Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Oct. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,955 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/17-10/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of Oct. 30, 2020
  • There have been 358,225 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,377 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,230.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of Oct. 30, 2020
  • There have been 31,606 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 90 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 30, there were 1,373 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases vs. active hospitalizations in Georgia as of Oct. 30, 2020

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    31428    627

Gwinnett    30894    449

Cobb    22132    458

DeKalb    21441    403

Hall    10785    178

Chatham    9500    190

Clayton    8362    179

Richmond    8043    185

Cherokee    7242    102

Bibb    6659    199

Muscogee    6398    175

Henry    6304    114

Clarke    5809    50

Whitfield    5563    64

Forsyth    4823    54

Lowndes    4503    87

Columbia    4440    65

Douglas    4147    73

Floyd    4072    61

Glynn    3760    104

Bartow    3689    96

Houston    3668    95

Carroll    3370    77

Dougherty    3307    191

Paulding    3204    61

Bulloch    3102    33

Troup    3064    109

Coweta    3000    63

Newton    2892    96

Barrow    2645    51

Gordon    2428    47

Jackson    2426    42

Walton    2374    69

Baldwin    2322    65

Coffee    2296    63

Rockdale    2151    40

Fayette    2145    57

Colquitt    2141    40

Laurens    2019    88

Tift    1973    65

Walker    1922    45

Habersham    1900    78

Effingham    1845    29

Chattahoochee    1783    1

Ware    1755    64

Polk    1736    29

Spalding    1617    63

Thomas    1615    70

Toombs    1511    56

Catoosa    1472    23

Camden    1442    18

Bryan    1314    16

Decatur    1308    35

Stephens    1288    42

Liberty    1286    25

Wayne    1258    33

Emanuel    1209    39

Appling    1175    38

Murray    1071    9

Lumpkin    1058    15

Gilmer    1049    22

White    1013    24

Chattooga    967    29

Sumter    961    68

Franklin    955    18

Tattnall    947    16

Dawson    925    11

Union    907    26

Burke    895    12

Ben Hill    878    34

Oconee    869    31

Grady    867    25

Jefferson    857    33

Harris    852    25

Mitchell    850    46

Upson    840    71

Fannin    833    27

Putnam    809    27

Pickens    807    10

Jeff Davis    804    23

Madison    799    11

Peach    790    26

Washington    778    13

Monroe    767    55

Elbert    763    10

Lee    752    30

Butts    746    44

McDuffie    690    15

Pierce    686    24

Haralson    661    11

Crisp    652    23

Jones    650    17

Charlton    647    10

Bacon    638    16

Dodge    630    19

Worth    609    34

Cook    598    16

Meriwether    598    16

Hart    587    17

Greene    577    25

Stewart    569    16

Banks    563    8

Early    556    35

Brooks    553    26

Candler    547    25

Morgan    536    6

Bleckley    517    27

Telfair    502    24

Berrien    496    13

Atkinson    486    6

Evans    486    7

Jenkins    472    32

Brantley    466    13

Clinch    456    12

Screven    452    11

Towns    448    13

Johnson    441    23

Rabun    434    11

Oglethorpe    427    13

Lamar    426    20

Hancock    414    44

Pike    395    11

Seminole    394    11

Dooly    376    18

Montgomery    375    10

Wilkinson    371    17

Wheeler    370    17

Dade    368    6

Irwin    359    8

Pulaski    343    23

Terrell    341    32

Randolph    340    29

Turner    338    24

Lanier    320    7

Miller    316    2

Treutlen    316    12

McIntosh    313    8

Wilkes    306    6

Long    278    4

Calhoun    275    9

Wilcox    258    25

Macon    252    10

Jasper    249    4

Echols    246    2

Heard    237    6

Lincoln    237    7

Taylor    235    12

Twiggs    220    10

Marion    201    9

Crawford    196    6

Talbot    176    8

Warren    169    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    92    6

Glascock    50    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    41    1

Taliaferro    30    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

   

