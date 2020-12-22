New record set in Georgia for new COVID-19 cases reported in single day

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,503 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/9-12/222), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.
- There have been 518,902 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,752.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.
This is a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Georgia.
- There have been 39,836 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 334 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 22, there were 3,734 current hospitalizations – an increase of 202 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1359 42
Atkinson 593 9
Bacon 739 21
Baker 124 6
Baldwin 2747 70
Banks 1058 17
Barrow 4283 63
Bartow 5855 107
Ben Hill 1132 36
Berrien 724 19
Bibb 8651 234
Bleckley 614 30
Brantley 626 18
Brooks 735 26
Bryan 1650 17
Bulloch 3569 36
Burke 1111 14
Butts 1164 46
Calhoun 300 11
Camden 2058 19
Candler 596 28
Carroll 4946 92
Catoosa 2924 34
Charlton 794 12
Chatham 12096 223
Chattahoochee 2135 1
Chattooga 1420 40
Cherokee 11469 121
Clarke 7949 59
Clay 139 3
Clayton 12191 209
Clinch 517 14
Cobb 33330 537
Coffee 3184 74
Colquitt 2443 44
Columbia 6664 83
Cook 935 20
Coweta 4686 72
Crawford 317 7
Crisp 904 27
Dade 663 7
Dawson 1475 13
DeKalb 32217 470
Decatur 1541 43
Dodge 798 43
Dooly 501 20
Dougherty 3817 202
Douglas 6259 96
Early 679 39
Echols 306 2
Effingham 2318 33
Elbert 1093 24
Emanuel 1352 44
Evans 568 8
Fannin 1205 34
Fayette 3410 65
Floyd 6205 99
Forsyth 8322 76
Franklin 1491 21
Fulton 46666 718
Gilmer 1491 31
Glascock 80 3
Glynn 4545 120
Gordon 3780 56
Grady 1008 27
Greene 832 26
Gwinnett 46537 543
Habersham 3167 84
Hall 16008 209
Hancock 551 46
Haralson 1141 23
Harris 1141 29
Hart 1004 20
Heard 391 9
Henry 9895 140
Houston 5391 107
Irwin 503 11
Jackson 4499 57
Jasper 369 5
Jeff Davis 912 30
Jefferson 1080 38
Jenkins 507 34
Johnson 525 29
Jones 916 23
Lamar 722 25
Lanier 377 7
Laurens 2535 112
Lee 975 32
Liberty 1718 30
Lincoln 315 9
Long 402 5
Lowndes 5854 98
Lumpkin 1670 20
Macon 339 15
Madison 1417 15
Marion 244 10
McDuffie 929 21
McIntosh 424 8
Meriwether 761 19
Miller 403 2
Mitchell 1039 49
Monroe 1130 59
Montgomery 452 9
Morgan 715 7
Murray 2332 38
Muscogee 8127 196
Newton 4288 113
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20252 245
Oconee 1422 38
Oglethorpe 649 13
Paulding 5320 94
Peach 1102 29
Pickens 1350 14
Pierce 824 27
Pike 581 12
Polk 2322 41
Pulaski 419 25
Putnam 1072 31
Quitman 48 1
Rabun 901 15
Randolph 350 30
Richmond 11777 213
Rockdale 3298 68
Schley 150 2
Screven 503 11
Seminole 543 12
Spalding 2376 83
Stephens 1970 48
Stewart 600 17
Sumter 1224 70
Talbot 226 9
Taliaferro 45 0
Tattnall 1168 22
Taylor 322 13
Telfair 563 32
Terrell 430 33
Thomas 2133 78
Tift 2722 70
Toombs 1898 61
Towns 678 24
Treutlen 367 14
Troup 3790 121
Turner 439 24
Twiggs 316 15
Union 1274 40
Unknown 2723 3
Upson 1070 72
Walker 3420 53
Walton 3906 84
Ware 2049 72
Warren 211 6
Washington 1100 26
Wayne 1680 45
Webster 55 2
Wheeler 378 18
White 1788 33
Whitfield 9993 109
Wilcox 335 25
Wilkes 434 8
Wilkinson 485 18
Worth 793 37