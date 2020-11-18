x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 18, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,536 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/22-11/4) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.29.
  • There have been 393,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,622. 
  • There have been 33,667 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 228 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 120.75 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 18, there were 1,755 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    34839    653

Gwinnett    34147    476

Cobb    24558    487

DeKalb    24162    428

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15743    204

Hall    11677    189

Chatham    10107    199

Clayton    9240    190

Richmond    8895    192

Cherokee    8371    110

Bibb    7081    215

Henry    7044    125

Whitfield    6826    76

Muscogee    6683    185

Clarke    6343    51

Forsyth    5559    57

Columbia    5007    71

Lowndes    4888    93

Floyd    4704    69

Douglas    4610    79

Bartow    4156    99

Houston    4056    101

Glynn    4003    108

Carroll    3796    81

Paulding    3655    71

Dougherty    3378    197

Coweta    3302    65

Bulloch    3225    34

Troup    3206    115

Newton    3180    105

Barrow    2915    56

Gordon    2852    54

Jackson    2852    48

Walton    2610    75

Coffee    2472    68

Baldwin    2449    68

Fayette    2415    61

Rockdale    2381    47

Walker    2297    50

Colquitt    2210    41

Laurens    2145    104

Tift    2112    67

Habersham    2068    76

Unknown    2034    2

Effingham    1997    29

Polk    1912    32

Chattahoochee    1906    1

Ware    1857    70

Catoosa    1809    26

Spalding    1786    68

Thomas    1690    74

Camden    1597    18

Toombs    1591    59

Murray    1450    18

Liberty    1406    28

Stephens    1391    46

Decatur    1379    40

Bryan    1369    16

Wayne    1341    43

Emanuel    1265    43

Appling    1211    39

Lumpkin    1177    19

Gilmer    1147    27

White    1146    26

Franklin    1081    19

Chattooga    1077    30

Dawson    1013    11

Union    1010    31

Sumter    991    69

Tattnall    989    19

Burke    965    12

Pickens    964    13

Oconee    954    34

Fannin    924    30

Washington    924    16

Jefferson    916    38

Madison    913    12

Ben Hill    912    35

Harris    906    27

Grady    898    27

Upson    894    71

Mitchell    879    47

Peach    878    27

Putnam    872    28

Elbert    855    15

Monroe    851    59

Butts    829    45

Jeff Davis    828    27

Haralson    806    17

Lee    777    32

McDuffie    759    19

Pierce    724    26

Jones    709    18

Crisp    698    26

Dodge    697    30

Cook    694    16

Charlton    673    11

Hart    668    20

Banks    664    10

Bacon    657    18

Meriwether    623    19

Worth    622    35

Greene    614    26

Early    591    36

Candler    568    26

Stewart    568    17

Morgan    565    7

Brooks    562    26

Bleckley    538    30

Berrien    523    17

Towns    519    18

Rabun    513    11

Telfair    513    25

Brantley    505    14

Atkinson    504    8

Evans    503    7

Lamar    490    22

Jenkins    485    33

Clinch    482    13

Screven    463    11

Oglethorpe    459    13

Johnson    454    27

Seminole    450    12

Dade    448    7

Hancock    441    45

Pike    425    12

Wilkinson    401    18

Dooly    399    18

Irwin    384    12

Montgomery    383    9

Wheeler    370    17

Pulaski    362    24

Turner    358    25

Wilkes    349    7

Terrell    348    32

Miller    344    2

Randolph    344    30

McIntosh    337    7

Lanier    330    7

Treutlen    327    13

Long    296    5

Macon    277    14

Calhoun    271    10

Heard    269    7

Wilcox    269    26

Jasper    265    4

Lincoln    265    8

Taylor    254    13

Echols    252    2

Twiggs    237    14

Marion    214    10

Crawford    213    6

Talbot    198    8

Warren    179    6

Clay    125    3

Schley    119    2

Baker    102    6

Glascock    59    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    44    1

Taliaferro    33    0

   

