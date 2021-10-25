50% of Georgians now fully vaccinated for COVID

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,439 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 118.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36.
- There have been 1,259,464 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,154 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,936.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,494.
- There have been 85,408 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 25, there were 1,517 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2768 94
Atkinson 1175 29
Bacon 1876 47
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5239 163
Banks 2389 56
Barrow 12973 187
Bartow 15373 301
Ben Hill 1850 68
Berrien 1526 45
Bibb 20137 558
Bleckley 1096 38
Brantley 1880 72
Brooks 1383 52
Bryan 4589 60
Bulloch 7891 96
Burke 2288 47
Butts 3346 103
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 5942 77
Candler 1108 49
Carroll 9963 153
Catoosa 8301 88
Charlton 1728 41
Chatham 32884 635
Chattahoochee 5143 14
Chattooga 3658 88
Cherokee 30930 421
Clarke 17324 167
Clay 233 4
Clayton 34884 671
Clinch 1003 33
Cobb 84259 1264
Coffee 6270 178
Colquitt 5469 125
Columbia 14624 235
Cook 1663 52
Coweta 12653 323
Crawford 830 37
Crisp 1852 63
Dade 1800 17
Dawson 4141 66
DeKalb 79568 1187
Decatur 3455 76
Dodge 1523 60
Dooly 1078 36
Dougherty 9058 376
Douglas 17477 233
Early 1539 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6931 146
Elbert 2022 68
Emanuel 2675 69
Evans 1116 35
Fannin 3167 88
Fayette 9659 206
Floyd 15392 300
Forsyth 26614 258
Franklin 3270 67
Fulton 110975 1610
Gilmer 3486 117
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12332 301
Gordon 8669 170
Grady 2392 64
Greene 2185 61
Gwinnett 111446 1349
Habersham 6376 186
Hall 33846 601
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2378 46
Harris 3167 78
Hart 2291 44
Heard 1031 24
Henry 28822 461
Houston 15929 280
Irwin 895 20
Jackson 12817 195
Jasper 1016 32
Jeff Davis 1805 42
Jefferson 1850 67
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1021 51
Jones 2561 84
Lamar 2272 76
Lanier 775 11
Laurens 5779 195
Lee 2602 71
Liberty 6548 94
Lincoln 682 27
Long 1364 19
Lowndes 10907 219
Lumpkin 4441 88
Macon 840 36
Madison 4200 64
Marion 657 33
McDuffie 2231 60
McIntosh 1386 27
Meriwether 2182 96
Miller 983 15
Mitchell 2174 89
Monroe 2747 116
Montgomery 1140 36
Morgan 1865 33
Murray 6227 126
Muscogee 20713 547
Newton 11078 306
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33623 717
Oconee 4393 72
Oglethorpe 1686 37
Paulding 16337 241
Peach 2639 83
Pickens 3584 88
Pierce 2077 82
Pike 1855 48
Polk 6356 135
Pulaski 886 37
Putnam 2589 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2096 54
Randolph 600 38
Richmond 26422 554
Rockdale 8930 214
Schley 327 7
Screven 1341 32
Seminole 1207 23
Spalding 6728 253
Stephens 4489 102
Stewart 1327 28
Sumter 2736 122
Talbot 577 26
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2668 70
Taylor 749 32
Telfair 959 52
Terrell 822 55
Thomas 6029 159
Tift 4852 133
Toombs 4377 147
Towns 1535 65
Treutlen 885 41
Troup 8503 259
Turner 802 39
Twiggs 747 48
Union 3118 113
Unknown 3269 6
Upson 2721 135
Walker 9445 116
Walton 10997 308
Ware 4504 205
Warren 510 19
Washington 2357 77
Wayne 4367 153
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 607 29
White 4453 109
Whitfield 19167 312
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 879 25
Wilkinson 1104 39
Worth 1766 76