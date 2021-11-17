x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 118.14.
  • There have been 1,276,020 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 782 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,182.45 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,280.57.
  • There have been 88,351 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 147 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 17, there were 911 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,796    95

Atkinson    1,188    32

Bacon    1,950    51

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5,287    167

Banks    2,436    60

Barrow    13,188    192

Bartow    15,559    317

Ben Hill    1,867    70

Berrien    1,544    50

Bibb    20,354    581

Bleckley    1,099    40

Brantley    1,896    75

Brooks    1,395    54

Bryan    4,642    64

Bulloch    7,941    98

Burke    2,305    48

Butts    3,392    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6,062    80

Candler    1,109    49

Carroll    10,071    156

Catoosa    8,521    94

Charlton    1,740    43

Chatham    33,322    658

Chattahoochee    5,268    15

Chattooga    3,710    90

Cherokee    31,806    445

Clarke    17,559    178

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35,414    716

Clinch    1,010    34

Cobb    85,858    1,301

Coffee    6,350    188

Colquitt    5,547    133

Columbia    14,773    254

Cook    1,678    52

Coweta    12,887    342

Crawford    838    38

Crisp    1,859    65

Dade    1,836    17

Dawson    4,198    73

DeKalb    80,833    1,230

Decatur    3,479    78

Dodge    1,532    61

Dooly    1,085    38

Dougherty    9,140    385

Douglas    17,723    249

Early    1,546    52

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7,025    151

Elbert    2,060    69

Emanuel    2,697    72

Evans    1,120    36

Fannin    3,231    91

Fayette    9,828    216

Floyd    15,586    307

Forsyth    27,201    273

Franklin    3,298    68

Fulton    112,594    1,669

Gilmer    3,536    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,400    303

Gordon    8,779    175

Grady    2,425    67

Greene    2,209    64

Gwinnett    113,293    1,408

Habersham    6,457    193

Hall    34,366    624

Hancock    1,000    75

Haralson    2,397    47

Harris    3,216    85

Hart    2,314    50

Heard    1,039    26

Henry    29,233    478

Houston    16,195    290

Irwin    902    21

Jackson    12,945    207

Jasper    1,037    33

Jeff Davis    1,816    44

Jefferson    1,861    67

Jenkins    899    43

Johnson    1,024    52

Jones    2,626    87

Lamar    2,305    83

Lanier    782    12

Laurens    5,844    203

Lee    2,638    72

Liberty    6,640    98

Lincoln    695    27

Long    1,391    20

Lowndes    11,070    228

Lumpkin    4,483    93

Macon    849    38

Madison    4,241    70

Marion    663    33

McDuffie    2,268    61

McIntosh    1,395    28

Meriwether    2,209    99

Miller    1,005    15

Mitchell    2,182    89

Monroe    2,810    118

Montgomery    1,146    40

Morgan    1,901    35

Murray    6,340    132

Muscogee    20,986    572

Newton    11,307    318

Oconee    4,490    73

Oglethorpe    1,718    42

Paulding    16,659    252

Peach    2,695    92

Pickens    3,633    91

Pierce    2,111    86

Pike    1,888    50

Polk    6,445    142

Pulaski    894    38

Putnam    2,617    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2,166    62

Randolph    603    39

Richmond    26,734    586

Rockdale    9,091    221

Schley    342    8

Screven    1,351    35

Seminole    1,214    23

Spalding    6,853    274

Stephens    4,567    109

Stewart    1,334    28

Sumter    2,807    127

Talbot    588    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2,690    72

Taylor    761    32

Telfair    968    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6,062    163

Tift    4,878    139

Toombs    4,417    152

Towns    1,553    67

Treutlen    890    45

Troup    8,579    267

Turner    812    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3,155    118

Upson    2,745    141

Walker    9,712    120

Walton    11,150    317

Ware    4,563    208

Warren    512    20

Washington    2,366    79

Wayne    4,388    155

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4,479    115

Whitfield    19,387    319

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    886    27

Wilkinson    1,110    41

Worth    1,779    77

    

