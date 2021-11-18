x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 18

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,511 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.5.
  • There have been 1,276,919 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,189.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,932.64.
  • There have been 88,475 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 18, there were 913 current hospitalizations – an increase of two hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Counties    Cases    Deaths

Appling    2,796    96

Atkinson    1,188    32

Bacon    1,950    51

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5,288    169

Banks    2,440    60

Barrow    13,196    192

Bartow    15,563    317

Ben Hill    1,867    70

Berrien    1,544    50

Bibb    20,362    584

Bleckley    1,099    40

Brantley    1,897    75

Brooks    1,395    54

Bryan    4,641    64

Bulloch    7,944    98

Burke    2,305    48

Butts    3,394    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6,063    80

Candler    1,110    49

Carroll    10,078    157

Catoosa    8,528    94

Charlton    1,740    43

Chatham    33,337    658

Chattahoochee    5,268    15

Chattooga    3,710    90

Cherokee    31,826    446

Clarke    17,571    178

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35,431    717

Clinch    1,010    34

Cobb    85,937    1,303

Coffee    6,351    189

Colquitt    5,548    133

Columbia    14,778    255

Cook    1,678    52

Coweta    12,901    345

Crawford    838    39

Crisp    1,860    65

Dade    1,837    17

Dawson    4,202    74

DeKalb    80,894    1,231

Decatur    3,479    78

Dodge    1,532    61

Dooly    1,085    38

Dougherty    9,143    386

Douglas    17,739    249

Early    1,546    52

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7,029    152

Elbert    2,061    69

Emanuel    2,698    73

Evans    1,120    36

Fannin    3,235    91

Fayette    9,837    216

Floyd    15,599    308

Forsyth    27,253    274

Franklin    3,300    68

Fulton    112,698    1,671

Gilmer    3,535    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,406    303

Gordon    8,789    175

Grady    2,430    67

Greene    2,210    64

Gwinnett    113,414    1,409

Habersham    6,460    193

Hall    34,394    625

Hancock    1,001    75

Haralson    2,400    47

Harris    3,220    85

Hart    2,315    50

Heard    1,039    26

Henry    29,251    479

Houston    16,200    290

Irwin    902    21

Jackson    12,961    209

Jasper    1,039    33

Jeff Davis    1,816    44

Jefferson    1,861    67

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1,024    52

Jones    2,624    87

Lamar    2,305    83

Lanier    783    12

Laurens    5,844    203

Lee    2,639    73

Liberty    6,642    98

Lincoln    697    27

Long    1,392    20

Lowndes    11,075    229

Lumpkin    4,488    93

Macon    849    38

Madison    4,241    70

Marion    663    33

McDuffie    2,268    61

McIntosh    1,395    28

Meriwether    2,210    99

Miller    1,005    15

Mitchell    2,182    89

Monroe    2,813    118

Montgomery    1,146    40

Morgan    1,901    35

Murray    6,345    133

Muscogee    21,003    572

Newton    11,314    318

Oconee    4,500    73

Oglethorpe    1,720    42

Paulding    16,674    252

Peach    2,696    92

Pickens    3,639    91

Pierce    2,112    86

Pike    1,888    50

Polk    6,447    142

Pulaski    894    38

Putnam    2,618    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2,172    63

Randolph    603    39

Richmond    26,752    588

Rockdale    9,096    222

Schley    342    8

Screven    1,352    35

Seminole    1,214    23

Spalding    6,856    274

Stephens    4,570    109

Stewart    1,334    28

Sumter    2,810    127

Talbot    589    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2,693    72

Taylor    761    32

Telfair    970    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6,063    163

Tift    4,881    139

Toombs    4,418    153

Towns    1,554    67

Treutlen    890    45

Troup    8,582    267

Turner    812    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3,155    118

Upson    2,745    141

Walker    9,722    120

Walton    11,159    317

Ware    4,563    208

Warren    512    20

Washington    2,366    79

Wayne    4,389    155

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4,482    115

Whitfield    19,395    319

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    886    27

Wilkinson    1,110    41

Worth    1,779    77

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Cobb County ends COVID 'Declaration of Emergency'