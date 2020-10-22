Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Oct. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,729 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/9-10/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/25-10/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
- There have been 345,535 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,785 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,294.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,169.
- There have been 30,829 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 153 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 22, there were 1,351 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 30264 613
Gwinnett 29959 438
Cobb 21453 449
DeKalb 20583 393
Hall 10485 172
Chatham 9245 186
Clayton 7983 175
Richmond 7816 175
Cherokee 6881 100
Bibb 6520 190
Muscogee 6304 173
Henry 5999 111
Clarke 5624 46
Whitfield 5228 64
Forsyth 4607 52
Lowndes 4382 85
Columbia 4253 64
Douglas 4002 72
Floyd 3785 57
Glynn 3666 104
Houston 3514 91
Bartow 3484 94
Dougherty 3282 190
Carroll 3243 75
Paulding 3065 60
Bulloch 3037 33
Troup 2995 106
Coweta 2893 63
Newton 2815 94
Barrow 2528 50
Jackson 2307 40
Baldwin 2267 63
Gordon 2262 43
Walton 2218 66
Coffee 2215 60
Colquitt 2097 39
Fayette 2087 56
Rockdale 2049 40
Laurens 1939 86
Tift 1924 63
Habersham 1856 75
Walker 1801 43
Effingham 1745 27
Chattahoochee 1735 1
Ware 1720 62
Polk 1683 26
Thomas 1582 69
Spalding 1532 62
Toombs 1463 57
Camden 1393 17
Catoosa 1368 21
Bryan 1285 14
Decatur 1273 34
Stephens 1258 41
Liberty 1218 25
Wayne 1209 30
Emanuel 1176 36
Appling 1147 36
Lumpkin 1028 14
Gilmer 1004 22
Murray 996 9
White 993 23
Sumter 959 69
Tattnall 914 13
Chattooga 902 28
Dawson 900 10
Burke 873 12
Union 871 25
Franklin 862 17
Ben Hill 859 34
Harris 847 25
Grady 846 25
Mitchell 846 45
Jefferson 844 32
Oconee 843 27
Upson 829 69
Fannin 802 28
Jeff Davis 782 23
Putnam 777 27
Madison 769 11
Elbert 758 9
Peach 749 24
Monroe 747 53
Lee 743 27
Washington 742 13
Butts 728 43
Pickens 727 10
McDuffie 669 15
Pierce 655 24
Charlton 644 10
Crisp 635 23
Jones 635 15
Bacon 629 15
Haralson 616 10
Worth 602 32
Meriwether 582 16
Cook 578 16
Hart 564 16
Dodge 563 14
Greene 561 25
Brooks 549 27
Banks 544 8
Early 537 35
Stewart 534 16
Candler 529 24
Morgan 519 5
Bleckley 503 23
Berrien 484 12
Atkinson 476 5
Evans 475 6
Jenkins 462 32
Screven 446 11
Johnson 439 22
Clinch 436 12
Telfair 435 23
Brantley 419 13
Towns 418 12
Rabun 417 11
Hancock 412 44
Lamar 402 19
Oglethorpe 398 11
Seminole 386 11
Pike 380 12
Dooly 364 16
Montgomery 364 9
Wilkinson 361 17
Wheeler 359 16
Irwin 351 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 338 32
Dade 337 5
Turner 332 24
Pulaski 330 23
Lanier 316 7
McIntosh 303 7
Miller 302 2
Treutlen 292 11
Wilkes 283 6
Long 273 4
Calhoun 263 9
Wilcox 251 25
Macon 246 10
Echols 244 2
Jasper 241 4
Lincoln 228 7
Taylor 226 12
Heard 217 6
Twiggs 214 9
Marion 196 9
Crawford 191 6
Talbot 170 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 89 6
Glascock 46 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.