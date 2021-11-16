COVID in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 16

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,368 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 6 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 6 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64. There have been 1,275,238 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 747 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2260.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 747 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2260. There have been 88,204 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.50.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.50. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 925 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Monday.

– a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Monday. In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2797 95

Atkinson 1188 32

Bacon 1948 51

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5286 167

Banks 2432 60

Barrow 13173 192

Bartow 15547 315

Ben Hill 1867 70

Berrien 1542 50

Bibb 20351 578

Bleckley 1098 40

Brantley 1896 75

Brooks 1395 54

Bryan 4645 64

Bulloch 7934 98

Burke 2305 48

Butts 3392 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6060 80

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10065 156

Catoosa 8513 93

Charlton 1739 43

Chatham 33309 657

Chattahoochee 5266 15

Chattooga 3704 89

Cherokee 31794 443

Clarke 17549 176

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35399 711

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 85800 1296

Coffee 6347 185

Colquitt 5548 131

Columbia 14762 251

Cook 1679 52

Coweta 12868 340

Crawford 837 37

Crisp 1857 65

Dade 1835 17

Dawson 4186 73

DeKalb 80779 1221

Decatur 3478 78

Dodge 1531 61

Dooly 1084 38

Dougherty 9139 385

Douglas 17710 249

Early 1545 51

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7023 151

Elbert 2057 68

Emanuel 2697 72

Evans 1120 36

Fannin 3229 91

Fayette 9818 216

Floyd 15557 306

Forsyth 27176 269

Franklin 3295 68

Fulton 112519 1664

Gilmer 3534 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12398 302

Gordon 8771 175

Grady 2424 67

Greene 2209 64

Gwinnett 113233 1396

Habersham 6452 193

Hall 34331 619

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2396 47

Harris 3210 84

Hart 2314 50

Heard 1038 26

Henry 29219 478

Houston 16183 289

Irwin 901 20

Jackson 12938 205

Jasper 1037 33

Jeff Davis 1816 44

Jefferson 1861 67

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2625 87

Lamar 2305 82

Lanier 781 12

Laurens 5843 203

Lee 2634 72

Liberty 6639 98

Lincoln 695 27

Long 1391 20

Lowndes 11067 228

Lumpkin 4475 93

Macon 849 38

Madison 4239 69

Marion 663 33

McDuffie 2268 61

McIntosh 1395 28

Meriwether 2208 99

Miller 1005 15

Mitchell 2181 89

Monroe 2811 118

Montgomery 1146 39

Morgan 1898 35

Murray 6336 132

Muscogee 20973 569

Newton 11303 318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32309 759

Oconee 4481 73

Oglethorpe 1716 42

Paulding 16635 252

Peach 2693 92

Pickens 3632 91

Pierce 2111 86

Pike 1888 50

Polk 6439 141

Pulaski 894 38

Putnam 2615 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2162 59

Randolph 603 39

Richmond 26721 585

Rockdale 9085 221

Schley 342 7

Screven 1351 35

Seminole 1214 23

Spalding 6852 273

Stephens 4559 109

Stewart 1331 28

Sumter 2803 127

Talbot 588 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2690 72

Taylor 761 32

Telfair 967 55

Terrell 826 56

Thomas 6060 163

Tift 4877 139

Toombs 4416 152

Towns 1552 67

Treutlen 890 45

Troup 8574 265

Turner 812 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3152 118

Unknown 2747 6

Upson 2745 141

Walker 9707 120

Walton 11146 315

Ware 4563 208

Warren 512 20

Washington 2366 79

Wayne 4387 155

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4474 114

Whitfield 19382 319

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 886 27

Wilkinson 1110 41