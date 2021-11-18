Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,511 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.5.
- There have been 1,276,919 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,189.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,932.64.
- There have been 88,475 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 18, there were 913 current hospitalizations – an increase of two hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Counties Cases Deaths
Appling 2,796 96
Atkinson 1,188 32
Bacon 1,950 51
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5,288 169
Banks 2,440 60
Barrow 13,196 192
Bartow 15,563 317
Ben Hill 1,867 70
Berrien 1,544 50
Bibb 20,362 584
Bleckley 1,099 40
Brantley 1,897 75
Brooks 1,395 54
Bryan 4,641 64
Bulloch 7,944 98
Burke 2,305 48
Butts 3,394 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6,063 80
Candler 1,110 49
Carroll 10,078 157
Catoosa 8,528 94
Charlton 1,740 43
Chatham 33,337 658
Chattahoochee 5,268 15
Chattooga 3,710 90
Cherokee 31,826 446
Clarke 17,571 178
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35,431 717
Clinch 1,010 34
Cobb 85,937 1,303
Coffee 6,351 189
Colquitt 5,548 133
Columbia 14,778 255
Cook 1,678 52
Coweta 12,901 345
Crawford 838 39
Crisp 1,860 65
Dade 1,837 17
Dawson 4,202 74
DeKalb 80,894 1,231
Decatur 3,479 78
Dodge 1,532 61
Dooly 1,085 38
Dougherty 9,143 386
Douglas 17,739 249
Early 1,546 52
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7,029 152
Elbert 2,061 69
Emanuel 2,698 73
Evans 1,120 36
Fannin 3,235 91
Fayette 9,837 216
Floyd 15,599 308
Forsyth 27,253 274
Franklin 3,300 68
Fulton 112,698 1,671
Gilmer 3,535 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,406 303
Gordon 8,789 175
Grady 2,430 67
Greene 2,210 64
Gwinnett 113,414 1,409
Habersham 6,460 193
Hall 34,394 625
Hancock 1,001 75
Haralson 2,400 47
Harris 3,220 85
Hart 2,315 50
Heard 1,039 26
Henry 29,251 479
Houston 16,200 290
Irwin 902 21
Jackson 12,961 209
Jasper 1,039 33
Jeff Davis 1,816 44
Jefferson 1,861 67
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1,024 52
Jones 2,624 87
Lamar 2,305 83
Lanier 783 12
Laurens 5,844 203
Lee 2,639 73
Liberty 6,642 98
Lincoln 697 27
Long 1,392 20
Lowndes 11,075 229
Lumpkin 4,488 93
Macon 849 38
Madison 4,241 70
Marion 663 33
McDuffie 2,268 61
McIntosh 1,395 28
Meriwether 2,210 99
Miller 1,005 15
Mitchell 2,182 89
Monroe 2,813 118
Montgomery 1,146 40
Morgan 1,901 35
Murray 6,345 133
Muscogee 21,003 572
Newton 11,314 318
Oconee 4,500 73
Oglethorpe 1,720 42
Paulding 16,674 252
Peach 2,696 92
Pickens 3,639 91
Pierce 2,112 86
Pike 1,888 50
Polk 6,447 142
Pulaski 894 38
Putnam 2,618 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2,172 63
Randolph 603 39
Richmond 26,752 588
Rockdale 9,096 222
Schley 342 8
Screven 1,352 35
Seminole 1,214 23
Spalding 6,856 274
Stephens 4,570 109
Stewart 1,334 28
Sumter 2,810 127
Talbot 589 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2,693 72
Taylor 761 32
Telfair 970 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6,063 163
Tift 4,881 139
Toombs 4,418 153
Towns 1,554 67
Treutlen 890 45
Troup 8,582 267
Turner 812 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3,155 118
Upson 2,745 141
Walker 9,722 120
Walton 11,159 317
Ware 4,563 208
Warren 512 20
Washington 2,366 79
Wayne 4,389 155
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4,482 115
Whitfield 19,395 319
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 886 27
Wilkinson 1,110 41
Worth 1,779 77