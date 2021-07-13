Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,592 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of 86 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07.

in Georgia, a decrease of 86 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07. There have been 908,348 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 229.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 229. There have been 65,674 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 62.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 62.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 13, there were 669 current hospitalizations – an increase of 44 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,947 67

Atkinson 812 20

Bacon 1,308 29

Baker 173 10

Baldwin 3,904 119

Banks 1,678 36

Barrow 9,046 142

Bartow 11,451 223

Ben Hill 1,509 61

Berrien 1,096 34

Bibb 13,666 422

Bleckley 814 32

Brantley 982 36

Brooks 964 38

Bryan 2,865 38

Bulloch 5,259 63

Burke 1,839 40

Butts 2,410 83

Calhoun 450 16

Camden 3,449 34

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7,580 132

Catoosa 5,930 69

Charlton 1,323 28

Chatham 20,852 439

Chattahoochee 4,014 13

Chattooga 2,258 67

Cherokee 22,962 317

Clarke 13,017 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,802 498

Clinch 746 25

Cobb 62,571 1,020

Coffee 4,333 146

Colquitt 3,706 87

Columbia 11,294 168

Cook 1,190 39

Coweta 8,945 219

Crawford 524 19

Crisp 1,466 58

Dade 1,245 13

Dawson 2,785 48

DeKalb 59,479 993

Decatur 2,194 58

Dodge 1,094 61

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5,713 288

Douglas 12,386 187

Early 1,041 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3,944 71

Elbert 1,552 60

Emanuel 1,781 55

Evans 780 19

Fannin 2,214 62

Fayette 6,866 161

Floyd 10,092 194

Forsyth 18,429 198

Franklin 2,443 48

Fulton 84,718 1,367

Gilmer 2,589 77

Glascock 147 7

Glynn 6,905 159

Gordon 6,580 107

Grady 1,634 51

Greene 1,522 54

Gwinnett 88,401 1,134

Habersham 4,704 156

Hall 25,676 473

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,752 35

Harris 2,289 61

Hart 1,763 40

Heard 655 18

Henry 19,907 310

Houston 10,290 209

Irwin 780 19

Jackson 8,683 139

Jasper 691 20

Jeff Davis 1,330 36

Jefferson 1,606 61

Jenkins 737 39

Johnson 800 43

Jones 1,631 55

Lamar 1,380 47

Lanier 510 10

Laurens 3,800 148

Lee 1,644 51

Liberty 3,658 63

Lincoln 538 25

Long 703 12

Lowndes 7,936 147

Lumpkin 2,869 70

Macon 638 32

Madison 2,795 46

Marion 420 23

McDuffie 1,738 45

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,580 79

Miller 683 9

Mitchell 1,562 76

Monroe 1,940 91

Montgomery 745 21

Morgan 1,228 24

Murray 4,256 85

Muscogee 14,984 436

Newton 7,748 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,772 496

Oconee 3,112 66

Oglethorpe 1,225 30

Paulding 11,207 172

Peach 1,903 62

Pickens 2,609 65

Pierce 1,316 50

Pike 1,113 28

Polk 3,985 87

Pulaski 616 32

Putnam 1,854 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,598 42

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,549 438

Rockdale 6,318 158

Schley 212 5

Screven 840 21

Seminole 761 18

Spalding 4,267 169

Stephens 3,047 80

Stewart 998 25

Sumter 1,870 97

Talbot 404 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,894 49

Taylor 520 23

Telfair 742 47

Terrell 587 48

Thomas 3,763 116

Tift 3,484 102

Toombs 3,013 103

Towns 1,161 48

Treutlen 645 31

Troup 6,155 200

Turner 620 36

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,131 78

Unknown 2,237 5

Upson 1,846 112

Walker 6,806 82

Walton 8,228 242

Ware 3,108 153

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,655 62

Wayne 2,806 81

Webster 110 4

Wheeler 468 21

White 3,029 70

Whitfield 15,047 232

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 698 24

Wilkinson 741 27