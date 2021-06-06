These are the latest COVID numbers for June 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,189 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/10-5/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.36.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 6, there were 566 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 20 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,926 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1,292 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,879 117

Banks 1,659 38

Barrow 8,928 137

Bartow 11,375 217

Ben Hill 1,508 61

Berrien 1,074 33

Bibb 13,495 417

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 959 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,798 38

Bulloch 5,302 64

Burke 1,805 40

Butts 2,370 81

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3,273 32

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7,494 132

Catoosa 5,859 65

Charlton 1,251 27

Chatham 20,548 436

Chattahoochee 3,620 13

Chattooga 2,260 65

Cherokee 22,738 315

Clarke 12,905 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,414 482

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,783 996

Coffee 4,257 141

Colquitt 3,612 84

Columbia 11,179 165

Cook 1,168 40

Coweta 8,841 212

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1,456 58

Dade 1,249 13

Dawson 2,765 46

DeKalb 58,846 971

Decatur 2,161 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5,655 286

Douglas 12,249 183

Early 1,033 43

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,869 66

Elbert 1,535 59

Emanuel 1,761 55

Evans 774 17

Fannin 2,153 62

Fayette 6,794 160

Floyd 10,072 193

Forsyth 18,202 192

Franklin 2,374 43

Fulton 83,590 1,330

Gilmer 2,521 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,807 159

Gordon 6,550 106

Grady 1,599 49

Greene 1,517 54

Gwinnett 87,664 1,115

Habersham 4,679 153

Hall 25,334 458

Hancock 843 65

Haralson 1,722 35

Harris 2,239 59

Hart 1,722 37

Heard 653 17

Henry 19,631 307

Houston 10,188 204

Irwin 740 18

Jackson 8,604 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,306 35

Jefferson 1,594 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1,609 52

Lamar 1,365 47

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3,747 147

Lee 1,617 50

Liberty 3,597 62

Lincoln 525 25

Long 691 12

Lowndes 7,948 145

Lumpkin 2,844 66

Macon 626 30

Madison 2,781 47

Marion 406 20

McDuffie 1,710 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,561 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,551 74

Monroe 1,910 88

Montgomery 733 20

Morgan 1,209 24

Murray 4,242 84

Muscogee 14,753 422

Newton 7,675 233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,947 484

Oconee 3,086 66

Oglethorpe 1,214 29

Paulding 11,010 172

Peach 1,893 57

Pickens 2,573 64

Pierce 1,283 45

Pike 1,092 28

Polk 3,974 83

Pulaski 614 33

Putnam 1,811 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,570 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,344 428

Rockdale 6,194 154

Schley 211 5

Screven 825 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,202 163

Stephens 3,018 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1,836 95

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,867 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 730 45

Terrell 583 47

Thomas 3,650 114

Tift 3,472 99

Toombs 2,971 101

Towns 1,127 45

Treutlen 635 28

Troup 6,031 194

Turner 613 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,086 72

Unknown 2,292 5

Upson 1,832 111

Walker 6,709 81

Walton 8,160 239

Ware 3,070 151

Warren 389 17

Washington 1,644 62

Wayne 2,780 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,007 68

Whitfield 14,958 231

Wilcox 480 30

Wilkes 682 23

Wilkinson 737 27