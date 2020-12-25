x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Dec. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 9,656 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/12-12/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/27-12/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
  • There have been 537,039 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,085 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,009.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,614.
  • There have been 40,630 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 91 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 194.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 25, there were 3,851 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    48496    729

Gwinnett    48270    552

Cobb    34696    543

DeKalb    33463    483

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    20926    246

Hall    16570    213

Clayton    12572    216

Chatham    12381    226

Richmond    12104    217

Cherokee    11898    124

Henry    10337    144

Whitfield    10337    110

Bibb    8924    234

Forsyth    8696    77

Muscogee    8393    200

Clarke    8149    61

Columbia    6880    84

Douglas    6456    96

Floyd    6402    103

Bartow    6127    108

Lowndes    5946    99

Houston    5657    111

Paulding    5542    98

Carroll    5071    95

Coweta    4901    77

Jackson    4699    61

Glynn    4631    122

Barrow    4467    64

Newton    4408    118

Walton    4144    84

Gordon    3911    57

Dougherty    3898    203

Troup    3879    121

Bulloch    3619    36

Walker    3571    54

Fayette    3540    67

Rockdale    3399    69

Habersham    3310    86

Coffee    3264    77

Catoosa    3072    35

Unknown    2824    3

Baldwin    2813    71

Tift    2803    70

Laurens    2616    113

Colquitt    2483    44

Spalding    2457    84

Murray    2454    40

Polk    2412    42

Effingham    2356    34

Thomas    2219    78

Chattahoochee    2141    1

Camden    2123    19

Ware    2098    72

Stephens    2071    48

Toombs    1987    61

White    1893    34

Lumpkin    1759    20

Liberty    1755    30

Wayne    1724    45

Bryan    1698    17

Dawson    1570    14

Franklin    1566    21

Decatur    1565    43

Gilmer    1530    31

Oconee    1518    39

Madison    1489    15

Chattooga    1462    43

Pickens    1403    15

Appling    1394    42

Emanuel    1382    45

Union    1311    41

Sumter    1264    70

Fannin    1227    35

Tattnall    1210    22

Butts    1198    47

Harris    1189    29

Haralson    1178    23

Monroe    1177    59

Ben Hill    1163    36

Burke    1136    14

Peach    1135    29

Washington    1124    26

Elbert    1110    24

Putnam    1110    31

Jefferson    1107    39

Upson    1096    72

Banks    1089    17

Mitchell    1079    49

Hart    1071    20

Grady    1029    27

Lee    1007    32

Rabun    955    17

Cook    954    22

Jones    952    23

McDuffie    950    22

Jeff Davis    930    30

Crisp    928    27

Greene    877    26

Pierce    851    27

Worth    827    37

Charlton    815    12

Dodge    812    44

Meriwether    792    20

Bacon    772    21

Morgan    745    8

Berrien    743    19

Lamar    742    26

Brooks    741    26

Towns    698    25

Early    690    39

Oglethorpe    682    13

Dade    678    7

Brantley    639    18

Bleckley    624    30

Atkinson    612    9

Stewart    603    17

Candler    599    28

Pike    596    14

Evans    577    8

Hancock    570    46

Telfair    564    32

Seminole    552    12

Irwin    534    11

Clinch    529    14

Johnson    526    30

Dooly    517    20

Screven    513    11

Jenkins    511    34

Wilkinson    498    18

Montgomery    483    9

Wilkes    449    8

Turner    446    24

Terrell    438    34

McIntosh    437    8

Miller    427    2

Pulaski    425    25

Long    416    5

Heard    405    9

Lanier    386    7

Treutlen    382    14

Jasper    380    5

Wheeler    380    18

Wilcox    359    25

Randolph    355    30

Macon    349    15

Crawford    333    7

Taylor    332    13

Twiggs    329    15

Lincoln    321    9

Calhoun    309    11

Echols    309    2

Marion    247    10

Talbot    233    9

Warren    212    6

Schley    152    2

Clay    144    3

Baker    126    6

Glascock    83    3

Webster    61    2

Quitman    48    1

Taliaferro    44    0

Related Articles