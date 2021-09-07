x
Coronavirus Numbers

Georgia once again sets new record for COVID hospitaliations

As of September 7, there were 6,032 current hospitalizations.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,258 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 217 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21.
  • There have been 1,134,891 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 22,050 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9572.79.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 74,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 472 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.5. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 7, there were 6,032 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 83 hospitalizations since Friday.

Appling  2571  74 

Atkinson  1067  21 

Bacon  1728  35 

Baker  225  12 

Baldwin  4862  134 

Banks  2103  46 

Barrow  11367  154 

Bartow  13774  241 

Ben Hill  1793  64 

Berrien  1439  40 

Bibb  18494  460 

Bleckley  1020  34 

Brantley  1767  49 

Brooks  1304  42 

Bryan  4215  42 

Bulloch  7570  77 

Burke  2148  42 

Butts  3012  85 

Calhoun  581  18 

Camden  5317  61 

Candler  1042  40 

Carroll  9049  137 

Catoosa  7337  73 

Charlton  1597  34 

Chatham  29953  502 

Chattahoochee  4390  13 

Chattooga  3044  69 

Cherokee  28331  351 

Clarke  15779  152 

Clay  225  3 

Clayton  30860  552 

Clinch  972  29 

Cobb  75834  1105 

Coffee  5760  158 

Colquitt  4979  94 

Columbia  13529  182 

Cook  1586  45 

Coweta  11338  246 

Crawford  722  24 

Crisp  1723  61 

Dade  1618  14 

Dawson  3666  51 

DeKalb  71232  1041 

Decatur  2994  68 

Dodge  1392  57 

Dooly  971  34 

Dougherty  7807  318 

Douglas  15591  207 

Early  1467  44 

Echols  393  4 

Effingham  6299  91 

Elbert  1804  61 

Emanuel  2482  56 

Evans  1063  24 

Fannin  2787  75 

Fayette  8665  172 

Floyd  13345  213 

Forsyth  23209  211 

Franklin  2960  53 

Fulton  101211  1428 

Gilmer  3155  88 

Glascock  171  7 

Glynn  11523  235 

Gordon  7885  131 

Grady  2109  60 

Greene  1992  57 

Gwinnett  99765  1195 

Habersham  5701  160 

Hall  30391  499 

Hancock  959  67 

Haralson  2104  37 

Harris  2823  67 

Hart  2094  41 

Heard  954  19 

Henry  25901  347 

Houston  14429  220 

Irwin  869  19 

Jackson  11245  155 

Jasper  891  23 

Jeff Davis  1691  38 

Jefferson  1766  61 

Jenkins  868  40 

Johnson  969  43 

Jones  2317  59 

Lamar  2059  59 

Lanier  695  10 

Laurens  5175  167 

Lee  2353  64 

Liberty  5795  70 

Lincoln  641  25 

Long  1172  12 

Lowndes  10172  173 

Lumpkin  3908  74 

Macon  786  33 

Madison  3610  51 

Marion  587  25 

McDuffie  2012  50 

McIntosh  1309  19 

Meriwether  1979  81 

Miller  906  9 

Mitchell  1978  83 

Monroe  2500  98 

Montgomery  1020  23 

Morgan  1630  25 

Murray  5330  91 

Muscogee  18644  462 

Newton  9817  254 

Oconee  3830  68 

Oglethorpe  1490  34 

Paulding  14287  190 

Peach  2449  66 

Pickens  3164  70 

Pierce  1965  60 

Pike  1670  36 

Polk  5412  96 

Pulaski  810  34 

Putnam  2395  66 

Quitman  111  2 

Rabun  1828  45 

Randolph  551  35 

Richmond  24152  461 

Rockdale  7888  174 

Schley  285  5 

Screven  1239  23 

Seminole  1122  19 

Spalding  5881  189 

Stephens  3742  79 

Stewart  1095  26 

Sumter  2450  102 

Talbot  515  22 

Taliaferro  123  3 

Tattnall  2557  59 

Taylor  679  23 

Telfair  901  48 

Terrell  723  51 

Thomas  5362  133 

Tift  4614  109 

Toombs  4086  122 

Towns  1413  55 

Treutlen  824  33 

Troup  7923  221 

Turner  736  38 

Twiggs  685  41 

Union  2811  86 

Upson  2477  112 

Walker  8421  88 

Walton  9905  253 

Ware  4164  175 

Warren  451  17 

Washington  2141  67 

Wayne  4102  102 

Webster  138  4 

Wheeler  581  24 

White  4052  88 

Whitfield  17689  255 

Wilcox  595  32 

Wilkes  784  23 

Wilkinson  1032  27 

Worth  1633  68

