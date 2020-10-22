x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Oct. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,729 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/9-10/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/25-10/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for Oct. 22, 2020
  • There have been 345,535 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,785 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,294.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,169.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Oct. 22, 2020
  • There have been 30,829 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 153 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 22, there were 1,351 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases vs. active hospitalizations in Georgia for Oct. 22, 2020

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    30264    613

Gwinnett    29959    438

Cobb    21453    449

DeKalb    20583    393

Hall    10485    172

Chatham    9245    186

Clayton    7983    175

Richmond    7816    175

Cherokee    6881    100

Bibb    6520    190

Muscogee    6304    173

Henry    5999    111

Clarke    5624    46

Whitfield    5228    64

Forsyth    4607    52

Lowndes    4382    85

Columbia    4253    64

Douglas    4002    72

Floyd    3785    57

Glynn    3666    104

Houston    3514    91

Bartow    3484    94

Dougherty    3282    190

Carroll    3243    75

Paulding    3065    60

Bulloch    3037    33

Troup    2995    106

Coweta    2893    63

Newton    2815    94

Barrow    2528    50

Jackson    2307    40

Baldwin    2267    63

Gordon    2262    43

Walton    2218    66

Coffee    2215    60

Colquitt    2097    39

Fayette    2087    56

Rockdale    2049    40

Laurens    1939    86

Tift    1924    63

Habersham    1856    75

Walker    1801    43

Effingham    1745    27

Chattahoochee    1735    1

Ware    1720    62

Polk    1683    26

Thomas    1582    69

Spalding    1532    62

Toombs    1463    57

Camden    1393    17

Catoosa    1368    21

Bryan    1285    14

Decatur    1273    34

Stephens    1258    41

Liberty    1218    25

Wayne    1209    30

Emanuel    1176    36

Appling    1147    36

Lumpkin    1028    14

Gilmer    1004    22

Murray    996    9

White    993    23

Sumter    959    69

Tattnall    914    13

Chattooga    902    28

Dawson    900    10

Burke    873    12

Union    871    25

Franklin    862    17

Ben Hill    859    34

Harris    847    25

Grady    846    25

Mitchell    846    45

Jefferson    844    32

Oconee    843    27

Upson    829    69

Fannin    802    28

Jeff Davis    782    23

Putnam    777    27

Madison    769    11

Elbert    758    9

Peach    749    24

Monroe    747    53

Lee    743    27

Washington    742    13

Butts    728    43

Pickens    727    10

McDuffie    669    15

Pierce    655    24

Charlton    644    10

Crisp    635    23

Jones    635    15

Bacon    629    15

Haralson    616    10

Worth    602    32

Meriwether    582    16

Cook    578    16

Hart    564    16

Dodge    563    14

Greene    561    25

Brooks    549    27

Banks    544    8

Early    537    35

Stewart    534    16

Candler    529    24

Morgan    519    5

Bleckley    503    23

Berrien    484    12

Atkinson    476    5

Evans    475    6

Jenkins    462    32

Screven    446    11

Johnson    439    22

Clinch    436    12

Telfair    435    23

Brantley    419    13

Towns    418    12

Rabun    417    11

Hancock    412    44

Lamar    402    19

Oglethorpe    398    11

Seminole    386    11

Pike    380    12

Dooly    364    16

Montgomery    364    9

Wilkinson    361    17

Wheeler    359    16

Irwin    351    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    338    32

Dade    337    5

Turner    332    24

Pulaski    330    23

Lanier    316    7

McIntosh    303    7

Miller    302    2

Treutlen    292    11

Wilkes    283    6

Long    273    4

Calhoun    263    9

Wilcox    251    25

Macon    246    10

Echols    244    2

Jasper    241    4

Lincoln    228    7

Taylor    226    12

Heard    217    6

Twiggs    214    9

Marion    196    9

Crawford    191    6

Talbot    170    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    89    6

Glascock    46    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

