Record Georgia hospitalizations reported September 1 | Latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,806 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93.

There have been 1,097,709 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,702 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,587.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

There have been 73,534 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 1, there were 5,729 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since yesterday.

Appling 2462 70

Atkinson 1029 20

Bacon 1677 34

Baker 222 11

Baldwin 4661 129

Banks 1991 44

Barrow 10966 152

Bartow 13326 237

Ben Hill 1777 63

Berrien 1408 40

Bibb 17737 450

Bleckley 985 33

Brantley 1664 45

Brooks 1271 41

Bryan 4043 41

Bulloch 7301 73

Burke 2101 42

Butts 2892 84

Calhoun 574 17

Camden 5146 58

Candler 1021 39

Carroll 8734 136

Catoosa 7038 71

Charlton 1579 34

Chatham 28960 487

Chattahoochee 4375 13

Chattooga 2862 68

Cherokee 27312 341

Clarke 15276 148

Clay 216 3

Clayton 30087 533

Clinch 934 26

Cobb 73530 1091

Coffee 5600 157

Colquitt 4759 91

Columbia 13209 176

Cook 1546 44

Coweta 10783 236

Crawford 690 21

Crisp 1699 60

Dade 1563 14

Dawson 3496 49

DeKalb 69399 1028

Decatur 2898 66

Dodge 1353 57

Dooly 943 33

Dougherty 7375 301

Douglas 14951 204

Early 1428 44

Echols 385 4

Effingham 5897 86

Elbert 1730 60

Emanuel 2353 56

Evans 1025 23

Fannin 2683 72

Fayette 8382 170

Floyd 12623 206

Forsyth 22366 210

Franklin 2837 51

Fulton 98757 1414

Gilmer 3061 80

Glascock 166 7

Glynn 10943 223

Gordon 7613 119

Grady 2064 59

Greene 1945 57

Gwinnett 97703 1177

Habersham 5363 160

Hall 29254 492

Hancock 939 67

Haralson 2016 37

Harris 2751 66

Hart 2033 41

Heard 906 19

Henry 25050 336

Houston 13854 213

Irwin 857 19

Jackson 10734 152

Jasper 851 23

Jeff Davis 1642 38

Jefferson 1738 61

Jenkins 845 40

Johnson 939 43

Jones 2152 59

Lamar 1989 54

Lanier 678 10

Laurens 4925 162

Lee 2251 55

Liberty 5513 70

Lincoln 626 25

Long 1121 12

Lowndes 9941 164

Lumpkin 3678 74

Macon 766 33

Madison 3455 50

Marion 568 24

McDuffie 1977 49

McIntosh 1240 18

Meriwether 1915 82

Miller 894 9

Mitchell 1931 81

Monroe 2415 96

Montgomery 993 23

Morgan 1581 24

Murray 5128 88

Muscogee 18089 454

Newton 9471 253

Oconee 3709 68

Oglethorpe 1429 32

Paulding 13533 189

Peach 2382 65

Pickens 3028 65

Pierce 1860 59

Pike 1550 34

Polk 5087 91

Pulaski 761 34

Putnam 2320 64

Quitman 104 2

Rabun 1763 45

Randolph 539 34

Richmond 23473 457

Rockdale 7623 172

Schley 276 5

Screven 1162 23

Seminole 1096 19

Spalding 5573 181

Stephens 3552 80

Stewart 1083 26

Sumter 2406 101

Talbot 495 21

Taliaferro 122 3

Tattnall 2496 59

Taylor 652 23

Telfair 878 48

Terrell 693 49

Thomas 5132 133

Tift 4545 108

Toombs 4000 118

Towns 1381 53

Treutlen 801 33

Troup 7654 217

Turner 730 37

Twiggs 667 41

Union 2666 83

Upson 2387 113

Walker 8059 84

Walton 9590 250

Ware 4009 171

Warren 449 17

Washington 2032 66

Wayne 3900 93

Webster 129 4

Wheeler 569 22

White 3811 78

Whitfield 17178 247

Wilcox 580 32

Wilkes 763 23

Wilkinson 997 27