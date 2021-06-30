x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,496 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.79.
  • There have been 903,423 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 406 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 246.
  • There have been 65,048 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 41 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 30, there were 456 current hospitalizations –an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,942    67

Atkinson    803    20

Bacon    1,299    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,889    118

Banks    1,667    36

Barrow    8,996    142

Bartow    11,393    218

Ben Hill    1,505    62

Berrien    1,086    33

Bibb    13,606    420

Bleckley    810    33

Brantley    972    36

Brooks    962    38

Bryan    2,845    38

Bulloch    5,233    62

Burke    1,820    40

Butts    2,398    83

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3,330    33

Candler    794    38

Carroll    7,538    132

Catoosa    5,898    67

Charlton    1,289    28

Chatham    20,703    435

Chattahoochee    3,860    13

Chattooga    2,256    67

Cherokee    22,874    318

Clarke    12,951    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,665    496

Clinch    744    25

Cobb    62,214    1,014

Coffee    4,278    144

Colquitt    3,673    86

Columbia    11,253    168

Cook    1,181    40

Coweta    8,897    217

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,464    58

Dade    1,240    13

Dawson    2,776    48

DeKalb    59,245    988

Decatur    2,177    58

Dodge    1,091    58

Dooly    803    30

Dougherty    5,688    288

Douglas    12,327    186

Early    1,042    42

Echols    362    4

Effingham    3,916    70

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,779    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2,197    61

Fayette    6,832    160

Floyd    10,085    194

Forsyth    18,348    197

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    84,188    1,360

Gilmer    2,572    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,844    159

Gordon    6,554    107

Grady    1,623    50

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    88,020    1,129

Habersham    4,697    156

Hall    25,550    467

Hancock    845    66

Haralson    1,732    35

Harris    2,259    60

Hart    1,751    38

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,785    309

Houston    10,240    207

Irwin    775    19

Jackson    8,637    139

Jasper    689    19

Jeff Davis    1,322    36

Jefferson    1,602    61

Jenkins    736    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,622    54

Lamar    1,370    47

Lanier    510    9

Laurens    3,768    148

Lee    1,624    51

Liberty    3,630    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,040    146

Lumpkin    2,861    69

Macon    631    32

Madison    2,786    46

Marion    410    22

McDuffie    1,731    45

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,578    77

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,553    76

Monroe    1,925    89

Montgomery    738    21

Morgan    1,215    24

Murray    4,238    85

Muscogee    14,860    434

Newton    7,702    238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,687    494

Oconee    3,096    66

Oglethorpe    1,222    30

Paulding    11,117    172

Peach    1,903    62

Pickens    2,598    65

Pierce    1,304    49

Pike    1,104    28

Polk    3,975    87

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,832    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,591    42

Randolph    479    33

Richmond    20,472    438

Rockdale    6,258    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    835    21

Seminole    755    18

Spalding    4,250    168

Stephens    3,043    79

Stewart    949    25

Sumter    1,853    97

Talbot    404    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,886    50

Taylor    519    23

Telfair    735    47

Terrell    586    48

Thomas    3,696    116

Tift    3,484    101

Toombs    2,988    103

Towns    1,150    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6,070    198

Turner    618    36

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,114    78

Unknown    2,244    4

Upson    1,842    112

Walker    6,756    82

Walton    8,206    242

Ware    3,095    152

Warren    392    17

Washington    1,651    62

Wayne    2,802    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3,022    70

Whitfield    15,020    233

Wilcox    484    30

Wilkes    696    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

    

