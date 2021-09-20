Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,426 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 191 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93.
- There have been 1,191,105 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,457 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,634.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,290.
- There have been 78,376 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 816 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 325.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 20, there were 4,627 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2681 79
Atkinson 1110 22
Bacon 1807 40
Baker 232 13
Baldwin 5095 142
Banks 2255 48
Barrow 12090 167
Bartow 14578 268
Ben Hill 1819 63
Berrien 1483 41
Bibb 19382 487
Bleckley 1059 35
Brantley 1854 54
Brooks 1343 45
Bryan 4414 48
Bulloch 7756 83
Burke 2221 42
Butts 3151 86
Calhoun 597 21
Camden 5604 69
Candler 1073 41
Carroll 9564 141
Catoosa 7755 75
Charlton 1636 40
Chatham 31485 533
Chattahoochee 4548 13
Chattooga 3388 72
Cherokee 29643 368
Clarke 16609 156
Clay 231 4
Clayton 32331 578
Clinch 1016 30
Cobb 79495 1139
Coffee 6001 164
Colquitt 5258 109
Columbia 14090 196
Cook 1629 48
Coweta 12003 265
Crawford 780 31
Crisp 1788 62
Dade 1691 15
Dawson 3947 54
DeKalb 74115 1076
Decatur 3179 72
Dodge 1465 57
Dooly 1029 35
Dougherty 8409 337
Douglas 16485 212
Early 1495 50
Echols 398 4
Effingham 6664 110
Elbert 1892 64
Emanuel 2597 59
Evans 1102 26
Fannin 2981 78
Fayette 9206 183
Floyd 14474 244
Forsyth 24856 217
Franklin 3094 55
Fulton 105232 1477
Gilmer 3297 95
Glascock 176 7
Glynn 12041 261
Gordon 8234 147
Grady 2231 61
Greene 2091 58
Gwinnett 103316 1223
Habersham 5985 162
Hall 32006 528
Hancock 985 68
Haralson 2236 40
Harris 2960 69
Hart 2179 42
Heard 994 22
Henry 27304 373
Houston 15174 238
Irwin 883 19
Jackson 12044 164
Jasper 955 26
Jeff Davis 1761 39
Jefferson 1795 62
Jenkins 884 40
Johnson 988 45
Jones 2460 67
Lamar 2169 65
Lanier 738 10
Laurens 5516 174
Lee 2467 66
Liberty 6051 77
Lincoln 658 26
Long 1252 14
Lowndes 10522 186
Lumpkin 4221 76
Macon 816 33
Madison 3929 53
Marion 620 25
McDuffie 2109 52
McIntosh 1353 21
Meriwether 2094 84
Miller 944 11
Mitchell 2071 88
Monroe 2640 104
Montgomery 1072 25
Morgan 1729 27
Murray 5675 102
Muscogee 19694 480
Newton 10435 274
Oconee 4105 69
Oglethorpe 1584 34
Paulding 15273 209
Peach 2548 71
Pickens 3372 75
Pierce 2107 69
Pike 1775 37
Polk 5966 108
Pulaski 840 34
Putnam 2507 68
Quitman 116 3
Rabun 1960 46
Randolph 572 37
Richmond 25283 488
Rockdale 8389 181
Schley 297 6
Screven 1312 27
Seminole 1166 22
Spalding 6369 197
Stephens 4072 83
Stewart 1106 27
Sumter 2593 107
Talbot 548 22
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2677 64
Taylor 713 24
Telfair 923 48
Terrell 770 54
Thomas 5797 145
Tift 4723 116
Toombs 4237 128
Towns 1465 58
Treutlen 860 34
Troup 8246 232
Turner 760 39
Twiggs 718 45
Union 2972 95
Upson 2627 117
Walker 8911 97
Walton 10474 263
Ware 4339 185
Warren 479 18
Washington 2260 68
Wayne 4312 120
Webster 150 4
Wheeler 589 27
White 4277 97
Whitfield 18383 277
Wilcox 620 31
Wilkes 830 23
Wilkinson 1075 33
Worth 1706 73