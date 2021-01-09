Record Georgia hospitalizations reported September 1 | Latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,806 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93.
- There have been 1,097,709 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,702 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,587.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 73,534 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 1, there were 5,729 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since yesterday.
Appling 2462 70
Atkinson 1029 20
Bacon 1677 34
Baker 222 11
Baldwin 4661 129
Banks 1991 44
Barrow 10966 152
Bartow 13326 237
Ben Hill 1777 63
Berrien 1408 40
Bibb 17737 450
Bleckley 985 33
Brantley 1664 45
Brooks 1271 41
Bryan 4043 41
Bulloch 7301 73
Burke 2101 42
Butts 2892 84
Calhoun 574 17
Camden 5146 58
Candler 1021 39
Carroll 8734 136
Catoosa 7038 71
Charlton 1579 34
Chatham 28960 487
Chattahoochee 4375 13
Chattooga 2862 68
Cherokee 27312 341
Clarke 15276 148
Clay 216 3
Clayton 30087 533
Clinch 934 26
Cobb 73530 1091
Coffee 5600 157
Colquitt 4759 91
Columbia 13209 176
Cook 1546 44
Coweta 10783 236
Crawford 690 21
Crisp 1699 60
Dade 1563 14
Dawson 3496 49
DeKalb 69399 1028
Decatur 2898 66
Dodge 1353 57
Dooly 943 33
Dougherty 7375 301
Douglas 14951 204
Early 1428 44
Echols 385 4
Effingham 5897 86
Elbert 1730 60
Emanuel 2353 56
Evans 1025 23
Fannin 2683 72
Fayette 8382 170
Floyd 12623 206
Forsyth 22366 210
Franklin 2837 51
Fulton 98757 1414
Gilmer 3061 80
Glascock 166 7
Glynn 10943 223
Gordon 7613 119
Grady 2064 59
Greene 1945 57
Gwinnett 97703 1177
Habersham 5363 160
Hall 29254 492
Hancock 939 67
Haralson 2016 37
Harris 2751 66
Hart 2033 41
Heard 906 19
Henry 25050 336
Houston 13854 213
Irwin 857 19
Jackson 10734 152
Jasper 851 23
Jeff Davis 1642 38
Jefferson 1738 61
Jenkins 845 40
Johnson 939 43
Jones 2152 59
Lamar 1989 54
Lanier 678 10
Laurens 4925 162
Lee 2251 55
Liberty 5513 70
Lincoln 626 25
Long 1121 12
Lowndes 9941 164
Lumpkin 3678 74
Macon 766 33
Madison 3455 50
Marion 568 24
McDuffie 1977 49
McIntosh 1240 18
Meriwether 1915 82
Miller 894 9
Mitchell 1931 81
Monroe 2415 96
Montgomery 993 23
Morgan 1581 24
Murray 5128 88
Muscogee 18089 454
Newton 9471 253
Oconee 3709 68
Oglethorpe 1429 32
Paulding 13533 189
Peach 2382 65
Pickens 3028 65
Pierce 1860 59
Pike 1550 34
Polk 5087 91
Pulaski 761 34
Putnam 2320 64
Quitman 104 2
Rabun 1763 45
Randolph 539 34
Richmond 23473 457
Rockdale 7623 172
Schley 276 5
Screven 1162 23
Seminole 1096 19
Spalding 5573 181
Stephens 3552 80
Stewart 1083 26
Sumter 2406 101
Talbot 495 21
Taliaferro 122 3
Tattnall 2496 59
Taylor 652 23
Telfair 878 48
Terrell 693 49
Thomas 5132 133
Tift 4545 108
Toombs 4000 118
Towns 1381 53
Treutlen 801 33
Troup 7654 217
Turner 730 37
Twiggs 667 41
Union 2666 83
Upson 2387 113
Walker 8059 84
Walton 9590 250
Ware 4009 171
Warren 449 17
Washington 2032 66
Wayne 3900 93
Webster 129 4
Wheeler 569 22
White 3811 78
Whitfield 17178 247
Wilcox 580 32
Wilkes 763 23
Wilkinson 997 27
Worth 1576 65