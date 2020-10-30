Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Oct. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,955 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/17-10/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14.

There have been 358,225 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,377 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,230.

There have been 31,606 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 90 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 30, there were 1,373 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 31428 627

Gwinnett 30894 449

Cobb 22132 458

DeKalb 21441 403

Hall 10785 178

Chatham 9500 190

Clayton 8362 179

Richmond 8043 185

Cherokee 7242 102

Bibb 6659 199

Muscogee 6398 175

Henry 6304 114

Clarke 5809 50

Whitfield 5563 64

Forsyth 4823 54

Lowndes 4503 87

Columbia 4440 65

Douglas 4147 73

Floyd 4072 61

Glynn 3760 104

Bartow 3689 96

Houston 3668 95

Carroll 3370 77

Dougherty 3307 191

Paulding 3204 61

Bulloch 3102 33

Troup 3064 109

Coweta 3000 63

Newton 2892 96

Barrow 2645 51

Gordon 2428 47

Jackson 2426 42

Walton 2374 69

Baldwin 2322 65

Coffee 2296 63

Rockdale 2151 40

Fayette 2145 57

Colquitt 2141 40

Laurens 2019 88

Tift 1973 65

Walker 1922 45

Habersham 1900 78

Effingham 1845 29

Chattahoochee 1783 1

Ware 1755 64

Polk 1736 29

Spalding 1617 63

Thomas 1615 70

Toombs 1511 56

Catoosa 1472 23

Camden 1442 18

Bryan 1314 16

Decatur 1308 35

Stephens 1288 42

Liberty 1286 25

Wayne 1258 33

Emanuel 1209 39

Appling 1175 38

Murray 1071 9

Lumpkin 1058 15

Gilmer 1049 22

White 1013 24

Chattooga 967 29

Sumter 961 68

Franklin 955 18

Tattnall 947 16

Dawson 925 11

Union 907 26

Burke 895 12

Ben Hill 878 34

Oconee 869 31

Grady 867 25

Jefferson 857 33

Harris 852 25

Mitchell 850 46

Upson 840 71

Fannin 833 27

Putnam 809 27

Pickens 807 10

Jeff Davis 804 23

Madison 799 11

Peach 790 26

Washington 778 13

Monroe 767 55

Elbert 763 10

Lee 752 30

Butts 746 44

McDuffie 690 15

Pierce 686 24

Haralson 661 11

Crisp 652 23

Jones 650 17

Charlton 647 10

Bacon 638 16

Dodge 630 19

Worth 609 34

Cook 598 16

Meriwether 598 16

Hart 587 17

Greene 577 25

Stewart 569 16

Banks 563 8

Early 556 35

Brooks 553 26

Candler 547 25

Morgan 536 6

Bleckley 517 27

Telfair 502 24

Berrien 496 13

Atkinson 486 6

Evans 486 7

Jenkins 472 32

Brantley 466 13

Clinch 456 12

Screven 452 11

Towns 448 13

Johnson 441 23

Rabun 434 11

Oglethorpe 427 13

Lamar 426 20

Hancock 414 44

Pike 395 11

Seminole 394 11

Dooly 376 18

Montgomery 375 10

Wilkinson 371 17

Wheeler 370 17

Dade 368 6

Irwin 359 8

Pulaski 343 23

Terrell 341 32

Randolph 340 29

Turner 338 24

Lanier 320 7

Miller 316 2

Treutlen 316 12

McIntosh 313 8

Wilkes 306 6

Long 278 4

Calhoun 275 9

Wilcox 258 25

Macon 252 10

Jasper 249 4

Echols 246 2

Heard 237 6

Lincoln 237 7

Taylor 235 12

Twiggs 220 10

Marion 201 9

Crawford 196 6

Talbot 176 8

Warren 169 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 92 6

Glascock 50 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 41 1

Taliaferro 30 0

