Georgia again breaks record for highest single-day for new COVID cases during pandemic

ATLANTA — On Thursday, the state of Georgia set a new single-day record for new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from Georgia's Department of Public Health, there are 24,420 new COVID cases on Dec. 30, including both PCR and antigen tests.

The previous record was set on Wednesday with 19,124, including both PCR and antigen tests.

Georgia is now averaging more than 15,000 cases a day, shattering previous records for single day and weekly averages, making this by far the biggest surge of the pandemic along with the fastest.

For some perspective, cases are up 1,533% since Thanksgiving.

Georgia is also setting records for positivity rate. The CDC wants to see that number at 5%; however, the state is currently averaging 31%. In the metro Atlanta area, that number is 48%, meaning nearly half of all COVID tests are coming back positive.

Hospitalizations are skyrocketing as well, up 225% since Thanksgiving.

*Hospitalization numbers lag about five days, meaning those low numbers could increase*

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,407 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 49 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64. There have been 1,402,483 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,877 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7616.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,353.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,877 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7616.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,353. There have been 94,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 332 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 332 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 29, there were 2,831 current hospitalizations – an increase of 267 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– an increase of 267 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2832 98

Atkinson 1206 32

Bacon 2001 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5447 176

Banks 2573 65

Barrow 14246 199

Bartow 16782 329

Ben Hill 1886 72

Berrien 1577 51

Bibb 21456 599

Bleckley 1126 41

Brantley 1925 76

Brooks 1431 56

Bryan 4801 65

Bulloch 8181 100

Burke 2363 48

Butts 3643 114

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6240 82

Candler 1133 50

Carroll 10993 162

Catoosa 9002 99

Charlton 1759 44

Chatham 34995 685

Chattahoochee 5519 16

Chattooga 3865 93

Cherokee 34567 464

Clarke 19088 181

Clay 239 4

Clayton 41129 747

Clinch 1034 34

Cobb 99149 1347

Coffee 6435 198

Colquitt 5752 136

Columbia 15377 260

Cook 1696 53

Coweta 15373 358

Crawford 860 40

Crisp 1895 66

Dade 1964 19

Dawson 4532 78

DeKalb 92145 1275

Decatur 3566 79

Dodge 1561 64

Dooly 1107 38

Dougherty 9490 393

Douglas 20586 255

Early 1565 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7249 153

Elbert 2126 72

Emanuel 2729 74

Evans 1156 35

Fannin 3363 97

Fayette 11744 227

Floyd 16706 326

Forsyth 30317 293

Franklin 3419 69

Fulton 134495 1735

Gilmer 3651 122

Glascock 198 7

Glynn 12793 307

Gordon 9190 181

Grady 2508 68

Greene 2430 65

Gwinnett 125296 1477

Habersham 6789 204

Hall 36440 661

Hancock 1061 76

Haralson 2530 48

Harris 3429 86

Hart 2416 50

Heard 1131 27

Henry 33861 501

Houston 16979 299

Irwin 914 22

Jackson 13813 223

Jasper 1145 32

Jeff Davis 1829 45

Jefferson 1884 70

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1052 52

Jones 2767 90

Lamar 2422 86

Lanier 811 12

Laurens 6194 212

Lee 2763 76

Liberty 6838 99

Lincoln 724 27

Long 1428 21

Lowndes 11445 236

Lumpkin 4813 94

Macon 873 40

Madison 4448 74

Marion 685 34

McDuffie 2386 63

McIntosh 1432 29

Meriwether 2450 101

Miller 1011 15

Mitchell 2243 90

Monroe 2955 119

Montgomery 1160 41

Morgan 2103 42

Murray 6658 141

Muscogee 22454 592

Newton 13196 328

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 36207 784

Oconee 4929 74

Oglethorpe 1812 43

Paulding 19473 258

Peach 2824 96

Pickens 3863 96

Pierce 2160 90

Pike 1996 53

Polk 6825 143

Pulaski 915 42

Putnam 2809 84

Quitman 125 3

Rabun 2250 64

Randolph 621 40

Richmond 27985 611

Rockdale 10887 241

Schley 350 8

Screven 1372 35

Seminole 1239 23

Spalding 7602 292

Stephens 4707 114

Stewart 1422 30

Sumter 2932 134

Talbot 637 29

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2739 73

Taylor 809 34

Telfair 985 56

Terrell 849 56

Thomas 6195 165

Tift 4983 142

Toombs 4494 155

Towns 1614 71

Treutlen 901 45

Troup 9575 272

Turner 837 41

Twiggs 795 49

Union 3341 120

Unknown 3258 5

Upson 2942 140

Walker 10337 138

Walton 12291 326

Ware 4613 207

Warren 536 20

Washington 2421 79

Wayne 4465 160

Webster 183 7

Wheeler 626 32

White 4712 118

Whitfield 20220 332

Wilcox 651 32

Wilkes 924 27

Wilkinson 1144 42