks 558 26

Bleckley 531 28

Berrien 519 17

Telfair 512 25

Towns 508 16

Brantley 503 14

Evans 502 7

Atkinson 501 8

Rabun 499 11

Jenkins 484 33

Clinch 482 13

Lamar 482 22

Screven 463 11

Oglethorpe 457 13

Johnson 454 27

Seminole 449 12

Dade 437 6

Hancock 431 45

Pike 421 12

Dooly 397 18

Wilkinson 397 18

Irwin 383 11

Montgomery 380 9

Wheeler 370 17

Pulaski 358 24

Turner 356 25

Terrell 347 32

Wilkes 346 7

Miller 345 2

Randolph 344 30

McIntosh 336 7

Lanier 329 7

Treutlen 323 13

Long 294 5

Calhoun 282 10

Macon 272 13

Heard 267 7

Wilcox 267 26

Lincoln 265 8

Jasper 264 4

Taylor 252 13

Echols 251 2

Twiggs 234 13

Marion 213 10

Crawford 210 6

Talbot 194 8

Warren 176 6

Clay 125 3

Schley 118 2

Baker 102 6

Glascock 59 2

Webster 45 2

Quitman 43 1

Taliaferro 33 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.