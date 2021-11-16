COVID in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,368 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 6 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64.
- There have been 1,275,238 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 747 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2260.
- There have been 88,204 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 925 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2797 95
Atkinson 1188 32
Bacon 1948 51
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5286 167
Banks 2432 60
Barrow 13173 192
Bartow 15547 315
Ben Hill 1867 70
Berrien 1542 50
Bibb 20351 578
Bleckley 1098 40
Brantley 1896 75
Brooks 1395 54
Bryan 4645 64
Bulloch 7934 98
Burke 2305 48
Butts 3392 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6060 80
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10065 156
Catoosa 8513 93
Charlton 1739 43
Chatham 33309 657
Chattahoochee 5266 15
Chattooga 3704 89
Cherokee 31794 443
Clarke 17549 176
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35399 711
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 85800 1296
Coffee 6347 185
Colquitt 5548 131
Columbia 14762 251
Cook 1679 52
Coweta 12868 340
Crawford 837 37
Crisp 1857 65
Dade 1835 17
Dawson 4186 73
DeKalb 80779 1221
Decatur 3478 78
Dodge 1531 61
Dooly 1084 38
Dougherty 9139 385
Douglas 17710 249
Early 1545 51
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7023 151
Elbert 2057 68
Emanuel 2697 72
Evans 1120 36
Fannin 3229 91
Fayette 9818 216
Floyd 15557 306
Forsyth 27176 269
Franklin 3295 68
Fulton 112519 1664
Gilmer 3534 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12398 302
Gordon 8771 175
Grady 2424 67
Greene 2209 64
Gwinnett 113233 1396
Habersham 6452 193
Hall 34331 619
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2396 47
Harris 3210 84
Hart 2314 50
Heard 1038 26
Henry 29219 478
Houston 16183 289
Irwin 901 20
Jackson 12938 205
Jasper 1037 33
Jeff Davis 1816 44
Jefferson 1861 67
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2625 87
Lamar 2305 82
Lanier 781 12
Laurens 5843 203
Lee 2634 72
Liberty 6639 98
Lincoln 695 27
Long 1391 20
Lowndes 11067 228
Lumpkin 4475 93
Macon 849 38
Madison 4239 69
Marion 663 33
McDuffie 2268 61
McIntosh 1395 28
Meriwether 2208 99
Miller 1005 15
Mitchell 2181 89
Monroe 2811 118
Montgomery 1146 39
Morgan 1898 35
Murray 6336 132
Muscogee 20973 569
Newton 11303 318
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32309 759
Oconee 4481 73
Oglethorpe 1716 42
Paulding 16635 252
Peach 2693 92
Pickens 3632 91
Pierce 2111 86
Pike 1888 50
Polk 6439 141
Pulaski 894 38
Putnam 2615 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2162 59
Randolph 603 39
Richmond 26721 585
Rockdale 9085 221
Schley 342 7
Screven 1351 35
Seminole 1214 23
Spalding 6852 273
Stephens 4559 109
Stewart 1331 28
Sumter 2803 127
Talbot 588 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2690 72
Taylor 761 32
Telfair 967 55
Terrell 826 56
Thomas 6060 163
Tift 4877 139
Toombs 4416 152
Towns 1552 67
Treutlen 890 45
Troup 8574 265
Turner 812 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3152 118
Unknown 2747 6
Upson 2745 141
Walker 9707 120
Walton 11146 315
Ware 4563 208
Warren 512 20
Washington 2366 79
Wayne 4387 155
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4474 114
Whitfield 19382 319
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 886 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1779 77