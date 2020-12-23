x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,554 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/10-12/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/25-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.
  • There have been 524,055 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,853 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222.
  • There have been 40,139 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 303 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 242.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 23, there were 3,756 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1366    42

Atkinson    600    9

Bacon    754    21

Baker    124    6

Baldwin    2764    70

Banks    1070    17

Barrow    4337    63

Bartow    5946    108

Ben Hill    1146    36

Berrien    729    19

Bibb    8708    234

Bleckley    612    30

Brantley    629    18

Brooks    737    26

Bryan    1660    17

Bulloch    3594    36

Burke    1119    14

Butts    1173    46

Calhoun    300    11

Camden    2072    19

Candler    596    28

Carroll    4968    92

Catoosa    2977    34

Charlton    797    12

Chatham    12209    224

Chattahoochee    2140    1

Chattooga    1430    43

Cherokee    11575    122

Clarke    8030    59

Clay    140    3

Clayton    12287    213

Clinch    519    14

Cobb    33621    537

Coffee    3210    75

Colquitt    2454    44

Columbia    6719    83

Cook    946    20

Coweta    4763    73

Crawford    324    7

Crisp    910    26

Dade    665    7

Dawson    1498    13

DeKalb    32530    474

Decatur    1543    43

Dodge    802    44

Dooly    506    20

Dougherty    3834    202

Douglas    6310    96

Early    681    39

Echols    306    2

Effingham    2328    33

Elbert    1103    24

Emanuel    1356    45

Evans    569    8

Fannin    1209    35

Fayette    3458    65

Floyd    6274    101

Forsyth    8432    76

Franklin    1505    21

Fulton    47032    724

Gilmer    1505    31

Glascock    82    3

Glynn    4583    120

Gordon    3820    56

Grady    1011    27

Greene    845    26

Gwinnett    47115    546

Habersham    3211    85

Hall    16193    210

Hancock    555    46

Haralson    1151    23

Harris    1155    29

Hart    1017    20

Heard    392    9

Henry    10019    141

Houston    5443    110

Irwin    519    11

Jackson    4575    58

Jasper    374    5

Jeff Davis    916    30

Jefferson    1086    38

Jenkins    507    34

Johnson    519    29

Jones    925    23

Lamar    727    25

Lanier    378    7

Laurens    2549    113

Lee    981    32

Liberty    1732    30

Lincoln    316    9

Long    406    5

Lowndes    5888    98

Lumpkin    1699    20

Macon    343    15

Madison    1439    15

Marion    245    10

McDuffie    933    21

McIntosh    428    8

Meriwether    768    19

Miller    405    2

Mitchell    1047    49

Monroe    1145    59

Montgomery    463    9

Morgan    725    8

Murray    2365    39

Muscogee    8210    197

Newton    4324    117

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    20443    244

Oconee    1450    38

Oglethorpe    656    13

Paulding    5388    95

Peach    1109    29

Pickens    1373    15

Pierce    831    27

Pike    585    13

Polk    2346    41

Pulaski    422    25

Putnam    1078    31

Quitman    48    1

Rabun    915    16

Randolph    350    30

Richmond    11865    213

Rockdale    3322    69

Schley    152    2

Screven    507    11

Seminole    545    12

Spalding    2393    84

Stephens    2015    48

Stewart    602    17

Sumter    1235    70

Talbot    227    9

Taliaferro    44    0

Tattnall    1190    22

Taylor    323    13

Telfair    563    32

Terrell    433    33

Thomas    2136    78

Tift    2756    70

Toombs    1920    61

Towns    690    24

Treutlen    371    14

Troup    3815    121

Turner    441    24

Twiggs    322    15

Union    1290    41

Unknown    2825    3

Upson    1079    72

Walker    3477    54

Walton    3959    84

Ware    2061    72

Warren    212    6

Washington    1117    26

Wayne    1697    45

Webster    58    2

Wheeler    378    18

White    1818    33

Whitfield    10105    109

Wilcox    354    25

Wilkes    439    8

Wilkinson    490    18

Worth    805    37


   

