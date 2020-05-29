Hospitalizations slightly trending back up from low 5 days ago

We are seeing increases in the total number of people in the hospital and new admissions

ATLANTA — With Gov. Brian Kemp announcing plans to ease more restrictions on businesses and gatherings, we asked our 11Alive numbers team to take a look at the data.

About a week ago, we were seeing an upward trend in new cases. But now, the section in orange in the graph below, seems to be leveling back out.

We averaged out the cases, which is shown by the dotted line in the graph above, to see what Georgia's curve is doing. Right now, it appears pretty flat.

We also checked on hospitalizations. Epidemiologists said they're a more objective measure of trends.

Five days ago, Georgia hit a low in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital at 848. That number is indicated in light blue in the chart below.

But now, however, we are seeing an increase in the total number of people in the hospital at 902, and an increase in new admissions. The new admissions are the orange bars in the graph above. They are also up by an average of 77 new patients each day.

