Gwinnett sees highest number of COVID-19 cases since mid-June

ATLANTA — Georgia's new daily COVID-19 cases jumped up another 3,300 to reach more than 123,000 total coronavirus cases.

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that deaths now stand at more than 3,000.

Tuesday's numbers mark the sixth largest spike in cases since the pandemic started. The chart below shows the the total number of cases along with the total number of deaths.

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County had the highest number of COVID-19 cases since mid-June. The county added nearly 200 new cases since Monday. It's now at 187 total deaths. The chart below shows the county's cases and deaths.

Gwinnett is the state's second largest county with nearly 1 million people living there.

In Fulton County, there was a sharp increase in its numbers since Monday. Fulton added another 274 new cases, which puts it at more than 11,000 so far.

The chart above shows the COVID-19 cases reported in Fulton County, as of July 14.

