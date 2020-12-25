Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Dec. 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 9,656 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/12-12/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/27-12/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
- There have been 537,039 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,085 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,009.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,614.
- There have been 40,630 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 91 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 194.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 25, there were 3,851 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 48496 729
Gwinnett 48270 552
Cobb 34696 543
DeKalb 33463 483
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20926 246
Hall 16570 213
Clayton 12572 216
Chatham 12381 226
Richmond 12104 217
Cherokee 11898 124
Henry 10337 144
Whitfield 10337 110
Bibb 8924 234
Forsyth 8696 77
Muscogee 8393 200
Clarke 8149 61
Columbia 6880 84
Douglas 6456 96
Floyd 6402 103
Bartow 6127 108
Lowndes 5946 99
Houston 5657 111
Paulding 5542 98
Carroll 5071 95
Coweta 4901 77
Jackson 4699 61
Glynn 4631 122
Barrow 4467 64
Newton 4408 118
Walton 4144 84
Gordon 3911 57
Dougherty 3898 203
Troup 3879 121
Bulloch 3619 36
Walker 3571 54
Fayette 3540 67
Rockdale 3399 69
Habersham 3310 86
Coffee 3264 77
Catoosa 3072 35
Unknown 2824 3
Baldwin 2813 71
Tift 2803 70
Laurens 2616 113
Colquitt 2483 44
Spalding 2457 84
Murray 2454 40
Polk 2412 42
Effingham 2356 34
Thomas 2219 78
Chattahoochee 2141 1
Camden 2123 19
Ware 2098 72
Stephens 2071 48
Toombs 1987 61
White 1893 34
Lumpkin 1759 20
Liberty 1755 30
Wayne 1724 45
Bryan 1698 17
Dawson 1570 14
Franklin 1566 21
Decatur 1565 43
Gilmer 1530 31
Oconee 1518 39
Madison 1489 15
Chattooga 1462 43
Pickens 1403 15
Appling 1394 42
Emanuel 1382 45
Union 1311 41
Sumter 1264 70
Fannin 1227 35
Tattnall 1210 22
Butts 1198 47
Harris 1189 29
Haralson 1178 23
Monroe 1177 59
Ben Hill 1163 36
Burke 1136 14
Peach 1135 29
Washington 1124 26
Elbert 1110 24
Putnam 1110 31
Jefferson 1107 39
Upson 1096 72
Banks 1089 17
Mitchell 1079 49
Hart 1071 20
Grady 1029 27
Lee 1007 32
Rabun 955 17
Cook 954 22
Jones 952 23
McDuffie 950 22
Jeff Davis 930 30
Crisp 928 27
Greene 877 26
Pierce 851 27
Worth 827 37
Charlton 815 12
Dodge 812 44
Meriwether 792 20
Bacon 772 21
Morgan 745 8
Berrien 743 19
Lamar 742 26
Brooks 741 26
Towns 698 25
Early 690 39
Oglethorpe 682 13
Dade 678 7
Brantley 639 18
Bleckley 624 30
Atkinson 612 9
Stewart 603 17
Candler 599 28
Pike 596 14
Evans 577 8
Hancock 570 46
Telfair 564 32
Seminole 552 12
Irwin 534 11
Clinch 529 14
Johnson 526 30
Dooly 517 20
Screven 513 11
Jenkins 511 34
Wilkinson 498 18
Montgomery 483 9
Wilkes 449 8
Turner 446 24
Terrell 438 34
McIntosh 437 8
Miller 427 2
Pulaski 425 25
Long 416 5
Heard 405 9
Lanier 386 7
Treutlen 382 14
Jasper 380 5
Wheeler 380 18
Wilcox 359 25
Randolph 355 30
Macon 349 15
Crawford 333 7
Taylor 332 13
Twiggs 329 15
Lincoln 321 9
Calhoun 309 11
Echols 309 2
Marion 247 10
Talbot 233 9
Warren 212 6
Schley 152 2
Clay 144 3
Baker 126 6
Glascock 83 3
Webster 61 2
Quitman 48 1
Taliaferro 44 0