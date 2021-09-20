x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,426 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 191 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93. 
  • There have been 1,191,105 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,457 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,634.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,290.
  • There have been 78,376 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 816 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 325.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 20, there were 4,627 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling 2681 79 

Atkinson 1110 22 

Bacon 1807 40 

Baker 232 13 

Baldwin 5095 142 

Banks 2255 48 

Barrow 12090 167 

Bartow 14578 268 

Ben Hill 1819 63 

Berrien 1483 41

Bibb 19382 487

Bleckley 1059 35  

Brantley 1854 54 

Brooks 1343 45 

Bryan 4414 48 

Bulloch 7756 83

Burke 2221 42 

Butts 3151 86 

Calhoun 597 21 

Camden 5604 69 

Candler 1073 41 

Carroll 9564 141 

Catoosa 7755 75 

Charlton 1636 40 

Chatham 31485 533 

Chattahoochee 4548 13 

Chattooga 3388 72 

Cherokee 29643 368 

Clarke 16609 156 

Clay 231 4 

Clayton 32331 578 

Clinch 1016 30 

Cobb 79495 1139 

Coffee 6001 164 

Colquitt 5258 109 

Columbia 14090 196 

Cook 1629 48 

Coweta 12003 265 

Crawford 780 31 

Crisp 1788 62 

Dade 1691 15 

Dawson 3947 54 

DeKalb 74115 1076 

Decatur 3179 72 

Dodge 1465 57 

Dooly 1029 35 

Dougherty 8409 337 

Douglas 16485 212 

Early 1495 50 

Echols 398 4 

Effingham 6664 110 

Elbert 1892 64 

Emanuel 2597 59 

Evans 1102 26 

Fannin 2981 78 

Fayette 9206 183 

Floyd 14474 244 

Forsyth 24856 217 

Franklin 3094 55 

Fulton 105232 1477 

Gilmer 3297 95 

Glascock 176 7 

Glynn 12041 261 

Gordon 8234 147 

Grady 2231 61 

Greene 2091 58 

Gwinnett 103316 1223 

Habersham 5985 162 

Hall 32006 528 

Hancock 985 68 

Haralson 2236 40 

Harris 2960 69 

Hart 2179 42 

Heard 994 22 

Henry 27304 373 

Houston 15174 238 

Irwin 883 19 

Jackson 12044 164

Jasper 955 26 

Jeff Davis 1761 39 

Jefferson 1795 62 

Jenkins 884 40 

Johnson 988 45 

Jones 2460 67 

Lamar 2169 65 

Lanier 738 10 

Laurens 5516 174

Lee 2467 66 

Liberty 6051 77 

Lincoln 658 26 

Long 1252 14 

Lowndes 10522 186 

Lumpkin 4221 76 

Macon 816 33 

Madison 3929 53 

Marion 620 25 

McDuffie 2109 52 

McIntosh 1353 21 

Meriwether 2094 84 

Miller 944 11 

Mitchell 2071 88 

Monroe 2640 104 

Montgomery 1072 25 

Morgan 1729 27 

Murray 5675 102

Muscogee 19694 480 

Newton 10435 274  

Oconee 4105 69 

Oglethorpe 1584 34 

Paulding 15273 209 

Peach 2548 71 

Pickens 3372 75 

Pierce 2107 69 

Pike 1775 37 

Polk 5966 108 

Pulaski 840 34 

Putnam 2507 68

Quitman 116 3 

Rabun 1960 46 

Randolph 572 37 

Richmond 25283 488 

Rockdale 8389 181 

Schley 297 6 

Screven 1312 27 

Seminole 1166 22 

Spalding 6369 197 

Stephens 4072 83 

Stewart 1106 27 

Sumter 2593 107 

Talbot 548 22 

Taliaferro 126 3 

Tattnall 2677 64 

Taylor 713 24 

Telfair 923 48 

Terrell 770 54 

Thomas 5797 145 

Tift 4723 116 

Toombs 4237 128 

Towns 1465 58 

Treutlen 860 34 

Troup 8246 232 

Turner 760 39 

Twiggs 718 45 

Union 2972 95 

Upson 2627 117 

Walker 8911 97 

Walton 10474 263 

Ware 4339 185 

Warren 479 18 

Washington 2260 68 

Wayne 4312 120 

Webster 150 4 

Wheeler 589 27 

White 4277 97 

Whitfield 18383 277 

Wilcox 620 31 

Wilkes 830 23 

Wilkinson 1075 33 

Worth 1706 73

