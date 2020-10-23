Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday Oct. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,766 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86. There have been 347,759 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,337.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,180.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,337.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,180. There have been 30,949 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 23, there were 1,359 current hospitalizations – an increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 30540 614

Gwinnett 30109 438

Cobb 21563 452

DeKalb 20769 397

Hall 10529 173

Chatham 9280 186

Clayton 8037 175

Richmond 7845 175

Cherokee 6950 100

Bibb 6550 194

Muscogee 6313 173

Henry 6050 112

Clarke 5656 47

Whitfield 5268 64

Forsyth 4647 52

Lowndes 4399 85

Columbia 4283 64

Douglas 4039 72

Floyd 3837 58

Glynn 3681 104

Houston 3544 92

Bartow 3511 94

Carroll 3297 75

Dougherty 3289 191

Paulding 3091 60

Bulloch 3054 33

Troup 3008 106

Coweta 2915 63

Newton 2829 95

Barrow 2548 50

Jackson 2323 40

Gordon 2291 43

Baldwin 2285 63

Walton 2271 67

Coffee 2230 60

Colquitt 2101 39

Fayette 2101 56

Rockdale 2073 40

Laurens 1944 86

Tift 1931 63

Habersham 1861 75

Walker 1826 43

Effingham 1759 27

Chattahoochee 1735 1

Ware 1722 62

Polk 1688 27

Thomas 1586 69

Spalding 1549 62

Toombs 1468 57

Camden 1398 18

Catoosa 1377 21

Bryan 1282 14

Decatur 1278 34

Stephens 1262 41

Liberty 1228 25

Wayne 1215 32

Emanuel 1187 36

Appling 1156 36

Lumpkin 1035 15

Gilmer 1008 23

Murray 1005 9

White 994 23

Sumter 959 69

Tattnall 915 13

Chattooga 910 29

Dawson 903 11

Franklin 887 17

Burke 877 12

Union 875 25

Ben Hill 867 34

Oconee 851 29

Grady 849 25

Jefferson 849 32

Mitchell 848 45

Harris 847 25

Upson 830 69

Fannin 805 28

Putnam 784 27

Jeff Davis 783 23

Madison 771 11

Elbert 761 9

Peach 758 25

Monroe 749 53

Washington 749 13

Lee 744 27

Pickens 735 10

Butts 734 44

McDuffie 673 15

Pierce 661 24

Charlton 644 10

Jones 638 15

Crisp 637 23

Bacon 631 16

Haralson 625 10

Worth 604 32

Meriwether 585 16

Dodge 583 15

Cook 581 16

Greene 566 25

Hart 566 16

Brooks 551 27

Banks 549 8

Early 545 35

Stewart 534 16

Candler 530 24

Morgan 521 6

Bleckley 510 24

Berrien 485 12

Evans 478 7

Atkinson 477 5

Jenkins 463 32

Screven 447 11

Telfair 444 24

Johnson 440 22

Clinch 437 12

Towns 422 12

Brantley 421 13

Rabun 420 11

Hancock 414 44

Oglethorpe 404 11

Lamar 403 19

Seminole 390 11

Pike 381 12

Dooly 368 17

Montgomery 368 9

Wilkinson 364 17

Wheeler 363 16

Irwin 352 6

Terrell 340 32

Dade 339 5

Randolph 338 29

Pulaski 332 23

Turner 332 24

Lanier 316 7

Miller 306 2

McIntosh 303 7

Treutlen 301 11

Wilkes 289 6

Long 274 4

Calhoun 265 9

Wilcox 251 25

Macon 248 10

Echols 244 2

Jasper 243 4

Lincoln 231 7

Taylor 226 12

Heard 222 6

Twiggs 215 9

Marion 196 9

Crawford 193 6

Talbot 173 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 90 6

Glascock 48 2

Webster 43 2

Quitman 38 1

Taliaferro 25 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.