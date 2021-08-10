Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 10, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,881 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57.
- There have been 968,167 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,365 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,805.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 819.
- There have been 68,266 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 149.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 10, there were 3,625 current hospitalizations – an increase of 139 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,104 67
Atkinson 886 20
Bacon 1,426 29
Baker 195 11
Baldwin 4,066 119
Banks 1,779 39
Barrow 9,649 142
Bartow 11,879 224
Ben Hill 1,565 62
Berrien 1,186 37
Bibb 15,060 425
Bleckley 875 32
Brantley 1,166 37
Brooks 1,092 38
Bryan 3,127 39
Bulloch 5,709 63
Burke 1,911 40
Butts 2,542 84
Calhoun 476 16
Camden 4,240 38
Candler 851 38
Carroll 7,938 135
Catoosa 6,237 70
Charlton 1,447 29
Chatham 23,703 453
Chattahoochee 4,240 13
Chattooga 2,350 67
Cherokee 24,109 324
Clarke 13,668 143
Clay 198 3
Clayton 26,557 503
Clinch 816 25
Cobb 66,152 1,043
Coffee 4,840 148
Colquitt 4,171 90
Columbia 11,859 169
Cook 1,275 39
Coweta 9,432 227
Crawford 587 19
Crisp 1,533 59
Dade 1,317 13
Dawson 2,908 48
DeKalb 63,333 1,005
Decatur 2,383 62
Dodge 1,150 56
Dooly 848 31
Dougherty 6,183 290
Douglas 13,241 192
Early 1,184 42
Echols 370 4
Effingham 4,474 74
Elbert 1,592 60
Emanuel 1,921 55
Evans 907 20
Fannin 2,361 66
Fayette 7,259 163
Floyd 10,492 202
Forsyth 19,391 199
Franklin 2,555 47
Fulton 90,412 1,387
Gilmer 2,671 80
Glascock 154 7
Glynn 7,841 164
Gordon 6,834 107
Grady 1,814 51
Greene 1,636 56
Gwinnett 91,801 1,141
Habersham 4,898 157
Hall 26,724 480
Hancock 871 66
Haralson 1,827 36
Harris 2,457 64
Hart 1,840 39
Heard 716 18
Henry 21,495 321
Houston 11,188 209
Irwin 798 19
Jackson 9,276 140
Jasper 741 20
Jeff Davis 1,430 37
Jefferson 1,641 61
Jenkins 784 39
Johnson 823 43
Jones 1,746 55
Lamar 1,548 48
Lanier 562 10
Laurens 4,204 149
Lee 1,818 51
Liberty 4,231 65
Lincoln 557 25
Long 852 12
Lowndes 8,785 151
Lumpkin 3,071 71
Macon 663 33
Madison 2,961 46
Marion 467 23
McDuffie 1,824 45
McIntosh 775 14
Meriwether 1,695 81
Miller 736 9
Mitchell 1,732 77
Monroe 2,079 93
Montgomery 840 21
Morgan 1,327 24
Murray 4,560 85
Muscogee 16,114 442
Newton 8,309 242
Oconee 3,293 67
Oglethorpe 1,274 31
Paulding 11,817 176
Peach 2,046 63
Pickens 2,728 63
Pierce 1,468 51
Pike 1,236 29
Polk 4,164 87
Pulaski 640 32
Putnam 2,032 60
Quitman 85 2
Rabun 1,663 43
Randolph 515 33
Richmond 21,415 447
Rockdale 6,812 161
Schley 245 5
Screven 928 21
Seminole 827 18
Spalding 4,646 172
Stephens 3,147 80
Stewart 1,059 26
Sumter 2,006 97
Talbot 437 19
Taliaferro 109 3
Tattnall 2,104 52
Taylor 538 23
Telfair 789 48
Terrell 625 48
Thomas 4,243 119
Tift 3,822 104
Toombs 3,394 106
Towns 1,214 49
Treutlen 723 32
Troup 6,691 205
Turner 650 36
Twiggs 564 40
Union 2,242 81
Upson 1,953 112
Walker 7,128 83
Walton 8,642 243
Ware 3,453 160
Warren 417 17
Washington 1,762 61
Wayne 3,041 82
Webster 117 4
Wheeler 509 22
White 3,234 75
Whitfield 15,630 237
Wilcox 502 31
Wilkes 714 23
Wilkinson 800 27
Worth 1,288 62