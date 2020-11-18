Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 18, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,536 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/22-11/4) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.29.

There have been 393,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,622.

There have been 33,667 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 228 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 120.75 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 18, there were 1,755 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 34839 653

Gwinnett 34147 476

Cobb 24558 487

DeKalb 24162 428

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15743 204

Hall 11677 189

Chatham 10107 199

Clayton 9240 190

Richmond 8895 192

Cherokee 8371 110

Bibb 7081 215

Henry 7044 125

Whitfield 6826 76

Muscogee 6683 185

Clarke 6343 51

Forsyth 5559 57

Columbia 5007 71

Lowndes 4888 93

Floyd 4704 69

Douglas 4610 79

Bartow 4156 99

Houston 4056 101

Glynn 4003 108

Carroll 3796 81

Paulding 3655 71

Dougherty 3378 197

Coweta 3302 65

Bulloch 3225 34

Troup 3206 115

Newton 3180 105

Barrow 2915 56

Gordon 2852 54

Jackson 2852 48

Walton 2610 75

Coffee 2472 68

Baldwin 2449 68

Fayette 2415 61

Rockdale 2381 47

Walker 2297 50

Colquitt 2210 41

Laurens 2145 104

Tift 2112 67

Habersham 2068 76

Unknown 2034 2

Effingham 1997 29

Polk 1912 32

Chattahoochee 1906 1

Ware 1857 70

Catoosa 1809 26

Spalding 1786 68

Thomas 1690 74

Camden 1597 18

Toombs 1591 59

Murray 1450 18

Liberty 1406 28

Stephens 1391 46

Decatur 1379 40

Bryan 1369 16

Wayne 1341 43

Emanuel 1265 43

Appling 1211 39

Lumpkin 1177 19

Gilmer 1147 27

White 1146 26

Franklin 1081 19

Chattooga 1077 30

Dawson 1013 11

Union 1010 31

Sumter 991 69

Tattnall 989 19

Burke 965 12

Pickens 964 13

Oconee 954 34

Fannin 924 30

Washington 924 16

Jefferson 916 38

Madison 913 12

Ben Hill 912 35

Harris 906 27

Grady 898 27

Upson 894 71

Mitchell 879 47

Peach 878 27

Putnam 872 28

Elbert 855 15

Monroe 851 59

Butts 829 45

Jeff Davis 828 27

Haralson 806 17

Lee 777 32

McDuffie 759 19

Pierce 724 26

Jones 709 18

Crisp 698 26

Dodge 697 30

Cook 694 16

Charlton 673 11

Hart 668 20

Banks 664 10

Bacon 657 18

Meriwether 623 19

Worth 622 35

Greene 614 26

Early 591 36

Candler 568 26

Stewart 568 17

Morgan 565 7

Brooks 562 26

Bleckley 538 30

Berrien 523 17

Towns 519 18

Rabun 513 11

Telfair 513 25

Brantley 505 14

Atkinson 504 8

Evans 503 7

Lamar 490 22

Jenkins 485 33

Clinch 482 13

Screven 463 11

Oglethorpe 459 13

Johnson 454 27

Seminole 450 12

Dade 448 7

Hancock 441 45

Pike 425 12

Wilkinson 401 18

Dooly 399 18

Irwin 384 12

Montgomery 383 9

Wheeler 370 17

Pulaski 362 24

Turner 358 25

Wilkes 349 7

Terrell 348 32

Miller 344 2

Randolph 344 30

McIntosh 337 7

Lanier 330 7

Treutlen 327 13

Long 296 5

Macon 277 14

Calhoun 271 10

Heard 269 7

Wilcox 269 26

Jasper 265 4

Lincoln 265 8

Taylor 254 13

Echols 252 2

Twiggs 237 14

Marion 214 10

Crawford 213 6

Talbot 198 8

Warren 179 6

Clay 125 3

Schley 119 2

Baker 102 6

Glascock 59 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 44 1