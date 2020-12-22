x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

New record set in Georgia for new COVID-19 cases reported in single day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,503 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/9-12/222), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.
  • There have been 518,902 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,752.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.

This is a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Georgia. 

Credit: GA DPH
  • There have been 39,836 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 334 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 22, there were 3,734 current hospitalizations – an increase of 202 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1359    42

Atkinson    593    9

Bacon    739    21

Baker    124    6

Baldwin    2747    70

Banks    1058    17

Barrow    4283    63

Bartow    5855    107

Ben Hill    1132    36

Berrien    724    19

Bibb    8651    234

Bleckley    614    30

Brantley    626    18

Brooks    735    26

Bryan    1650    17

Bulloch    3569    36

Burke    1111    14

Butts    1164    46

Calhoun    300    11

Camden    2058    19

Candler    596    28

Carroll    4946    92

Catoosa    2924    34

Charlton    794    12

Chatham    12096    223

Chattahoochee    2135    1

Chattooga    1420    40

Cherokee    11469    121

Clarke    7949    59

Clay    139    3

Clayton    12191    209

Clinch    517    14

Cobb    33330    537

Coffee    3184    74

Colquitt    2443    44

Columbia    6664    83

Cook    935    20

Coweta    4686    72

Crawford    317    7

Crisp    904    27

Dade    663    7

Dawson    1475    13

DeKalb    32217    470

Decatur    1541    43

Dodge    798    43

Dooly    501    20

Dougherty    3817    202

Douglas    6259    96

Early    679    39

Echols    306    2

Effingham    2318    33

Elbert    1093    24

Emanuel    1352    44

Evans    568    8

Fannin    1205    34

Fayette    3410    65

Floyd    6205    99

Forsyth    8322    76

Franklin    1491    21

Fulton    46666    718

Gilmer    1491    31

Glascock    80    3

Glynn    4545    120

Gordon    3780    56

Grady    1008    27

Greene    832    26

Gwinnett    46537    543

Habersham    3167    84

Hall    16008    209

Hancock    551    46

Haralson    1141    23

Harris    1141    29

Hart    1004    20

Heard    391    9

Henry    9895    140

Houston    5391    107

Irwin    503    11

Jackson    4499    57

Jasper    369    5

Jeff Davis    912    30

Jefferson    1080    38

Jenkins    507    34

Johnson    525    29

Jones    916    23

Lamar    722    25

Lanier    377    7

Laurens    2535    112

Lee    975    32

Liberty    1718    30

Lincoln    315    9

Long    402    5

Lowndes    5854    98

Lumpkin    1670    20

Macon    339    15

Madison    1417    15

Marion    244    10

McDuffie    929    21

McIntosh    424    8

Meriwether    761    19

Miller    403    2

Mitchell    1039    49

Monroe    1130    59

Montgomery    452    9

Morgan    715    7

Murray    2332    38

Muscogee    8127    196

Newton    4288    113

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    20252    245

Oconee    1422    38

Oglethorpe    649    13

Paulding    5320    94

Peach    1102    29

Pickens    1350    14

Pierce    824    27

Pike    581    12

Polk    2322    41

Pulaski    419    25

Putnam    1072    31

Quitman    48    1

Rabun    901    15

Randolph    350    30

Richmond    11777    213

Rockdale    3298    68

Schley    150    2

Screven    503    11

Seminole    543    12

Spalding    2376    83

Stephens    1970    48

Stewart    600    17

Sumter    1224    70

Talbot    226    9

Taliaferro    45    0

Tattnall    1168    22

Taylor    322    13

Telfair    563    32

Terrell    430    33

Thomas    2133    78

Tift    2722    70

Toombs    1898    61

Towns    678    24

Treutlen    367    14

Troup    3790    121

Turner    439    24

Twiggs    316    15

Union    1274    40

Unknown    2723    3

Upson    1070    72

Walker    3420    53

Walton    3906    84

Ware    2049    72

Warren    211    6

Washington    1100    26

Wayne    1680    45

Webster    55    2

Wheeler    378    18

White    1788    33

Whitfield    9993    109

Wilcox    335    25

Wilkes    434    8

Wilkinson    485    18

Worth    793    37


   

Related Articles