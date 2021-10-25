50% of Georgians now fully vaccinated for COVID

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,439 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 118.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 25, there were 1,517 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations since Friday.

– a decrease of 34 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2768 94

Atkinson 1175 29

Bacon 1876 47

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5239 163

Banks 2389 56

Barrow 12973 187

Bartow 15373 301

Ben Hill 1850 68

Berrien 1526 45

Bibb 20137 558

Bleckley 1096 38

Brantley 1880 72

Brooks 1383 52

Bryan 4589 60

Bulloch 7891 96

Burke 2288 47

Butts 3346 103

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 5942 77

Candler 1108 49

Carroll 9963 153

Catoosa 8301 88

Charlton 1728 41

Chatham 32884 635

Chattahoochee 5143 14

Chattooga 3658 88

Cherokee 30930 421

Clarke 17324 167

Clay 233 4

Clayton 34884 671

Clinch 1003 33

Cobb 84259 1264

Coffee 6270 178

Colquitt 5469 125

Columbia 14624 235

Cook 1663 52

Coweta 12653 323

Crawford 830 37

Crisp 1852 63

Dade 1800 17

Dawson 4141 66

DeKalb 79568 1187

Decatur 3455 76

Dodge 1523 60

Dooly 1078 36

Dougherty 9058 376

Douglas 17477 233

Early 1539 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6931 146

Elbert 2022 68

Emanuel 2675 69

Evans 1116 35

Fannin 3167 88

Fayette 9659 206

Floyd 15392 300

Forsyth 26614 258

Franklin 3270 67

Fulton 110975 1610

Gilmer 3486 117

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12332 301

Gordon 8669 170

Grady 2392 64

Greene 2185 61

Gwinnett 111446 1349

Habersham 6376 186

Hall 33846 601

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2378 46

Harris 3167 78

Hart 2291 44

Heard 1031 24

Henry 28822 461

Houston 15929 280

Irwin 895 20

Jackson 12817 195

Jasper 1016 32

Jeff Davis 1805 42

Jefferson 1850 67

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1021 51

Jones 2561 84

Lamar 2272 76

Lanier 775 11

Laurens 5779 195

Lee 2602 71

Liberty 6548 94

Lincoln 682 27

Long 1364 19

Lowndes 10907 219

Lumpkin 4441 88

Macon 840 36

Madison 4200 64

Marion 657 33

McDuffie 2231 60

McIntosh 1386 27

Meriwether 2182 96

Miller 983 15

Mitchell 2174 89

Monroe 2747 116

Montgomery 1140 36

Morgan 1865 33

Murray 6227 126

Muscogee 20713 547

Newton 11078 306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33623 717

Oconee 4393 72

Oglethorpe 1686 37

Paulding 16337 241

Peach 2639 83

Pickens 3584 88

Pierce 2077 82

Pike 1855 48

Polk 6356 135

Pulaski 886 37

Putnam 2589 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2096 54

Randolph 600 38

Richmond 26422 554

Rockdale 8930 214

Schley 327 7

Screven 1341 32

Seminole 1207 23

Spalding 6728 253

Stephens 4489 102

Stewart 1327 28

Sumter 2736 122

Talbot 577 26

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2668 70

Taylor 749 32

Telfair 959 52

Terrell 822 55

Thomas 6029 159

Tift 4852 133

Toombs 4377 147

Towns 1535 65

Treutlen 885 41

Troup 8503 259

Turner 802 39

Twiggs 747 48

Union 3118 113

Unknown 3269 6

Upson 2721 135

Walker 9445 116

Walton 10997 308

Ware 4504 205

Warren 510 19

Washington 2357 77

Wayne 4367 153

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 607 29

White 4453 109

Whitfield 19167 312

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 879 25

Wilkinson 1104 39