Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 18, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,536 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/22-11/4) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.29.
- There have been 393,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,622.
- There have been 33,667 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 228 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 120.75 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 18, there were 1,755 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 34839 653
Gwinnett 34147 476
Cobb 24558 487
DeKalb 24162 428
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15743 204
Hall 11677 189
Chatham 10107 199
Clayton 9240 190
Richmond 8895 192
Cherokee 8371 110
Bibb 7081 215
Henry 7044 125
Whitfield 6826 76
Muscogee 6683 185
Clarke 6343 51
Forsyth 5559 57
Columbia 5007 71
Lowndes 4888 93
Floyd 4704 69
Douglas 4610 79
Bartow 4156 99
Houston 4056 101
Glynn 4003 108
Carroll 3796 81
Paulding 3655 71
Dougherty 3378 197
Coweta 3302 65
Bulloch 3225 34
Troup 3206 115
Newton 3180 105
Barrow 2915 56
Gordon 2852 54
Jackson 2852 48
Walton 2610 75
Coffee 2472 68
Baldwin 2449 68
Fayette 2415 61
Rockdale 2381 47
Walker 2297 50
Colquitt 2210 41
Laurens 2145 104
Tift 2112 67
Habersham 2068 76
Unknown 2034 2
Effingham 1997 29
Polk 1912 32
Chattahoochee 1906 1
Ware 1857 70
Catoosa 1809 26
Spalding 1786 68
Thomas 1690 74
Camden 1597 18
Toombs 1591 59
Murray 1450 18
Liberty 1406 28
Stephens 1391 46
Decatur 1379 40
Bryan 1369 16
Wayne 1341 43
Emanuel 1265 43
Appling 1211 39
Lumpkin 1177 19
Gilmer 1147 27
White 1146 26
Franklin 1081 19
Chattooga 1077 30
Dawson 1013 11
Union 1010 31
Sumter 991 69
Tattnall 989 19
Burke 965 12
Pickens 964 13
Oconee 954 34
Fannin 924 30
Washington 924 16
Jefferson 916 38
Madison 913 12
Ben Hill 912 35
Harris 906 27
Grady 898 27
Upson 894 71
Mitchell 879 47
Peach 878 27
Putnam 872 28
Elbert 855 15
Monroe 851 59
Butts 829 45
Jeff Davis 828 27
Haralson 806 17
Lee 777 32
McDuffie 759 19
Pierce 724 26
Jones 709 18
Crisp 698 26
Dodge 697 30
Cook 694 16
Charlton 673 11
Hart 668 20
Banks 664 10
Bacon 657 18
Meriwether 623 19
Worth 622 35
Greene 614 26
Early 591 36
Candler 568 26
Stewart 568 17
Morgan 565 7
Brooks 562 26
Bleckley 538 30
Berrien 523 17
Towns 519 18
Rabun 513 11
Telfair 513 25
Brantley 505 14
Atkinson 504 8
Evans 503 7
Lamar 490 22
Jenkins 485 33
Clinch 482 13
Screven 463 11
Oglethorpe 459 13
Johnson 454 27
Seminole 450 12
Dade 448 7
Hancock 441 45
Pike 425 12
Wilkinson 401 18
Dooly 399 18
Irwin 384 12
Montgomery 383 9
Wheeler 370 17
Pulaski 362 24
Turner 358 25
Wilkes 349 7
Terrell 348 32
Miller 344 2
Randolph 344 30
McIntosh 337 7
Lanier 330 7
Treutlen 327 13
Long 296 5
Macon 277 14
Calhoun 271 10
Heard 269 7
Wilcox 269 26
Jasper 265 4
Lincoln 265 8
Taylor 254 13
Echols 252 2
Twiggs 237 14
Marion 214 10
Crawford 213 6
Talbot 198 8
Warren 179 6
Clay 125 3
Schley 119 2
Baker 102 6
Glascock 59 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 44 1
Taliaferro 33 0