Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,368 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 6 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64.
  • There have been 1,275,238 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 747 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2260.
  • There have been 88,204 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 925 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2797    95

Atkinson    1188    32

Bacon    1948    51

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5286    167

Banks    2432    60

Barrow    13173    192

Bartow    15547    315

Ben Hill    1867    70

Berrien    1542    50

Bibb    20351    578

Bleckley    1098    40

Brantley    1896    75

Brooks    1395    54

Bryan    4645    64

Bulloch    7934    98

Burke    2305    48

Butts    3392    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6060    80

Candler    1109    49

Carroll    10065    156

Catoosa    8513    93

Charlton    1739    43

Chatham    33309    657

Chattahoochee    5266    15

Chattooga    3704    89

Cherokee    31794    443

Clarke    17549    176

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35399    711

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    85800    1296

Coffee    6347    185

Colquitt    5548    131

Columbia    14762    251

Cook    1679    52

Coweta    12868    340

Crawford    837    37

Crisp    1857    65

Dade    1835    17

Dawson    4186    73

DeKalb    80779    1221

Decatur    3478    78

Dodge    1531    61

Dooly    1084    38

Dougherty    9139    385

Douglas    17710    249

Early    1545    51

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7023    151

Elbert    2057    68

Emanuel    2697    72

Evans    1120    36

Fannin    3229    91

Fayette    9818    216

Floyd    15557    306

Forsyth    27176    269

Franklin    3295    68

Fulton    112519    1664

Gilmer    3534    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12398    302

Gordon    8771    175

Grady    2424    67

Greene    2209    64

Gwinnett    113233    1396

Habersham    6452    193

Hall    34331    619

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2396    47

Harris    3210    84

Hart    2314    50

Heard    1038    26

Henry    29219    478

Houston    16183    289

Irwin    901    20

Jackson    12938    205

Jasper    1037    33

Jeff Davis    1816    44

Jefferson    1861    67

Jenkins    899    43

Johnson    1024    52

Jones    2625    87

Lamar    2305    82

Lanier    781    12

Laurens    5843    203

Lee    2634    72

Liberty    6639    98

Lincoln    695    27

Long    1391    20

Lowndes    11067    228

Lumpkin    4475    93

Macon    849    38

Madison    4239    69

Marion    663    33

McDuffie    2268    61

McIntosh    1395    28

Meriwether    2208    99

Miller    1005    15

Mitchell    2181    89

Monroe    2811    118

Montgomery    1146    39

Morgan    1898    35

Murray    6336    132

Muscogee    20973    569

Newton    11303    318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32309    759

Oconee    4481    73

Oglethorpe    1716    42

Paulding    16635    252

Peach    2693    92

Pickens    3632    91

Pierce    2111    86

Pike    1888    50

Polk    6439    141

Pulaski    894    38

Putnam    2615    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2162    59

Randolph    603    39

Richmond    26721    585

Rockdale    9085    221

Schley    342    7

Screven    1351    35

Seminole    1214    23

Spalding    6852    273

Stephens    4559    109

Stewart    1331    28

Sumter    2803    127

Talbot    588    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2690    72

Taylor    761    32

Telfair    967    55

Terrell    826    56

Thomas    6060    163

Tift    4877    139

Toombs    4416    152

Towns    1552    67

Treutlen    890    45

Troup    8574    265

Turner    812    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3152    118

Unknown    2747    6

Upson    2745    141

Walker    9707    120

Walton    11146    315

Ware    4563    208

Warren    512    20

Washington    2366    79

Wayne    4387    155

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4474    114

Whitfield    19382    319

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    886    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1779    77

