x
Georgia surpasses 20,000 COVID deaths since start of pandemic

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based CDC are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,041 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29.
  • There have been 1,112,841 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,085 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,299.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 74,245 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 468 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 3, there were 5,949 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 54 hospitalizations since yesterday.

Appling  2511  71 

Atkinson  1049  21 

Bacon  1694  35 

Baker  224  11 

Baldwin  4747  130 

Banks  2035  45 

Barrow  11150  152 

Bartow  13484  237 

Ben Hill  1780  64 

Berrien  1420  40 

Bibb  18036  455 

Bleckley  999  33 

Brantley  1715  48 

Brooks  1282  41 

Bryan  4123  41 

Bulloch  7432  77 

Burke  2120  42 

Butts  2946  85 

Calhoun  578  17 

Camden  5218  58 

Candler  1028  39 

Carroll  8861  137 

Catoosa  7146  71 

Charlton  1586  34 

Chatham  29321  496 

Chattahoochee  4382  13 

Chattooga  2934  68 

Cherokee  27732  345 

Clarke  15552  149 

Clay  219  3 

Clayton  30388  543 

Clinch  941  28 

Cobb  74334  1098 

Coffee  5666  158 

Colquitt  4828  91 

Columbia  13347  178 

Cook  1564  44 

Coweta  11053  242 

Crawford  704  23 

Crisp  1706  61 

Dade  1588  14 

Dawson  3553  50 

DeKalb  70096  1033 

Decatur  2915  67 

Dodge  1369  57 

Dooly  961  34 

Dougherty  7468  318 

Douglas  15199  204 

Early  1439  44 

Echols  386  4 

Effingham  6026  90 

Elbert  1775  61 

Emanuel  2413  56 

Evans  1052  24 

Fannin  2734  73 

Fayette  8518  171 

Floyd  12957  209 

Forsyth  22719  211 

Franklin  2888  52 

Fulton  99760  1424 

Gilmer  3096  83 

Glascock  167  7 

Glynn  11189  226 

Gordon  7744  125 

Grady  2085  60 

Greene  1971  57 

Gwinnett  98467  1184 

Habersham  5561  160 

Hall  29608  496 

Hancock  951  67 

Haralson  2058  37 

Harris  2794  67 

Hart  2062  41 

Heard  928  19 

Henry  25412  345 

Houston  14093  216 

Irwin  864  19 

Jackson  10957  152 

Jasper  872  23 

Jeff Davis  1659  38 

Jefferson  1749  61 

Jenkins  856  40 

Johnson  956  43 

Jones  2219  59 

Lamar  2030  59 

Lanier  683  10 

Laurens  4996  165 

Lee  2282  63 

Liberty  5632  70 

Lincoln  634  25 

Long  1137  12 

Lowndes  10025  169 

Lumpkin  3771  74 

Macon  774  33 

Madison  3554  50 

Marion  582  25 

McDuffie  1983  49 

McIntosh  1271  18 

Meriwether  1948  81 

Miller  897  9 

Mitchell  1947  82 

Monroe  2445  96 

Montgomery  1003  23 

Morgan  1613  25 

Murray  5215  91 

Muscogee  18317  461 

Newton  9630  253 

Oconee  3780  68 

Oglethorpe  1463  32 

Paulding  13802  190 

Peach  2406  65 

Pickens  3098  66 

Pierce  1910  59 

Pike  1609  36 

Polk  5237  93 

Pulaski  789  34 

Putnam  2357  65 

Quitman  107  2 

Rabun  1796  45 

Randolph  540  35 

Richmond  23715  460 

Rockdale  7735  174 

Schley  278  5 

Screven  1201  23 

Seminole  1103  19 

Spalding  5699  185 

Stephens  3648  79 

Stewart  1086  26 

Sumter  2418  102 

Talbot  508  21 

Taliaferro  122  3 

Tattnall  2523  59 

Taylor  667  23 

Telfair  884  48 

Terrell  698  50 

Thomas  5200  133 

Tift  4577  109 

Toombs  4024  122 

Towns  1395  53 

Treutlen  804  33 

Troup  7782  217 

Turner  733  38 

Twiggs  672  41 

Union  2713  84 

Upson  2434  112 

Walker  8214  87 

Walton  9753  252 

Ware  4076  172 

Warren  450  17 

Washington  2065  67 

Wayne  3974  98 

Webster  135  4 

Wheeler  574  23 

White  3918  82 

Whitfield  17413  249 

Wilcox  582  32 

Wilkes  773  23 

Wilkinson  1004  27 

Worth  1604  67 

