Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,554 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.
- There have been 524,055 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222.
- There have been 40,139 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 303 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 23, there were 3,756 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1366 42
Atkinson 600 9
Bacon 754 21
Baker 124 6
Baldwin 2764 70
Banks 1070 17
Barrow 4337 63
Bartow 5946 108
Ben Hill 1146 36
Berrien 729 19
Bibb 8708 234
Bleckley 612 30
Brantley 629 18
Brooks 737 26
Bryan 1660 17
Bulloch 3594 36
Burke 1119 14
Butts 1173 46
Calhoun 300 11
Camden 2072 19
Candler 596 28
Carroll 4968 92
Catoosa 2977 34
Charlton 797 12
Chatham 12209 224
Chattahoochee 2140 1
Chattooga 1430 43
Cherokee 11575 122
Clarke 8030 59
Clay 140 3
Clayton 12287 213
Clinch 519 14
Cobb 33621 537
Coffee 3210 75
Colquitt 2454 44
Columbia 6719 83
Cook 946 20
Coweta 4763 73
Crawford 324 7
Crisp 910 26
Dade 665 7
Dawson 1498 13
DeKalb 32530 474
Decatur 1543 43
Dodge 802 44
Dooly 506 20
Dougherty 3834 202
Douglas 6310 96
Early 681 39
Echols 306 2
Effingham 2328 33
Elbert 1103 24
Emanuel 1356 45
Evans 569 8
Fannin 1209 35
Fayette 3458 65
Floyd 6274 101
Forsyth 8432 76
Franklin 1505 21
Fulton 47032 724
Gilmer 1505 31
Glascock 82 3
Glynn 4583 120
Gordon 3820 56
Grady 1011 27
Greene 845 26
Gwinnett 47115 546
Habersham 3211 85
Hall 16193 210
Hancock 555 46
Haralson 1151 23
Harris 1155 29
Hart 1017 20
Heard 392 9
Henry 10019 141
Houston 5443 110
Irwin 519 11
Jackson 4575 58
Jasper 374 5
Jeff Davis 916 30
Jefferson 1086 38
Jenkins 507 34
Johnson 519 29
Jones 925 23
Lamar 727 25
Lanier 378 7
Laurens 2549 113
Lee 981 32
Liberty 1732 30
Lincoln 316 9
Long 406 5
Lowndes 5888 98
Lumpkin 1699 20
Macon 343 15
Madison 1439 15
Marion 245 10
McDuffie 933 21
McIntosh 428 8
Meriwether 768 19
Miller 405 2
Mitchell 1047 49
Monroe 1145 59
Montgomery 463 9
Morgan 725 8
Murray 2365 39
Muscogee 8210 197
Newton 4324 117
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20443 244
Oconee 1450 38
Oglethorpe 656 13
Paulding 5388 95
Peach 1109 29
Pickens 1373 15
Pierce 831 27
Pike 585 13
Polk 2346 41
Pulaski 422 25
Putnam 1078 31
Quitman 48 1
Rabun 915 16
Randolph 350 30
Richmond 11865 213
Rockdale 3322 69
Schley 152 2
Screven 507 11
Seminole 545 12
Spalding 2393 84
Stephens 2015 48
Stewart 602 17
Sumter 1235 70
Talbot 227 9
Taliaferro 44 0
Tattnall 1190 22
Taylor 323 13
Telfair 563 32
Terrell 433 33
Thomas 2136 78
Tift 2756 70
Toombs 1920 61
Towns 690 24
Treutlen 371 14
Troup 3815 121
Turner 441 24
Twiggs 322 15
Union 1290 41
Unknown 2825 3
Upson 1079 72
Walker 3477 54
Walton 3959 84
Ware 2061 72
Warren 212 6
Washington 1117 26
Wayne 1697 45
Webster 58 2
Wheeler 378 18
White 1818 33
Whitfield 10105 109
Wilcox 354 25
Wilkes 439 8
Wilkinson 490 18
Worth 805 37