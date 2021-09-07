Georgia once again sets new record for COVID hospitaliations

As of September 7, there were 6,032 current hospitalizations.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20 ,258 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 217 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 217 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21. There have been 1,134,891 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 22,050 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9572.79.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 22,050 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9572.79.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255. There have been 74 ,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 472 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 472 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 7, there were 6,032 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 83 hospitalizations since Friday.

THE LATEST DATA:

Appling 2571 74

Atkinson 1067 21

Bacon 1728 35

Baker 225 12

Baldwin 4862 134

Banks 2103 46

Barrow 11367 154

Bartow 13774 241

Ben Hill 1793 64

Berrien 1439 40

Bibb 18494 460

Bleckley 1020 34

Brantley 1767 49

Brooks 1304 42

Bryan 4215 42

Bulloch 7570 77

Burke 2148 42

Butts 3012 85

Calhoun 581 18

Camden 5317 61

Candler 1042 40

Carroll 9049 137

Catoosa 7337 73

Charlton 1597 34

Chatham 29953 502

Chattahoochee 4390 13

Chattooga 3044 69

Cherokee 28331 351

Clarke 15779 152

Clay 225 3

Clayton 30860 552

Clinch 972 29

Cobb 75834 1105

Coffee 5760 158

Colquitt 4979 94

Columbia 13529 182

Cook 1586 45

Coweta 11338 246

Crawford 722 24

Crisp 1723 61

Dade 1618 14

Dawson 3666 51

DeKalb 71232 1041

Decatur 2994 68

Dodge 1392 57

Dooly 971 34

Dougherty 7807 318

Douglas 15591 207

Early 1467 44

Echols 393 4

Effingham 6299 91

Elbert 1804 61

Emanuel 2482 56

Evans 1063 24

Fannin 2787 75

Fayette 8665 172

Floyd 13345 213

Forsyth 23209 211

Franklin 2960 53

Fulton 101211 1428

Gilmer 3155 88

Glascock 171 7

Glynn 11523 235

Gordon 7885 131

Grady 2109 60

Greene 1992 57

Gwinnett 99765 1195

Habersham 5701 160

Hall 30391 499

Hancock 959 67

Haralson 2104 37

Harris 2823 67

Hart 2094 41

Heard 954 19

Henry 25901 347

Houston 14429 220

Irwin 869 19

Jackson 11245 155

Jasper 891 23

Jeff Davis 1691 38

Jefferson 1766 61

Jenkins 868 40

Johnson 969 43

Jones 2317 59

Lamar 2059 59

Lanier 695 10

Laurens 5175 167

Lee 2353 64

Liberty 5795 70

Lincoln 641 25

Long 1172 12

Lowndes 10172 173

Lumpkin 3908 74

Macon 786 33

Madison 3610 51

Marion 587 25

McDuffie 2012 50

McIntosh 1309 19

Meriwether 1979 81

Miller 906 9

Mitchell 1978 83

Monroe 2500 98

Montgomery 1020 23

Morgan 1630 25

Murray 5330 91

Muscogee 18644 462

Newton 9817 254

Oconee 3830 68

Oglethorpe 1490 34

Paulding 14287 190

Peach 2449 66

Pickens 3164 70

Pierce 1965 60

Pike 1670 36

Polk 5412 96

Pulaski 810 34

Putnam 2395 66

Quitman 111 2

Rabun 1828 45

Randolph 551 35

Richmond 24152 461

Rockdale 7888 174

Schley 285 5

Screven 1239 23

Seminole 1122 19

Spalding 5881 189

Stephens 3742 79

Stewart 1095 26

Sumter 2450 102

Talbot 515 22

Taliaferro 123 3

Tattnall 2557 59

Taylor 679 23

Telfair 901 48

Terrell 723 51

Thomas 5362 133

Tift 4614 109

Toombs 4086 122

Towns 1413 55

Treutlen 824 33

Troup 7923 221

Turner 736 38

Twiggs 685 41

Union 2811 86

Upson 2477 112

Walker 8421 88

Walton 9905 253

Ware 4164 175

Warren 451 17

Washington 2141 67

Wayne 4102 102

Webster 138 4

Wheeler 581 24

White 4052 88

Whitfield 17689 255

Wilcox 595 32

Wilkes 784 23

Wilkinson 1032 27