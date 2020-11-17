Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 17, 2020

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.
Editor's note: On Monday, the Georgia DPH said numbers were lower due to a server issue. Cases reported Tuesday are a bit higher likely due to a backlog from the previous day.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,496 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/21-11/3) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36.
- There have been 391,446 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,516 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,918.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582.
- There have been 33,439 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 17, there were 1,731 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1211 39
Atkinson 503 8
Bacon 658 18
Baker 102 6
Baldwin 2439 68
Banks 657 9
Barrow 2891 56
Bartow 4114 98
Ben Hill 912 35
Berrien 520 17
Bibb 7032 214
Bleckley 535 29
Brantley 505 14
Brooks 559 26
Bryan 1362 16
Bulloch 3222 34
Burke 958 12
Butts 831 45
Calhoun 270 10
Camden 1585 18
Candler 568 26
Carroll 3773 81
Catoosa 1780 26
Charlton 671 11
Chatham 10070 199
Chattahoochee 1906 1
Chattooga 1075 30
Cherokee 8300 109
Clarke 6304 50
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9166 188
Clinch 482 13
Cobb 24333 484
Coffee 2462 68
Colquitt 2203 41
Columbia 4989 69
Cook 690 16
Coweta 3262 64
Crawford 211 6
Crisp 699 26
Dade 442 6
Dawson 995 11
DeKalb 23947 425
Decatur 1378 40
Dodge 696 29
Dooly 396 18
Dougherty 3374 197
Douglas 4555 79
Early 590 36
Echols 251 2
Effingham 1982 29
Elbert 852 14
Emanuel 1263 43
Evans 503 7
Fannin 917 30
Fayette 2403 61
Floyd 4658 67
Forsyth 5477 57
Franklin 1071 19
Fulton 34631 652
Gilmer 1141 28
Glascock 59 2
Glynn 3987 108
Gordon 2825 54
Grady 901 26
Greene 614 26
Gwinnett 33937 475
Habersham 2055 76
Hall 11603 188
Hancock 435 45
Haralson 796 17
Harris 900 27
Hart 659 20
Heard 267 7
Henry 6988 125
Houston 4030 100
Irwin 383 11
Jackson 2836 47
Jasper 264 4
Jeff Davis 825 27
Jefferson 911 37
Jenkins 485 33
Johnson 454 27
Jones 704 18
Lamar 489 22
Lanier 329 7
Laurens 2142 104
Lee 778 32
Liberty 1404 28
Lincoln 265 8
Long 294 5
Lowndes 4842 93
Lumpkin 1163 19
Macon 273 14
Madison 909 12
Marion 214 10
McDuffie 751 19
McIntosh 337 7
Meriwether 622 19
Miller 344 2
Mitchell 879 47
Monroe 843 59
Montgomery 381 9
Morgan 561 6
Murray 1406 17
Muscogee 6666 184
Newton 3157 103
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15724 202
Oconee 949 34
Oglethorpe 458 13
Paulding 3605 71
Peach 873 27
Pickens 952 13
Pierce 723 26
Pike 425 12
Polk 1895 30
Pulaski 361 24
Putnam 870 28
Quitman 43 1
Rabun 506 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 8866 192
Rockdale 2369 47
Schley 118 2
Screven 463 11
Seminole 449 12
Spalding 1777 68
Stephens 1383 46
Stewart 568 17
Sumter 989 69
Talbot 198 8
Taliaferro 33 0
Tattnall 988 19
Taylor 254 13
Telfair 512 25
Terrell 347 32
Thomas 1686 74
Tift 2101 67
Toombs 1582 59
Towns 516 16
Treutlen 325 13
Troup 3190 115
Turner 356 25
Twiggs 236 14
Union 1001 31
Unknown 2007 6
Upson 889 71
Walker 2265 49
Walton 2593 75
Ware 1849 70
Warren 178 6
Washington 923 16
Wayne 1339 41
Webster 45 2
Wheeler 370 17
White 1125 26
Whitfield 6783 75
Wilcox 269 26
Wilkes 348 7
Wilkinson 402 18
Worth 622 35
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.