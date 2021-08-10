Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 10, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,881 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 149.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 10, there were 3,625 current hospitalizations – an increase of 139 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,104 67

Atkinson 886 20

Bacon 1,426 29

Baker 195 11

Baldwin 4,066 119

Banks 1,779 39

Barrow 9,649 142

Bartow 11,879 224

Ben Hill 1,565 62

Berrien 1,186 37

Bibb 15,060 425

Bleckley 875 32

Brantley 1,166 37

Brooks 1,092 38

Bryan 3,127 39

Bulloch 5,709 63

Burke 1,911 40

Butts 2,542 84

Calhoun 476 16

Camden 4,240 38

Candler 851 38

Carroll 7,938 135

Catoosa 6,237 70

Charlton 1,447 29

Chatham 23,703 453

Chattahoochee 4,240 13

Chattooga 2,350 67

Cherokee 24,109 324

Clarke 13,668 143

Clay 198 3

Clayton 26,557 503

Clinch 816 25

Cobb 66,152 1,043

Coffee 4,840 148

Colquitt 4,171 90

Columbia 11,859 169

Cook 1,275 39

Coweta 9,432 227

Crawford 587 19

Crisp 1,533 59

Dade 1,317 13

Dawson 2,908 48

DeKalb 63,333 1,005

Decatur 2,383 62

Dodge 1,150 56

Dooly 848 31

Dougherty 6,183 290

Douglas 13,241 192

Early 1,184 42

Echols 370 4

Effingham 4,474 74

Elbert 1,592 60

Emanuel 1,921 55

Evans 907 20

Fannin 2,361 66

Fayette 7,259 163

Floyd 10,492 202

Forsyth 19,391 199

Franklin 2,555 47

Fulton 90,412 1,387

Gilmer 2,671 80

Glascock 154 7

Glynn 7,841 164

Gordon 6,834 107

Grady 1,814 51

Greene 1,636 56

Gwinnett 91,801 1,141

Habersham 4,898 157

Hall 26,724 480

Hancock 871 66

Haralson 1,827 36

Harris 2,457 64

Hart 1,840 39

Heard 716 18

Henry 21,495 321

Houston 11,188 209

Irwin 798 19

Jackson 9,276 140

Jasper 741 20

Jeff Davis 1,430 37

Jefferson 1,641 61

Jenkins 784 39

Johnson 823 43

Jones 1,746 55

Lamar 1,548 48

Lanier 562 10

Laurens 4,204 149

Lee 1,818 51

Liberty 4,231 65

Lincoln 557 25

Long 852 12

Lowndes 8,785 151

Lumpkin 3,071 71

Macon 663 33

Madison 2,961 46

Marion 467 23

McDuffie 1,824 45

McIntosh 775 14

Meriwether 1,695 81

Miller 736 9

Mitchell 1,732 77

Monroe 2,079 93

Montgomery 840 21

Morgan 1,327 24

Murray 4,560 85

Muscogee 16,114 442

Newton 8,309 242

Oconee 3,293 67

Oglethorpe 1,274 31

Paulding 11,817 176

Peach 2,046 63

Pickens 2,728 63

Pierce 1,468 51

Pike 1,236 29

Polk 4,164 87

Pulaski 640 32

Putnam 2,032 60

Quitman 85 2

Rabun 1,663 43

Randolph 515 33

Richmond 21,415 447

Rockdale 6,812 161

Schley 245 5

Screven 928 21

Seminole 827 18

Spalding 4,646 172

Stephens 3,147 80

Stewart 1,059 26

Sumter 2,006 97

Talbot 437 19

Taliaferro 109 3

Tattnall 2,104 52

Taylor 538 23

Telfair 789 48

Terrell 625 48

Thomas 4,243 119

Tift 3,822 104

Toombs 3,394 106

Towns 1,214 49

Treutlen 723 32

Troup 6,691 205

Turner 650 36

Twiggs 564 40

Union 2,242 81

Upson 1,953 112

Walker 7,128 83

Walton 8,642 243

Ware 3,453 160

Warren 417 17

Washington 1,762 61

Wayne 3,041 82

Webster 117 4

Wheeler 509 22

White 3,234 75

Whitfield 15,630 237

Wilcox 502 31

Wilkes 714 23

Wilkinson 800 27