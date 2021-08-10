x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 10, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,881 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57.
  • There have been 968,167 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,365 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,805.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 819.
  • There have been 68,266 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 149.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was  80.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 10, there were 3,625 current hospitalizations – an increase of 139 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling 2,104 67 

Atkinson 886 20 

Bacon 1,426 29 

Baker 195 11 

Baldwin 4,066 119 

Banks 1,779 39 

Barrow 9,649 142 

Bartow 11,879 224 

Ben Hill 1,565 62 

Berrien 1,186 37 

Bibb 15,060 425 

Bleckley 875 32 

Brantley 1,166 37 

Brooks 1,092 38 

Bryan 3,127 39 

Bulloch 5,709 63 

Burke 1,911 40 

Butts 2,542 84 

Calhoun 476 16 

Camden 4,240 38 

Candler 851 38 

Carroll 7,938 135 

Catoosa 6,237 70 

Charlton 1,447 29 

Chatham 23,703 453 

Chattahoochee 4,240 13 

Chattooga 2,350 67 

Cherokee 24,109 324 

Clarke 13,668 143 

Clay 198 3 

Clayton 26,557 503 

Clinch 816 25 

Cobb 66,152 1,043 

Coffee 4,840 148 

Colquitt 4,171 90 

Columbia 11,859 169 

Cook 1,275 39 

Coweta 9,432 227 

Crawford 587 19 

Crisp 1,533 59 

Dade 1,317 13 

Dawson 2,908 48 

DeKalb 63,333 1,005 

Decatur 2,383 62 

Dodge 1,150 56 

Dooly 848 31 

Dougherty 6,183 290 

Douglas 13,241 192 

Early 1,184 42 

Echols 370 4 

Effingham 4,474 74 

Elbert 1,592 60 

Emanuel 1,921 55 

Evans 907 20 

Fannin 2,361 66 

Fayette 7,259 163 

Floyd 10,492 202 

Forsyth 19,391 199 

Franklin 2,555 47 

Fulton 90,412 1,387 

Gilmer 2,671 80 

Glascock 154 7 

Glynn 7,841 164 

Gordon 6,834 107 

Grady 1,814 51 

Greene 1,636 56 

Gwinnett 91,801 1,141 

Habersham 4,898 157 

Hall 26,724 480 

Hancock 871 66 

Haralson 1,827 36 

Harris 2,457 64 

Hart 1,840 39 

Heard 716 18 

Henry 21,495 321 

Houston 11,188 209 

Irwin 798 19 

Jackson 9,276 140 

Jasper 741 20 

Jeff Davis 1,430 37 

Jefferson 1,641 61 

Jenkins 784 39 

Johnson 823 43 

Jones 1,746 55 

Lamar 1,548 48 

Lanier 562 10 

Laurens 4,204 149 

Lee 1,818 51 

Liberty 4,231 65 

Lincoln 557 25 

Long 852 12 

Lowndes 8,785 151 

Lumpkin 3,071 71 

Macon 663 33 

Madison 2,961 46 

Marion 467 23 

McDuffie 1,824 45 

McIntosh 775 14 

Meriwether 1,695 81 

Miller 736 9 

Mitchell 1,732 77 

Monroe 2,079 93 

Montgomery 840 21 

Morgan 1,327 24 

Murray 4,560 85 

Muscogee 16,114 442 

Newton 8,309 242 

Oconee 3,293 67 

Oglethorpe 1,274 31 

Paulding 11,817 176 

Peach 2,046 63 

Pickens 2,728 63 

Pierce 1,468 51 

Pike 1,236 29 

Polk 4,164 87 

Pulaski 640 32 

Putnam 2,032 60 

Quitman 85 2 

Rabun 1,663 43 

Randolph 515 33 

Richmond 21,415 447 

Rockdale 6,812 161 

Schley 245 5 

Screven 928 21 

Seminole 827 18 

Spalding 4,646 172 

Stephens 3,147 80 

Stewart 1,059 26 

Sumter 2,006 97 

Talbot 437 19 

Taliaferro 109 3 

Tattnall 2,104 52 

Taylor 538 23 

Telfair 789 48 

Terrell 625 48 

Thomas 4,243 119 

Tift 3,822 104 

Toombs 3,394 106 

Towns 1,214 49 

Treutlen 723 32 

Troup 6,691 205 

Turner 650 36 

Twiggs 564 40 

Union 2,242 81 

Upson 1,953 112 

Walker 7,128 83 

Walton 8,642 243 

Ware 3,453 160 

Warren 417 17 

Washington 1,762 61 

Wayne 3,041 82 

Webster 117 4 

Wheeler 509 22 

White 3,234 75 

Whitfield 15,630 237 

Wilcox 502 31

 Wilkes 714 23 

Wilkinson 800 27 

Worth 1,288 62

