Record Georgia hospitalizations reported September 1 | Latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,806 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93.
  • There have been 1,097,709 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,702 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,587.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 73,534 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 1, there were 5,729 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since yesterday.

  Appling  2462  70 

Atkinson  1029  20 

Bacon  1677  34 

Baker  222  11 

Baldwin  4661  129 

Banks  1991  44 

Barrow  10966  152 

Bartow  13326  237 

Ben Hill  1777  63 

Berrien  1408  40 

Bibb  17737  450 

Bleckley  985  33 

Brantley  1664  45 

Brooks  1271  41 

Bryan  4043  41 

Bulloch  7301  73 

Burke  2101  42 

Butts  2892  84 

Calhoun  574  17 

Camden  5146  58 

Candler  1021  39 

Carroll  8734  136 

Catoosa  7038  71 

Charlton  1579  34 

Chatham  28960  487 

Chattahoochee  4375  13 

Chattooga  2862  68 

Cherokee  27312  341 

Clarke  15276  148 

Clay  216  3 

Clayton  30087  533 

Clinch  934  26 

Cobb  73530  1091 

Coffee  5600  157 

Colquitt  4759  91 

Columbia  13209  176 

Cook  1546  44 

Coweta  10783  236 

Crawford  690  21 

Crisp  1699  60 

Dade  1563  14 

Dawson  3496  49 

DeKalb  69399  1028 

Decatur  2898  66 

Dodge  1353  57 

Dooly  943  33 

Dougherty  7375  301 

Douglas  14951  204 

Early  1428  44 

Echols  385  4 

Effingham  5897  86 

Elbert  1730  60 

Emanuel  2353  56 

Evans  1025  23 

Fannin  2683  72 

Fayette  8382  170 

Floyd  12623  206 

Forsyth  22366  210 

Franklin  2837  51 

Fulton  98757  1414 

Gilmer  3061  80 

Glascock  166  7 

Glynn  10943  223 

Gordon  7613  119 

Grady  2064  59 

Greene  1945  57 

Gwinnett  97703  1177 

Habersham  5363  160 

Hall  29254  492 

Hancock  939  67 

Haralson  2016  37 

Harris  2751  66 

Hart  2033  41 

Heard  906  19 

Henry  25050  336 

Houston  13854  213 

Irwin  857  19 

Jackson  10734  152 

Jasper  851  23 

Jeff Davis  1642  38 

Jefferson  1738  61 

Jenkins  845  40 

Johnson  939  43 

Jones  2152  59 

Lamar  1989  54 

Lanier  678  10 

Laurens  4925  162 

Lee  2251  55 

Liberty  5513  70 

Lincoln  626  25 

Long  1121  12 

Lowndes  9941  164 

Lumpkin  3678  74 

Macon  766  33 

Madison  3455  50 

Marion  568  24 

McDuffie  1977  49 

McIntosh  1240  18 

Meriwether  1915  82 

Miller  894  9 

Mitchell  1931  81 

Monroe  2415  96 

Montgomery  993  23 

Morgan  1581  24 

Murray  5128  88 

Muscogee  18089  454 

Newton  9471  253 

Oconee  3709  68 

Oglethorpe  1429  32 

Paulding  13533  189 

Peach  2382  65 

Pickens  3028  65 

Pierce  1860  59 

Pike  1550  34 

Polk  5087  91 

Pulaski  761  34 

Putnam  2320  64 

Quitman  104  2 

Rabun  1763  45 

Randolph  539  34 

Richmond  23473  457 

Rockdale  7623  172 

Schley  276  5 

Screven  1162  23 

Seminole  1096  19 

Spalding  5573  181 

Stephens  3552  80 

Stewart  1083  26 

Sumter  2406  101 

Talbot  495  21 

Taliaferro  122  3 

Tattnall  2496  59 

Taylor  652  23 

Telfair  878  48 

Terrell  693  49 

Thomas  5132  133 

Tift  4545  108 

Toombs  4000  118 

Towns  1381  53 

Treutlen  801  33 

Troup  7654  217 

Turner  730  37 

Twiggs  667  41 

Union  2666  83 

Upson  2387  113 

Walker  8059  84 

Walton  9590  250 

Ware  4009  171 

Warren  449  17 

Washington  2032  66 

Wayne  3900  93 

Webster  129  4 

Wheeler  569  22

White  3811  78 

Whitfield  17178  247 

Wilcox  580  32 

Wilkes  763  23

Wilkinson  997  27 

Worth  1576  65 

