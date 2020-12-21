x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,453 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/8-12/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93.
  • There have been 512,699 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,111 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,572.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,033.
  • There have been 39,502 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 90 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 21, there were 3,532 current hospitalizations – an increase of 115 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Gwinnett    45864    539

Fulton    45851    718

Cobb    32951    531

DeKalb    31787    469

Hall    15736    206

Clayton    12069    209

Chatham    12008    221

Richmond    11631    213

Cherokee    11293    121

Whitfield    9918    108

Henry    9771    140

Bibb    8578    234

Forsyth    8163    74

Muscogee    8058    196

Clarke    7916    59

Columbia    6587    83

Douglas    6185    96

Floyd    6154    99

Lowndes    5833    97

Bartow    5756    106

Houston    5329    105

Paulding    5216    94

Carroll    4891    91

Coweta    4616    72

Glynn    4510    120

Jackson    4423    57

Newton    4234    111

Barrow    4210    63

Walton    3846    84

Dougherty    3799    200

Troup    3762    121

Gordon    3741    56

Bulloch    3561    35

Walker    3374    53

Fayette    3345    65

Rockdale    3267    64

Coffee    3157    73

Habersham    3100    82

Catoosa    2871    34

Baldwin    2736    70

Tift    2718    70

Laurens    2524    112

Colquitt    2437    44

Spalding    2349    82

Murray    2319    38

Effingham    2305    33

Polk    2295    41

Chattahoochee    2129    1

Thomas    2115    78

Camden    2046    18

Ware    2032    72

Stephens    1951    48

Toombs    1874    61

White    1750    31

Liberty    1697    30

Wayne    1667    45

Bryan    1641    17

Lumpkin    1628    19

Decatur    1533    42

Gilmer    1477    30

Franklin    1466    21

Dawson    1442    12

Chattooga    1403    40

Madison    1398    15

Oconee    1388    37

Appling    1369    41

Emanuel    1343    44

Pickens    1342    14

Union    1268    40

Sumter    1217    70

Fannin    1202    34

Tattnall    1162    22

Butts    1149    46

Haralson    1130    23

Harris    1130    29

Ben Hill    1127    36

Monroe    1120    59

Burke    1105    14

Washington    1096    24

Peach    1091    29

Elbert    1088    24

Jefferson    1074    38

Putnam    1063    31

Upson    1054    72

Banks    1041    17

Mitchell    1035    49

Grady    1003    27

Hart    993    20

Lee    967    32

Cook    930    20

McDuffie    912    21

Jones    908    23

Jeff Davis    904    30

Crisp    893    27

Rabun    889    15

Pierce    815    27

Greene    811    26

Charlton    793    12

Dodge    791    43

Worth    782    37

Meriwether    755    19

Bacon    733    21

Brooks    729    26

Berrien    720    19

Lamar    716    25

Morgan    711    7

Early    675    39

Towns    671    24

Dade    652    7

Oglethorpe    644    13

Brantley    618    18

Bleckley    609    30

Stewart    600    17

Candler    594    28

Atkinson    587    9

Pike    575    12

Evans    567    8

Telfair    562    31

Hancock    546    46

Seminole    541    12

Johnson    526    29

Clinch    513    14

Jenkins    507    34

Screven    501    11

Irwin    500    11

Dooly    498    20

Wilkinson    484    18

Montgomery    447    9

Turner    439    24

Terrell    426    33

Wilkes    426    8

McIntosh    421    7

Pulaski    419    25

Long    398    5

Miller    394    2

Heard    388    9

Wheeler    379    18

Lanier    377    7

Jasper    365    5

Treutlen    363    14

Randolph    349    30

Macon    338    15

Wilcox    333    25

Taylor    321    13

Crawford    313    7

Lincoln    313    9

Twiggs    310    15

Echols    304    2

Calhoun    299    11

Marion    241    10

Talbot    226    9

Warren    209    6

Schley    148    2

Clay    138    3

Baker    124    6

Glascock    78    3

Webster    55    2

Quitman    48    1

Taliaferro    45    0

Related Articles