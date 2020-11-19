x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 19, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,569 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/23-11/5) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.36.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of Nov. 19, 2020
  • There have been 396,641 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,661 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,019.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,631. 
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of Nov. 19, 2020
  • There have been 33,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 111 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.81 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 19, there were 1,765 current hospitalizations – an increase of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases vs. current hospitalizations in Georgia as of Nov. 19, 2020

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    35089    653

Gwinnett    34400    478

Cobb    24751    486

DeKalb    24361    428

Hall    11733    189

Chatham    10187    200

Clayton    9311    189

Richmond    8975    191

Cherokee    8468    112

Bibb    7098    215

Henry    7093    125

Whitfield    6926    75

Muscogee    6714    186

Clarke    6377    51

Forsyth    5620    60

Columbia    5047    71

Lowndes    4921    94

Floyd    4741    70

Douglas    4635    80

Bartow    4183    99

Houston    4074    101

Glynn    4011    108

Carroll    3825    80

Paulding    3715    71

Dougherty    3383    198

Coweta    3352    66

Bulloch    3240    35

Troup    3217    115

Newton    3200    105

Barrow    2949    56

Jackson    2878    47

Gordon    2871    55

Walton    2629    75

Coffee    2488    69

Baldwin    2450    68

Fayette    2442    61

Rockdale    2404    47

Walker    2332    49

Colquitt    2209    41

Laurens    2151    106

Tift    2129    67

Habersham    2108    77

Effingham    2009    30

Polk    1920    32

Chattahoochee    1914    1

Ware    1862    69

Catoosa    1830    27

Spalding    1804    69

Thomas    1690    77

Camden    1619    18

Toombs    1598    59

Murray    1487    20

Liberty    1416    28

Stephens    1395    46

Bryan    1383    16

Decatur    1382    41

Wayne    1346    43

Emanuel    1267    43

Appling    1213    39

Lumpkin    1189    19

White    1175    26

Gilmer    1158    27

Franklin    1097    19

Chattooga    1077    30

Dawson    1026    11

Union    1014    32

Sumter    993    69

Tattnall    991    19

Burke    968    12

Pickens    968    13

Oconee    959    33

Fannin    932    30

Madison    931    13

Jefferson    925    38

Washington    925    17

Ben Hill    916    35

Harris    914    27

Grady    897    27

Upson    897    71

Peach    885    27

Mitchell    878    47

Putnam    876    28

Elbert    864    15

Monroe    859    59

Butts    833    45

Jeff Davis    826    27

Haralson    816    18

Lee    781    32

McDuffie    763    19

Pierce    725    26

Jones    712    18

Cook    702    16

Crisp    700    26

Dodge    699    34

Banks    682    11

Hart    678    20

Charlton    677    11

Bacon    658    18

Meriwether    623    19

Worth    622    35

Greene    620    26

Early    594    36

Candler    568    26

Stewart    568    17

Morgan    567    7

Brooks    564    26

Bleckley    538    29

Berrien    526    17

Rabun    523    11

Towns    520    18

Brantley    514    15

Telfair    513    25

Evans    507    7

Atkinson    506    8

Lamar    497    23

Jenkins    486    34

Clinch    482    13

Oglethorpe    465    13

Screven    463    11

Johnson    457    27

Dade    452    7

Seminole    451    12

Hancock    449    45

Pike    430    12

Dooly    404    18

Wilkinson    402    18

Irwin    390    11

Montgomery    384    9

Wheeler    370    17

Pulaski    365    24

Turner    360    25

Wilkes    354    7

Terrell    346    32

Randolph    344    30

Miller    343    2

McIntosh    337    7

Lanier    330    7

Treutlen    327    13

Long    299    5

Macon    280    14

Heard    271    7

Calhoun    270    10

Wilcox    270    26

Jasper    266    4

Lincoln    266    8

Taylor    256    13

Echols    252    2

Twiggs    240    14

Crawford    215    6

Marion    214    10

Talbot    198    8

Warren    180    6

Clay    125    3

Schley    119    2

Baker    102    6

Glascock    61    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    44    1

Taliaferro    33    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

