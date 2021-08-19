LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,131 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 2.36.

There have been 1,012,809 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,003 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,761.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,749.

There have been 69,797 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 203 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 4,900 current hospitalizations – an increase of 140 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2217 69

Atkinson 956 20

Bacon 1535 31

Baker 204 11

Baldwin 4232 123

Banks 1855 43

Barrow 10059 144

Bartow 12275 227

Ben Hill 1645 62

Berrien 1276 38

Bibb 16170 434

Bleckley 911 32

Brantley 1341 38

Brooks 1152 38

Bryan 3428 39

Bulloch 6284 65

Burke 1980 41

Butts 2632 84

Calhoun 520 16

Camden 4588 39

Candler 902 38

Carroll 8175 135

Catoosa 6460 70

Charlton 1502 32

Chatham 25871 463

Chattahoochee 4327 13

Chattooga 2460 67

Cherokee 25196 329

Clarke 14163 145

Clay 203 3

Clayton 27923 515

Clinch 855 26

Cobb 68776 1058

Coffee 5136 152

Colquitt 4305 91

Columbia 12241 172

Cook 1377 41

Coweta 9813 229

Crawford 623 19

Crisp 1622 59

Dade 1406 14

Dawson 3077 49

DeKalb 65768 1014

Decatur 2567 63

Dodge 1206 57

Dooly 889 31

Dougherty 6501 293

Douglas 13766 194

Early 1291 42

Echols 378 4

Effingham 4968 76

Elbert 1627 60

Emanuel 2023 55

Evans 949 21

Fannin 2440 66

Fayette 7637 164

Floyd 11085 204

Forsyth 20324 201

Franklin 2645 50

Fulton 93555 1398

Gilmer 2773 80

Glascock 163 7

Glynn 8849 173

Gordon 7095 110

Grady 1931 52

Greene 1790 56

Gwinnett 93741 1156

Habersham 5022 160

Hall 27512 483

Hancock 893 67

Haralson 1880 36

Harris 2566 64

Hart 1917 39

Heard 777 18

Henry 22774 324

Houston 12288 211

Irwin 820 19

Jackson 9765 142

Jasper 779 20

Jeff Davis 1508 38

Jefferson 1672 61

Jenkins 823 40

Johnson 873 43

Jones 1901 56

Lamar 1731 50

Lanier 603 10

Laurens 4464 151

Lee 1916 54

Liberty 4479 69

Lincoln 574 25

Long 931 12

Lowndes 9229 152

Lumpkin 3250 71

Macon 692 33

Madison 3112 47

Marion 514 23

McDuffie 1890 46

McIntosh 933 14

Meriwether 1761 81

Miller 800 9

Mitchell 1786 78

Monroe 2214 95

Montgomery 892 22

Morgan 1435 24

Murray 4753 86

Muscogee 16925 446

Newton 8723 244

Oconee 3438 67

Oglethorpe 1308 31

Paulding 12321 179

Peach 2181 63

Pickens 2850 64

Pierce 1614 53

Pike 1301 31

Polk 4417 88

Pulaski 662 32

Putnam 2156 64

Quitman 90 2

Rabun 1692 44

Randolph 523 33

Richmond 22044 449

Rockdale 7104 163

Schley 259 5

Screven 1023 21

Seminole 928 18

Spalding 4907 174

Stephens 3262 80

Stewart 1063 26

Sumter 2147 98

Talbot 467 20

Taliaferro 113 3

Tattnall 2245 53

Taylor 576 23

Telfair 831 48

Terrell 641 48

Thomas 4570 120

Tift 4179 106

Toombs 3643 108

Towns 1272 49

Treutlen 759 33

Troup 7007 208

Turner 682 36

Twiggs 610 40

Union 2350 81

Upson 2087 112

Walker 7399 83

Walton 8971 244

Ware 3683 163

Warren 427 17

Washington 1851 61

Wayne 3263 83

Webster 119 4

Wheeler 528 22

White 3413 75

Whitfield 16158 240

Wilcox 537 31

Wilkes 723 23

Wilkinson 860 27