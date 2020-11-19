Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 19, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,569 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/23-11/5) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.36.
- There have been 396,641 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,661 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,019.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,631.
- There have been 33,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 111 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.81 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 19, there were 1,765 current hospitalizations – an increase of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 35089 653
Gwinnett 34400 478
Cobb 24751 486
DeKalb 24361 428
Hall 11733 189
Chatham 10187 200
Clayton 9311 189
Richmond 8975 191
Cherokee 8468 112
Bibb 7098 215
Henry 7093 125
Whitfield 6926 75
Muscogee 6714 186
Clarke 6377 51
Forsyth 5620 60
Columbia 5047 71
Lowndes 4921 94
Floyd 4741 70
Douglas 4635 80
Bartow 4183 99
Houston 4074 101
Glynn 4011 108
Carroll 3825 80
Paulding 3715 71
Dougherty 3383 198
Coweta 3352 66
Bulloch 3240 35
Troup 3217 115
Newton 3200 105
Barrow 2949 56
Jackson 2878 47
Gordon 2871 55
Walton 2629 75
Coffee 2488 69
Baldwin 2450 68
Fayette 2442 61
Rockdale 2404 47
Walker 2332 49
Colquitt 2209 41
Laurens 2151 106
Tift 2129 67
Habersham 2108 77
Effingham 2009 30
Polk 1920 32
Chattahoochee 1914 1
Ware 1862 69
Catoosa 1830 27
Spalding 1804 69
Thomas 1690 77
Camden 1619 18
Toombs 1598 59
Murray 1487 20
Liberty 1416 28
Stephens 1395 46
Bryan 1383 16
Decatur 1382 41
Wayne 1346 43
Emanuel 1267 43
Appling 1213 39
Lumpkin 1189 19
White 1175 26
Gilmer 1158 27
Franklin 1097 19
Chattooga 1077 30
Dawson 1026 11
Union 1014 32
Sumter 993 69
Tattnall 991 19
Burke 968 12
Pickens 968 13
Oconee 959 33
Fannin 932 30
Madison 931 13
Jefferson 925 38
Washington 925 17
Ben Hill 916 35
Harris 914 27
Grady 897 27
Upson 897 71
Peach 885 27
Mitchell 878 47
Putnam 876 28
Elbert 864 15
Monroe 859 59
Butts 833 45
Jeff Davis 826 27
Haralson 816 18
Lee 781 32
McDuffie 763 19
Pierce 725 26
Jones 712 18
Cook 702 16
Crisp 700 26
Dodge 699 34
Banks 682 11
Hart 678 20
Charlton 677 11
Bacon 658 18
Meriwether 623 19
Worth 622 35
Greene 620 26
Early 594 36
Candler 568 26
Stewart 568 17
Morgan 567 7
Brooks 564 26
Bleckley 538 29
Berrien 526 17
Rabun 523 11
Towns 520 18
Brantley 514 15
Telfair 513 25
Evans 507 7
Atkinson 506 8
Lamar 497 23
Jenkins 486 34
Clinch 482 13
Oglethorpe 465 13
Screven 463 11
Johnson 457 27
Dade 452 7
Seminole 451 12
Hancock 449 45
Pike 430 12
Dooly 404 18
Wilkinson 402 18
Irwin 390 11
Montgomery 384 9
Wheeler 370 17
Pulaski 365 24
Turner 360 25
Wilkes 354 7
Terrell 346 32
Randolph 344 30
Miller 343 2
McIntosh 337 7
Lanier 330 7
Treutlen 327 13
Long 299 5
Macon 280 14
Heard 271 7
Calhoun 270 10
Wilcox 270 26
Jasper 266 4
Lincoln 266 8
Taylor 256 13
Echols 252 2
Twiggs 240 14
Crawford 215 6
Marion 214 10
Talbot 198 8
Warren 180 6
Clay 125 3
Schley 119 2
Baker 102 6
Glascock 61 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 44 1
Taliaferro 33 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.