Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,592 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of 86  deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07.
  • There have been 908,348 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 229. 
  • There have been 65,674 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 62.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 13, there were 669 current hospitalizations – an increase of 44 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,947    67

Atkinson    812    20

Bacon    1,308    29

Baker    173    10

Baldwin    3,904    119

Banks    1,678    36

Barrow    9,046    142

Bartow    11,451    223

Ben Hill    1,509    61

Berrien    1,096    34

Bibb    13,666    422

Bleckley    814    32

Brantley    982    36

Brooks    964    38

Bryan    2,865    38

Bulloch    5,259    63

Burke    1,839    40

Butts    2,410    83

Calhoun    450    16

Camden    3,449    34

Candler    798    38

Carroll    7,580    132

Catoosa    5,930    69

Charlton    1,323    28

Chatham    20,852    439

Chattahoochee    4,014    13

Chattooga    2,258    67

Cherokee    22,962    317

Clarke    13,017    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,802    498

Clinch    746    25

Cobb    62,571    1,020

Coffee    4,333    146

Colquitt    3,706    87

Columbia    11,294    168

Cook    1,190    39

Coweta    8,945    219

Crawford    524    19

Crisp    1,466    58

Dade    1,245    13

Dawson    2,785    48

DeKalb    59,479    993

Decatur    2,194    58

Dodge    1,094    61

Dooly    806    30

Dougherty    5,713    288

Douglas    12,386    187

Early    1,041    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3,944    71

Elbert    1,552    60

Emanuel    1,781    55

Evans    780    19

Fannin    2,214    62

Fayette    6,866    161

Floyd    10,092    194

Forsyth    18,429    198

Franklin    2,443    48

Fulton    84,718    1,367

Gilmer    2,589    77

Glascock    147    7

Glynn    6,905    159

Gordon    6,580    107

Grady    1,634    51

Greene    1,522    54

Gwinnett    88,401    1,134

Habersham    4,704    156

Hall    25,676    473

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,752    35

Harris    2,289    61

Hart    1,763    40

Heard    655    18

Henry    19,907    310

Houston    10,290    209

Irwin    780    19

Jackson    8,683    139

Jasper    691    20

Jeff Davis    1,330    36

Jefferson    1,606    61

Jenkins    737    39

Johnson    800    43

Jones    1,631    55

Lamar    1,380    47

Lanier    510    10

Laurens    3,800    148

Lee    1,644    51

Liberty    3,658    63

Lincoln    538    25

Long    703    12

Lowndes    7,936    147

Lumpkin    2,869    70

Macon    638    32

Madison    2,795    46

Marion    420    23

McDuffie    1,738    45

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,580    79

Miller    683    9

Mitchell    1,562    76

Monroe    1,940    91

Montgomery    745    21

Morgan    1,228    24

Murray    4,256    85

Muscogee    14,984    436

Newton    7,748    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,772    496

Oconee    3,112    66

Oglethorpe    1,225    30

Paulding    11,207    172

Peach    1,903    62

Pickens    2,609    65

Pierce    1,316    50

Pike    1,113    28

Polk    3,985    87

Pulaski    616    32

Putnam    1,854    59

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,598    42

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,549    438

Rockdale    6,318    158

Schley    212    5

Screven    840    21

Seminole    761    18

Spalding    4,267    169

Stephens    3,047    80

Stewart    998    25

Sumter    1,870    97

Talbot    404    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,894    49

Taylor    520    23

Telfair    742    47

Terrell    587    48

Thomas    3,763    116

Tift    3,484    102

Toombs    3,013    103

Towns    1,161    48

Treutlen    645    31

Troup    6,155    200

Turner    620    36

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,131    78

Unknown    2,237    5

Upson    1,846    112

Walker    6,806    82

Walton    8,228    242

Ware    3,108    153

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,655    62

Wayne    2,806    81

Webster    110    4

Wheeler    468    21

White    3,029    70

Whitfield    15,047    232

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    698    24

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,206    62

