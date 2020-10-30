Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Oct. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,955 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/17-10/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14.
- There have been 358,225 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,377 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,230.
- There have been 31,606 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 90 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 30, there were 1,373 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 31428 627
Gwinnett 30894 449
Cobb 22132 458
DeKalb 21441 403
Hall 10785 178
Chatham 9500 190
Clayton 8362 179
Richmond 8043 185
Cherokee 7242 102
Bibb 6659 199
Muscogee 6398 175
Henry 6304 114
Clarke 5809 50
Whitfield 5563 64
Forsyth 4823 54
Lowndes 4503 87
Columbia 4440 65
Douglas 4147 73
Floyd 4072 61
Glynn 3760 104
Bartow 3689 96
Houston 3668 95
Carroll 3370 77
Dougherty 3307 191
Paulding 3204 61
Bulloch 3102 33
Troup 3064 109
Coweta 3000 63
Newton 2892 96
Barrow 2645 51
Gordon 2428 47
Jackson 2426 42
Walton 2374 69
Baldwin 2322 65
Coffee 2296 63
Rockdale 2151 40
Fayette 2145 57
Colquitt 2141 40
Laurens 2019 88
Tift 1973 65
Walker 1922 45
Habersham 1900 78
Effingham 1845 29
Chattahoochee 1783 1
Ware 1755 64
Polk 1736 29
Spalding 1617 63
Thomas 1615 70
Toombs 1511 56
Catoosa 1472 23
Camden 1442 18
Bryan 1314 16
Decatur 1308 35
Stephens 1288 42
Liberty 1286 25
Wayne 1258 33
Emanuel 1209 39
Appling 1175 38
Murray 1071 9
Lumpkin 1058 15
Gilmer 1049 22
White 1013 24
Chattooga 967 29
Sumter 961 68
Franklin 955 18
Tattnall 947 16
Dawson 925 11
Union 907 26
Burke 895 12
Ben Hill 878 34
Oconee 869 31
Grady 867 25
Jefferson 857 33
Harris 852 25
Mitchell 850 46
Upson 840 71
Fannin 833 27
Putnam 809 27
Pickens 807 10
Jeff Davis 804 23
Madison 799 11
Peach 790 26
Washington 778 13
Monroe 767 55
Elbert 763 10
Lee 752 30
Butts 746 44
McDuffie 690 15
Pierce 686 24
Haralson 661 11
Crisp 652 23
Jones 650 17
Charlton 647 10
Bacon 638 16
Dodge 630 19
Worth 609 34
Cook 598 16
Meriwether 598 16
Hart 587 17
Greene 577 25
Stewart 569 16
Banks 563 8
Early 556 35
Brooks 553 26
Candler 547 25
Morgan 536 6
Bleckley 517 27
Telfair 502 24
Berrien 496 13
Atkinson 486 6
Evans 486 7
Jenkins 472 32
Brantley 466 13
Clinch 456 12
Screven 452 11
Towns 448 13
Johnson 441 23
Rabun 434 11
Oglethorpe 427 13
Lamar 426 20
Hancock 414 44
Pike 395 11
Seminole 394 11
Dooly 376 18
Montgomery 375 10
Wilkinson 371 17
Wheeler 370 17
Dade 368 6
Irwin 359 8
Pulaski 343 23
Terrell 341 32
Randolph 340 29
Turner 338 24
Lanier 320 7
Miller 316 2
Treutlen 316 12
McIntosh 313 8
Wilkes 306 6
Long 278 4
Calhoun 275 9
Wilcox 258 25
Macon 252 10
Jasper 249 4
Echols 246 2
Heard 237 6
Lincoln 237 7
Taylor 235 12
Twiggs 220 10
Marion 201 9
Crawford 196 6
Talbot 176 8
Warren 169 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 92 6
Glascock 50 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 41 1
Taliaferro 30 0
