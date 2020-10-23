x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday Oct. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,766 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.
  • There have been 347,759 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,337.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,180.
  • There have been 30,949 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 23, there were 1,359 current hospitalizations – an increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    30540    614

Gwinnett    30109    438

Cobb    21563    452

DeKalb    20769    397

Hall    10529    173

Chatham    9280    186

Clayton    8037    175

Richmond    7845    175

Cherokee    6950    100

Bibb    6550    194

Muscogee    6313    173

Henry    6050    112

Clarke    5656    47

Whitfield    5268    64

Forsyth    4647    52

Lowndes    4399    85

Columbia    4283    64

Douglas    4039    72

Floyd    3837    58

Glynn    3681    104

Houston    3544    92

Bartow    3511    94

Carroll    3297    75

Dougherty    3289    191

Paulding    3091    60

Bulloch    3054    33

Troup    3008    106

Coweta    2915    63

Newton    2829    95

Barrow    2548    50

Jackson    2323    40

Gordon    2291    43

Baldwin    2285    63

Walton    2271    67

Coffee    2230    60

Colquitt    2101    39

Fayette    2101    56

Rockdale    2073    40

Laurens    1944    86

Tift    1931    63

Habersham    1861    75

Walker    1826    43

Effingham    1759    27

Chattahoochee    1735    1

Ware    1722    62

Polk    1688    27

Thomas    1586    69

Spalding    1549    62

Toombs    1468    57

Camden    1398    18

Catoosa    1377    21

Bryan    1282    14

Decatur    1278    34

Stephens    1262    41

Liberty    1228    25

Wayne    1215    32

Emanuel    1187    36

Appling    1156    36

Lumpkin    1035    15

Gilmer    1008    23

Murray    1005    9

White    994    23

Sumter    959    69

Tattnall    915    13

Chattooga    910    29

Dawson    903    11

Franklin    887    17

Burke    877    12

Union    875    25

Ben Hill    867    34

Oconee    851    29

Grady    849    25

Jefferson    849    32

Mitchell    848    45

Harris    847    25

Upson    830    69

Fannin    805    28

Putnam    784    27

Jeff Davis    783    23

Madison    771    11

Elbert    761    9

Peach    758    25

Monroe    749    53

Washington    749    13

Lee    744    27

Pickens    735    10

Butts    734    44

McDuffie    673    15

Pierce    661    24

Charlton    644    10

Jones    638    15

Crisp    637    23

Bacon    631    16

Haralson    625    10

Worth    604    32

Meriwether    585    16

Dodge    583    15

Cook    581    16

Greene    566    25

Hart    566    16

Brooks    551    27

Banks    549    8

Early    545    35

Stewart    534    16

Candler    530    24

Morgan    521    6

Bleckley    510    24

Berrien    485    12

Evans    478    7

Atkinson    477    5

Jenkins    463    32

Screven    447    11

Telfair    444    24

Johnson    440    22

Clinch    437    12

Towns    422    12

Brantley    421    13

Rabun    420    11

Hancock    414    44

Oglethorpe    404    11

Lamar    403    19

Seminole    390    11

Pike    381    12

Dooly    368    17

Montgomery    368    9

Wilkinson    364    17

Wheeler    363    16

Irwin    352    6

Terrell    340    32

Dade    339    5

Randolph    338    29

Pulaski    332    23

Turner    332    24

Lanier    316    7

Miller    306    2

McIntosh    303    7

Treutlen    301    11

Wilkes    289    6

Long    274    4

Calhoun    265    9

Wilcox    251    25

Macon    248    10

Echols    244    2

Jasper    243    4

Lincoln    231    7

Taylor    226    12

Heard    222    6

Twiggs    215    9

Marion    196    9

Crawford    193    6

Talbot    173    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    90    6

Glascock    48    2

Webster    43    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

