Coronavirus Numbers

Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: July 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,691 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.05 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07. 
  • There have been 926,706 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2415 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1469.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 353.
  • There have been 66,742 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 28, there were 1,674   current hospitalizations – an increase of 173 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

    COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,012    67

Atkinson    833    20

Bacon    1,352    29

Baker    184    12

Baldwin    3,931    119

Banks    1,707    38

Barrow    9,210    142

Bartow    11,618    223

Ben Hill    1,531    61

Berrien    1,125    35

Bibb    14,071    422

Bleckley    825    32

Brantley    1,021    36

Brooks    1,001    38

Bryan    2,963    39

Bulloch    5,379    63

Burke    1,862    40

Butts    2,440    83

Calhoun    459    16

Camden    3,840    36

Candler    813    38

Carroll    7,687    133

Catoosa    6,014    70

Charlton    1,388    28

Chatham    21,646    443

Chattahoochee    4,186    13

Chattooga    2,301    67

Cherokee    23,256    320

Clarke    13,207    143

Clay    187    3

Clayton    25,392    499

Clinch    762    25

Cobb    63,749    1,027

Coffee    4,502    148

Colquitt    3,837    87

Columbia    11,471    168

Cook    1,218    39

Coweta    9,077    221

Crawford    543    19

Crisp    1,482    57

Dade    1,262    13

Dawson    2,822    48

DeKalb    60,664    997

Decatur    2,251    60

Dodge    1,095    57

Dooly    811    30

Dougherty    5,822    288

Douglas    12,673    188

Early    1,072    42

Echols    359    4

Effingham    4,089    72

Elbert    1,560    60

Emanuel    1,815    55

Evans    827    19

Fannin    2,271    64

Fayette    6,992    162

Floyd    10,260    196

Forsyth    18,698    197

Franklin    2,471    47

Fulton    86,491    1,378

Gilmer    2,611    78

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    7,125    161

Gordon    6,659    107

Grady    1,711    51

Greene    1,542    54

Gwinnett    89,502    1,135

Habersham    4,755    156

Hall    26,001    476

Hancock    854    66

Haralson    1,769    36

Harris    2,341    63

Hart    1,798    39

Heard    673    18

Henry    20,539    314

Houston    10,478    209

Irwin    790    19

Jackson    8,830    140

Jasper    700    20

Jeff Davis    1,353    36

Jefferson    1,614    61

Jenkins    755    39

Johnson    809    43

Jones    1,663    55

Lamar    1,412    48

Lanier    516    10

Laurens    3,904    148

Lee    1,693    51

Liberty    3,839    63

Lincoln    543    25

Long    754    12

Lowndes    8,076    150

Lumpkin    2,926    70

Macon    641    32

Madison    2,842    46

Marion    441    23

McDuffie    1,758    45

McIntosh    717    14

Meriwether    1,606    80

Miller    691    9

Mitchell    1,614    77

Monroe    1,969    92

Montgomery    782    21

Morgan    1,261    24

Murray    4,338    85

Muscogee    15,348    439

Newton    7,910    241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24,278    498

Oconee    3,168    66

Oglethorpe    1,239    30

Paulding    11,420    174

Peach    1,931    62

Pickens    2,645    63

Pierce    1,368    50

Pike    1,152    29

Polk    4,032    87

Pulaski    621    32

Putnam    1,937    60

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,614    43

Randolph    485    33

Richmond    20,840    441

Rockdale    6,493    160

Schley    219    5

Screven    866    21

Seminole    778    18

Spalding    4,390    170

Stephens    3,071    80

Stewart    1,052    25

Sumter    1,901    97

Talbot    413    18

Taliaferro    104    3

Tattnall    1,980    50

Taylor    525    23

Telfair    756    47

Terrell    593    48

Thomas    3,954    118

Tift    3,592    102

Toombs    3,136    105

Towns    1,179    48

Treutlen    666    31

Troup    6,369    202

Turner    633    36

Twiggs    521    39

Union    2,163    81

Unknown    2,294    4

Upson    1,861    112

Walker    6,914    83

Walton    8,339    242

Ware    3,193    155

Warren    400    17

Washington    1,663    61

Wayne    2,862    81

Webster    113    4

Wheeler    482    22

White    3,074    72

Whitfield    15,186    235

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    707    23

Wilkinson    753    27

Worth    1,224    62

