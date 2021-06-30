Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 30, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,496 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.79.
- There have been 903,423 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 406 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 246.
- There have been 65,048 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 41 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 30, there were 456 current hospitalizations –an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,942 67
Atkinson 803 20
Bacon 1,299 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,889 118
Banks 1,667 36
Barrow 8,996 142
Bartow 11,393 218
Ben Hill 1,505 62
Berrien 1,086 33
Bibb 13,606 420
Bleckley 810 33
Brantley 972 36
Brooks 962 38
Bryan 2,845 38
Bulloch 5,233 62
Burke 1,820 40
Butts 2,398 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3,330 33
Candler 794 38
Carroll 7,538 132
Catoosa 5,898 67
Charlton 1,289 28
Chatham 20,703 435
Chattahoochee 3,860 13
Chattooga 2,256 67
Cherokee 22,874 318
Clarke 12,951 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,665 496
Clinch 744 25
Cobb 62,214 1,014
Coffee 4,278 144
Colquitt 3,673 86
Columbia 11,253 168
Cook 1,181 40
Coweta 8,897 217
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,464 58
Dade 1,240 13
Dawson 2,776 48
DeKalb 59,245 988
Decatur 2,177 58
Dodge 1,091 58
Dooly 803 30
Dougherty 5,688 288
Douglas 12,327 186
Early 1,042 42
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3,916 70
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,779 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2,197 61
Fayette 6,832 160
Floyd 10,085 194
Forsyth 18,348 197
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 84,188 1,360
Gilmer 2,572 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,844 159
Gordon 6,554 107
Grady 1,623 50
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 88,020 1,129
Habersham 4,697 156
Hall 25,550 467
Hancock 845 66
Haralson 1,732 35
Harris 2,259 60
Hart 1,751 38
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,785 309
Houston 10,240 207
Irwin 775 19
Jackson 8,637 139
Jasper 689 19
Jeff Davis 1,322 36
Jefferson 1,602 61
Jenkins 736 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,622 54
Lamar 1,370 47
Lanier 510 9
Laurens 3,768 148
Lee 1,624 51
Liberty 3,630 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,040 146
Lumpkin 2,861 69
Macon 631 32
Madison 2,786 46
Marion 410 22
McDuffie 1,731 45
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,578 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,553 76
Monroe 1,925 89
Montgomery 738 21
Morgan 1,215 24
Murray 4,238 85
Muscogee 14,860 434
Newton 7,702 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,687 494
Oconee 3,096 66
Oglethorpe 1,222 30
Paulding 11,117 172
Peach 1,903 62
Pickens 2,598 65
Pierce 1,304 49
Pike 1,104 28
Polk 3,975 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,832 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,591 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20,472 438
Rockdale 6,258 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 755 18
Spalding 4,250 168
Stephens 3,043 79
Stewart 949 25
Sumter 1,853 97
Talbot 404 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,886 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 735 47
Terrell 586 48
Thomas 3,696 116
Tift 3,484 101
Toombs 2,988 103
Towns 1,150 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6,070 198
Turner 618 36
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,114 78
Unknown 2,244 4
Upson 1,842 112
Walker 6,756 82
Walton 8,206 242
Ware 3,095 152
Warren 392 17
Washington 1,651 62
Wayne 2,802 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3,022 70
Whitfield 15,020 233
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 696 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62