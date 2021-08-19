x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,131 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 2.36.
  • There have been 1,012,809 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,003 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,761.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,749.
  • There have been 69,797 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 203 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 4,900 current hospitalizations – an increase of 140 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

  Appling  2217  69 

Atkinson  956  20 

Bacon  1535  31 

Baker  204  11 

Baldwin  4232  123 

Banks  1855  43 

Barrow  10059  144 

Bartow  12275  227 

Ben Hill  1645  62 

Berrien  1276  38 

Bibb  16170  434 

Bleckley  911  32 

Brantley  1341  38 

Brooks  1152  38 

Bryan  3428  39 

Bulloch  6284  65 

Burke  1980  41 

Butts  2632  84 

Calhoun  520  16 

Camden  4588  39 

Candler  902  38 

Carroll  8175  135 

Catoosa  6460  70 

Charlton  1502  32 

Chatham  25871  463 

Chattahoochee  4327  13 

Chattooga  2460  67 

Cherokee  25196  329 

Clarke  14163  145 

Clay  203  3 

Clayton  27923  515 

Clinch  855  26 

Cobb  68776  1058 

Coffee  5136  152 

Colquitt  4305  91 

Columbia  12241  172 

Cook  1377  41 

Coweta  9813  229 

Crawford  623  19 

Crisp  1622  59 

Dade  1406  14 

Dawson  3077  49 

DeKalb  65768  1014 

Decatur  2567  63 

Dodge  1206  57 

Dooly  889  31 

Dougherty  6501  293 

Douglas  13766  194 

Early  1291  42 

Echols  378  4 

Effingham  4968  76 

Elbert  1627  60 

Emanuel  2023  55 

Evans  949  21 

Fannin  2440  66 

Fayette  7637  164 

Floyd  11085  204 

Forsyth  20324  201 

Franklin  2645  50 

Fulton  93555  1398 

Gilmer  2773  80 

Glascock  163  7 

Glynn  8849  173 

Gordon  7095  110 

Grady  1931  52 

Greene  1790  56 

Gwinnett  93741  1156 

Habersham  5022  160 

Hall  27512  483 

Hancock  893  67 

Haralson  1880  36 

Harris  2566  64 

Hart  1917  39 

Heard  777  18 

Henry  22774  324 

Houston  12288  211 

Irwin  820  19 

Jackson  9765  142 

Jasper  779  20 

Jeff Davis  1508  38 

Jefferson  1672  61 

Jenkins  823  40 

Johnson  873  43 

Jones  1901  56

Lamar  1731  50 

Lanier  603  10 

Laurens  4464  151 

Lee  1916  54 

Liberty  4479  69 

Lincoln  574  25 

Long  931  12 

Lowndes  9229  152 

Lumpkin  3250  71 

Macon  692  33 

Madison  3112  47 

Marion  514  23 

McDuffie  1890  46 

McIntosh  933  14 

Meriwether  1761  81 

Miller  800  9 

Mitchell  1786  78 

Monroe  2214  95 

Montgomery  892  22 

Morgan  1435  24 

Murray  4753  86 

Muscogee  16925  446 

Newton  8723  244 

Oconee  3438  67 

Oglethorpe  1308  31 

Paulding  12321  179 

Peach  2181  63 

Pickens  2850  64 

Pierce  1614  53 

Pike  1301  31 

Polk  4417  88 

Pulaski  662  32 

Putnam  2156  64 

Quitman  90  2 

Rabun  1692  44 

Randolph  523  33 

Richmond  22044  449 

Rockdale  7104  163 

Schley  259  5 

Screven  1023  21 

Seminole  928  18 

Spalding  4907  174 

Stephens  3262  80 

Stewart  1063  26 

Sumter  2147  98 

Talbot  467  20 

Taliaferro  113  3 

Tattnall  2245  53 

Taylor  576  23 

Telfair  831  48 

Terrell  641  48 

Thomas  4570  120 

Tift  4179  106 

Toombs  3643  108 

Towns  1272  49 

Treutlen  759  33 

Troup  7007  208 

Turner  682  36 

Twiggs  610  40 

Union  2350  81 

Upson  2087  112 

Walker  7399  83 

Walton  8971  244 

Ware  3683  163 

Warren  427  17 

Washington  1851  61 

Wayne  3263  83 

Webster  119  4 

Wheeler  528  22 

White  3413  75 

Whitfield  16158  240 

Wilcox  537  31 

Wilkes  723  23 

Wilkinson  860  27 

Worth  1386  62

 

