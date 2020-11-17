Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 17, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Editor's note: On Monday, the Georgia DPH said numbers were lower due to a server issue. Cases reported Tuesday are a bit higher likely due to a backlog from the previous day.

Please note that confirmed COVID-19 case numbers will be lower today due to a server issue that prevented all ELRs, possibly as many as half, from processing last night. IT is working with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) to resolve the problem. — GaDeptPublicHealth (@GaDPH) November 16, 2020

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,496 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/21-11/3) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/21-11/3) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36. There have been 391,446 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,516 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,918.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,516 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,918.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582. There have been 33,439 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 17, there were 1,731 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1211 39

Atkinson 503 8

Bacon 658 18

Baker 102 6

Baldwin 2439 68

Banks 657 9

Barrow 2891 56

Bartow 4114 98

Ben Hill 912 35

Berrien 520 17

Bibb 7032 214

Bleckley 535 29

Brantley 505 14

Brooks 559 26

Bryan 1362 16

Bulloch 3222 34

Burke 958 12

Butts 831 45

Calhoun 270 10

Camden 1585 18

Candler 568 26

Carroll 3773 81

Catoosa 1780 26

Charlton 671 11

Chatham 10070 199

Chattahoochee 1906 1

Chattooga 1075 30

Cherokee 8300 109

Clarke 6304 50

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9166 188

Clinch 482 13

Cobb 24333 484

Coffee 2462 68

Colquitt 2203 41

Columbia 4989 69

Cook 690 16

Coweta 3262 64

Crawford 211 6

Crisp 699 26

Dade 442 6

Dawson 995 11

DeKalb 23947 425

Decatur 1378 40

Dodge 696 29

Dooly 396 18

Dougherty 3374 197

Douglas 4555 79

Early 590 36

Echols 251 2

Effingham 1982 29

Elbert 852 14

Emanuel 1263 43

Evans 503 7

Fannin 917 30

Fayette 2403 61

Floyd 4658 67

Forsyth 5477 57

Franklin 1071 19

Fulton 34631 652

Gilmer 1141 28

Glascock 59 2

Glynn 3987 108

Gordon 2825 54

Grady 901 26

Greene 614 26

Gwinnett 33937 475

Habersham 2055 76

Hall 11603 188

Hancock 435 45

Haralson 796 17

Harris 900 27

Hart 659 20

Heard 267 7

Henry 6988 125

Houston 4030 100

Irwin 383 11

Jackson 2836 47

Jasper 264 4

Jeff Davis 825 27

Jefferson 911 37

Jenkins 485 33

Johnson 454 27

Jones 704 18

Lamar 489 22

Lanier 329 7

Laurens 2142 104

Lee 778 32

Liberty 1404 28

Lincoln 265 8

Long 294 5

Lowndes 4842 93

Lumpkin 1163 19

Macon 273 14

Madison 909 12

Marion 214 10

McDuffie 751 19

McIntosh 337 7

Meriwether 622 19

Miller 344 2

Mitchell 879 47

Monroe 843 59

Montgomery 381 9

Morgan 561 6

Murray 1406 17

Muscogee 6666 184

Newton 3157 103

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15724 202

Oconee 949 34

Oglethorpe 458 13

Paulding 3605 71

Peach 873 27

Pickens 952 13

Pierce 723 26

Pike 425 12

Polk 1895 30

Pulaski 361 24

Putnam 870 28

Quitman 43 1

Rabun 506 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 8866 192

Rockdale 2369 47

Schley 118 2

Screven 463 11

Seminole 449 12

Spalding 1777 68

Stephens 1383 46

Stewart 568 17

Sumter 989 69

Talbot 198 8

Taliaferro 33 0

Tattnall 988 19

Taylor 254 13

Telfair 512 25

Terrell 347 32

Thomas 1686 74

Tift 2101 67

Toombs 1582 59

Towns 516 16

Treutlen 325 13

Troup 3190 115

Turner 356 25

Twiggs 236 14

Union 1001 31

Unknown 2007 6

Upson 889 71

Walker 2265 49

Walton 2593 75

Ware 1849 70

Warren 178 6

Washington 923 16

Wayne 1339 41

Webster 45 2

Wheeler 370 17

White 1125 26

Whitfield 6783 75

Wilcox 269 26

Wilkes 348 7

Wilkinson 402 18

Worth 622 35

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.