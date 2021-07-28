Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: July 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,691 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.05 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07.

There have been 926,706 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2415 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1469.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 353.

There have been 66,742 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 28, there were 1,674 current hospitalizations – an increase of 173 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,012 67

Atkinson 833 20

Bacon 1,352 29

Baker 184 12

Baldwin 3,931 119

Banks 1,707 38

Barrow 9,210 142

Bartow 11,618 223

Ben Hill 1,531 61

Berrien 1,125 35

Bibb 14,071 422

Bleckley 825 32

Brantley 1,021 36

Brooks 1,001 38

Bryan 2,963 39

Bulloch 5,379 63

Burke 1,862 40

Butts 2,440 83

Calhoun 459 16

Camden 3,840 36

Candler 813 38

Carroll 7,687 133

Catoosa 6,014 70

Charlton 1,388 28

Chatham 21,646 443

Chattahoochee 4,186 13

Chattooga 2,301 67

Cherokee 23,256 320

Clarke 13,207 143

Clay 187 3

Clayton 25,392 499

Clinch 762 25

Cobb 63,749 1,027

Coffee 4,502 148

Colquitt 3,837 87

Columbia 11,471 168

Cook 1,218 39

Coweta 9,077 221

Crawford 543 19

Crisp 1,482 57

Dade 1,262 13

Dawson 2,822 48

DeKalb 60,664 997

Decatur 2,251 60

Dodge 1,095 57

Dooly 811 30

Dougherty 5,822 288

Douglas 12,673 188

Early 1,072 42

Echols 359 4

Effingham 4,089 72

Elbert 1,560 60

Emanuel 1,815 55

Evans 827 19

Fannin 2,271 64

Fayette 6,992 162

Floyd 10,260 196

Forsyth 18,698 197

Franklin 2,471 47

Fulton 86,491 1,378

Gilmer 2,611 78

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 7,125 161

Gordon 6,659 107

Grady 1,711 51

Greene 1,542 54

Gwinnett 89,502 1,135

Habersham 4,755 156

Hall 26,001 476

Hancock 854 66

Haralson 1,769 36

Harris 2,341 63

Hart 1,798 39

Heard 673 18

Henry 20,539 314

Houston 10,478 209

Irwin 790 19

Jackson 8,830 140

Jasper 700 20

Jeff Davis 1,353 36

Jefferson 1,614 61

Jenkins 755 39

Johnson 809 43

Jones 1,663 55

Lamar 1,412 48

Lanier 516 10

Laurens 3,904 148

Lee 1,693 51

Liberty 3,839 63

Lincoln 543 25

Long 754 12

Lowndes 8,076 150

Lumpkin 2,926 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2,842 46

Marion 441 23

McDuffie 1,758 45

McIntosh 717 14

Meriwether 1,606 80

Miller 691 9

Mitchell 1,614 77

Monroe 1,969 92

Montgomery 782 21

Morgan 1,261 24

Murray 4,338 85

Muscogee 15,348 439

Newton 7,910 241

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,278 498

Oconee 3,168 66

Oglethorpe 1,239 30

Paulding 11,420 174

Peach 1,931 62

Pickens 2,645 63

Pierce 1,368 50

Pike 1,152 29

Polk 4,032 87

Pulaski 621 32

Putnam 1,937 60

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,614 43

Randolph 485 33

Richmond 20,840 441

Rockdale 6,493 160

Schley 219 5

Screven 866 21

Seminole 778 18

Spalding 4,390 170

Stephens 3,071 80

Stewart 1,052 25

Sumter 1,901 97

Talbot 413 18

Taliaferro 104 3

Tattnall 1,980 50

Taylor 525 23

Telfair 756 47

Terrell 593 48

Thomas 3,954 118

Tift 3,592 102

Toombs 3,136 105

Towns 1,179 48

Treutlen 666 31

Troup 6,369 202

Turner 633 36

Twiggs 521 39

Union 2,163 81

Unknown 2,294 4

Upson 1,861 112

Walker 6,914 83

Walton 8,339 242

Ware 3,193 155

Warren 400 17

Washington 1,663 61

Wayne 2,862 81

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 482 22

White 3,074 72

Whitfield 15,186 235

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 707 23

Wilkinson 753 27