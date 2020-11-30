x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Nov. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,778 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
  • There have been 422,133 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,532 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.
  • There have been 34,824 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 30, there were 2,197 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    37469    670

Gwinnett    36754    494

Cobb    26408    493

DeKalb    26008    436

Hall    12425    193

Chatham    10634    203

Clayton    9830    195

Richmond    9530    196

Cherokee    9191    113

Henry    7685    130

Whitfield    7640    83

Bibb    7364    218

Muscogee    6938    188

Clarke    6688    54

Forsyth    6233    61

Columbia    5395    72

Lowndes    5215    94

Floyd    5066    77

Douglas    4965    82

Bartow    4509    101

Houston    4318    104

Glynn    4151    111

Carroll    4123    82

Paulding    4031    76

Coweta    3653    68

Dougherty    3438    199

Newton    3398    105

Bulloch    3305    35

Troup    3305    117

Barrow    3218    57

Jackson    3180    51

Gordon    3086    55

Walton    2886    77

Fayette    2702    61

Coffee    2642    72

Rockdale    2592    54

Walker    2588    50

Baldwin    2525    69

Habersham    2315    80

Tift    2303    67

Laurens    2230    107

Colquitt    2212    41

Effingham    2095    32

Catoosa    2062    29

Polk    2015    33

Chattahoochee    1992    1

Spalding    1939    73

Ware    1910    71

Murray    1770    23

Camden    1765    18

Thomas    1745    77

Toombs    1647    60

Stephens    1514    45

Liberty    1485    29

Wayne    1465    45

Bryan    1436    16

Decatur    1385    41

White    1305    27

Emanuel    1279    43

Lumpkin    1268    19

Appling    1233    38

Gilmer    1219    29

Franklin    1182    19

Chattooga    1130    31

Dawson    1128    11

Union    1075    35

Oconee    1044    35

Sumter    1036    69

Pickens    1034    13

Madison    1020    13

Tattnall    1017    19

Burke    1002    12

Fannin    992    30

Washington    982    20

Harris    956    28

Jefferson    953    38

Peach    946    28

Ben Hill    944    35

Upson    942    71

Elbert    928    18

Grady    918    27

Monroe    915    59

Putnam    907    30

Mitchell    894    48

Butts    892    45

Haralson    889    20

Jeff Davis    837    29

Lee    821    32

McDuffie    788    20

Cook    768    17

Banks    764    12

Jones    747    20

Pierce    740    26

Hart    737    20

Crisp    721    26

Dodge    716    37

Charlton    694    11

Bacon    665    20

Worth    647    35

Greene    645    26

Meriwether    636    19

Early    615    36

Brooks    595    26

Berrien    586    17

Morgan    586    7

Candler    580    27

Rabun    580    11

Stewart    574    17

Towns    555    21

Lamar    554    23

Bleckley    549    30

Brantley    549    18

Atkinson    526    9

Evans    521    8

Telfair    520    25

Oglethorpe    501    13

Dade    495    7

Clinch    490    13

Jenkins    487    34

Hancock    479    46

Seminole    478    12

Screven    469    11

Pike    468    12

Johnson    465    28

Dooly    425    18

Irwin    415    11

Wilkinson    414    18

Montgomery    394    9

Pulaski    381    24

Turner    375    24

Wheeler    371    18

Wilkes    367    7

McIntosh    362    8

Miller    353    2

Terrell    351    32

Randolph    346    30

Lanier    338    7

Treutlen    331    13

Long    314    5

Macon    294    14

Heard    290    7

Wilcox    288    25

Jasper    286    5

Lincoln    282    8

Taylor    277    13

Calhoun    273    11

Echols    259    2

Twiggs    251    14

Crawford    230    6

Marion    220    10

Talbot    201    8

Warren    187    6

Clay    126    3

Schley    125    2

Baker    107    6

Glascock    63    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    44    1

Taliaferro    37    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

