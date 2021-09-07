Georgia once again sets new record for COVID hospitaliations

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,258 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 217 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21.
- There have been 1,134,891 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 22,050 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9572.79.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 74,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 472 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 7, there were 6,032 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 83 hospitalizations since Friday.
Appling 2571 74
Atkinson 1067 21
Bacon 1728 35
Baker 225 12
Baldwin 4862 134
Banks 2103 46
Barrow 11367 154
Bartow 13774 241
Ben Hill 1793 64
Berrien 1439 40
Bibb 18494 460
Bleckley 1020 34
Brantley 1767 49
Brooks 1304 42
Bryan 4215 42
Bulloch 7570 77
Burke 2148 42
Butts 3012 85
Calhoun 581 18
Camden 5317 61
Candler 1042 40
Carroll 9049 137
Catoosa 7337 73
Charlton 1597 34
Chatham 29953 502
Chattahoochee 4390 13
Chattooga 3044 69
Cherokee 28331 351
Clarke 15779 152
Clay 225 3
Clayton 30860 552
Clinch 972 29
Cobb 75834 1105
Coffee 5760 158
Colquitt 4979 94
Columbia 13529 182
Cook 1586 45
Coweta 11338 246
Crawford 722 24
Crisp 1723 61
Dade 1618 14
Dawson 3666 51
DeKalb 71232 1041
Decatur 2994 68
Dodge 1392 57
Dooly 971 34
Dougherty 7807 318
Douglas 15591 207
Early 1467 44
Echols 393 4
Effingham 6299 91
Elbert 1804 61
Emanuel 2482 56
Evans 1063 24
Fannin 2787 75
Fayette 8665 172
Floyd 13345 213
Forsyth 23209 211
Franklin 2960 53
Fulton 101211 1428
Gilmer 3155 88
Glascock 171 7
Glynn 11523 235
Gordon 7885 131
Grady 2109 60
Greene 1992 57
Gwinnett 99765 1195
Habersham 5701 160
Hall 30391 499
Hancock 959 67
Haralson 2104 37
Harris 2823 67
Hart 2094 41
Heard 954 19
Henry 25901 347
Houston 14429 220
Irwin 869 19
Jackson 11245 155
Jasper 891 23
Jeff Davis 1691 38
Jefferson 1766 61
Jenkins 868 40
Johnson 969 43
Jones 2317 59
Lamar 2059 59
Lanier 695 10
Laurens 5175 167
Lee 2353 64
Liberty 5795 70
Lincoln 641 25
Long 1172 12
Lowndes 10172 173
Lumpkin 3908 74
Macon 786 33
Madison 3610 51
Marion 587 25
McDuffie 2012 50
McIntosh 1309 19
Meriwether 1979 81
Miller 906 9
Mitchell 1978 83
Monroe 2500 98
Montgomery 1020 23
Morgan 1630 25
Murray 5330 91
Muscogee 18644 462
Newton 9817 254
Oconee 3830 68
Oglethorpe 1490 34
Paulding 14287 190
Peach 2449 66
Pickens 3164 70
Pierce 1965 60
Pike 1670 36
Polk 5412 96
Pulaski 810 34
Putnam 2395 66
Quitman 111 2
Rabun 1828 45
Randolph 551 35
Richmond 24152 461
Rockdale 7888 174
Schley 285 5
Screven 1239 23
Seminole 1122 19
Spalding 5881 189
Stephens 3742 79
Stewart 1095 26
Sumter 2450 102
Talbot 515 22
Taliaferro 123 3
Tattnall 2557 59
Taylor 679 23
Telfair 901 48
Terrell 723 51
Thomas 5362 133
Tift 4614 109
Toombs 4086 122
Towns 1413 55
Treutlen 824 33
Troup 7923 221
Turner 736 38
Twiggs 685 41
Union 2811 86
Upson 2477 112
Walker 8421 88
Walton 9905 253
Ware 4164 175
Warren 451 17
Washington 2141 67
Wayne 4102 102
Webster 138 4
Wheeler 581 24
White 4052 88
Whitfield 17689 255
Wilcox 595 32
Wilkes 784 23
Wilkinson 1032 27
Worth 1633 68