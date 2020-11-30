Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Nov. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,778 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/3-11/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71. There have been 422,133 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,532 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,532 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,786. There have been 34,824 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 30, there were 2,197 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 37469 670

Gwinnett 36754 494

Cobb 26408 493

DeKalb 26008 436

Hall 12425 193

Chatham 10634 203

Clayton 9830 195

Richmond 9530 196

Cherokee 9191 113

Henry 7685 130

Whitfield 7640 83

Bibb 7364 218

Muscogee 6938 188

Clarke 6688 54

Forsyth 6233 61

Columbia 5395 72

Lowndes 5215 94

Floyd 5066 77

Douglas 4965 82

Bartow 4509 101

Houston 4318 104

Glynn 4151 111

Carroll 4123 82

Paulding 4031 76

Coweta 3653 68

Dougherty 3438 199

Newton 3398 105

Bulloch 3305 35

Troup 3305 117

Barrow 3218 57

Jackson 3180 51

Gordon 3086 55

Walton 2886 77

Fayette 2702 61

Coffee 2642 72

Rockdale 2592 54

Walker 2588 50

Baldwin 2525 69

Habersham 2315 80

Tift 2303 67

Laurens 2230 107

Colquitt 2212 41

Effingham 2095 32

Catoosa 2062 29

Polk 2015 33

Chattahoochee 1992 1

Spalding 1939 73

Ware 1910 71

Murray 1770 23

Camden 1765 18

Thomas 1745 77

Toombs 1647 60

Stephens 1514 45

Liberty 1485 29

Wayne 1465 45

Bryan 1436 16

Decatur 1385 41

White 1305 27

Emanuel 1279 43

Lumpkin 1268 19

Appling 1233 38

Gilmer 1219 29

Franklin 1182 19

Chattooga 1130 31

Dawson 1128 11

Union 1075 35

Oconee 1044 35

Sumter 1036 69

Pickens 1034 13

Madison 1020 13

Tattnall 1017 19

Burke 1002 12

Fannin 992 30

Washington 982 20

Harris 956 28

Jefferson 953 38

Peach 946 28

Ben Hill 944 35

Upson 942 71

Elbert 928 18

Grady 918 27

Monroe 915 59

Putnam 907 30

Mitchell 894 48

Butts 892 45

Haralson 889 20

Jeff Davis 837 29

Lee 821 32

McDuffie 788 20

Cook 768 17

Banks 764 12

Jones 747 20

Pierce 740 26

Hart 737 20

Crisp 721 26

Dodge 716 37

Charlton 694 11

Bacon 665 20

Worth 647 35

Greene 645 26

Meriwether 636 19

Early 615 36

Brooks 595 26

Berrien 586 17

Morgan 586 7

Candler 580 27

Rabun 580 11

Stewart 574 17

Towns 555 21

Lamar 554 23

Bleckley 549 30

Brantley 549 18

Atkinson 526 9

Evans 521 8

Telfair 520 25

Oglethorpe 501 13

Dade 495 7

Clinch 490 13

Jenkins 487 34

Hancock 479 46

Seminole 478 12

Screven 469 11

Pike 468 12

Johnson 465 28

Dooly 425 18

Irwin 415 11

Wilkinson 414 18

Montgomery 394 9

Pulaski 381 24

Turner 375 24

Wheeler 371 18

Wilkes 367 7

McIntosh 362 8

Miller 353 2

Terrell 351 32

Randolph 346 30

Lanier 338 7

Treutlen 331 13

Long 314 5

Macon 294 14

Heard 290 7

Wilcox 288 25

Jasper 286 5

Lincoln 282 8

Taylor 277 13

Calhoun 273 11

Echols 259 2

Twiggs 251 14

Crawford 230 6

Marion 220 10

Talbot 201 8

Warren 187 6

Clay 126 3

Schley 125 2

Baker 107 6

Glascock 63 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 44 1

Taliaferro 37 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.