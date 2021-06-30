Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,496 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.79.

There have been 903,423 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 406 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 246.

There have been 65,048 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 41 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 30, there were 456 current hospitalizations –an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,942 67

Atkinson 803 20

Bacon 1,299 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,889 118

Banks 1,667 36

Barrow 8,996 142

Bartow 11,393 218

Ben Hill 1,505 62

Berrien 1,086 33

Bibb 13,606 420

Bleckley 810 33

Brantley 972 36

Brooks 962 38

Bryan 2,845 38

Bulloch 5,233 62

Burke 1,820 40

Butts 2,398 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3,330 33

Candler 794 38

Carroll 7,538 132

Catoosa 5,898 67

Charlton 1,289 28

Chatham 20,703 435

Chattahoochee 3,860 13

Chattooga 2,256 67

Cherokee 22,874 318

Clarke 12,951 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,665 496

Clinch 744 25

Cobb 62,214 1,014

Coffee 4,278 144

Colquitt 3,673 86

Columbia 11,253 168

Cook 1,181 40

Coweta 8,897 217

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,464 58

Dade 1,240 13

Dawson 2,776 48

DeKalb 59,245 988

Decatur 2,177 58

Dodge 1,091 58

Dooly 803 30

Dougherty 5,688 288

Douglas 12,327 186

Early 1,042 42

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3,916 70

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,779 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2,197 61

Fayette 6,832 160

Floyd 10,085 194

Forsyth 18,348 197

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 84,188 1,360

Gilmer 2,572 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,844 159

Gordon 6,554 107

Grady 1,623 50

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 88,020 1,129

Habersham 4,697 156

Hall 25,550 467

Hancock 845 66

Haralson 1,732 35

Harris 2,259 60

Hart 1,751 38

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,785 309

Houston 10,240 207

Irwin 775 19

Jackson 8,637 139

Jasper 689 19

Jeff Davis 1,322 36

Jefferson 1,602 61

Jenkins 736 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,622 54

Lamar 1,370 47

Lanier 510 9

Laurens 3,768 148

Lee 1,624 51

Liberty 3,630 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,040 146

Lumpkin 2,861 69

Macon 631 32

Madison 2,786 46

Marion 410 22

McDuffie 1,731 45

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,578 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,925 89

Montgomery 738 21

Morgan 1,215 24

Murray 4,238 85

Muscogee 14,860 434

Newton 7,702 238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,687 494

Oconee 3,096 66

Oglethorpe 1,222 30

Paulding 11,117 172

Peach 1,903 62

Pickens 2,598 65

Pierce 1,304 49

Pike 1,104 28

Polk 3,975 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,832 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,591 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20,472 438

Rockdale 6,258 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 755 18

Spalding 4,250 168

Stephens 3,043 79

Stewart 949 25

Sumter 1,853 97

Talbot 404 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,886 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 735 47

Terrell 586 48

Thomas 3,696 116

Tift 3,484 101

Toombs 2,988 103

Towns 1,150 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6,070 198

Turner 618 36

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,114 78

Unknown 2,244 4

Upson 1,842 112

Walker 6,756 82

Walton 8,206 242

Ware 3,095 152

Warren 392 17

Washington 1,651 62

Wayne 2,802 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3,022 70

Whitfield 15,020 233

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 696 23

Wilkinson 741 27