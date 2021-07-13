Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 13, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,592 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of 86 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07.
- There have been 908,348 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 229.
- There have been 65,674 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 62.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 13, there were 669 current hospitalizations – an increase of 44 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,947 67
Atkinson 812 20
Bacon 1,308 29
Baker 173 10
Baldwin 3,904 119
Banks 1,678 36
Barrow 9,046 142
Bartow 11,451 223
Ben Hill 1,509 61
Berrien 1,096 34
Bibb 13,666 422
Bleckley 814 32
Brantley 982 36
Brooks 964 38
Bryan 2,865 38
Bulloch 5,259 63
Burke 1,839 40
Butts 2,410 83
Calhoun 450 16
Camden 3,449 34
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7,580 132
Catoosa 5,930 69
Charlton 1,323 28
Chatham 20,852 439
Chattahoochee 4,014 13
Chattooga 2,258 67
Cherokee 22,962 317
Clarke 13,017 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,802 498
Clinch 746 25
Cobb 62,571 1,020
Coffee 4,333 146
Colquitt 3,706 87
Columbia 11,294 168
Cook 1,190 39
Coweta 8,945 219
Crawford 524 19
Crisp 1,466 58
Dade 1,245 13
Dawson 2,785 48
DeKalb 59,479 993
Decatur 2,194 58
Dodge 1,094 61
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5,713 288
Douglas 12,386 187
Early 1,041 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3,944 71
Elbert 1,552 60
Emanuel 1,781 55
Evans 780 19
Fannin 2,214 62
Fayette 6,866 161
Floyd 10,092 194
Forsyth 18,429 198
Franklin 2,443 48
Fulton 84,718 1,367
Gilmer 2,589 77
Glascock 147 7
Glynn 6,905 159
Gordon 6,580 107
Grady 1,634 51
Greene 1,522 54
Gwinnett 88,401 1,134
Habersham 4,704 156
Hall 25,676 473
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,752 35
Harris 2,289 61
Hart 1,763 40
Heard 655 18
Henry 19,907 310
Houston 10,290 209
Irwin 780 19
Jackson 8,683 139
Jasper 691 20
Jeff Davis 1,330 36
Jefferson 1,606 61
Jenkins 737 39
Johnson 800 43
Jones 1,631 55
Lamar 1,380 47
Lanier 510 10
Laurens 3,800 148
Lee 1,644 51
Liberty 3,658 63
Lincoln 538 25
Long 703 12
Lowndes 7,936 147
Lumpkin 2,869 70
Macon 638 32
Madison 2,795 46
Marion 420 23
McDuffie 1,738 45
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,580 79
Miller 683 9
Mitchell 1,562 76
Monroe 1,940 91
Montgomery 745 21
Morgan 1,228 24
Murray 4,256 85
Muscogee 14,984 436
Newton 7,748 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,772 496
Oconee 3,112 66
Oglethorpe 1,225 30
Paulding 11,207 172
Peach 1,903 62
Pickens 2,609 65
Pierce 1,316 50
Pike 1,113 28
Polk 3,985 87
Pulaski 616 32
Putnam 1,854 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,598 42
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,549 438
Rockdale 6,318 158
Schley 212 5
Screven 840 21
Seminole 761 18
Spalding 4,267 169
Stephens 3,047 80
Stewart 998 25
Sumter 1,870 97
Talbot 404 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,894 49
Taylor 520 23
Telfair 742 47
Terrell 587 48
Thomas 3,763 116
Tift 3,484 102
Toombs 3,013 103
Towns 1,161 48
Treutlen 645 31
Troup 6,155 200
Turner 620 36
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,131 78
Unknown 2,237 5
Upson 1,846 112
Walker 6,806 82
Walton 8,228 242
Ware 3,108 153
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,655 62
Wayne 2,806 81
Webster 110 4
Wheeler 468 21
White 3,029 70
Whitfield 15,047 232
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 698 24
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,206 62