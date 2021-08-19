LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,131 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 2.36.
- There have been 1,012,809 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,003 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,761.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,749.
- There have been 69,797 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 203 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 4,900 current hospitalizations – an increase of 140 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2217 69
Atkinson 956 20
Bacon 1535 31
Baker 204 11
Baldwin 4232 123
Banks 1855 43
Barrow 10059 144
Bartow 12275 227
Ben Hill 1645 62
Berrien 1276 38
Bibb 16170 434
Bleckley 911 32
Brantley 1341 38
Brooks 1152 38
Bryan 3428 39
Bulloch 6284 65
Burke 1980 41
Butts 2632 84
Calhoun 520 16
Camden 4588 39
Candler 902 38
Carroll 8175 135
Catoosa 6460 70
Charlton 1502 32
Chatham 25871 463
Chattahoochee 4327 13
Chattooga 2460 67
Cherokee 25196 329
Clarke 14163 145
Clay 203 3
Clayton 27923 515
Clinch 855 26
Cobb 68776 1058
Coffee 5136 152
Colquitt 4305 91
Columbia 12241 172
Cook 1377 41
Coweta 9813 229
Crawford 623 19
Crisp 1622 59
Dade 1406 14
Dawson 3077 49
DeKalb 65768 1014
Decatur 2567 63
Dodge 1206 57
Dooly 889 31
Dougherty 6501 293
Douglas 13766 194
Early 1291 42
Echols 378 4
Effingham 4968 76
Elbert 1627 60
Emanuel 2023 55
Evans 949 21
Fannin 2440 66
Fayette 7637 164
Floyd 11085 204
Forsyth 20324 201
Franklin 2645 50
Fulton 93555 1398
Gilmer 2773 80
Glascock 163 7
Glynn 8849 173
Gordon 7095 110
Grady 1931 52
Greene 1790 56
Gwinnett 93741 1156
Habersham 5022 160
Hall 27512 483
Hancock 893 67
Haralson 1880 36
Harris 2566 64
Hart 1917 39
Heard 777 18
Henry 22774 324
Houston 12288 211
Irwin 820 19
Jackson 9765 142
Jasper 779 20
Jeff Davis 1508 38
Jefferson 1672 61
Jenkins 823 40
Johnson 873 43
Jones 1901 56
Lamar 1731 50
Lanier 603 10
Laurens 4464 151
Lee 1916 54
Liberty 4479 69
Lincoln 574 25
Long 931 12
Lowndes 9229 152
Lumpkin 3250 71
Macon 692 33
Madison 3112 47
Marion 514 23
McDuffie 1890 46
McIntosh 933 14
Meriwether 1761 81
Miller 800 9
Mitchell 1786 78
Monroe 2214 95
Montgomery 892 22
Morgan 1435 24
Murray 4753 86
Muscogee 16925 446
Newton 8723 244
Oconee 3438 67
Oglethorpe 1308 31
Paulding 12321 179
Peach 2181 63
Pickens 2850 64
Pierce 1614 53
Pike 1301 31
Polk 4417 88
Pulaski 662 32
Putnam 2156 64
Quitman 90 2
Rabun 1692 44
Randolph 523 33
Richmond 22044 449
Rockdale 7104 163
Schley 259 5
Screven 1023 21
Seminole 928 18
Spalding 4907 174
Stephens 3262 80
Stewart 1063 26
Sumter 2147 98
Talbot 467 20
Taliaferro 113 3
Tattnall 2245 53
Taylor 576 23
Telfair 831 48
Terrell 641 48
Thomas 4570 120
Tift 4179 106
Toombs 3643 108
Towns 1272 49
Treutlen 759 33
Troup 7007 208
Turner 682 36
Twiggs 610 40
Union 2350 81
Upson 2087 112
Walker 7399 83
Walton 8971 244
Ware 3683 163
Warren 427 17
Washington 1851 61
Wayne 3263 83
Webster 119 4
Wheeler 528 22
White 3413 75
Whitfield 16158 240
Wilcox 537 31
Wilkes 723 23
Wilkinson 860 27
Worth 1386 62