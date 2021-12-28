x
Coronavirus Numbers

Georgia reports second highest day for new COVID cases during pandemic

The news comes almost a year after the highest day for new cases, which was on Jan. 8 of this year.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the state of Georgia reported its second highest day of new cases during the entire pandemic. More than 13,000 new cases were reported, including both PCR and antigen tests.

The news comes almost a year after the highest day for new cases, which was on Jan. 8 of this year. 

Average daily case numbers are up 694% since Thanksgiving and have tripled in just one week's time.

Georgia has also had a positivity rate above 5%, which means there is widespread community transmission, according to the CDC. On Monday, that positivity rate was six times higher than that recommended 5%.

However, while cases are continuing to climb, it should be pointed out that hospitalizations are roughly half of what they were during the last two COVID waves -- last winter's surge and the delta surge over the summer.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world. 

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

*Hospitalization numbers lag about five days, meaning those low numbers could increase*

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,313 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.
  • There have been 1,370,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,295 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5532.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,295.
  • There have been 93,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 396 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 250.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 2,202 current hospitalizations – an increase of 268 hospitalizations since Monday. 
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2823    98

Atkinson    1201    32

Bacon    1995    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5375    173

Banks    2552    64

Barrow    13965    198

Bartow    16450    325

Ben Hill    1882    72

Berrien    1570    51

Bibb    21105    597

Bleckley    1116    41

Brantley    1916    76

Brooks    1418    56

Bryan    4758    65

Bulloch    8131    100

Burke    2350    48

Butts    3588    114

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6193    82

Candler    1129    50

Carroll    10789    162

Catoosa    8919    98

Charlton    1756    44

Chatham    34365    683

Chattahoochee    5509    16

Chattooga    3839    92

Cherokee    33816    462

Clarke    18648    181

Clay    238    4

Clayton    39701    745

Clinch    1028    34

Cobb    96048    1341

Coffee    6407    196

Colquitt    5656    136

Columbia    15244    260

Cook    1689    53

Coweta    14694    357

Crawford    851    40

Crisp    1877    66

Dade    1951    19

Dawson    4472    77

DeKalb    89651    1273

Decatur    3554    79

Dodge    1553    63

Dooly    1097    38

Dougherty    9288    392

Douglas    19760    253

Early    1562    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7195    153

Elbert    2113    72

Emanuel    2714    73

Evans    1144    35

Fannin    3343    96

Fayette    11255    226

Floyd    16397    323

Forsyth    29581    290

Franklin    3403    69

Fulton    129507    1733

Gilmer    3622    122

Glascock    193    7

Glynn    12650    306

Gordon    9099    181

Grady    2482    68

Greene    2371    65

Gwinnett    122520    1476

Habersham    6737    201

Hall    36055    657

Hancock    1048    75

Haralson    2505    48

Harris    3368    86

Hart    2399    50

Heard    1095    27

Henry    32654    499

Houston    16696    298

Irwin    912    22

Jackson    13645    221

Jasper    1112    32

Jeff Davis    1820    45

Jefferson    1878    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1040    52

Jones    2715    90

Lamar    2389    86

Lanier    798    12

Laurens    6065    210

Lee    2723    75

Liberty    6761    99

Lincoln    715    27

Long    1419    21

Lowndes    11344    235

Lumpkin    4776    94

Macon    860    40

Madison    4384    74

Marion    677    34

McDuffie    2353    63

McIntosh    1416    29

Meriwether    2369    101

Miller    1005    15

Mitchell    2213    90

Monroe    2902    119

Montgomery    1163    41

Morgan    2024    42

Murray    6592    140

Muscogee    21994    590

Newton    12842    328

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    34793    783

Oconee    4766    74

Oglethorpe    1787    42

Paulding    18896    258

Peach    2783    96

Pickens    3809    95

Pierce    2151    90

Pike    1971    53

Polk    6699    143

Pulaski    912    42

Putnam    2748    84

Quitman    124    3

Rabun    2246    64

Randolph    619    40

Richmond    27613    604

Rockdale    10572    240

Schley    349    8

Screven    1366    35

Seminole    1230    23

Spalding    7377    290

Stephens    4691    114

Stewart    1420    30

Sumter    2880    132

Talbot    612    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2729    73

Taylor    779    34

Telfair    978    56

Terrell    844    56

Thomas    6132    164

Tift    4950    142

Toombs    4462    155

Towns    1609    70

Treutlen    897    45

Troup    9299    272

Turner    828    41

Twiggs    774    49

Union    3323    120

Unknown    2974    5

Upson    2852    140

Walker    10267    138

Walton    11962    325

Ware    4597    207

Warren    530    20

Washington    2397    79

Wayne    4436    158

Webster    181    6

Wheeler    624    32

White    4682    117

Whitfield    19982    331

Wilcox    648    32

Wilkes    916    27

Wilkinson    1133    41

Worth    1789    79

