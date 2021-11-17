Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 118.14.
- There have been 1,276,020 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 782 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,182.45 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,280.57.
- There have been 88,351 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 147 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 17, there were 911 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,796 95
Atkinson 1,188 32
Bacon 1,950 51
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5,287 167
Banks 2,436 60
Barrow 13,188 192
Bartow 15,559 317
Ben Hill 1,867 70
Berrien 1,544 50
Bibb 20,354 581
Bleckley 1,099 40
Brantley 1,896 75
Brooks 1,395 54
Bryan 4,642 64
Bulloch 7,941 98
Burke 2,305 48
Butts 3,392 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6,062 80
Candler 1,109 49
Carroll 10,071 156
Catoosa 8,521 94
Charlton 1,740 43
Chatham 33,322 658
Chattahoochee 5,268 15
Chattooga 3,710 90
Cherokee 31,806 445
Clarke 17,559 178
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35,414 716
Clinch 1,010 34
Cobb 85,858 1,301
Coffee 6,350 188
Colquitt 5,547 133
Columbia 14,773 254
Cook 1,678 52
Coweta 12,887 342
Crawford 838 38
Crisp 1,859 65
Dade 1,836 17
Dawson 4,198 73
DeKalb 80,833 1,230
Decatur 3,479 78
Dodge 1,532 61
Dooly 1,085 38
Dougherty 9,140 385
Douglas 17,723 249
Early 1,546 52
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7,025 151
Elbert 2,060 69
Emanuel 2,697 72
Evans 1,120 36
Fannin 3,231 91
Fayette 9,828 216
Floyd 15,586 307
Forsyth 27,201 273
Franklin 3,298 68
Fulton 112,594 1,669
Gilmer 3,536 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,400 303
Gordon 8,779 175
Grady 2,425 67
Greene 2,209 64
Gwinnett 113,293 1,408
Habersham 6,457 193
Hall 34,366 624
Hancock 1,000 75
Haralson 2,397 47
Harris 3,216 85
Hart 2,314 50
Heard 1,039 26
Henry 29,233 478
Houston 16,195 290
Irwin 902 21
Jackson 12,945 207
Jasper 1,037 33
Jeff Davis 1,816 44
Jefferson 1,861 67
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1,024 52
Jones 2,626 87
Lamar 2,305 83
Lanier 782 12
Laurens 5,844 203
Lee 2,638 72
Liberty 6,640 98
Lincoln 695 27
Long 1,391 20
Lowndes 11,070 228
Lumpkin 4,483 93
Macon 849 38
Madison 4,241 70
Marion 663 33
McDuffie 2,268 61
McIntosh 1,395 28
Meriwether 2,209 99
Miller 1,005 15
Mitchell 2,182 89
Monroe 2,810 118
Montgomery 1,146 40
Morgan 1,901 35
Murray 6,340 132
Muscogee 20,986 572
Newton 11,307 318
Oconee 4,490 73
Oglethorpe 1,718 42
Paulding 16,659 252
Peach 2,695 92
Pickens 3,633 91
Pierce 2,111 86
Pike 1,888 50
Polk 6,445 142
Pulaski 894 38
Putnam 2,617 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2,166 62
Randolph 603 39
Richmond 26,734 586
Rockdale 9,091 221
Schley 342 8
Screven 1,351 35
Seminole 1,214 23
Spalding 6,853 274
Stephens 4,567 109
Stewart 1,334 28
Sumter 2,807 127
Talbot 588 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2,690 72
Taylor 761 32
Telfair 968 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6,062 163
Tift 4,878 139
Toombs 4,417 152
Towns 1,553 67
Treutlen 890 45
Troup 8,579 267
Turner 812 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3,155 118
Upson 2,745 141
Walker 9,712 120
Walton 11,150 317
Ware 4,563 208
Warren 512 20
Washington 2,366 79
Wayne 4,388 155
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4,479 115
Whitfield 19,387 319
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 886 27
Wilkinson 1,110 41
Worth 1,779 77