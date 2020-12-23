Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,554 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07. There have been 524,055 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222. There have been 40,139 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 303 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 303 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 23, there were 3,756 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1366 42

Atkinson 600 9

Bacon 754 21

Baker 124 6

Baldwin 2764 70

Banks 1070 17

Barrow 4337 63

Bartow 5946 108

Ben Hill 1146 36

Berrien 729 19

Bibb 8708 234

Bleckley 612 30

Brantley 629 18

Brooks 737 26

Bryan 1660 17

Bulloch 3594 36

Burke 1119 14

Butts 1173 46

Calhoun 300 11

Camden 2072 19

Candler 596 28

Carroll 4968 92

Catoosa 2977 34

Charlton 797 12

Chatham 12209 224

Chattahoochee 2140 1

Chattooga 1430 43

Cherokee 11575 122

Clarke 8030 59

Clay 140 3

Clayton 12287 213

Clinch 519 14

Cobb 33621 537

Coffee 3210 75

Colquitt 2454 44

Columbia 6719 83

Cook 946 20

Coweta 4763 73

Crawford 324 7

Crisp 910 26

Dade 665 7

Dawson 1498 13

DeKalb 32530 474

Decatur 1543 43

Dodge 802 44

Dooly 506 20

Dougherty 3834 202

Douglas 6310 96

Early 681 39

Echols 306 2

Effingham 2328 33

Elbert 1103 24

Emanuel 1356 45

Evans 569 8

Fannin 1209 35

Fayette 3458 65

Floyd 6274 101

Forsyth 8432 76

Franklin 1505 21

Fulton 47032 724

Gilmer 1505 31

Glascock 82 3

Glynn 4583 120

Gordon 3820 56

Grady 1011 27

Greene 845 26

Gwinnett 47115 546

Habersham 3211 85

Hall 16193 210

Hancock 555 46

Haralson 1151 23

Harris 1155 29

Hart 1017 20

Heard 392 9

Henry 10019 141

Houston 5443 110

Irwin 519 11

Jackson 4575 58

Jasper 374 5

Jeff Davis 916 30

Jefferson 1086 38

Jenkins 507 34

Johnson 519 29

Jones 925 23

Lamar 727 25

Lanier 378 7

Laurens 2549 113

Lee 981 32

Liberty 1732 30

Lincoln 316 9

Long 406 5

Lowndes 5888 98

Lumpkin 1699 20

Macon 343 15

Madison 1439 15

Marion 245 10

McDuffie 933 21

McIntosh 428 8

Meriwether 768 19

Miller 405 2

Mitchell 1047 49

Monroe 1145 59

Montgomery 463 9

Morgan 725 8

Murray 2365 39

Muscogee 8210 197

Newton 4324 117

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20443 244

Oconee 1450 38

Oglethorpe 656 13

Paulding 5388 95

Peach 1109 29

Pickens 1373 15

Pierce 831 27

Pike 585 13

Polk 2346 41

Pulaski 422 25

Putnam 1078 31

Quitman 48 1

Rabun 915 16

Randolph 350 30

Richmond 11865 213

Rockdale 3322 69

Schley 152 2

Screven 507 11

Seminole 545 12

Spalding 2393 84

Stephens 2015 48

Stewart 602 17

Sumter 1235 70

Talbot 227 9

Taliaferro 44 0

Tattnall 1190 22

Taylor 323 13

Telfair 563 32

Terrell 433 33

Thomas 2136 78

Tift 2756 70

Toombs 1920 61

Towns 690 24

Treutlen 371 14

Troup 3815 121

Turner 441 24

Twiggs 322 15

Union 1290 41

Unknown 2825 3

Upson 1079 72

Walker 3477 54

Walton 3959 84

Ware 2061 72

Warren 212 6

Washington 1117 26

Wayne 1697 45

Webster 58 2

Wheeler 378 18

White 1818 33

Whitfield 10105 109

Wilcox 354 25

Wilkes 439 8

Wilkinson 490 18

Worth 805 37