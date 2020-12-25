Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Dec. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 9,656 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/12-12/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/27-12/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 25, there were 3,851 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 48496 729

Gwinnett 48270 552

Cobb 34696 543

DeKalb 33463 483

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20926 246

Hall 16570 213

Clayton 12572 216

Chatham 12381 226

Richmond 12104 217

Cherokee 11898 124

Henry 10337 144

Whitfield 10337 110

Bibb 8924 234

Forsyth 8696 77

Muscogee 8393 200

Clarke 8149 61

Columbia 6880 84

Douglas 6456 96

Floyd 6402 103

Bartow 6127 108

Lowndes 5946 99

Houston 5657 111

Paulding 5542 98

Carroll 5071 95

Coweta 4901 77

Jackson 4699 61

Glynn 4631 122

Barrow 4467 64

Newton 4408 118

Walton 4144 84

Gordon 3911 57

Dougherty 3898 203

Troup 3879 121

Bulloch 3619 36

Walker 3571 54

Fayette 3540 67

Rockdale 3399 69

Habersham 3310 86

Coffee 3264 77

Catoosa 3072 35

Unknown 2824 3

Baldwin 2813 71

Tift 2803 70

Laurens 2616 113

Colquitt 2483 44

Spalding 2457 84

Murray 2454 40

Polk 2412 42

Effingham 2356 34

Thomas 2219 78

Chattahoochee 2141 1

Camden 2123 19

Ware 2098 72

Stephens 2071 48

Toombs 1987 61

White 1893 34

Lumpkin 1759 20

Liberty 1755 30

Wayne 1724 45

Bryan 1698 17

Dawson 1570 14

Franklin 1566 21

Decatur 1565 43

Gilmer 1530 31

Oconee 1518 39

Madison 1489 15

Chattooga 1462 43

Pickens 1403 15

Appling 1394 42

Emanuel 1382 45

Union 1311 41

Sumter 1264 70

Fannin 1227 35

Tattnall 1210 22

Butts 1198 47

Harris 1189 29

Haralson 1178 23

Monroe 1177 59

Ben Hill 1163 36

Burke 1136 14

Peach 1135 29

Washington 1124 26

Elbert 1110 24

Putnam 1110 31

Jefferson 1107 39

Upson 1096 72

Banks 1089 17

Mitchell 1079 49

Hart 1071 20

Grady 1029 27

Lee 1007 32

Rabun 955 17

Cook 954 22

Jones 952 23

McDuffie 950 22

Jeff Davis 930 30

Crisp 928 27

Greene 877 26

Pierce 851 27

Worth 827 37

Charlton 815 12

Dodge 812 44

Meriwether 792 20

Bacon 772 21

Morgan 745 8

Berrien 743 19

Lamar 742 26

Brooks 741 26

Towns 698 25

Early 690 39

Oglethorpe 682 13

Dade 678 7

Brantley 639 18

Bleckley 624 30

Atkinson 612 9

Stewart 603 17

Candler 599 28

Pike 596 14

Evans 577 8

Hancock 570 46

Telfair 564 32

Seminole 552 12

Irwin 534 11

Clinch 529 14

Johnson 526 30

Dooly 517 20

Screven 513 11

Jenkins 511 34

Wilkinson 498 18

Montgomery 483 9

Wilkes 449 8

Turner 446 24

Terrell 438 34

McIntosh 437 8

Miller 427 2

Pulaski 425 25

Long 416 5

Heard 405 9

Lanier 386 7

Treutlen 382 14

Jasper 380 5

Wheeler 380 18

Wilcox 359 25

Randolph 355 30

Macon 349 15

Crawford 333 7

Taylor 332 13

Twiggs 329 15

Lincoln 321 9

Calhoun 309 11

Echols 309 2

Marion 247 10

Talbot 233 9

Warren 212 6

Schley 152 2

Clay 144 3

Baker 126 6

Glascock 83 3

Webster 61 2

Quitman 48 1