Georgia surpasses 20,000 COVID deaths since start of pandemic

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,041 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29.
- There have been 1,112,841 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,085 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,299.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 74,245 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 468 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 3, there were 5,949 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 54 hospitalizations since yesterday.
Appling 2511 71
Atkinson 1049 21
Bacon 1694 35
Baker 224 11
Baldwin 4747 130
Banks 2035 45
Barrow 11150 152
Bartow 13484 237
Ben Hill 1780 64
Berrien 1420 40
Bibb 18036 455
Bleckley 999 33
Brantley 1715 48
Brooks 1282 41
Bryan 4123 41
Bulloch 7432 77
Burke 2120 42
Butts 2946 85
Calhoun 578 17
Camden 5218 58
Candler 1028 39
Carroll 8861 137
Catoosa 7146 71
Charlton 1586 34
Chatham 29321 496
Chattahoochee 4382 13
Chattooga 2934 68
Cherokee 27732 345
Clarke 15552 149
Clay 219 3
Clayton 30388 543
Clinch 941 28
Cobb 74334 1098
Coffee 5666 158
Colquitt 4828 91
Columbia 13347 178
Cook 1564 44
Coweta 11053 242
Crawford 704 23
Crisp 1706 61
Dade 1588 14
Dawson 3553 50
DeKalb 70096 1033
Decatur 2915 67
Dodge 1369 57
Dooly 961 34
Dougherty 7468 318
Douglas 15199 204
Early 1439 44
Echols 386 4
Effingham 6026 90
Elbert 1775 61
Emanuel 2413 56
Evans 1052 24
Fannin 2734 73
Fayette 8518 171
Floyd 12957 209
Forsyth 22719 211
Franklin 2888 52
Fulton 99760 1424
Gilmer 3096 83
Glascock 167 7
Glynn 11189 226
Gordon 7744 125
Grady 2085 60
Greene 1971 57
Gwinnett 98467 1184
Habersham 5561 160
Hall 29608 496
Hancock 951 67
Haralson 2058 37
Harris 2794 67
Hart 2062 41
Heard 928 19
Henry 25412 345
Houston 14093 216
Irwin 864 19
Jackson 10957 152
Jasper 872 23
Jeff Davis 1659 38
Jefferson 1749 61
Jenkins 856 40
Johnson 956 43
Jones 2219 59
Lamar 2030 59
Lanier 683 10
Laurens 4996 165
Lee 2282 63
Liberty 5632 70
Lincoln 634 25
Long 1137 12
Lowndes 10025 169
Lumpkin 3771 74
Macon 774 33
Madison 3554 50
Marion 582 25
McDuffie 1983 49
McIntosh 1271 18
Meriwether 1948 81
Miller 897 9
Mitchell 1947 82
Monroe 2445 96
Montgomery 1003 23
Morgan 1613 25
Murray 5215 91
Muscogee 18317 461
Newton 9630 253
Oconee 3780 68
Oglethorpe 1463 32
Paulding 13802 190
Peach 2406 65
Pickens 3098 66
Pierce 1910 59
Pike 1609 36
Polk 5237 93
Pulaski 789 34
Putnam 2357 65
Quitman 107 2
Rabun 1796 45
Randolph 540 35
Richmond 23715 460
Rockdale 7735 174
Schley 278 5
Screven 1201 23
Seminole 1103 19
Spalding 5699 185
Stephens 3648 79
Stewart 1086 26
Sumter 2418 102
Talbot 508 21
Taliaferro 122 3
Tattnall 2523 59
Taylor 667 23
Telfair 884 48
Terrell 698 50
Thomas 5200 133
Tift 4577 109
Toombs 4024 122
Towns 1395 53
Treutlen 804 33
Troup 7782 217
Turner 733 38
Twiggs 672 41
Union 2713 84
Upson 2434 112
Walker 8214 87
Walton 9753 252
Ware 4076 172
Warren 450 17
Washington 2065 67
Wayne 3974 98
Webster 135 4
Wheeler 574 23
White 3918 82
Whitfield 17413 249
Wilcox 582 32
Wilkes 773 23
Wilkinson 1004 27
Worth 1604 67