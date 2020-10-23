Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday Oct. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,766 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.
- There have been 347,759 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,337.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,180.
- There have been 30,949 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 23, there were 1,359 current hospitalizations – an increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 30540 614
Gwinnett 30109 438
Cobb 21563 452
DeKalb 20769 397
Hall 10529 173
Chatham 9280 186
Clayton 8037 175
Richmond 7845 175
Cherokee 6950 100
Bibb 6550 194
Muscogee 6313 173
Henry 6050 112
Clarke 5656 47
Whitfield 5268 64
Forsyth 4647 52
Lowndes 4399 85
Columbia 4283 64
Douglas 4039 72
Floyd 3837 58
Glynn 3681 104
Houston 3544 92
Bartow 3511 94
Carroll 3297 75
Dougherty 3289 191
Paulding 3091 60
Bulloch 3054 33
Troup 3008 106
Coweta 2915 63
Newton 2829 95
Barrow 2548 50
Jackson 2323 40
Gordon 2291 43
Baldwin 2285 63
Walton 2271 67
Coffee 2230 60
Colquitt 2101 39
Fayette 2101 56
Rockdale 2073 40
Laurens 1944 86
Tift 1931 63
Habersham 1861 75
Walker 1826 43
Effingham 1759 27
Chattahoochee 1735 1
Ware 1722 62
Polk 1688 27
Thomas 1586 69
Spalding 1549 62
Toombs 1468 57
Camden 1398 18
Catoosa 1377 21
Bryan 1282 14
Decatur 1278 34
Stephens 1262 41
Liberty 1228 25
Wayne 1215 32
Emanuel 1187 36
Appling 1156 36
Lumpkin 1035 15
Gilmer 1008 23
Murray 1005 9
White 994 23
Sumter 959 69
Tattnall 915 13
Chattooga 910 29
Dawson 903 11
Franklin 887 17
Burke 877 12
Union 875 25
Ben Hill 867 34
Oconee 851 29
Grady 849 25
Jefferson 849 32
Mitchell 848 45
Harris 847 25
Upson 830 69
Fannin 805 28
Putnam 784 27
Jeff Davis 783 23
Madison 771 11
Elbert 761 9
Peach 758 25
Monroe 749 53
Washington 749 13
Lee 744 27
Pickens 735 10
Butts 734 44
McDuffie 673 15
Pierce 661 24
Charlton 644 10
Jones 638 15
Crisp 637 23
Bacon 631 16
Haralson 625 10
Worth 604 32
Meriwether 585 16
Dodge 583 15
Cook 581 16
Greene 566 25
Hart 566 16
Brooks 551 27
Banks 549 8
Early 545 35
Stewart 534 16
Candler 530 24
Morgan 521 6
Bleckley 510 24
Berrien 485 12
Evans 478 7
Atkinson 477 5
Jenkins 463 32
Screven 447 11
Telfair 444 24
Johnson 440 22
Clinch 437 12
Towns 422 12
Brantley 421 13
Rabun 420 11
Hancock 414 44
Oglethorpe 404 11
Lamar 403 19
Seminole 390 11
Pike 381 12
Dooly 368 17
Montgomery 368 9
Wilkinson 364 17
Wheeler 363 16
Irwin 352 6
Terrell 340 32
Dade 339 5
Randolph 338 29
Pulaski 332 23
Turner 332 24
Lanier 316 7
Miller 306 2
McIntosh 303 7
Treutlen 301 11
Wilkes 289 6
Long 274 4
Calhoun 265 9
Wilcox 251 25
Macon 248 10
Echols 244 2
Jasper 243 4
Lincoln 231 7
Taylor 226 12
Heard 222 6
Twiggs 215 9
Marion 196 9
Crawford 193 6
Talbot 173 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 90 6
Glascock 48 2
Webster 43 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0
