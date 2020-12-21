Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,453 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/8-12/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93.
- There have been 512,699 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,111 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,572.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,033.
- There have been 39,502 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 90 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 21, there were 3,532 current hospitalizations – an increase of 115 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Gwinnett 45864 539
Fulton 45851 718
Cobb 32951 531
DeKalb 31787 469
Hall 15736 206
Clayton 12069 209
Chatham 12008 221
Richmond 11631 213
Cherokee 11293 121
Whitfield 9918 108
Henry 9771 140
Bibb 8578 234
Forsyth 8163 74
Muscogee 8058 196
Clarke 7916 59
Columbia 6587 83
Douglas 6185 96
Floyd 6154 99
Lowndes 5833 97
Bartow 5756 106
Houston 5329 105
Paulding 5216 94
Carroll 4891 91
Coweta 4616 72
Glynn 4510 120
Jackson 4423 57
Newton 4234 111
Barrow 4210 63
Walton 3846 84
Dougherty 3799 200
Troup 3762 121
Gordon 3741 56
Bulloch 3561 35
Walker 3374 53
Fayette 3345 65
Rockdale 3267 64
Coffee 3157 73
Habersham 3100 82
Catoosa 2871 34
Baldwin 2736 70
Tift 2718 70
Laurens 2524 112
Colquitt 2437 44
Spalding 2349 82
Murray 2319 38
Effingham 2305 33
Polk 2295 41
Chattahoochee 2129 1
Thomas 2115 78
Camden 2046 18
Ware 2032 72
Stephens 1951 48
Toombs 1874 61
White 1750 31
Liberty 1697 30
Wayne 1667 45
Bryan 1641 17
Lumpkin 1628 19
Decatur 1533 42
Gilmer 1477 30
Franklin 1466 21
Dawson 1442 12
Chattooga 1403 40
Madison 1398 15
Oconee 1388 37
Appling 1369 41
Emanuel 1343 44
Pickens 1342 14
Union 1268 40
Sumter 1217 70
Fannin 1202 34
Tattnall 1162 22
Butts 1149 46
Haralson 1130 23
Harris 1130 29
Ben Hill 1127 36
Monroe 1120 59
Burke 1105 14
Washington 1096 24
Peach 1091 29
Elbert 1088 24
Jefferson 1074 38
Putnam 1063 31
Upson 1054 72
Banks 1041 17
Mitchell 1035 49
Grady 1003 27
Hart 993 20
Lee 967 32
Cook 930 20
McDuffie 912 21
Jones 908 23
Jeff Davis 904 30
Crisp 893 27
Rabun 889 15
Pierce 815 27
Greene 811 26
Charlton 793 12
Dodge 791 43
Worth 782 37
Meriwether 755 19
Bacon 733 21
Brooks 729 26
Berrien 720 19
Lamar 716 25
Morgan 711 7
Early 675 39
Towns 671 24
Dade 652 7
Oglethorpe 644 13
Brantley 618 18
Bleckley 609 30
Stewart 600 17
Candler 594 28
Atkinson 587 9
Pike 575 12
Evans 567 8
Telfair 562 31
Hancock 546 46
Seminole 541 12
Johnson 526 29
Clinch 513 14
Jenkins 507 34
Screven 501 11
Irwin 500 11
Dooly 498 20
Wilkinson 484 18
Montgomery 447 9
Turner 439 24
Terrell 426 33
Wilkes 426 8
McIntosh 421 7
Pulaski 419 25
Long 398 5
Miller 394 2
Heard 388 9
Wheeler 379 18
Lanier 377 7
Jasper 365 5
Treutlen 363 14
Randolph 349 30
Macon 338 15
Wilcox 333 25
Taylor 321 13
Crawford 313 7
Lincoln 313 9
Twiggs 310 15
Echols 304 2
Calhoun 299 11
Marion 241 10
Talbot 226 9
Warren 209 6
Schley 148 2
Clay 138 3
Baker 124 6
Glascock 78 3
Webster 55 2
Quitman 48 1
Taliaferro 45 0