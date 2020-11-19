Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 19, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,569 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/23-11/5) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.36.

There have been 396,641 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,661 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,019.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,631.

There have been 33,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 111 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.81 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 19, there were 1,765 current hospitalizations – an increase of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 35089 653

Gwinnett 34400 478

Cobb 24751 486

DeKalb 24361 428

Hall 11733 189

Chatham 10187 200

Clayton 9311 189

Richmond 8975 191

Cherokee 8468 112

Bibb 7098 215

Henry 7093 125

Whitfield 6926 75

Muscogee 6714 186

Clarke 6377 51

Forsyth 5620 60

Columbia 5047 71

Lowndes 4921 94

Floyd 4741 70

Douglas 4635 80

Bartow 4183 99

Houston 4074 101

Glynn 4011 108

Carroll 3825 80

Paulding 3715 71

Dougherty 3383 198

Coweta 3352 66

Bulloch 3240 35

Troup 3217 115

Newton 3200 105

Barrow 2949 56

Jackson 2878 47

Gordon 2871 55

Walton 2629 75

Coffee 2488 69

Baldwin 2450 68

Fayette 2442 61

Rockdale 2404 47

Walker 2332 49

Colquitt 2209 41

Laurens 2151 106

Tift 2129 67

Habersham 2108 77

Effingham 2009 30

Polk 1920 32

Chattahoochee 1914 1

Ware 1862 69

Catoosa 1830 27

Spalding 1804 69

Thomas 1690 77

Camden 1619 18

Toombs 1598 59

Murray 1487 20

Liberty 1416 28

Stephens 1395 46

Bryan 1383 16

Decatur 1382 41

Wayne 1346 43

Emanuel 1267 43

Appling 1213 39

Lumpkin 1189 19

White 1175 26

Gilmer 1158 27

Franklin 1097 19

Chattooga 1077 30

Dawson 1026 11

Union 1014 32

Sumter 993 69

Tattnall 991 19

Burke 968 12

Pickens 968 13

Oconee 959 33

Fannin 932 30

Madison 931 13

Jefferson 925 38

Washington 925 17

Ben Hill 916 35

Harris 914 27

Grady 897 27

Upson 897 71

Peach 885 27

Mitchell 878 47

Putnam 876 28

Elbert 864 15

Monroe 859 59

Butts 833 45

Jeff Davis 826 27

Haralson 816 18

Lee 781 32

McDuffie 763 19

Pierce 725 26

Jones 712 18

Cook 702 16

Crisp 700 26

Dodge 699 34

Banks 682 11

Hart 678 20

Charlton 677 11

Bacon 658 18

Meriwether 623 19

Worth 622 35

Greene 620 26

Early 594 36

Candler 568 26

Stewart 568 17

Morgan 567 7

Brooks 564 26

Bleckley 538 29

Berrien 526 17

Rabun 523 11

Towns 520 18

Brantley 514 15

Telfair 513 25

Evans 507 7

Atkinson 506 8

Lamar 497 23

Jenkins 486 34

Clinch 482 13

Oglethorpe 465 13

Screven 463 11

Johnson 457 27

Dade 452 7

Seminole 451 12

Hancock 449 45

Pike 430 12

Dooly 404 18

Wilkinson 402 18

Irwin 390 11

Montgomery 384 9

Wheeler 370 17

Pulaski 365 24

Turner 360 25

Wilkes 354 7

Terrell 346 32

Randolph 344 30

Miller 343 2

McIntosh 337 7

Lanier 330 7

Treutlen 327 13

Long 299 5

Macon 280 14

Heard 271 7

Calhoun 270 10

Wilcox 270 26

Jasper 266 4

Lincoln 266 8

Taylor 256 13

Echols 252 2

Twiggs 240 14

Crawford 215 6

Marion 214 10

Talbot 198 8

Warren 180 6

Clay 125 3

Schley 119 2

Baker 102 6

Glascock 61 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 44 1

Taliaferro 33 0

