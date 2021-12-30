Georgia again breaks record for highest single-day for new COVID cases during pandemic

ATLANTA — On Thursday, the state of Georgia set a new single-day record for new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to data from Georgia's Department of Public Health, there are 24,420 new COVID cases on Dec. 30, including both PCR and antigen tests.
The previous record was set on Wednesday with 19,124, including both PCR and antigen tests.
Georgia is now averaging more than 15,000 cases a day, shattering previous records for single day and weekly averages, making this by far the biggest surge of the pandemic along with the fastest.
For some perspective, cases are up 1,533% since Thanksgiving.
Georgia is also setting records for positivity rate. The CDC wants to see that number at 5%; however, the state is currently averaging 31%. In the metro Atlanta area, that number is 48%, meaning nearly half of all COVID tests are coming back positive.
Hospitalizations are skyrocketing as well, up 225% since Thanksgiving.
*Hospitalization numbers lag about five days, meaning those low numbers could increase*
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,407 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
- There have been 1,402,483 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,877 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7616.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,353.
- There have been 94,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 332 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 29, there were 2,831 current hospitalizations – an increase of 267 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
