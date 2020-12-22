New record set in Georgia for new COVID-19 cases reported in single day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,503 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/9-12/222), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.

There have been 518,902 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,752.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.

This is a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Georgia.

There have been 39,836 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 334 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 22, there were 3,734 current hospitalizations – an increase of 202 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1359 42

Atkinson 593 9

Bacon 739 21

Baker 124 6

Baldwin 2747 70

Banks 1058 17

Barrow 4283 63

Bartow 5855 107

Ben Hill 1132 36

Berrien 724 19

Bibb 8651 234

Bleckley 614 30

Brantley 626 18

Brooks 735 26

Bryan 1650 17

Bulloch 3569 36

Burke 1111 14

Butts 1164 46

Calhoun 300 11

Camden 2058 19

Candler 596 28

Carroll 4946 92

Catoosa 2924 34

Charlton 794 12

Chatham 12096 223

Chattahoochee 2135 1

Chattooga 1420 40

Cherokee 11469 121

Clarke 7949 59

Clay 139 3

Clayton 12191 209

Clinch 517 14

Cobb 33330 537

Coffee 3184 74

Colquitt 2443 44

Columbia 6664 83

Cook 935 20

Coweta 4686 72

Crawford 317 7

Crisp 904 27

Dade 663 7

Dawson 1475 13

DeKalb 32217 470

Decatur 1541 43

Dodge 798 43

Dooly 501 20

Dougherty 3817 202

Douglas 6259 96

Early 679 39

Echols 306 2

Effingham 2318 33

Elbert 1093 24

Emanuel 1352 44

Evans 568 8

Fannin 1205 34

Fayette 3410 65

Floyd 6205 99

Forsyth 8322 76

Franklin 1491 21

Fulton 46666 718

Gilmer 1491 31

Glascock 80 3

Glynn 4545 120

Gordon 3780 56

Grady 1008 27

Greene 832 26

Gwinnett 46537 543

Habersham 3167 84

Hall 16008 209

Hancock 551 46

Haralson 1141 23

Harris 1141 29

Hart 1004 20

Heard 391 9

Henry 9895 140

Houston 5391 107

Irwin 503 11

Jackson 4499 57

Jasper 369 5

Jeff Davis 912 30

Jefferson 1080 38

Jenkins 507 34

Johnson 525 29

Jones 916 23

Lamar 722 25

Lanier 377 7

Laurens 2535 112

Lee 975 32

Liberty 1718 30

Lincoln 315 9

Long 402 5

Lowndes 5854 98

Lumpkin 1670 20

Macon 339 15

Madison 1417 15

Marion 244 10

McDuffie 929 21

McIntosh 424 8

Meriwether 761 19

Miller 403 2

Mitchell 1039 49

Monroe 1130 59

Montgomery 452 9

Morgan 715 7

Murray 2332 38

Muscogee 8127 196

Newton 4288 113

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20252 245

Oconee 1422 38

Oglethorpe 649 13

Paulding 5320 94

Peach 1102 29

Pickens 1350 14

Pierce 824 27

Pike 581 12

Polk 2322 41

Pulaski 419 25

Putnam 1072 31

Quitman 48 1

Rabun 901 15

Randolph 350 30

Richmond 11777 213

Rockdale 3298 68

Schley 150 2

Screven 503 11

Seminole 543 12

Spalding 2376 83

Stephens 1970 48

Stewart 600 17

Sumter 1224 70

Talbot 226 9

Taliaferro 45 0

Tattnall 1168 22

Taylor 322 13

Telfair 563 32

Terrell 430 33

Thomas 2133 78

Tift 2722 70

Toombs 1898 61

Towns 678 24

Treutlen 367 14

Troup 3790 121

Turner 439 24

Twiggs 316 15

Union 1274 40

Unknown 2723 3

Upson 1070 72

Walker 3420 53

Walton 3906 84

Ware 2049 72

Warren 211 6

Washington 1100 26

Wayne 1680 45

Webster 55 2

Wheeler 378 18

White 1788 33

Whitfield 9993 109

Wilcox 335 25

Wilkes 434 8

Wilkinson 485 18

Worth 793 37



