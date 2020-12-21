Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,453 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/8-12/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 90 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 21, there were 3,532 current hospitalizations – an increase of 115 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Gwinnett 45864 539

Fulton 45851 718

Cobb 32951 531

DeKalb 31787 469

Hall 15736 206

Clayton 12069 209

Chatham 12008 221

Richmond 11631 213

Cherokee 11293 121

Whitfield 9918 108

Henry 9771 140

Bibb 8578 234

Forsyth 8163 74

Muscogee 8058 196

Clarke 7916 59

Columbia 6587 83

Douglas 6185 96

Floyd 6154 99

Lowndes 5833 97

Bartow 5756 106

Houston 5329 105

Paulding 5216 94

Carroll 4891 91

Coweta 4616 72

Glynn 4510 120

Jackson 4423 57

Newton 4234 111

Barrow 4210 63

Walton 3846 84

Dougherty 3799 200

Troup 3762 121

Gordon 3741 56

Bulloch 3561 35

Walker 3374 53

Fayette 3345 65

Rockdale 3267 64

Coffee 3157 73

Habersham 3100 82

Catoosa 2871 34

Baldwin 2736 70

Tift 2718 70

Laurens 2524 112

Colquitt 2437 44

Spalding 2349 82

Murray 2319 38

Effingham 2305 33

Polk 2295 41

Chattahoochee 2129 1

Thomas 2115 78

Camden 2046 18

Ware 2032 72

Stephens 1951 48

Toombs 1874 61

White 1750 31

Liberty 1697 30

Wayne 1667 45

Bryan 1641 17

Lumpkin 1628 19

Decatur 1533 42

Gilmer 1477 30

Franklin 1466 21

Dawson 1442 12

Chattooga 1403 40

Madison 1398 15

Oconee 1388 37

Appling 1369 41

Emanuel 1343 44

Pickens 1342 14

Union 1268 40

Sumter 1217 70

Fannin 1202 34

Tattnall 1162 22

Butts 1149 46

Haralson 1130 23

Harris 1130 29

Ben Hill 1127 36

Monroe 1120 59

Burke 1105 14

Washington 1096 24

Peach 1091 29

Elbert 1088 24

Jefferson 1074 38

Putnam 1063 31

Upson 1054 72

Banks 1041 17

Mitchell 1035 49

Grady 1003 27

Hart 993 20

Lee 967 32

Cook 930 20

McDuffie 912 21

Jones 908 23

Jeff Davis 904 30

Crisp 893 27

Rabun 889 15

Pierce 815 27

Greene 811 26

Charlton 793 12

Dodge 791 43

Worth 782 37

Meriwether 755 19

Bacon 733 21

Brooks 729 26

Berrien 720 19

Lamar 716 25

Morgan 711 7

Early 675 39

Towns 671 24

Dade 652 7

Oglethorpe 644 13

Brantley 618 18

Bleckley 609 30

Stewart 600 17

Candler 594 28

Atkinson 587 9

Pike 575 12

Evans 567 8

Telfair 562 31

Hancock 546 46

Seminole 541 12

Johnson 526 29

Clinch 513 14

Jenkins 507 34

Screven 501 11

Irwin 500 11

Dooly 498 20

Wilkinson 484 18

Montgomery 447 9

Turner 439 24

Terrell 426 33

Wilkes 426 8

McIntosh 421 7

Pulaski 419 25

Long 398 5

Miller 394 2

Heard 388 9

Wheeler 379 18

Lanier 377 7

Jasper 365 5

Treutlen 363 14

Randolph 349 30

Macon 338 15

Wilcox 333 25

Taylor 321 13

Crawford 313 7

Lincoln 313 9

Twiggs 310 15

Echols 304 2

Calhoun 299 11

Marion 241 10

Talbot 226 9

Warren 209 6

Schley 148 2

Clay 138 3

Baker 124 6

Glascock 78 3

Webster 55 2

Quitman 48 1