Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Nov. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,778 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
- There have been 422,133 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,532 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.
- There have been 34,824 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 30, there were 2,197 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Fulton 37469 670
Gwinnett 36754 494
Cobb 26408 493
DeKalb 26008 436
Hall 12425 193
Chatham 10634 203
Clayton 9830 195
Richmond 9530 196
Cherokee 9191 113
Henry 7685 130
Whitfield 7640 83
Bibb 7364 218
Muscogee 6938 188
Clarke 6688 54
Forsyth 6233 61
Columbia 5395 72
Lowndes 5215 94
Floyd 5066 77
Douglas 4965 82
Bartow 4509 101
Houston 4318 104
Glynn 4151 111
Carroll 4123 82
Paulding 4031 76
Coweta 3653 68
Dougherty 3438 199
Newton 3398 105
Bulloch 3305 35
Troup 3305 117
Barrow 3218 57
Jackson 3180 51
Gordon 3086 55
Walton 2886 77
Fayette 2702 61
Coffee 2642 72
Rockdale 2592 54
Walker 2588 50
Baldwin 2525 69
Habersham 2315 80
Tift 2303 67
Laurens 2230 107
Colquitt 2212 41
Effingham 2095 32
Catoosa 2062 29
Polk 2015 33
Chattahoochee 1992 1
Spalding 1939 73
Ware 1910 71
Murray 1770 23
Camden 1765 18
Thomas 1745 77
Toombs 1647 60
Stephens 1514 45
Liberty 1485 29
Wayne 1465 45
Bryan 1436 16
Decatur 1385 41
White 1305 27
Emanuel 1279 43
Lumpkin 1268 19
Appling 1233 38
Gilmer 1219 29
Franklin 1182 19
Chattooga 1130 31
Dawson 1128 11
Union 1075 35
Oconee 1044 35
Sumter 1036 69
Pickens 1034 13
Madison 1020 13
Tattnall 1017 19
Burke 1002 12
Fannin 992 30
Washington 982 20
Harris 956 28
Jefferson 953 38
Peach 946 28
Ben Hill 944 35
Upson 942 71
Elbert 928 18
Grady 918 27
Monroe 915 59
Putnam 907 30
Mitchell 894 48
Butts 892 45
Haralson 889 20
Jeff Davis 837 29
Lee 821 32
McDuffie 788 20
Cook 768 17
Banks 764 12
Jones 747 20
Pierce 740 26
Hart 737 20
Crisp 721 26
Dodge 716 37
Charlton 694 11
Bacon 665 20
Worth 647 35
Greene 645 26
Meriwether 636 19
Early 615 36
Brooks 595 26
Berrien 586 17
Morgan 586 7
Candler 580 27
Rabun 580 11
Stewart 574 17
Towns 555 21
Lamar 554 23
Bleckley 549 30
Brantley 549 18
Atkinson 526 9
Evans 521 8
Telfair 520 25
Oglethorpe 501 13
Dade 495 7
Clinch 490 13
Jenkins 487 34
Hancock 479 46
Seminole 478 12
Screven 469 11
Pike 468 12
Johnson 465 28
Dooly 425 18
Irwin 415 11
Wilkinson 414 18
Montgomery 394 9
Pulaski 381 24
Turner 375 24
Wheeler 371 18
Wilkes 367 7
McIntosh 362 8
Miller 353 2
Terrell 351 32
Randolph 346 30
Lanier 338 7
Treutlen 331 13
Long 314 5
Macon 294 14
Heard 290 7
Wilcox 288 25
Jasper 286 5
Lincoln 282 8
Taylor 277 13
Calhoun 273 11
Echols 259 2
Twiggs 251 14
Crawford 230 6
Marion 220 10
Talbot 201 8
Warren 187 6
Clay 126 3
Schley 125 2
Baker 107 6
Glascock 63 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 44 1
Taliaferro 37 0
