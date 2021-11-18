Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 18

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,511 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 42 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.5. There have been 1,276,919 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,189.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,932.64.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,189.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,932.64. There have been 88,475 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 18, there were 913 current hospitalizations – an increase of two hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– an increase of two hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Counties Cases Deaths

Appling 2,796 96

Atkinson 1,188 32

Bacon 1,950 51

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5,288 169

Banks 2,440 60

Barrow 13,196 192

Bartow 15,563 317

Ben Hill 1,867 70

Berrien 1,544 50

Bibb 20,362 584

Bleckley 1,099 40

Brantley 1,897 75

Brooks 1,395 54

Bryan 4,641 64

Bulloch 7,944 98

Burke 2,305 48

Butts 3,394 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6,063 80

Candler 1,110 49

Carroll 10,078 157

Catoosa 8,528 94

Charlton 1,740 43

Chatham 33,337 658

Chattahoochee 5,268 15

Chattooga 3,710 90

Cherokee 31,826 446

Clarke 17,571 178

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35,431 717

Clinch 1,010 34

Cobb 85,937 1,303

Coffee 6,351 189

Colquitt 5,548 133

Columbia 14,778 255

Cook 1,678 52

Coweta 12,901 345

Crawford 838 39

Crisp 1,860 65

Dade 1,837 17

Dawson 4,202 74

DeKalb 80,894 1,231

Decatur 3,479 78

Dodge 1,532 61

Dooly 1,085 38

Dougherty 9,143 386

Douglas 17,739 249

Early 1,546 52

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7,029 152

Elbert 2,061 69

Emanuel 2,698 73

Evans 1,120 36

Fannin 3,235 91

Fayette 9,837 216

Floyd 15,599 308

Forsyth 27,253 274

Franklin 3,300 68

Fulton 112,698 1,671

Gilmer 3,535 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,406 303

Gordon 8,789 175

Grady 2,430 67

Greene 2,210 64

Gwinnett 113,414 1,409

Habersham 6,460 193

Hall 34,394 625

Hancock 1,001 75

Haralson 2,400 47

Harris 3,220 85

Hart 2,315 50

Heard 1,039 26

Henry 29,251 479

Houston 16,200 290

Irwin 902 21

Jackson 12,961 209

Jasper 1,039 33

Jeff Davis 1,816 44

Jefferson 1,861 67

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1,024 52

Jones 2,624 87

Lamar 2,305 83

Lanier 783 12

Laurens 5,844 203

Lee 2,639 73

Liberty 6,642 98

Lincoln 697 27

Long 1,392 20

Lowndes 11,075 229

Lumpkin 4,488 93

Macon 849 38

Madison 4,241 70

Marion 663 33

McDuffie 2,268 61

McIntosh 1,395 28

Meriwether 2,210 99

Miller 1,005 15

Mitchell 2,182 89

Monroe 2,813 118

Montgomery 1,146 40

Morgan 1,901 35

Murray 6,345 133

Muscogee 21,003 572

Newton 11,314 318

Oconee 4,500 73

Oglethorpe 1,720 42

Paulding 16,674 252

Peach 2,696 92

Pickens 3,639 91

Pierce 2,112 86

Pike 1,888 50

Polk 6,447 142

Pulaski 894 38

Putnam 2,618 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2,172 63

Randolph 603 39

Richmond 26,752 588

Rockdale 9,096 222

Schley 342 8

Screven 1,352 35

Seminole 1,214 23

Spalding 6,856 274

Stephens 4,570 109

Stewart 1,334 28

Sumter 2,810 127

Talbot 589 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2,693 72

Taylor 761 32

Telfair 970 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6,063 163

Tift 4,881 139

Toombs 4,418 153

Towns 1,554 67

Treutlen 890 45

Troup 8,582 267

Turner 812 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3,155 118

Upson 2,745 141

Walker 9,722 120

Walton 11,159 317

Ware 4,563 208

Warren 512 20

Washington 2,366 79

Wayne 4,389 155

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4,482 115

Whitfield 19,395 319

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 886 27

Wilkinson 1,110 41