Coronavirus Numbers

50% of Georgians now fully vaccinated for COVID

50% of Georgians now fully vaccinated for COVID

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,439 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 118.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36. 
  • There have been 1,259,464 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,154 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,936.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,494. 
  • There have been 85,408 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 25, there were 1,517 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2768  94 

Atkinson  1175  29 

Bacon  1876  47 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5239  163 

Banks  2389  56 

Barrow  12973  187 

Bartow  15373  301 

Ben Hill  1850  68 

Berrien  1526  45 

Bibb  20137  558 

Bleckley  1096  38 

Brantley  1880  72 

Brooks  1383  52 

Bryan  4589  60 

Bulloch  7891  96 

Burke  2288  47 

Butts  3346  103 

Calhoun  613  21 

Camden  5942  77 

Candler  1108  49 

Carroll  9963  153 

Catoosa  8301  88 

Charlton  1728  41 

Chatham  32884  635 

Chattahoochee  5143  14 

Chattooga  3658  88 

Cherokee  30930  421 

Clarke  17324  167 

Clay  233  4 

Clayton  34884  671 

Clinch  1003  33 

Cobb  84259  1264 

Coffee  6270  178 

Colquitt  5469  125 

Columbia  14624  235 

Cook  1663  52 

Coweta  12653  323 

Crawford  830  37 

Crisp  1852  63 

Dade  1800  17 

Dawson  4141  66 

DeKalb  79568  1187 

Decatur  3455  76 

Dodge  1523  60 

Dooly  1078  36 

Dougherty  9058  376 

Douglas  17477  233 

Early  1539  51 

Echols  406  5 

Effingham  6931  146 

Elbert  2022  68 

Emanuel  2675  69 

Evans  1116  35 

Fannin  3167  88 

Fayette  9659  206 

Floyd  15392  300 

Forsyth  26614  258 

Franklin  3270  67 

Fulton  110975  1610 

Gilmer  3486  117 

Glascock  187  7 

Glynn  12332  301 

Gordon  8669  170 

Grady  2392  64 

Greene  2185  61 

Gwinnett  111446  1349 

Habersham  6376  186 

Hall  33846  601 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2378  46 

Harris  3167  78 

Hart  2291  44 

Heard  1031  24 

Henry  28822  461 

Houston  15929  280 

Irwin  895  20 

Jackson  12817  195 

Jasper  1016  32 

Jeff Davis  1805  42 

Jefferson  1850  67 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1021  51 

Jones  2561  84 

Lamar  2272  76 

Lanier  775  11 

Laurens  5779  195 

Lee  2602  71 

Liberty  6548  94 

Lincoln  682  27 

Long  1364  19 

Lowndes  10907  219 

Lumpkin  4441  88 

Macon  840  36 

Madison  4200  64 

Marion  657  33 

McDuffie  2231  60 

McIntosh  1386  27 

Meriwether  2182  96 

Miller  983  15 

Mitchell  2174  89 

Monroe  2747  116 

Montgomery  1140  36 

Morgan  1865  33 

Murray  6227  126 

Muscogee  20713  547 

Newton  11078  306 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33623  717 

Oconee  4393  72 

Oglethorpe  1686  37 

Paulding  16337  241 

Peach  2639  83 

Pickens  3584  88 

Pierce  2077  82 

Pike  1855  48 

Polk  6356  135 

Pulaski  886  37 

Putnam  2589  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2096  54 

Randolph  600  38 

Richmond  26422  554 

Rockdale  8930  214 

Schley  327  7 

Screven  1341  32 

Seminole  1207  23 

Spalding  6728  253 

Stephens  4489  102 

Stewart  1327  28 

Sumter  2736  122 

Talbot  577  26 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2668  70 

Taylor  749  32 

Telfair  959  52 

Terrell  822  55 

Thomas  6029  159 

Tift  4852  133 

Toombs  4377  147 

Towns  1535  65 

Treutlen  885  41 

Troup  8503  259 

Turner  802  39 

Twiggs  747  48 

Union  3118  113 

Unknown  3269  6 

Upson  2721  135 

Walker  9445  116 

Walton  10997  308 

Ware  4504  205 

Warren  510  19 

Washington  2357  77

Wayne  4367  153 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  607  29 

White  4453  109 

Whitfield  19167  312 

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  879  25 

Wilkinson  1104  39 

Worth  1766  76

    

