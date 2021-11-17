Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 118.14.

There have been 1,276,020 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 782 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,182.45 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,280.57.

There have been 88,351 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 147 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 17, there were 911 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,796 95

Atkinson 1,188 32

Bacon 1,950 51

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5,287 167

Banks 2,436 60

Barrow 13,188 192

Bartow 15,559 317

Ben Hill 1,867 70

Berrien 1,544 50

Bibb 20,354 581

Bleckley 1,099 40

Brantley 1,896 75

Brooks 1,395 54

Bryan 4,642 64

Bulloch 7,941 98

Burke 2,305 48

Butts 3,392 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6,062 80

Candler 1,109 49

Carroll 10,071 156

Catoosa 8,521 94

Charlton 1,740 43

Chatham 33,322 658

Chattahoochee 5,268 15

Chattooga 3,710 90

Cherokee 31,806 445

Clarke 17,559 178

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35,414 716

Clinch 1,010 34

Cobb 85,858 1,301

Coffee 6,350 188

Colquitt 5,547 133

Columbia 14,773 254

Cook 1,678 52

Coweta 12,887 342

Crawford 838 38

Crisp 1,859 65

Dade 1,836 17

Dawson 4,198 73

DeKalb 80,833 1,230

Decatur 3,479 78

Dodge 1,532 61

Dooly 1,085 38

Dougherty 9,140 385

Douglas 17,723 249

Early 1,546 52

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7,025 151

Elbert 2,060 69

Emanuel 2,697 72

Evans 1,120 36

Fannin 3,231 91

Fayette 9,828 216

Floyd 15,586 307

Forsyth 27,201 273

Franklin 3,298 68

Fulton 112,594 1,669

Gilmer 3,536 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,400 303

Gordon 8,779 175

Grady 2,425 67

Greene 2,209 64

Gwinnett 113,293 1,408

Habersham 6,457 193

Hall 34,366 624

Hancock 1,000 75

Haralson 2,397 47

Harris 3,216 85

Hart 2,314 50

Heard 1,039 26

Henry 29,233 478

Houston 16,195 290

Irwin 902 21

Jackson 12,945 207

Jasper 1,037 33

Jeff Davis 1,816 44

Jefferson 1,861 67

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1,024 52

Jones 2,626 87

Lamar 2,305 83

Lanier 782 12

Laurens 5,844 203

Lee 2,638 72

Liberty 6,640 98

Lincoln 695 27

Long 1,391 20

Lowndes 11,070 228

Lumpkin 4,483 93

Macon 849 38

Madison 4,241 70

Marion 663 33

McDuffie 2,268 61

McIntosh 1,395 28

Meriwether 2,209 99

Miller 1,005 15

Mitchell 2,182 89

Monroe 2,810 118

Montgomery 1,146 40

Morgan 1,901 35

Murray 6,340 132

Muscogee 20,986 572

Newton 11,307 318

Oconee 4,490 73

Oglethorpe 1,718 42

Paulding 16,659 252

Peach 2,695 92

Pickens 3,633 91

Pierce 2,111 86

Pike 1,888 50

Polk 6,445 142

Pulaski 894 38

Putnam 2,617 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2,166 62

Randolph 603 39

Richmond 26,734 586

Rockdale 9,091 221

Schley 342 8

Screven 1,351 35

Seminole 1,214 23

Spalding 6,853 274

Stephens 4,567 109

Stewart 1,334 28

Sumter 2,807 127

Talbot 588 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2,690 72

Taylor 761 32

Telfair 968 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6,062 163

Tift 4,878 139

Toombs 4,417 152

Towns 1,553 67

Treutlen 890 45

Troup 8,579 267

Turner 812 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3,155 118

Upson 2,745 141

Walker 9,712 120

Walton 11,150 317

Ware 4,563 208

Warren 512 20

Washington 2,366 79

Wayne 4,388 155

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4,479 115

Whitfield 19,387 319

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 886 27

Wilkinson 1,110 41