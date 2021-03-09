Georgia surpasses 20,000 COVID deaths since start of pandemic

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based CDC are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20 ,041 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 3, there were 5,949 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 54 hospitalizations since yesterday.

Appling 2511 71

Atkinson 1049 21

Bacon 1694 35

Baker 224 11

Baldwin 4747 130

Banks 2035 45

Barrow 11150 152

Bartow 13484 237

Ben Hill 1780 64

Berrien 1420 40

Bibb 18036 455

Bleckley 999 33

Brantley 1715 48

Brooks 1282 41

Bryan 4123 41

Bulloch 7432 77

Burke 2120 42

Butts 2946 85

Calhoun 578 17

Camden 5218 58

Candler 1028 39

Carroll 8861 137

Catoosa 7146 71

Charlton 1586 34

Chatham 29321 496

Chattahoochee 4382 13

Chattooga 2934 68

Cherokee 27732 345

Clarke 15552 149

Clay 219 3

Clayton 30388 543

Clinch 941 28

Cobb 74334 1098

Coffee 5666 158

Colquitt 4828 91

Columbia 13347 178

Cook 1564 44

Coweta 11053 242

Crawford 704 23

Crisp 1706 61

Dade 1588 14

Dawson 3553 50

DeKalb 70096 1033

Decatur 2915 67

Dodge 1369 57

Dooly 961 34

Dougherty 7468 318

Douglas 15199 204

Early 1439 44

Echols 386 4

Effingham 6026 90

Elbert 1775 61

Emanuel 2413 56

Evans 1052 24

Fannin 2734 73

Fayette 8518 171

Floyd 12957 209

Forsyth 22719 211

Franklin 2888 52

Fulton 99760 1424

Gilmer 3096 83

Glascock 167 7

Glynn 11189 226

Gordon 7744 125

Grady 2085 60

Greene 1971 57

Gwinnett 98467 1184

Habersham 5561 160

Hall 29608 496

Hancock 951 67

Haralson 2058 37

Harris 2794 67

Hart 2062 41

Heard 928 19

Henry 25412 345

Houston 14093 216

Irwin 864 19

Jackson 10957 152

Jasper 872 23

Jeff Davis 1659 38

Jefferson 1749 61

Jenkins 856 40

Johnson 956 43

Jones 2219 59

Lamar 2030 59

Lanier 683 10

Laurens 4996 165

Lee 2282 63

Liberty 5632 70

Lincoln 634 25

Long 1137 12

Lowndes 10025 169

Lumpkin 3771 74

Macon 774 33

Madison 3554 50

Marion 582 25

McDuffie 1983 49

McIntosh 1271 18

Meriwether 1948 81

Miller 897 9

Mitchell 1947 82

Monroe 2445 96

Montgomery 1003 23

Morgan 1613 25

Murray 5215 91

Muscogee 18317 461

Newton 9630 253

Oconee 3780 68

Oglethorpe 1463 32

Paulding 13802 190

Peach 2406 65

Pickens 3098 66

Pierce 1910 59

Pike 1609 36

Polk 5237 93

Pulaski 789 34

Putnam 2357 65

Quitman 107 2

Rabun 1796 45

Randolph 540 35

Richmond 23715 460

Rockdale 7735 174

Schley 278 5

Screven 1201 23

Seminole 1103 19

Spalding 5699 185

Stephens 3648 79

Stewart 1086 26

Sumter 2418 102

Talbot 508 21

Taliaferro 122 3

Tattnall 2523 59

Taylor 667 23

Telfair 884 48

Terrell 698 50

Thomas 5200 133

Tift 4577 109

Toombs 4024 122

Towns 1395 53

Treutlen 804 33

Troup 7782 217

Turner 733 38

Twiggs 672 41

Union 2713 84

Upson 2434 112

Walker 8214 87

Walton 9753 252

Ware 4076 172

Warren 450 17

Washington 2065 67

Wayne 3974 98

Webster 135 4

Wheeler 574 23

White 3918 82

Whitfield 17413 249

Wilcox 582 32

Wilkes 773 23

Wilkinson 1004 27