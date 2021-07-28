Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: July 28, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,691 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.05 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07.
- There have been 926,706 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2415 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1469.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 353.
- There have been 66,742 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 28, there were 1,674 current hospitalizations – an increase of 173 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,012 67
Atkinson 833 20
Bacon 1,352 29
Baker 184 12
Baldwin 3,931 119
Banks 1,707 38
Barrow 9,210 142
Bartow 11,618 223
Ben Hill 1,531 61
Berrien 1,125 35
Bibb 14,071 422
Bleckley 825 32
Brantley 1,021 36
Brooks 1,001 38
Bryan 2,963 39
Bulloch 5,379 63
Burke 1,862 40
Butts 2,440 83
Calhoun 459 16
Camden 3,840 36
Candler 813 38
Carroll 7,687 133
Catoosa 6,014 70
Charlton 1,388 28
Chatham 21,646 443
Chattahoochee 4,186 13
Chattooga 2,301 67
Cherokee 23,256 320
Clarke 13,207 143
Clay 187 3
Clayton 25,392 499
Clinch 762 25
Cobb 63,749 1,027
Coffee 4,502 148
Colquitt 3,837 87
Columbia 11,471 168
Cook 1,218 39
Coweta 9,077 221
Crawford 543 19
Crisp 1,482 57
Dade 1,262 13
Dawson 2,822 48
DeKalb 60,664 997
Decatur 2,251 60
Dodge 1,095 57
Dooly 811 30
Dougherty 5,822 288
Douglas 12,673 188
Early 1,072 42
Echols 359 4
Effingham 4,089 72
Elbert 1,560 60
Emanuel 1,815 55
Evans 827 19
Fannin 2,271 64
Fayette 6,992 162
Floyd 10,260 196
Forsyth 18,698 197
Franklin 2,471 47
Fulton 86,491 1,378
Gilmer 2,611 78
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 7,125 161
Gordon 6,659 107
Grady 1,711 51
Greene 1,542 54
Gwinnett 89,502 1,135
Habersham 4,755 156
Hall 26,001 476
Hancock 854 66
Haralson 1,769 36
Harris 2,341 63
Hart 1,798 39
Heard 673 18
Henry 20,539 314
Houston 10,478 209
Irwin 790 19
Jackson 8,830 140
Jasper 700 20
Jeff Davis 1,353 36
Jefferson 1,614 61
Jenkins 755 39
Johnson 809 43
Jones 1,663 55
Lamar 1,412 48
Lanier 516 10
Laurens 3,904 148
Lee 1,693 51
Liberty 3,839 63
Lincoln 543 25
Long 754 12
Lowndes 8,076 150
Lumpkin 2,926 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2,842 46
Marion 441 23
McDuffie 1,758 45
McIntosh 717 14
Meriwether 1,606 80
Miller 691 9
Mitchell 1,614 77
Monroe 1,969 92
Montgomery 782 21
Morgan 1,261 24
Murray 4,338 85
Muscogee 15,348 439
Newton 7,910 241
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,278 498
Oconee 3,168 66
Oglethorpe 1,239 30
Paulding 11,420 174
Peach 1,931 62
Pickens 2,645 63
Pierce 1,368 50
Pike 1,152 29
Polk 4,032 87
Pulaski 621 32
Putnam 1,937 60
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,614 43
Randolph 485 33
Richmond 20,840 441
Rockdale 6,493 160
Schley 219 5
Screven 866 21
Seminole 778 18
Spalding 4,390 170
Stephens 3,071 80
Stewart 1,052 25
Sumter 1,901 97
Talbot 413 18
Taliaferro 104 3
Tattnall 1,980 50
Taylor 525 23
Telfair 756 47
Terrell 593 48
Thomas 3,954 118
Tift 3,592 102
Toombs 3,136 105
Towns 1,179 48
Treutlen 666 31
Troup 6,369 202
Turner 633 36
Twiggs 521 39
Union 2,163 81
Unknown 2,294 4
Upson 1,861 112
Walker 6,914 83
Walton 8,339 242
Ware 3,193 155
Warren 400 17
Washington 1,663 61
Wayne 2,862 81
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 482 22
White 3,074 72
Whitfield 15,186 235
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 707 23
Wilkinson 753 27
Worth 1,224 62