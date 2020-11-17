x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 17, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Editor's note: On Monday, the Georgia DPH said numbers were lower due to a server issue. Cases reported Tuesday are a bit higher likely due to a backlog from the previous day.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,496 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/21-11/3) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36.
  • There have been 391,446 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,516 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,918.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582. 
  • There have been 33,439 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 17, there were 1,731 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1211    39

Atkinson    503    8

Bacon    658    18

Baker    102    6

Baldwin    2439    68

Banks    657    9

Barrow    2891    56

Bartow    4114    98

Ben Hill    912    35

Berrien    520    17

Bibb    7032    214

Bleckley    535    29

Brantley    505    14

Brooks    559    26

Bryan    1362    16

Bulloch    3222    34

Burke    958    12

Butts    831    45

Calhoun    270    10

Camden    1585    18

Candler    568    26

Carroll    3773    81

Catoosa    1780    26

Charlton    671    11

Chatham    10070    199

Chattahoochee    1906    1

Chattooga    1075    30

Cherokee    8300    109

Clarke    6304    50

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9166    188

Clinch    482    13

Cobb    24333    484

Coffee    2462    68

Colquitt    2203    41

Columbia    4989    69

Cook    690    16

Coweta    3262    64

Crawford    211    6

Crisp    699    26

Dade    442    6

Dawson    995    11

DeKalb    23947    425

Decatur    1378    40

Dodge    696    29

Dooly    396    18

Dougherty    3374    197

Douglas    4555    79

Early    590    36

Echols    251    2

Effingham    1982    29

Elbert    852    14

Emanuel    1263    43

Evans    503    7

Fannin    917    30

Fayette    2403    61

Floyd    4658    67

Forsyth    5477    57

Franklin    1071    19

Fulton    34631    652

Gilmer    1141    28

Glascock    59    2

Glynn    3987    108

Gordon    2825    54

Grady    901    26

Greene    614    26

Gwinnett    33937    475

Habersham    2055    76

Hall    11603    188

Hancock    435    45

Haralson    796    17

Harris    900    27

Hart    659    20

Heard    267    7

Henry    6988    125

Houston    4030    100

Irwin    383    11

Jackson    2836    47

Jasper    264    4

Jeff Davis    825    27

Jefferson    911    37

Jenkins    485    33

Johnson    454    27

Jones    704    18

Lamar    489    22

Lanier    329    7

Laurens    2142    104

Lee    778    32

Liberty    1404    28

Lincoln    265    8

Long    294    5

Lowndes    4842    93

Lumpkin    1163    19

Macon    273    14

Madison    909    12

Marion    214    10

McDuffie    751    19

McIntosh    337    7

Meriwether    622    19

Miller    344    2

Mitchell    879    47

Monroe    843    59

Montgomery    381    9

Morgan    561    6

Murray    1406    17

Muscogee    6666    184

Newton    3157    103

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15724    202

Oconee    949    34

Oglethorpe    458    13

Paulding    3605    71

Peach    873    27

Pickens    952    13

Pierce    723    26

Pike    425    12

Polk    1895    30

Pulaski    361    24

Putnam    870    28

Quitman    43    1

Rabun    506    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    8866    192

Rockdale    2369    47

Schley    118    2

Screven    463    11

Seminole    449    12

Spalding    1777    68

Stephens    1383    46

Stewart    568    17

Sumter    989    69

Talbot    198    8

Taliaferro    33    0

Tattnall    988    19

Taylor    254    13

Telfair    512    25

Terrell    347    32

Thomas    1686    74

Tift    2101    67

Toombs    1582    59

Towns    516    16

Treutlen    325    13

Troup    3190    115

Turner    356    25

Twiggs    236    14

Union    1001    31

Unknown    2007    6

Upson    889    71

Walker    2265    49

Walton    2593    75

Ware    1849    70

Warren    178    6

Washington    923    16

Wayne    1339    41

Webster    45    2

Wheeler    370    17

White    1125    26

Whitfield    6783    75

Wilcox    269    26

Wilkes    348    7

Wilkinson    402    18

Worth    622    35

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

