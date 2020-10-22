Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Oct. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,729 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/9-10/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/25-10/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.

There have been 345,535 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,785 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,294.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,169.

There have been 30,829 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 153 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 22, there were 1,351 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 30264 613

Gwinnett 29959 438

Cobb 21453 449

DeKalb 20583 393

Hall 10485 172

Chatham 9245 186

Clayton 7983 175

Richmond 7816 175

Cherokee 6881 100

Bibb 6520 190

Muscogee 6304 173

Henry 5999 111

Clarke 5624 46

Whitfield 5228 64

Forsyth 4607 52

Lowndes 4382 85

Columbia 4253 64

Douglas 4002 72

Floyd 3785 57

Glynn 3666 104

Houston 3514 91

Bartow 3484 94

Dougherty 3282 190

Carroll 3243 75

Paulding 3065 60

Bulloch 3037 33

Troup 2995 106

Coweta 2893 63

Newton 2815 94

Barrow 2528 50

Jackson 2307 40

Baldwin 2267 63

Gordon 2262 43

Walton 2218 66

Coffee 2215 60

Colquitt 2097 39

Fayette 2087 56

Rockdale 2049 40

Laurens 1939 86

Tift 1924 63

Habersham 1856 75

Walker 1801 43

Effingham 1745 27

Chattahoochee 1735 1

Ware 1720 62

Polk 1683 26

Thomas 1582 69

Spalding 1532 62

Toombs 1463 57

Camden 1393 17

Catoosa 1368 21

Bryan 1285 14

Decatur 1273 34

Stephens 1258 41

Liberty 1218 25

Wayne 1209 30

Emanuel 1176 36

Appling 1147 36

Lumpkin 1028 14

Gilmer 1004 22

Murray 996 9

White 993 23

Sumter 959 69

Tattnall 914 13

Chattooga 902 28

Dawson 900 10

Burke 873 12

Union 871 25

Franklin 862 17

Ben Hill 859 34

Harris 847 25

Grady 846 25

Mitchell 846 45

Jefferson 844 32

Oconee 843 27

Upson 829 69

Fannin 802 28

Jeff Davis 782 23

Putnam 777 27

Madison 769 11

Elbert 758 9

Peach 749 24

Monroe 747 53

Lee 743 27

Washington 742 13

Butts 728 43

Pickens 727 10

McDuffie 669 15

Pierce 655 24

Charlton 644 10

Crisp 635 23

Jones 635 15

Bacon 629 15

Haralson 616 10

Worth 602 32

Meriwether 582 16

Cook 578 16

Hart 564 16

Dodge 563 14

Greene 561 25

Brooks 549 27

Banks 544 8

Early 537 35

Stewart 534 16

Candler 529 24

Morgan 519 5

Bleckley 503 23

Berrien 484 12

Atkinson 476 5

Evans 475 6

Jenkins 462 32

Screven 446 11

Johnson 439 22

Clinch 436 12

Telfair 435 23

Brantley 419 13

Towns 418 12

Rabun 417 11

Hancock 412 44

Lamar 402 19

Oglethorpe 398 11

Seminole 386 11

Pike 380 12

Dooly 364 16

Montgomery 364 9

Wilkinson 361 17

Wheeler 359 16

Irwin 351 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 338 32

Dade 337 5

Turner 332 24

Pulaski 330 23

Lanier 316 7

McIntosh 303 7

Miller 302 2

Treutlen 292 11

Wilkes 283 6

Long 273 4

Calhoun 263 9

Wilcox 251 25

Macon 246 10

Echols 244 2

Jasper 241 4

Lincoln 228 7

Taylor 226 12

Heard 217 6

Twiggs 214 9

Marion 196 9

Crawford 191 6

Talbot 170 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 89 6

Glascock 46 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 38 1

Taliaferro 25 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.