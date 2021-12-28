Georgia reports second highest day for new COVID cases during pandemic

The news comes almost a year after the highest day for new cases, which was on Jan. 8 of this year.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the state of Georgia reported its second highest day of new cases during the entire pandemic. More than 13,000 new cases were reported, including both PCR and antigen tests.

The news comes almost a year after the highest day for new cases, which was on Jan. 8 of this year.

Average daily case numbers are up 694% since Thanksgiving and have tripled in just one week's time.

Georgia has also had a positivity rate above 5%, which means there is widespread community transmission, according to the CDC. On Monday, that positivity rate was six times higher than that recommended 5%.

However, while cases are continuing to climb, it should be pointed out that hospitalizations are roughly half of what they were during the last two COVID waves -- last winter's surge and the delta surge over the summer.

*Hospitalization numbers lag about five days, meaning those low numbers could increase*

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,313 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64. There have been 1,370,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,295 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5532.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,295.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,295 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5532.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,295. There have been 93,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 396 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 250.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 396 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 250.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 2,202 current hospitalizations – an increase of 268 hospitalizations since Monday.

– an increase of 268 hospitalizations since Monday. In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2823 98

Atkinson 1201 32

Bacon 1995 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5375 173

Banks 2552 64

Barrow 13965 198

Bartow 16450 325

Ben Hill 1882 72

Berrien 1570 51

Bibb 21105 597

Bleckley 1116 41

Brantley 1916 76

Brooks 1418 56

Bryan 4758 65

Bulloch 8131 100

Burke 2350 48

Butts 3588 114

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6193 82

Candler 1129 50

Carroll 10789 162

Catoosa 8919 98

Charlton 1756 44

Chatham 34365 683

Chattahoochee 5509 16

Chattooga 3839 92

Cherokee 33816 462

Clarke 18648 181

Clay 238 4

Clayton 39701 745

Clinch 1028 34

Cobb 96048 1341

Coffee 6407 196

Colquitt 5656 136

Columbia 15244 260

Cook 1689 53

Coweta 14694 357

Crawford 851 40

Crisp 1877 66

Dade 1951 19

Dawson 4472 77

DeKalb 89651 1273

Decatur 3554 79

Dodge 1553 63

Dooly 1097 38

Dougherty 9288 392

Douglas 19760 253

Early 1562 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7195 153

Elbert 2113 72

Emanuel 2714 73

Evans 1144 35

Fannin 3343 96

Fayette 11255 226

Floyd 16397 323

Forsyth 29581 290

Franklin 3403 69

Fulton 129507 1733

Gilmer 3622 122

Glascock 193 7

Glynn 12650 306

Gordon 9099 181

Grady 2482 68

Greene 2371 65

Gwinnett 122520 1476

Habersham 6737 201

Hall 36055 657

Hancock 1048 75

Haralson 2505 48

Harris 3368 86

Hart 2399 50

Heard 1095 27

Henry 32654 499

Houston 16696 298

Irwin 912 22

Jackson 13645 221

Jasper 1112 32

Jeff Davis 1820 45

Jefferson 1878 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1040 52

Jones 2715 90

Lamar 2389 86

Lanier 798 12

Laurens 6065 210

Lee 2723 75

Liberty 6761 99

Lincoln 715 27

Long 1419 21

Lowndes 11344 235

Lumpkin 4776 94

Macon 860 40

Madison 4384 74

Marion 677 34

McDuffie 2353 63

McIntosh 1416 29

Meriwether 2369 101

Miller 1005 15

Mitchell 2213 90

Monroe 2902 119

Montgomery 1163 41

Morgan 2024 42

Murray 6592 140

Muscogee 21994 590

Newton 12842 328

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 34793 783

Oconee 4766 74

Oglethorpe 1787 42

Paulding 18896 258

Peach 2783 96

Pickens 3809 95

Pierce 2151 90

Pike 1971 53

Polk 6699 143

Pulaski 912 42

Putnam 2748 84

Quitman 124 3

Rabun 2246 64

Randolph 619 40

Richmond 27613 604

Rockdale 10572 240

Schley 349 8

Screven 1366 35

Seminole 1230 23

Spalding 7377 290

Stephens 4691 114

Stewart 1420 30

Sumter 2880 132

Talbot 612 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2729 73

Taylor 779 34

Telfair 978 56

Terrell 844 56

Thomas 6132 164

Tift 4950 142

Toombs 4462 155

Towns 1609 70

Treutlen 897 45

Troup 9299 272

Turner 828 41

Twiggs 774 49

Union 3323 120

Unknown 2974 5

Upson 2852 140

Walker 10267 138

Walton 11962 325

Ware 4597 207

Warren 530 20

Washington 2397 79

Wayne 4436 158

Webster 181 6

Wheeler 624 32

White 4682 117

Whitfield 19982 331

Wilcox 648 32

Wilkes 916 27

Wilkinson 1133 41