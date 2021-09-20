Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 20

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21 ,426 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 191 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 191 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93. There have been 1,191,105 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,457 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,634.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,290.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,457 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,634.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,290. There have been 78 ,376 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 816 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 325.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 816 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 325.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 20, there were 4,627 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2681 79

Atkinson 1110 22

Bacon 1807 40

Baker 232 13

Baldwin 5095 142

Banks 2255 48

Barrow 12090 167

Bartow 14578 268

Ben Hill 1819 63

Berrien 1483 41

Bibb 19382 487

Bleckley 1059 35

Brantley 1854 54

Brooks 1343 45

Bryan 4414 48

Bulloch 7756 83

Burke 2221 42

Butts 3151 86

Calhoun 597 21

Camden 5604 69

Candler 1073 41

Carroll 9564 141

Catoosa 7755 75

Charlton 1636 40

Chatham 31485 533

Chattahoochee 4548 13

Chattooga 3388 72

Cherokee 29643 368

Clarke 16609 156

Clay 231 4

Clayton 32331 578

Clinch 1016 30

Cobb 79495 1139

Coffee 6001 164

Colquitt 5258 109

Columbia 14090 196

Cook 1629 48

Coweta 12003 265

Crawford 780 31

Crisp 1788 62

Dade 1691 15

Dawson 3947 54

DeKalb 74115 1076

Decatur 3179 72

Dodge 1465 57

Dooly 1029 35

Dougherty 8409 337

Douglas 16485 212

Early 1495 50

Echols 398 4

Effingham 6664 110

Elbert 1892 64

Emanuel 2597 59

Evans 1102 26

Fannin 2981 78

Fayette 9206 183

Floyd 14474 244

Forsyth 24856 217

Franklin 3094 55

Fulton 105232 1477

Gilmer 3297 95

Glascock 176 7

Glynn 12041 261

Gordon 8234 147

Grady 2231 61

Greene 2091 58

Gwinnett 103316 1223

Habersham 5985 162

Hall 32006 528

Hancock 985 68

Haralson 2236 40

Harris 2960 69

Hart 2179 42

Heard 994 22

Henry 27304 373

Houston 15174 238

Irwin 883 19

Jackson 12044 164

Jasper 955 26

Jeff Davis 1761 39

Jefferson 1795 62

Jenkins 884 40

Johnson 988 45

Jones 2460 67

Lamar 2169 65

Lanier 738 10

Laurens 5516 174

Lee 2467 66

Liberty 6051 77

Lincoln 658 26

Long 1252 14

Lowndes 10522 186

Lumpkin 4221 76

Macon 816 33

Madison 3929 53

Marion 620 25

McDuffie 2109 52

McIntosh 1353 21

Meriwether 2094 84

Miller 944 11

Mitchell 2071 88

Monroe 2640 104

Montgomery 1072 25

Morgan 1729 27

Murray 5675 102

Muscogee 19694 480

Newton 10435 274

Oconee 4105 69

Oglethorpe 1584 34

Paulding 15273 209

Peach 2548 71

Pickens 3372 75

Pierce 2107 69

Pike 1775 37

Polk 5966 108

Pulaski 840 34

Putnam 2507 68

Quitman 116 3

Rabun 1960 46

Randolph 572 37

Richmond 25283 488

Rockdale 8389 181

Schley 297 6

Screven 1312 27

Seminole 1166 22

Spalding 6369 197

Stephens 4072 83

Stewart 1106 27

Sumter 2593 107

Talbot 548 22

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2677 64

Taylor 713 24

Telfair 923 48

Terrell 770 54

Thomas 5797 145

Tift 4723 116

Toombs 4237 128

Towns 1465 58

Treutlen 860 34

Troup 8246 232

Turner 760 39

Twiggs 718 45

Union 2972 95

Upson 2627 117

Walker 8911 97

Walton 10474 263

Ware 4339 185

Warren 479 18

Washington 2260 68

Wayne 4312 120

Webster 150 4

Wheeler 589 27

White 4277 97

Whitfield 18383 277

Wilcox 620 31

Wilkes 830 23

Wilkinson 1075 33